<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Thursday
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Tewksbury 4, North Andover 15 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>NA leaders<cstyle:> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners:<cstyle:> Cooper Mohr, Tyler Fawaz, Dylan Lawrence, Trey Sheehy, Cole Mullen, Ben Woodford <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Low Scorers:<cstyle:> Mohr 35, Fawaz 37, Lawrence 39 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> North Andover 2-0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 0, North Andover 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> James Yonchak 6 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 2, Lawrence 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Daniel Withka, Ayden Harris <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Osvin Merida <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Tristan White 3 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>GirlsSoccer <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 7, Spaulding 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Kat Bedard 2, Hannah Sippel, Aislinn Sprague, Maddie Schoenenberger, Emma Nelson, Nicole Blake <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Bedard, Riley McLellan, Verity Ungaro, Nelson, Audrey Earehart, Kayla Silveira, Maeve Gilligan, Sydney Mlynarski <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Spaulding:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (2-2-1):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 7 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 6, Lowell 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Cecilia Ginsbury 2, Erika Wojick, Lila Credi, Jessica Melville, Caitlin Scully <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Olivia Siwicki, Meg Rozzi, Addison Coyne <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Julianna Dunn 0, Emma Damour 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 6 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover3, Danvers 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover Leaders<cstyle:> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Jessie Wang 17, Adrie Waldinger 7 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Bridget Machold 2, Ava Viera 2 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Sowol Lee 24 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Wang 22 (1); Lee 18 (4) <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Erin Workman 14, Waldinger 9 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Danvers:<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>14<0x2002>16 <0x2014> 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 3, Nashua South 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem Leaders Kills:<cstyle:> Madison Mohan 12, Lily Amiss 6 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Bailey Ruel 3, Mohan 1 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Mia Contarino 9, Mohan 3 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Nashua South:<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>15<0x2002>24 <0x2014> 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>26 <0x2014> 3 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Mystic Valley 3, Greater Lawrence 1 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Jaheidy Ortiz 5 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Danna Cabreja 1 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Stephanie Pereira 7 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Stephanie Pereira 14 (4) <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Melenie Urena 23 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (0-2):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>22<0x2002>26<0x2002>28 <0x2014> 1 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Mystic Valley:<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>25<0x2002>28<0x2002>30 <0x2014> 3
