Wednesday, Sept. 29 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 23, North Reading 36
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at North Reading
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Triton finishers: 2. Griffin White 18:30; 3. Cole Jacobsen 18:31; 5. John Sayles 18:51; 6. Sam O'Shea 18:58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Triton 1-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Ipswich 15, Georgetown 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Ipswich
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Georgetown finishers: 10. Colton Hayhurst 21:37; 11. Ethan Deane 22:00; 20. James Ostowski 24:15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Georgetown 0-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Shawsheen Valley 21, Greater Lawrence 24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at West Andover (3.1 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Reggie finishers: 1. Marcos Olivieri 17:31, 2. Owen Carlton 17:40, 5. Ryan Iworsley 19:07, 6. John Curley 19:09, 10. Olvin Medina 19:57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Greater Lawrence 2-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 15, Lawrence 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Andover (3.1 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top finishers: 1. Ezequiel Alvarez (L) 14:45.4, 2. Daniel Walsh (A) 14:58.58, 3. Colon Kirn (A) 14:58.59, 4. Matt Serrano (A) 15:28, 5. Kyran Maher (A) 16:23.4, 6. Nick Parsons (A) 16:23.9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Andover 3-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 15, Essex Tech 40
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Haverhill (3.1 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Whittier finishers: 1. Michael Driscoll 17:57, 2. Jack Venturi 18:29, 3. Karl Rask 19:19, 4. Steven Follis 19:23, 5. Brady Killen 19:32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Whittier 4-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 23, North Reading 32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at North Reading
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Triton finishers: 2. Ava Burl 21:08; 3. Robin Sanger 21:55; 4. Alexa Bansera 22:13; 5. Ella Visconti 23:35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Triton 1-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 21, Shawsheen Valley 38
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at West Andover (3.1 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Reggie finishers: 1. Erianna Valverde 22:42, 3. Elizabeth Oller 23:56, 4. Santa Joseph 24:03, 6 Margaret Sifferlen 25:02, 7 Hanna Acevedo. 25:32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Greater Lawrence 2-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 15, Lawrence 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Andover (2.7 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top finishers: 1. Molly Kiley (A) 16:43.0, 2. Leila Boudries (A) 18:30.1, 3. Abby Redington (A) 18:52, 4. Meredith Williamson (A) 18:54.2, 5. Claire De Mersseman (A) 18:54.4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Andover 4-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 0, Ipswich 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Ipswich
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Georgetown finishers: 2. Abigail Porto 25:47; 3. Collette Olson 28:03
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Essex Tech 21, Whittier 41
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Haverhill (3.1 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Whittier finishers: 1. Noel Tripp 20:44, 6. Madalyn Pulsifer 25:27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Whittier 1-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 2, St Marks 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Michaela Littlewood 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Kyleigh Matola 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>St Marks (2-3): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Brooks (2-1): 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 6, Lowell 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Brenna Corcoran 2, Nora Hess 2, Katrina Savvas, Mikayla Tzortzis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Stella Mondejar 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lowell: 02 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill (3-4): 42 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 2, Merrimack 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Sophia Quinlan, Kaylee DiMarino
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Lyndsay Troisi 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Merrimack (0-10-1): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Salem (4-6-2): 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 3, Winnacunnet 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Amy Lanouette 2, Ella Reeners
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Annie Mitchell 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Winnacunnet (7-4): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (7-1-1): 21 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 1, Nashua South 1 (OT)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Jaelyn Crossman
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Elise LeBlanc 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Nashua South (3-5-3): 011 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton (3-5-4): 100 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 2, North Andover 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: A Emma Reilly, Casey Michael; NA Shelby Nassar
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: A Adelaide Weeden 2; NA Jenna Bard 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (6-0-1): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover (2-4-1): 20 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Tewksbury 3, Methuen 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Abigail Frost, Natalia Fiato
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Alex Tardugno 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (3-2-1): 02 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Tewksbury: 21 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 4, Andover 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Merrimack Valley (par 36) Winners: 1. Nick Ventura A, 2. Jack Simms A, 3. Noah Farland A, 4. Brady Morris M, 5. Brendan Carroll A, 6. Jake Accardi A, 7. Jake Morgan A, 8. Cody Incropera MMedalist: Nick Ventura A 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Methuen 1-7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 2, Haverhill 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Bradford Country Club (par 35) Haverhill winners: 1. Aiden Azevedo 3-2, 2. Zach Robertson 1-up; 3. Matt Murphy halved; 4. Nick Samaha 2-1; 5. Max Gould halved; 6. Ryan DiFloures 2-up; 7. Justin Torosian 4-3; 8. Pat McGowan 3-2Medalist: Aiden Azevedo 36
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Haverhill 6-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Reading 119, Newburyport 142
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport leaders: Cam Collette 32, Joe O'Connell 25, Tyler Cowles 23, Brody Brown 22, Will Palermino 20, Parker Cowles 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Newburyport 8-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 7, St Marks 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Christian Bejar 2, Kyle Joyce, Saul Iwowo, Jack Brown, Alex Eckman, Charlie Powers
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Aidan McHugh 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>St Marks: 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Brooks (4-0): 34 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 3, Ipswich 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Alex Bishop 2, Stratton Seymour
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Tyler Correnti 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (3-4-1): 03 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Ipswich: 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lynnfield 2, Georgetown 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Kyle Davies 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lynnfield: 02 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (3-6): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 2, St Marks 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Lughano Nyondo 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Lana Gibbs 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>St Marks (1-2): 00 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Brooks (2-1-1): 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 3, Timberlane 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: P Abby Leppert 8, Sarah Bolduc 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: P Leppert 1, Lexa Galler 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: P Ella Koelb 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points/aces: P Lily Heywood 19/6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: P Sierra Edgecomb 16, Bolduc 16, Heywood 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Timberlane (3-7): 191214 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton (6-3): 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 3, Haverhill 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Kya Burdier 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Sam Nelson 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Emmerson Cerasuolo
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Aces: Burdier 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Burdier 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill (6-1): 251917258 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Billerica: 2025252215 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Chelmsford 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Sam Driend 19, Sydney Chalupa 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Kat DeLap 3, Sydney Chalupa 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Avry Nelson 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): Carolina Rodriguez 15 (2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Rodriguez 15, Driend 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Chelmsford (0-6): 172216 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (4-5): 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Central Catholic 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: NA Leah Warren 9; Isabelle McElhiney 8; CC Francheska Paulino 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: NA Warren 4; Annie Lacombe 3; CC Ava Pawlus 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: NA Emma Bosco 30; CC Jacqueline Sweeney 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points: CC Paulino 15Aces: NA Bosco 7; CC Sruthvika Kandru 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: NA Christine Crateau 9; CC Eva Coutu 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (2-6): 11172511 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (7-0): 25252025 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Mystic Valley 3, Whittier 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Hannah Azzari 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Samantha Azzari 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): Victor Portorreal 8 (Anne Jacques 2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Hannah Azzari 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Mystic Valley: 252526 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Whittier (2-7): 181624 0
