Boys Basketball
Whittier 62, Minuteman 45
Whittier (62): Rice 19, Rosado 14, Goicochea 8, Moro 6, Efos 6, Jegorow 3, Tayag 3, Lpez 2, Adrien-Moise 1. Totals 27-13-62
3-pointers: Moro 2, Rice, Jegorow, Tayag
Highlights: Tyler Rice’s 19 points paced the Wildcats. JJ Rosado had seven rebounds to go with his 14 points while Anthony Moro directed the offense with 10 assists.
Minuteman: 10 11 9 15 — 45
Whittier: 26 7 13 16 — 62
East Boston 54, Greater Lawrence 48
Greater Lawrence (48): Garcia 28, Castillo 7, Santana 7, Oretega 2, Urena 4
3-pointers: Garcia 4, Castillo
East Boston: 7 21 16 10 — 54
Greater Lawrence (3-4): 16 15 12 5 — 48
Greater Lawrence 61, Northeast Metro 50
Greater Lawrence (61): Garcia 31, Herrera 4, Urena 6, Jordy Ortega 2, Santana 6, Justin Ortega 7, Castillo 5
3-pointers: Garcia 2, Castillo
Greater Lawrence (4-4): 13 16 8 24 — 61
Northeast Metro: 9 14 15 12 — 50
Chelmsford 74, Andover 35
Andover (74): MacLellan 19, Srinivasan 3, Palermo 9,Tutwiler 8, Resendiz 7, Lembo 10, Hardy 4, LeBrun 2, Hoffman 2, Clements 2, Concemi 8, Resendiz
3-pointers: MacLellan 2, Palermo, Tutwiler 2, Resendiz
Chelmsford (4-4): 19 22 19 14 — 74
Andover: 14 2 10 9 — 35
Lowell 77, Methuen 58
Methuen (77): Chiocca 6, Andino 7, Nkwantah 8, Santiago 0, Eason 8, Almanzar 0, Kiwanuka 4, Silien 0, Mottram 5, Pemberton 17, Levesque 0, Abreau De La Cruz 3
3-pointers: Andino, Nkwantah 2, Eason, Mottram, Pemberton 3
Lowell: 45 32 — 77
Methuen (5-4): 28 30 — 58
Central Catholic 80, Dracut 50
Central (50): Hart 16, Kelley 10, McNamara 10, Bistany 8, Sangermano 8, Haley 8, Rijo 8, Hiraldo 6, J. Lopez 2, A Lopez 2, Bridgewater 2, Rivera 0, O0x2019Brien 0, Acosta 0
3-pointers: Bistany 2, McNamara 2, Kelley 2, Rijo 2, Haley
Dracut: 12 6 13 19 — 50
Central Catholic (7-1): 14 27 19 20 — 80
North Andover 48, Tewksbury 40
North Andover (48): DesRochers 3, Faro 12, Trundy 3, Wolinkski 12, Bethel 5, Denney 2, Gyorda 3, Saalfrank 4, Catalano 4
3-pointers: DesRochers, Faro 4, Trundy, Wolinski 2, Bethel, Gyorda
Tewksbury: 12 11 9 8 — 40
North Andover (5-3): 8 18 11 11 — 48
Timberlane 63, Oyster River 54
Timberlane (63): Baker 21, Bowman 7, Mwangi 3, Williams 2, Shivell 13, Hutchings 8, Bilicki 9
3-pointers: Baker 2, Bowman, Hutchings
Highlights: Trey Baker’s 21 points paced the Owls, but Gary Shivell, who had a career-high 13, and Jake Hutchings each had big nights off the bench.
pstyle:MsoNormal
Oyster River: 18 13 9 14 — 54
Timberlane (3-6): 18 10 19 16 — 63
Pinkerton 57, Portsmouth 40
Pinkerton (57): Gendron 4, Bienvenmuda 2, A. Chinn 18, T. Chinn 10, Jenkins 8, Johnston 4, Marshall 11. Totals 20-13-57
3-pointers: A. Chinn, Marshall 3
Portsmouth: 8 3 10 19 — 40
Pinkerton (9-0): 20 11 16 10 — 57
Windham 61, Trinity 60
Windham (61): Dempsey 6, St. Hillaire 29, Koutrobis 6, Murphy 5, Begley 12, Runde 3. Totals 20-11-61
3-pointers: St. Hillaire 3, Begley 2, Koutrobis 2, Murphy, Runde
Highlight: Jack St. Hilaire knocked down a game-winning 3-pointer with five seconds to play to give the Jaguars a dramatic win.
Trinity: 13 18 10 19 — 60
Windham: 14 17 10 20 — 61
Girls Basketball
Fellowship Christian 41, Greater Lawrence 34
Fellowship (41): Robichaud 8, C. Callahan 6, Black 7, I. Callahan 7, Taboucherani 13
Greater Lawrence (34)
3-pointers: I. Callahan, Taboucherani
Highlight: For Fellowship, Izzy Callahan had three blocks, 11 rebounds and 10 steals
Fellowship Christian (4-1): 4 15 8 14 — 41
Greater Lawrence: 9 7 13 5 — 34
Minuteman 61, Whittier 51
Whittier (51): M.Dawkins 22, Valera 1, Mazza 8, Efosa 8, Ramirez 8, Wokilns 4
3-pointers: Ramirez 2, Mazza
Minuteman: 21 17 14 9 — 61
Whittier (2-4): 6 9 21 15 — 51
St. Mary’s 62, North Andover 53
North Andover (53): Martin 8-7-26, J.Rogers 1-1-3, S.Rogers 5-3-16, Papell 0-2-2, Berrad 2-0-4, Brown 0-2-2. Totals 16-15-53
3-pointers: Martin 3, S.Rogers 3
St. Mary’s: 19 10 13 20 — 62
North Andover: 17 9 11 16 — 53
Timberlane 47, Kingswood 34
Timberlane (47): Parker 14, Genest 11, Powers 7, Robinsin 6, Trasatti 6, Lampron 2, Raiti 1, Stewart 0, Hannaford 0, Hammer 0, Salerno 0
3-pointers: Genest 3, Trasatti 2, Powers
Timberlane (2-4): 9 14 12 12 — 47
Kingswood: 11 5 8 10 — 34
Georgetown 55, Beverly 41
Georgetown (55): Pierson 0-0-0, T. Marcelin 3-3-11, Loewen 1-7-9, Morrison 0-2-2, Thompson 1-0-3, C. Ziolkowski 6-2-19, Davies 1-0-2, Upite 2-0-5, N. Marcelin 2-0-4. Totals 16-14-55
3-pointers: C. Ziolkowski 5, T. Marcelin 2, Thompson, Upite
Records: Georgetown 6-2
Andover 57, Lowell 21
Andover (57): Foley 14, Hanscom 12, Kobelski 9, Yates 3, Buckley 8, Vidoni 3, Igwe 6, Dorelas 2, Margolis 0, Seymour 0, Lenihan 0. Total 24-8-57
3-pointers: Kobelski
Andover (8-0): 16 18 16 7 — 57
Lowell: 2 3 13 3 — 21
Pelham 49, Manchester West 24
Pelham (49): Becotte 13, Berton 2, Joncas 2, McFarland 11, Todd 4, Guinnazzo 4, Kelly 2, Hinton 2, Grace Riley 9
Manchester West: 2 1 11 10 — 24
Pelham (6-2): 11 5 13 20 — 49
Methuen 49, Chelmsford 45
Methuen (49): Pfeil 21, Tardugno 18, Santiago 8, Barron 2
3-pointers: Pfeil 3, Tardugno 2
Highlight: This was Methuen’s first win over Chelmsford since 2018.
Methuen (5-3): 14 6 12 17 — 49
Chelmsford: 6 15 15 9 — 45
North Andover 57, Tewksbury 41
North Andover (57): Martin 22, J. Rogers 14, S. Rogers 8, Papell 6, Berrad 6, Brown 0
3-pointers: J. Rogers, Martin 4
Highlight: Sydney Rogers had six assists to go with her eight points.
North Andover (5-4): 15 15 17 10 — 57
Tewksbury: 10 9 19 3 — 41
Pentucket 56, Manchester 18
Pentucket (56): A. Conover 2-0-5, Thompson 8-1-19, S. Bellacqua 0-0-0, K. Conover 1-0-2, Gagnon 2-0-4, DiBurro 1-0-2, Dube 3-1-8, G. Bellacqua 5-1-11, Crowe 2-0-4, King 0-1-1. Totals 24-4-56
3-pointers: Thompson 2, A. Conover, Dube
Manchester: 6 3 3 6 — 18
Pentucket (7-3): 9 21 13 13 — 56
Billerica 54, Haverhill 50
Haverhill (50): Ortiz 18, Mora 9, Phillips L 8, Phillips H 5, Spencer 5, Cruickshank 3, Bellard 2. Totals 17-11-50
3-pointers: Phillips, Spencer, Phillips L, Ortiz, Mora
Billerica: 12 5 22 15 — 54
Haverhill (3-5): 12 12 13 13 — 50
Dracut 60, Central Catholic 45
Central Catholic (45): Beers 4, Kwo 9, Yfantopulo 4, Guertin 14, Montague 7, Finneran 10, Smith 1
3-pointers: Guertin 4, Montague 2
Central Catholic (4-3): 14 7 8 16 — 45
Dracut: 7 14 19 20 — 60
Portsmouth 71, Pinkerton 62
Pinkerton (62): Knight 2, Leonard 8, Lebrun 2, Wright 0, Leccese 3, Benz 9, Lavoie 18, Bridges 0, Dupuis 0, Cahoon 0, Pollini 0, Gerossie 20
3-pointers: Gerossie 4, Lavoie 2, Benz 2, Leonard 2
Pinkerton (4-2): 9 21 14 18 — 62
Portsmouth: 20 13 17 21 — 71
Windham 42, Trinity 24
Windham (42): Weeks 3, Guarnaccia 0, P. Carboni 4, Smith 19, Bean 2, K. Carboni 2, Gullifa 0, Husson 3, Armstrong 2, Amari 5, Grasson 0, Boucher 2, Abruzese 0
3-pointers: Smith
Highlight: Paige Carboni pulled down 12 rebounds while Bree Amari had 9 boards for the Jaguars.
Windham (3-5): 20 22 — 42
Trinity: 12 12 — 24
Girls Gymnastics
Central Catholic 144.15, Methuen 135.55
Placers:
Vault: 1. Cami Rueda 9.75, 2. Kallie McCarthy 9.55, 3. Kiley Salerno 9.35; Bars: 1. Rueda 9.2, 2. Olivier Ramos 9.1, 3. Salerno 8.75; Beam: 1. Rueda 9.35, 2. Ashlyn Pineta 9.2, 3. Salerno 8.65; Floor: 1. Rueda 9.35, 2. Pinet 9.05, 3. Salerno 9.0, 3. Julia Murphy 9.0; All-around: Rueda 37.65 , 2. Salerno 35.75
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.