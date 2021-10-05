Tuesday, Oct. 5 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Alvirne 26, Timberlane 59
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Alvirne (3.1 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Team scores: Alvirne 26, Portsmouth 41, Timberlane 59
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Timberlane finishers: 5. Matt Fairhurst 17:53, 7. John Pagiluso 18:36, 14. Cam Ingram 19:36
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 56, Alvirne 86
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Alvirne (3.1 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Team scores: Portsmouth 15, Timberlane 56, Alvirne 86
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Timberlane finishers: 6. Maria Cioto 22:18, 7. Rianna Kelley 23:48, 10. Laula Gitterman 24:28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 4, Lowell 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Natalia Fiato 3, Mary Jane Petisce
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Alex Tardugno 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (4-3-1): 40 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lowell: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 4, Amesbury 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Lana Mickelson 2, Reese Gallant, Maddie Kutcher; A Ana Tomkiewicz
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Gallant
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: P Charlene Basque 3; A Nuala Arsenault 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Amesbury: 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (8-1): 22 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 5, Nashua North 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Izzy Murphy, Jaelyn Crossman 2, Ava Bennett, Hailey Schnider
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Elise LeBlanc 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton (4-6-4): 23 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Nashua North: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Hollis-Brookline 1, Sanborn 0
Saves: Tressa Blomberg 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Sanborn (4-7): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Hollis-Brookline (5-6): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 1, North Reading 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Maddie Hillick
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Sophia Chapman 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (8-1): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Reading: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Winnacunnet 4, Salem 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Lyndsay Troisi 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Salem (4-8-2): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Winnacunnet (9-4): 13 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 1, North Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: NA Jenna Bard 6; Ch Annika Froud 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (3-5-1): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Chelmsford: 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 1, Manchester Central 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Ava Sanchez, Cecilia Ponzini, Kenzie Suech
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Annie Mitchell 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (9-1-1): 11 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Manchester Central: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Central Catholic 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: CC Rianna Lembo; A Emma Reilly, Casey Michael, Brooke Cedorchuk
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: CC Alexis DeMattia 21; A Adelaide Weeden 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover: 30 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (5-5): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 8, Haverhill 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Team leaders: H Matt Murphy (1-up), Matt Gould (3 and 1), Ryan DiFloures (3 and 2), Justin Torosian (2 and 1); NA Max Johnson (2 and 1), Jack Todisco (4 and 3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Haverhill 8-1, North Andover 8-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dracut 0, North Andover 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover winners: James Robbins (4 and 2) medalist with 34, Max Johnson (4 and 3), Tyler Fay (4 and 3), Brendan Burke (5 and 4), Cooper Mohr (2 and 1), =Jack Todisco (5 and 3), Jack Dalton (1-up), Juliana Taylor (4 and 3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: North Andover 9-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 4, Tewksbury 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen winners: Matt Kovacev (2 and 1), Brady Morris (2 and 1)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Methuen 1-9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 4, Lowell 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen winners: Zach Moon, Brady Morris
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Methuen 1-10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 201, Londonderry 209, Salem 243
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Team scores: Hanover 200, Pinkerton 201, Londonderry 209, Salem 243
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Team leaders: Pinkerton Robbie DeFeo 36, Jeremy Burke 40, Gavin Urnek 40, Max Lukeman 42, Ethan Doherty 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pinkerton 19-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 71, Lynnfield 85
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown leaders: Logan Corriveau 23
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Sanborn 3, Newmarket 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Brady Ash 2, Matt Martin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Sanborn (3-8): 12 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newmarket: 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 3, Methuen 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Luke Maresca 2, Eric Fischer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: CC Owen D'Agata 3; M Ethan Donahue 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (7-1-1): 12 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (4-5-1): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 2, Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: A Aidan Magner, Nik Previte
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: A Nil Castro-Rovira 5, Gannon Sylvester 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover (4-4-1): 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lawrence: 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 4, Dracut 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Owen Phelan, Rahul Parampalli, Yotam Dayan, Jack Determan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Matthew Wessel 0, George Xenakis 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (6-0-2): 13 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Dracut: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 1, Windham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Charlotte Hinchey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Emily Wilson, Riley Devine
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Rachel Carr 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Salem: 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 6, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Ella Hoffenberg, Lily Brown, Ainsley Khatchadurian, Kielan Dennehy, Sophia Gaetano, Molly BorensteinSaves: A Kaitlyn Crowley 0, Morgan Nusky 0; L 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lawrence: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover (5-2-2): 42 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 7, Lowell 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Maci Gould 5, Hnnah Allen, Marisa Allen
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Mallory Amirian 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lowell: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill: 43 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 8, Keene 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Emily Hood, Chayse Dube 2, Maggie Brown 2, Hannah Sippel, Maddie Connors, Sawyer Jackson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Lindsay Blum 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Keene: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton (8-2-2): 53 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 6, Nashua North 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Bella Keogh 4, Sophia Keogh, Sophia Sayers
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Arden Ferrari-Henri 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Timberlane (10-1): 42 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Nashua North: 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 6, Manchester Memorial 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Reagan Murray 2, Chloe Hall, Emma DeMarco, Cami Belair, Emma Kendzulak
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Amanda Call 1, Maria Malaterra 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Manchester Memorial (0-9-2): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (6-6-1): 33 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 8, Notre Dame 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Ariella Jones 4, Madison Gosse 3, Victoria Dawkins
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Madison Dawkins 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Notre Dame: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Whittier (7-1): 53 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 2, Beverly 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Samantha Klimas, Ella Slayton
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Paige Pefine 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (6-1-2): 02 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Beverly: 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 3, Dover 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Emily Hood, Rain Keefe, Chayse Dube
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Lindsay Blum 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton (7-2-2): 21 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Dover: 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 4, Dracut 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Ella Slayton 2, and Ella Roe 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: NA Paige Pefine 1, Logan Crane 3; D Madelyn Archambault 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Dracut: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (7-1-2): 40 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 0, Methuen 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: CC Kristin Gnabasik 5; M Sam Pfeil - 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (5-2-3): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (4-3-2): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Swimming
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 97, Haverhill 87
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Local winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>200 medley relay: Methuen (Philip Nguyen, Carter DeLano, Johnathan Phan, Cory Boissellle) 1:54.74; 200 freestyle: Mattheu Jo (M) 2:03.38; 200 IM: Phan (M)2:18.38; 50 freestyle: Boisselle (M) 25.71 ; Diving: Lex Flores (M) 240.15; 100 butterfly: Jackie Story (H) 1:02.57; 100 freestyle: Carli Quinlan (H) 56.06; 500 fr Carter DeLano (M) 5:30.39; 200 freestyle relay: Haverhill (Story, Sophia Caruso, Kailyn Aquino, Quinlan) 1:46.67; 100 backstroke: Kenzie Hillsgrove (H) 1:03.38; 100 breaststroke: Carter DeLano (M) 1:10.23; 400 freestyle relay: (Katie Lefebvre, Callie DeLano, Carter DeLano, Jo) 4:05.88
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Methuen 6-0, Haverhill 2-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 105, North Andover 79
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Local winners:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>200 medley relay: NA (Malia Amuan, Diya Ackerman-Vallala, Skyler Holland, Hannah Wieczorek) 1:56.59; 200 freestyle: Malia Amuan (NA) 1:58.40; 200 IM: Claire Neilly (A) 2:13.21; 50 freestyle: Maya Flatley (A) 25.47 ; Diving: Lauren Ilsley (A) 199.35; 100 butterfly: Hannah Wieczorek (NA) 59.78; 100 freestyle: Malia Amuan (NA) 55.00; 500 freestyle:Diya Ackerman-Vallala (NA) 5:27.72; 200 freestyle relay: Amelia Barron, Gaby McDonough, Maggie McGlynn, Charlotte Moulson (A) 1:49.50 ; 100 backstroke: Hannah Wieczorek (NA) 1:01.06 ; 100 breaststroke: Amelia Barron (A) 1:10.31; 400 freestyle relay: Maya Flatley, Claire Neilly, Charlotte Moulson, Amelia Barron (A) 3:45.31
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Andover 4-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 3, Spaulding 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Lexa Galler 9, Lily Heywood 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Sarah Bolduc 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Ella Koelb 27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): (Koelb 5)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Heywood 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Spaulding (4-7): 171617 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton (8-3): 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 3, Northeast Metro 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Hannah Azzari 5, Samantha Azzari 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Samantha Azzari 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): Hannah Azzari 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Victor Portorreal 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Whittier (4-7): 25252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Northeast Metro: 27221420 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Dracut 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Nadine Abdat 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Abdat 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Anna Wong 14, Emma Bosco 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): (Isabelle McElhiney 3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Christine Crateau 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (9-0): 25172525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Dracut: 17251820 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Essex Tech 98, Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Ashley Nivar 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Anyelis Henriquez 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): (Diaraliz Brito 8)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Heidy Acevedo 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lawrence (3-7): 25161115 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Essex Tech: 23252525 98
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 3, Lowell 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Francheska Paulino 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Ava Pawlus 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Kayleigh Holland 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): Kathleen Smith 13 (3), (Holland 3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Sruthvika Kandru 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (3-7): 2513252116 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lowell: 2225212514 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Winthrop 3, Greater Lawrence 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Kerry Ortiz 12, Kayin Martinez 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Danna Cabreja 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Janeily Alvarez 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): Tailah Morales 19 (6)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Morales 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Greater Lawrence (3-7): 2525141812 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Winthrop: 226252515 3
