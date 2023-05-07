Baseball

Londonderry 3, Pinkerton 2

Londonderry (3): Hamilton 2-1-0, Carey 4-1-2, Pena 2-0-0, Crowley 0-0-0, Stott 4-0-1, Rourke 3-1-2, Heenan 2-0-1, Parent 2-0-0, Wilson 0-0-0, Anderson 3-0-0, McKinnon 3-0-0. Totals 25-3-6

Pinkerton (2): Albert 4-0-0, Horne 3-1-2, Marshall 3-0-0, Corsetto 2-0-0, Barbuto 3-0-2, Archer 0-0-0, Sharp 3-0-1, Jones 3-0-1, Boucher 3-0-0, Yennaco 3-1-1. Totals 27-2-7

RBI: Carey, Pena, Heenan; Horne. 2B: Carey; Barbuto. 3B: Horne

LP: Hammer

Londonderry (9-1): 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 3

Pinkerton (7-3): 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 2

Phillips 12, Phillips Exeter 0

GAME 1

Phillips (12): DeBenedictis lf 2-2-0, Flynn rf 4-3-4, Gallo ss 4-1-1, Lamspon 3b 2-1-1, Grady 1b 3-1-1, Hotaling 2b 4-0-1, Callahan c 3-2-1, Carrara dh 2-1-2, Gomez cf 3-1-0. Totals 27-12-11

RBI: Flynn 4, Hotaling 3, Grady 2, Lamson. 2B: Flynn, Gallo. 3B: Hotaling

WP: White

Phillips Exeter: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

Phillips (10-4): 3 2 0 4 0 3 0 — 12

Phillips Exeter 3, Phillips 2

GAME 2

Phillips (2): DeBenedictis lf 3-0-0, Flynn rf 3-1-1, Gallo ss 4-1-1, Lamson 3b 4-0-2, White dh 3-0-0, Grady 1b 3-0-0, Hotaling 2b 3-0-1, Callahan c 1-0-0, Carrara 1-0-0, Gomez cf 3-0-0. Totals 28-2-5

RBI: Lamson 2. 2B: Lamson

LP: Mascott

Highlights: Isaac Lamson drove in two with a first-inning double...Pitchers Cole Mascott (9) of Newburyport and Carson Cormier (6) of Westford combined for 15 strikeouts while walking two and giving up only four hits in eight innings

Phillips Exeter: 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 — 3

Phillips (11-4): 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2

Methuen 11, Lowell 6

Methuen (11): Marizan lf 3-1-2, Sullivan p 4-2-1, Leveille rf 0-0-0, Santiago 2b 0-0-0, Pappalardo ss 2-2-2, Mullen 1b 4-1-0, O.Kneeland 2b/p 4-0-1, Escano Vargas rf/p 4-1-1, Canario dh 3-1-1, N.Kneeland ph 1-0-0, Pride cf 3-2-2, Sanchez ph 1-0-0, Lopez 3b 2-1-0, Burke ph 1-0-0.

RBI: Pappalardo 4, Marizan, Sullivan, O.Kneeland, Vargas; 2B: Marizan, Sullivan; HR: Pappalard 2, Escano Vargas

WP: Sullivan

Highlights: Matt Pappalardo slammed a pair of homers on his four RBI day...Daremin Escano Vargas also homered...Ronnal Marizan and Owen Sullivan both doubled

Boys Lacrosse

Pinkerton 14, Algonquin 6

Goals: Ryan Lynch 4, Matt Feole 3, Joey Gallo 2, Matt Morrison 2, Michael Uber, Cody Santomassimo, Jimmy Erickson

Assists: Gallo 2, Uber, Santomassimo, Ricky Wong, Ronan Conners

Saves: Curtis Michaud

Face-offs: Cole Frank 20/21, Alex Tsetseranos 1/2

Algonquin (9-3): 2 1 2 1 — 6

Pinkerton (8-4): 5 4 1 4 — 14

Timberlane 15, Hanover 5

Goals: Braidon Bowman 6, Jack Condon 2, Michael Savage 2, Austin Charest, Landon Petry, Tyler Chicino, Gary Shivell, Cam Bonfiglio

Assists: Condon 3, Charest 2, Liam Corman 2, Petry, Shivell

Saves: Bryce Carty 3, Brady Marston 2, Joe Hughes 2, Rayan Bazidane 1

Hanover: 0 0 1 4 — 5

Timberlane (8-1): 6 5 4 0 — 15

Girls Lacrosse

Pinkerton 20, Methuen 9

Goals: Methuen — ; Pinkerton — Hailey Schnider 5, Bella Pinardi 5, Hannah Lisauskas 4, Anna Perkins 2, Piper Knowlton 2, Francesca Doyle, Elise Saab

Assists: Methuen — ; Pinkerton — Lisauskas 5, Schnider 4, Pinardi 2

Saves: Methuen — ; Pinkerton — Sara DiClemente 6

Methuen: 6 3 — 9

Pinkerton: 12 8 — 20

Softball

Londonderry 13, Pinkerton 3

Pinkerton (3): Cahoon 1b 2-0-0, Moore c 3-2-2, Schoenenberger ss 2-1-1, Dunn lf 2-0-0, Carvalho lf 1-0-0, Michaud 3b 2-0-0, Boucher 3b 2-0-1, Lemay cf 4-0-0, Hiscox 2b 3-0-1, Alexander rf 2-0-0, McPhail rf 1-0-0, Child ph 1-0-0, Gravel-Maher 2b 1-0-0

RBI: Boucher 2

LP: Cunha (1-4)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you