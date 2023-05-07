Baseball
Londonderry 3, Pinkerton 2
Londonderry (3): Hamilton 2-1-0, Carey 4-1-2, Pena 2-0-0, Crowley 0-0-0, Stott 4-0-1, Rourke 3-1-2, Heenan 2-0-1, Parent 2-0-0, Wilson 0-0-0, Anderson 3-0-0, McKinnon 3-0-0. Totals 25-3-6
Pinkerton (2): Albert 4-0-0, Horne 3-1-2, Marshall 3-0-0, Corsetto 2-0-0, Barbuto 3-0-2, Archer 0-0-0, Sharp 3-0-1, Jones 3-0-1, Boucher 3-0-0, Yennaco 3-1-1. Totals 27-2-7
RBI: Carey, Pena, Heenan; Horne. 2B: Carey; Barbuto. 3B: Horne
LP: Hammer
Londonderry (9-1): 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 3
Pinkerton (7-3): 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 2
Phillips 12, Phillips Exeter 0
GAME 1
Phillips (12): DeBenedictis lf 2-2-0, Flynn rf 4-3-4, Gallo ss 4-1-1, Lamspon 3b 2-1-1, Grady 1b 3-1-1, Hotaling 2b 4-0-1, Callahan c 3-2-1, Carrara dh 2-1-2, Gomez cf 3-1-0. Totals 27-12-11
RBI: Flynn 4, Hotaling 3, Grady 2, Lamson. 2B: Flynn, Gallo. 3B: Hotaling
WP: White
Phillips Exeter: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Phillips (10-4): 3 2 0 4 0 3 0 — 12
Phillips Exeter 3, Phillips 2
GAME 2
Phillips (2): DeBenedictis lf 3-0-0, Flynn rf 3-1-1, Gallo ss 4-1-1, Lamson 3b 4-0-2, White dh 3-0-0, Grady 1b 3-0-0, Hotaling 2b 3-0-1, Callahan c 1-0-0, Carrara 1-0-0, Gomez cf 3-0-0. Totals 28-2-5
RBI: Lamson 2. 2B: Lamson
LP: Mascott
Highlights: Isaac Lamson drove in two with a first-inning double...Pitchers Cole Mascott (9) of Newburyport and Carson Cormier (6) of Westford combined for 15 strikeouts while walking two and giving up only four hits in eight innings
Phillips Exeter: 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 — 3
Phillips (11-4): 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2
Methuen 11, Lowell 6
Methuen (11): Marizan lf 3-1-2, Sullivan p 4-2-1, Leveille rf 0-0-0, Santiago 2b 0-0-0, Pappalardo ss 2-2-2, Mullen 1b 4-1-0, O.Kneeland 2b/p 4-0-1, Escano Vargas rf/p 4-1-1, Canario dh 3-1-1, N.Kneeland ph 1-0-0, Pride cf 3-2-2, Sanchez ph 1-0-0, Lopez 3b 2-1-0, Burke ph 1-0-0.
RBI: Pappalardo 4, Marizan, Sullivan, O.Kneeland, Vargas; 2B: Marizan, Sullivan; HR: Pappalard 2, Escano Vargas
WP: Sullivan
Highlights: Matt Pappalardo slammed a pair of homers on his four RBI day...Daremin Escano Vargas also homered...Ronnal Marizan and Owen Sullivan both doubled
Boys Lacrosse
Pinkerton 14, Algonquin 6
Goals: Ryan Lynch 4, Matt Feole 3, Joey Gallo 2, Matt Morrison 2, Michael Uber, Cody Santomassimo, Jimmy Erickson
Assists: Gallo 2, Uber, Santomassimo, Ricky Wong, Ronan Conners
Saves: Curtis Michaud
Face-offs: Cole Frank 20/21, Alex Tsetseranos 1/2
Algonquin (9-3): 2 1 2 1 — 6
Pinkerton (8-4): 5 4 1 4 — 14
Timberlane 15, Hanover 5
Goals: Braidon Bowman 6, Jack Condon 2, Michael Savage 2, Austin Charest, Landon Petry, Tyler Chicino, Gary Shivell, Cam Bonfiglio
Assists: Condon 3, Charest 2, Liam Corman 2, Petry, Shivell
Saves: Bryce Carty 3, Brady Marston 2, Joe Hughes 2, Rayan Bazidane 1
Hanover: 0 0 1 4 — 5
Timberlane (8-1): 6 5 4 0 — 15
Girls Lacrosse
Pinkerton 20, Methuen 9
Goals: Methuen — ; Pinkerton — Hailey Schnider 5, Bella Pinardi 5, Hannah Lisauskas 4, Anna Perkins 2, Piper Knowlton 2, Francesca Doyle, Elise Saab
Assists: Methuen — ; Pinkerton — Lisauskas 5, Schnider 4, Pinardi 2
Saves: Methuen — ; Pinkerton — Sara DiClemente 6
Methuen: 6 3 — 9
Pinkerton: 12 8 — 20
Softball
Londonderry 13, Pinkerton 3
Pinkerton (3): Cahoon 1b 2-0-0, Moore c 3-2-2, Schoenenberger ss 2-1-1, Dunn lf 2-0-0, Carvalho lf 1-0-0, Michaud 3b 2-0-0, Boucher 3b 2-0-1, Lemay cf 4-0-0, Hiscox 2b 3-0-1, Alexander rf 2-0-0, McPhail rf 1-0-0, Child ph 1-0-0, Gravel-Maher 2b 1-0-0
RBI: Boucher 2
LP: Cunha (1-4)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.