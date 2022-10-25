<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Monday, Oct. 24 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 5, Dracut 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Brenna Corcoran 3, Katrina Savvas 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Rowan Kelly 2, Savvas
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Jenna Santo
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 4, North Andover 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goal:<cstyle:> Lauren Willoe
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Alivia Downer 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (7-6-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 5, Central Catholic 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Kerri Finneran 2; <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Bella DiFiore 2, Ella Sewall, Kate Harris
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Brooke Cedorchuk 2, Sewall, Mia Batchelder
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Ava Perrotta 10; <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Maddie DiGiorgio 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> The MVC Large champ Golden Warriors won its 16th straight with outstanding play in the middle by Rose Maclean, Anna Broderick and Rose Memmolo ... Sweeper Emma Reilly shined ... Sophomore Bella DiFiore and Freshman Ella Sewall led the offensive attack
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (8-6-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (16-1):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 4, Lowell 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Charlotte Putnam 2, Kylee Henriquez, Abbie Frost
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Frost
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Alex Tardugno 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> With the senior-night victory, Methuen finishes the regular season stop the MVC Division 2 standings ... Vanessa Fritschy was phenomenal in the midfield
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (9-9):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lawrence 4, Methuen 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> David Charco 2, Brandyn Cardona, Dereick Paul
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Cardona
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:> Dylan Gavin 7; <cstyle:textBold>Lawrence <0x2014><cstyle:> Joel Garcia 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (3-13):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (6-5-3):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 2, Whittier 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Triton (1-15-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lowell 3, Whittier 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves:<cstyle:> Madison Dawkins 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lowell:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (9-4-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Walpole 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Sam Driend 10, Sydney Chalupa 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Chalupa 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Kathryn Driend 12, Ariana Baez 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Carolina Rodriguez 22 (4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Rodriguez 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (17-2):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Walpole:<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>13<0x2002>18 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 3, Greater Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>GL <0x2014><cstyle:> Danna Cabreja 7; <cstyle:textBold>Whittier <0x2014><cstyle:> Nathalia Cintron 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Whittier <0x2014><cstyle:> Tabitha Caez 1, Isabella Laverdure 1, Divaliz Salcedo 1, Samantha Azzari 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>GL <0x2014><cstyle:> Stephanie Pereira 8; <cstyle:textBold>Whittier <0x2014><cstyle:> Callie Nadeau 3, S.Azzari 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>GL <0x2014><cstyle:> Tailah Morales 9 (4); <cstyle:textBold>Whittier <0x2014><cstyle:> S.Azzari 12 (2), Hannah Azzari 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>GL <0x2014><cstyle:> Melanie Urena 15; <cstyle:textBold>Whittier <0x2014><cstyle:> Julia Tavares 32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (9-10):<cstyle:> 16<0x2002>19<0x2002>18 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (12-5):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 3, Tewksbury 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Gabby Burdier 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Morgan Flaherty 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Emme Cerasuolo 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Flaherty (3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Mia Ferrer Valdez 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>18<0x2002>25<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (13-3):<cstyle:> 27<0x2002>25<0x2002>19<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Central Catholic 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Marissa Kobelski 15, Sophia Miele 10; <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Francheska Paulino 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Adrie Waldinger 4, Sammy Daly 2, Jessie Wang 2; <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Herian Perez 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Sophia Pierce 34; <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Jacqueline Sweeney 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Waldinger 19 (3), Miele 12 (1), Lila Sipley 12; <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Kathleen Smith 13 (2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Miele 13, Kobelski 10; <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Eva Coutu 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (15-3):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (3-15):<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>19<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 3, North Andover 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Nadine Abdat 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Abdat 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Anna Wong 23
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Sadie Salafia 8 (4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Katherine Crateau 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (8-11):<cstyle:> 27<0x2002>23<0x2002>18<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Tuesday, Oct. 25 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 4, Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Jared Simoneau, David Muir, Cole Manning, Soham Nath; L <0x2014> Brandyn Cardona
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Niklas Restrepo 1; L <0x2014> Joel Garcia 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (6-6-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Tewksbury 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ali Kamal, Tyler Ardito, Nik Previte
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Noah Chanthaboun 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (8-4-5):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 1, Billerica 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ian Maresca, Andrew Cafua
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> George Karafilidis 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (10-4-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 4, Nashua South 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Division 1 First Round<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Bella Keogh 3, Brooke Langlois
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Norah Barry, Ali Harb, Sophia Keogh
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Arden Ferrari-Henry 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> The No. 4 Owls advance to play No. 5 Bishop Guertin on Friday at 3 p.m.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Nashua South:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 4, Goffstown 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Division 1 First Round<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Verity Ungaro, Kayla Franks, Hannah Sippel, Bella Sippel
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Emily Hood 2, Bella Sippel
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Libby Williams 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight<cstyle:>: The No. 7 Astros will travel to No. 2 Portsmouth on Friday (3 p.m.)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goffstown:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dracut 2, Haverhill 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Meredith Amirian
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Mallory Amirian 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 6, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Quinn Phillips, Casey Goland, Cassidy Buelow, Adalayde Duffy, Kate Fry, Erika Wojcik
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Kaitlyn Bush 0, L <0x2014> Fedalis Rodriguez 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 1, North Reading 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 2, Billerica 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Lucy Irwin, Isabella Vena
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Lauren Sanchez 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (7-6-4):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 7, Lowell 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ella Hoffenberg 2, Vi Bach 2, Maeve Feeley, Nikita Palsetia, Neela Foohey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Ainsley Napolitano 0, Ella Dougherty 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight<cstyle:>: Ari Schwinn-Clanton had three assists
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (13-1-4):<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Fellowship Christian 3, KIPP Academy 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Adriana Taboucherani 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Taboucherani 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Eva Brodnick 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> Taboucherani 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Ashley Gallagher 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>KIPP Academy:<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>20<0x2002>24 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Fellowship Christian (10-6):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>26 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Andover 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Sam Driend 38; A <0x2014> Marissa Kobelski 32, Sophia Miele 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Sydney Chalupa 8, Juhdny Pierre 7; A <0x2014> Adrie Waldinger 8, Jessie Wang 2, Sammy Daly 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Ariana Baez 22, Kathryn Driend 25; A <0x2014> Sophia Pierce 59
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> M <0x2014> S. Driend 15 (3 aces); A <0x2014> Sophia Miele 22(2), Adrie Waldinger 19, Jessie Wang 15(2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Carolina Rodriguez 33; A <0x2014> Marissa Kobelski 19, Sophia Miele 17, Lila Sipley 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights<cstyle:>: Andover and Methuen shared the MVC Large Title. ... <cstyle:textBold>Sam Driend<cstyle:>'s 38 kills were a career-high. ... Methuen finished the regular season a win short of the school record.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (15-4):<cstyle:> 24<0x2002>20<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (18-2):<cstyle:> 26<0x2002>25<0x2002>21<0x2002>23<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dover 3, Pinkerton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Division 1 First Round<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Sarah Bolduc 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Aaliyah Gooden 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Kara Porter 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Sophia Phaneuf 7 (1)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Bolduc 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>19<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dover (10-9):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Innovation Charter 3, Greater Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Kiara Morales 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Danna Cabreja 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Stephanie Pereira 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> Tailah Morales 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Morales 24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Innovation Charter:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>27 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (9-11):<cstyle:> 21<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Peabody 3, Haverhill 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Sydney Riley 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Sydney Riley 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Emme Cerasuolo 24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> Haley Phillips
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Taylor Lewis 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (13-4):<cstyle:> 23<0x2002>20<0x2002>25<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Peabody:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>19<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
