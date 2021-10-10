<ASCII-MAC>

<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Sunday, Oct. 10 highlights

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 2, Middlesex School 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Jack Brown, Harry Bertos

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> JJ Calareso 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (7-0):<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Middlesex School (2-4-2):<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>St. John's Shrewsbury 2, Central Catholic 0

<pstyle:text1>

<pstyle:text1><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Owen D<0x2019>Agata 12

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (7-3-1):<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>St. John's Shrewsbury:<cstyle:>    1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you