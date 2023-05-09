Monday Games
Baseball
Pelham 5, Milford 3
Pelham (5): Todino cf 4-0-0, Garcia 2b 3-1-2, Paquette c 4-0-2, N.Muise 3b 4-2-1, Carroll ss/p 4-1-2, James dh 3-0-1, D.Muise 1b 3-1-1, Desmarais lf 1-0-0, Patten ph 1-0-0, Hardy rf 3-0-2. Totals 30-5-11
RBI: James 2, Paquette, Hardy
WP: Drew
Highlights: Cole Garcia, Scott Paquette, Alex Carroll, and Kyle Hardy each had two of Pelham's 11 hits
Pelham: 0 0 1 3 1 0 0 — 5
Milford: 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 3
Billerica 4, North Andover 1
North Andover (1): Faro p 3-0-1, Johnson cf 3-0-1, Phelps c 3-0-0, Partridge rf 3-0-0, Takesian rf 0-0-0, Jackson 1b 3-1-1, Hawley dh 3-0-2, LaVolpicelo 2b 3-0-0, Howard 2b 0-0-0, Yorba ss 2-0-1, Lawrence lf 2-0-0, Rios 1-0-0, Rossi 3b 0-0-0. Totals 26-1-6
LP: Zach Faro was the hard-luck starter, taking the loss despite allowing only four hits and two earned runs without a walk and four strikeouts over his 5 2/3 innings
North Andover: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Billerica: 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 — 4
Central Catholic 7, Haverhill 2
Central Catholic (7): Florence p/lf 3-0-0, Norris rf 4-2-2, Kearney 1b 3-2-2, Rickenbach c 3-0-1, Savio dh 3-0-0, Antonopoulos 3b 3-0-1, Normandie lf 3-1-0, Delacruz ss 3-0-0, Mercuri 2b/p 3-0-1, Jankowski cr 0-2-0. Totals 28-7-7
Haverhill (2): Grant 2b/c 3-0-0, Bateman cf 3-1-2, Snyder c 2-0-0, Potuin 2b 1-0-0, Aquino rf 4-0-2, Kelleher p/1b 4-0-0, Hurrell dh/p 2-0-0, Libucha lf 3-0-2, Lynch 3b/p 3-0-0, Snyder p/3b 0-0-0, Piriano ss 3-1-1, Smith cr 0-0-0. Totals 28-2-7
RBI: Rickenbach, Norris, Savio, Antonopoulos, Mercuri; Bateman. 2B: Aquino. 3B: Rickenbach. HR: Norris; Bateman
WP: Florence; SV: Mercuri; LP: Kelleher
Highlights: Sophomore Will Norris had a homer among his two hits...Nathan Kearney scored a pair...Josh Florence allowed four hits and walked two while stiking out four over 5 1/3 innings for the win before giving way to Sean Mercuri who picked up the save...Ryan Bateman had two hits, including a homer for the Hillies
Central Catholic (8-2): 0 1 3 0 2 0 1 — 7
Haverhill: 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 2
Alvirne 14, Salem 6
Salem (6): Roeger ss 4-1-1, Boodoo 2b 4-0-0, Masson 1b 1-3-0, Hamman c 3-1-2, Deschene rf 4-0-1, Ciarcia cf 4-1-2, Goetz 2-0-0, LaGrasse lf 4-0-2, Major 3b/p 2-0-1, Lacharite p 1-0-0. Totals 29-6-9
RBI: Hamman 2, Deschene 2, Boodoo, LaGrasse. 2B: Hamman. HR: Hamman
LP: Cornacchio
Highlights: Dom Hamman homered and doubled, driving in a pair...Aaron Masson scored three runs despite not having a hit...Jason Ciarcia and Ben LaGrasse each had two hits
Alvirne: 0 2 0 0 2 6 4 — 14
Salem: 1 0 2 3 0 0 0 — 6
Pinkerton 8, Manchester Memorial 1
Pinkerton (8): Albert 4-1-3, Horne 4-1-1, Marshall 4-0-1, Libby 0-1-0, Corsetto 3-0-1, Barbuto 3-0-1, Braiser 0-1-0, Sharp 1-2-0, Jones 2-2-0, Archer 4-0-1, Yennaco 4-0-1. Totals 29-8-9
RBI: Archer 2, Horne, Barbuto, Yennaco. 3B: Albert 2, Marshall
WP: Adrien (4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K); SV: Boucher (3, 1, 0, 0, 4, 8)
Pinkerton: 2 0 0 2 0 0 4 — 8
Manchester Memorial: 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1
Andover 7, Dracut 0
Andover (7): Gibson dh 3-2-2, Norton ph 1-0-0, Rosner lf 2-0-0, Carlson ph 0-0-0, Gruenberg 1b 2-1-0, Bardetti ph 1-1-0, R.Jaillet c 2-0-1, Napolatano ph 1-0-0, C.Jaillet p 3-0-1, Berman p 0-0-0, Bessette ss 1-1-0, Lembo 3b 2-0-0, Archambault rf 1-1-0, Boes 2b 2-1-1, Dever ph 0-0-0, Cote cf 0-0-0. Totals 21-7-5
RBI: Gibson 2, Gruenberg, Lembo, C.Jaillet
WP: C.Jaillet
Highlights: Chris Jaillett and Alex Berman combined on a no-hitter...Teddy Gibson had a pair of hits and drove in two
Lawrence 5, Methuen 1
Lawrence (5): Vega 4-1-1, Diaz 2-1-1, Manon 3-1-1, Rodriguez 3-0-1, Castillo 4-0-0, Perez 3-0-0, Jimenez 1-1-0, Romero 3-0-0, Medina 1-1-0. Totals 24-5-4
WP: Minaya
Boys Lacrosse
Shawsheen Valley 13, Whittier 11
Goals: Conor Walsh 7, Kody DiCredico, Cam Richard, Reese Owens, Nathan Brown
Assists: DiCredico 4, Walsh 3, Richard, DiCredico, Trey Marcotte, Walter Powell
Saves: Trey Marcotte 18
Pinkerton 19, Concord 4
Goals: Ryan Lynch 7, Michael Uber 3, Joey Gallo 2, Cody Santomassimo 2, Matt Feole, Matt Morrison, Jimmy Erickson, Cole Summers, Adam Scala
Assists: Feole 2, Gallo, Morrison, Cole Frank, Erickson, Ben Quintiliani
Saves: Tyler LeBlanc 3, Curtis Michaud 2
Face-offs: Cole Frank 15/16, Alex Tsetseranos 4/8
Pinkerton (9-4): 7 7 2 3 — 19
Concord (2-8): 1 1 1 1 — 4
Girls Lacrosse
Pelham 11, Coe-Brown 10
Goals: Taylor Galgay 4, Kate Burke 2, Sophia Joncas 2, Ella DeSimone 2, Hannah Deschene
Pelham (5-4): 5 6 — 11
Coe-Brown: 5 5 — 10
Haverhill 14, Triton 3
Goals: Alex Bushey 4, Katrina Savvas 4, Mikaela Tzortzis 2, Jill Shultz 2, Morgan Flaherty, Sohpia Lundgren; T — Kayla Harrington, Ally Pugh, Chloe Connors
Assists: Tzortzis 2, Savvas 2;
Saves: Keira Bushey 12; T — Julia Price 7
Haverhill (7-4): 9 5 — 14
Triton: 1 2 — 3
Shawsheen Valley 18, Whittier 7
Goals: Samantha Azzari 4, Hannah Azzari 3
Assists: Kate Velazquez, Serena Finno, Azalea Sosa
Saves: Elliana Lindsay 12
Whittier: 3 4 — 7
Shawsheen Valley: 10 8 — 18
Pinkerton 21, Concord 2
Goals: Bella Pinardi 4, Hannah Lisauskas 4, Natalie Paradzick 4, Anna Perkins 2, Kylie Burne 2, Lily Jeans, Ashlyn Ledoux, Francesca Doyle, Piper Knowlton, Mia Eckerman
Assists: Lisauskas 5, Doyle 3, Paradzick, Eckerman
Saves: Sara DiClemente 3
Concord: 1 1 — 2
Pinkerton: 12 9 — 21
North Andover 10, Wayland 8
Goals: Janie Papell 3, Isa Robinson 3, Ali Sherlock 2, Kylie Kean, Halle Crawford
Assists: Robinson, Crawford, Meghan Daley, Emma Scully
Saves: Sam Meville 11
Highlights: Kaitlin Sarrasin controlled four draws...Catie Roy had five ground balls
Softball
Windham 12, Manchester Central 0
Windham (12): Mitrou ss 4-1-1, Akin rf 4-4-2, Wright 2b 4-0-3, DeCotis c 3-0-1, Nolan cf 3-0-0, Hollingshead lf 3-1-0, Yantosca 1b 3-1-1, Wilkins 3b 1-1-0, Forsyth 3b 2-1-2, DeCastro 0-1-0, Gattinella 1-0-0, Ballard p 2-1-2, McGrath cr 0-1-0. Totals 30-12-12
RBI: Akin 3, Wright 3, DeCotis 2, Ballard 2, Forsyth. 2B: Wright 2, Akin, Mitrou, Forsyth, Ballard
WP: Ballard
Highlights: Claire Ballard needed only 50 pitches in throwing her five-inning perfect game, striking out six and helping her own cause with a double and two RBI...Kelly Wright had a pair of doubles and drove in three...Mia Akin scored four runs to go with her three RBI
Manchester Central (1-9): 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Windham (6-5): 2 3 0 3 4 — 12
Greater Lawrence 19, KIPP Academy 2
WP: Nasella
Highlights: Aysha Paula drove in five on her three hits...Jashley Lopez had a pair of hits
Records: Greater Lawrence 9-3
Methuen 32, Lawrence 1
Methuern (32): Coleman 2b 3-3-1, Tardugno ss 2-3-0, Monsanto lf 1-1-1, D.McNamara cf 1-2-1, Baez 3b 1-1-0, Lynch 3b 2-2-1, Santiago cf 3-2-2, Delaney lf 0-3-0, Hayes c 1-4-0, C.McNamara 1b 3-4-2, Medeiros dp/c 4-4-2, Chirwa rf 0-3-0. Totals 21-32-10
Lawrence (1): German c 3-1-2, Rosario 3b 1-0-0, Castillo 1b/p 3-0-0, Arreaga ss 2-0-1, German p/1b 3-0-0, Matquez cf 2-0-0, Cartagena lf 2-0-0, Hidalgo 2b 0-0-0, H.Rosario rf 1-0-0. Totals 17-1-3
RBI: C.McNamara 5, Medeiros 5, Coleman 4, Tardugno 3, Monsanto 2, D.McNamara 2, Lynch 2, Santiago 2, Delaney 2, Hayes 2, Chirwa 2, Baez
WP: Rickard (2-1); LP: Castillo
Highlights: 10 different Rangers drove in at least two with Colleen McNamara and Bella Medeiros each having five...Ilene Rickard allowed only three hits
Methuen (8-4): 0 13 0 18 1 — 32
Lawrence: 0 0 1 0 0 — 1
Brooks 18, Lawrence Academy 0
Brooks (18): Pierce ss/c 4-2-3, McDowell 3b 2-1-0, Perry 3b 1-1-1, Hacker c/ss 4-2-3, LaLiberty 2b 3-2-0, Alvarez-Backus p 4-2-2, Giordano 1b 4-2-3, MacDonald rf 3-2-1, Kuechle rf 1-0-1, Bauer 1-1-0, Yannetti 2-0-1, Peel lf 4-3-2. Totals 33-18-17
RBI: Hacker 4, Giordano 3, Peel 3, LaLiberty 2, Pierce, Alvarez-Backus, Kuechle, Yannetti. 2B: Giordano 2, Pierce, Hacker. HR: Giordano
WP: Alvarez-Backus (4 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 4 K)
Brooks: 0 8 3 7 — 18
Lawrence Academy: 0 0 0 0 — 0
Whittier 12, Rockport 0
Whittier (12): Noury ss 3-1-0, Habib p 4-1-3, Valera 3b 1-2-0, Ouellette c 3-2-1, Hurley cf 3-2-1, Rousseau 2b 2-2-1, Hamlett 1b 3-2-2, Tavares lf 2-0-1, Santomassino rf 3-0-0. Totals 24-12-9
RBI: Hurley 3, Ouellette 2, Hamlett 2, Tavares 2. HR: Hurley
WP: Habib
Highlights: Kaylee Habib did not allow a hit and struck out 13 and also had three hits...Kaitlyn Hurley slammed a three-run homer
Rockport: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Whittier: 3 0 2 6 0 1 0 — 12
Salem 1, Alvirne 0
Salem (1): Olson cf 3-0-2, Lucacio 2b 3-0-1, Lucier ss 3-0-1, McNamara p 3-0-0, Beeley lf 3-1-1, Poulin c 2-0-0, Ventullo dh 3-0-2, Moniz 1b 3-0-0, Quinlan 3b 3-0-1. Totals 26-1-8
RBI: Ventullo. 2B: Ventullo 2, Lucacio, Beeley, Lucier
WP: McNamara
Highlights: Ava McNamara struck out seven and allowed only one hit without a walk...One of Vanessa Ventullo's two doubles drove in Maddie Beeley for the game's only run
Salem: 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
Alvirne: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic 3, Burlington 0
Central Catholic (3): Malowitz p 3-0-0, Boucher 2b 1-1-0, Milner 3b 3-1-1, Moeckel rf 2-1-2, Wotkowicz c 3-0-1, Perrotta 1b 3-0-0, Fox ss 3-0-1, Ovalles dp 3-0-0, Boyer cf 3-0-0. Totals 24-3-5
RBI: Moeckel 2, Wotkowicz. 2B: Moeckel. 3B: Wotkowicz
WP: Malowitz
Highlights: Julia Malowitz surrendered only one hit in tossing a shutout...Olivia Moeckel drove in two with a fourth-inning double...Zaynah Wotkowicz plated Moeckel in the sixth with a triple
Central Catholic (12-1): 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 — 3
Burlington: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton 16, Bedford 4
Pinkerton (16): Cahoon 1b 4-3-3, Moore c 3-1-1, Schoenenberger ss 4-3-3, Dunn lf 3-1-1, Carvalho lf 0-1-0, Michaud 3b 2-2-2, Boucher 3b 2-2-1, Lemay cf 5-0-2, Hiscox 2b 3-0-0, Alexander rf 4-1-2, McPhail ss 0-1-0, Child ph 1-0-0, Gravel-Maher 2b 1-1-0. Totals 32-16-15
RBI: Michaud 5, Lemay 4, Alexander 3, Cahoon 2, Schoenenberger, Carvalho. 2B: Boucher, Lemay, Schoenenberger, Cahoon. 3B: Lemay
WP: Morris (3-0)
Highlights: Kennedy Michaud drove in five on her two hits...Caitlyn Lemay drove in another four runs...Julia Cahoon and Maddie Schoenenberger each rapped three hits...Aby Alexander added a couple hits and drove in a pair...Vannessa Morris struck out nine and surrendered a pair of two-run homers among the five hits she allowed
Pinkerton (5-4): 0 2 5 2 6 1 — 16
Bedford (1-7): 2 0 0 0 2 0 — 4
Pelham 15, Milford 5
Pelham (15): Slaton ss 5-3-3, Aguiar p/1b 5-2-3, Breen ph 1-0-0, Beisang c/3b 5-1-2, Hinton 1b/cf 4-2-3, Sauer cf/p 4-0-0, Berton 3b/lf 4-2-2, Bettencourt ph 1-0-0, Guinazzo rf 2-1-1, Berger lf/c 1-0-0, Caloia ph 1-0-1, Lacoss 2b 4-1-1, Elliott ph 1-0-0, Furtado lf 0-0-0, Roscoe lf/rf 4-2-1. Totals 41-15-18
RBI: Aguiar 5, Slaton 3, Hinton 2, Berton 2, Beisang, Lacoss. HR: Aguiar
WP: Aguiar
Highlights: Freshman Caileigh Aguiar went the first four inning for the win and also had three hits and drove in five...Brooke Slaton had three hits, three runs and three RBI...Shaelyn Hinton and Morgan Berton combined for five hits and four RBI...of the 14 Pythons who had an official at bat, 10 of them had at least one hit
Pelham: 3 2 2 6 2 0 — 15
Milford: 0 2 2 0 1 0 — 5
Boys Tennis
Andover 5, Chelmsford 0
Andover winners:
Singles: 1. Nik Narina 6-4, 6-2; 2. Conor Rea 7-6, 6-3; 3. Nate Gellman 6-1, 4-6, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Peter Doan-Akarsh Janarthanan 6-2, 6-0; 2. Aadi Trivedi-Ayush Dewagan 6-1, 6-4
Haverhill 5, Lawrence 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Justin Tran 6-0, 6-0; 2. Jesse Rubera 6-0, 6-0; 3. Josh Alaimo 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 7-6 (7-5)
Doubles: 1. Jackson Morin-Aidan Champsi 6-1, 6-3; 2. Mikey Kmenta-Chris Butt 6-2, 6-1
Highlight: Victor Alvarado came close to averting a Lawrence shutout, but after winning the first set in a tie breaker, the Lancer came up short in the third-set tie breaker to Josh Alaimo
Records: Haverhill 5-3
Central Catholic 3, North Andover 2
Winners:
Singles: 1. Luke Ramos (NA) 2-6, 6-3, 14-12; 2. Jack Makiej (CC) 6-1, 6-2; 3. James Diamantis (CC) 6-1, 6-4
Doubles: 1. Ben Abbott-Alex Bace (NA) 3-6, 6-4, 10-6; 2. Michael Hamlin-Jack Pelletier (CC) 6-4, 6-4
Highlights: In the first of what proved to be two epic third sets at No. 1 singles and double, Luke Ramos held off Central's Arnav Lele 14-12...Fellow Knights Ben Abbott and Alex Bace provided North Andover its only other win, outdueling Ryan Melesky and Luca Beltrandi
Records: Central Catholic 7-4
Girls Tennis
Brooks 5, Pingree 4
Brooks winners:
Singles: 3. Brooke Semler 9-7; 4. Ella Whelan 9-7; 5. Honey Plum 8-6; 6. Zoe Whilmerding 9-7
Doubles: 2. Semler/Plum 8-1
Billerica 4, Haverhill 1
Haverhill winner:
Singles: 2. Meredith Amirian 6-2, 6-4
Records: Haverhill 3-9
Salem 7, Nashua South 2
Salem winners:
Singles: 3. Ally Coyle 8-4, 4. Ava Rastello 8-4, Mia Contarino 8-0, Chelsey Blanchette 8-0
Doubles: 1. Laura Salamanca-Rastello 8-0; 2. Coyle-Kassie Smeltzer 8-6; 3. Contarino-Blanchette 8-0
Records: Salem 4-5
Andover 4, North Andover 1
Winners:
Singles: 1. Rachel Chen (A) 6-1, 6-1; 2. Mia Thomas (A) 6-1, 6-0; 3. Sonika Chadhary (A) 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Sophie Yee-Jocelyn Jankowski (NA) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4; 2. Elysia Yu-Valerie Chu (A) 6-0, 6-2
Records: North Andover 5-5, Andover 9-1
Boys Volleyball
Greater Lawrence 3, KIPP Academy 3
Kills: Sai Silfas 6
Blocks: Ericson Lopez 1
Assists: Anthony Rubim 8
Service points (aces): Rubim 10 (3)
Digs: Raidel Perez 17
Greater Lawrence (3-9): 17 19 22 — 3
KIPP Academy: 25 25 25 — 3
Haverhill 3, Lowell 2
Kills: Aaron Bennett 19
Blocks: Gabriel Batista 3
Assists: Devon Buscema 40
Service points (aces): Buscema (2)
Digs: Buscema 12
Lowell: 19 25 22 25 11 — 2
Haverhill (9-3): 25 20 25 12 15 — 3
North Andover 3, Methuen 1
Kills: NA — Kyler Shea 17, Gyan Mistry 10; Methuen —
Blocks: NA — Shea 6, Ben Metsch 5; Methuen —
Assists: NA — Yash Patel 37; Methuen —
Service points (aces): NA — Roberto Rivera-Munoz (1); Methuen —
Digs: NA — Shea 9; Methuen —
Methuen: 25 22 25 17 — 1
North Andover (10-3): 27 25 21 25 — 3
Andover 3, Central Catholic 0
Kills: Andover — ; CC — Jaithian Medina 3, Angel Vituet 3
Blocks: Andover — ; CC — Colin Fauge 1
Assists: Andover — ; CC — Michael Nguyen 7
Service points (aces): Andover — ; CC — Nguyen 9 (2)
Digs: Andover — ; CC — Medina 11
Andover: 25 25 25 — 3
Central Catholic: 18 15 5 — 0
Pinkerton 3, Mascenic 0
Kills: Kaden Layne 6
Blocks: Parker Townsend 1
Assists: Myles Melim 11
Service points (aces): Layne (6)
Digs: Lucas Mayer 4
Highlight: With sophomore Grant Lopshire doing the serving, Pinkerton ran off 12 consecutive points in the third game
Mascenic: 17 21 3 — 0
Pinkerton (4-6): 25 25 25 — 3
Tuesday Games
Baseball
Goffstown 10, Windham 8
Windham (8): Armstrong lf 3-2-1, Salvador rf 4-1-3, Constantine cf 4-0-2, Sullo ss 4-0-0, Runde 3b 4-0-0, Murphy 1b 4-1-1, Arinello c 3-2-1, Introne 2b 2-0-0, Russell 2b 2-1-1, Hoffman dh 1-1-0, Totals 31-8-9
RBI: Salvador 4, Armstrong, Constantine, Arinello
WP: Durham; LP: Akin
Goffstown: 2 0 1 7 0 0 0 — 10
Windham: 1 1 0 0 2 3 1 — 8
Boys Lacrosse
Billerica 18, Haverhill 2
Goals: H — Lescord, Damske
Assists: H — McGowan, Bishop
Saves: H — McDonaugh 12, Boyer 2
Softball
Windham 7, Keene 3
Highlights: Anna Mitrou, Kelly Wright, Katie Nolan, Marin Hollingshead, and Arianna DeCotis all managed multiple hits for Windham, now 7-5.
Whittier 16, Notre Dame 3
WT (16): Noury ss 4-4-4, Habib p 5-1-2, Valera 3b 3-3-1, Ouellette c 2-3-1, Hurley cf 2-1-0, Rousseau 2b 4-1-1, Hamlett 1b 4-0-1, Ohanessian dh 3-1-1, Tavares lf 4—1, Santomassino rf 0-0-0.
RBI: Ouellette 3, Habib 3, Valera 3, Hurley, Noury, Tavares, Rousseau
WP: Habib
Whittier: 0 4 1 0 3 8 — 16
Notre Dame: 0 1 2 0 0 0 — 3
Greater Lawrence 7, Mystic Valley 5
WP: ; LP: GLT (7): Nasella p 1-3-0, Marshall ss 4-0-0, Croteau cf 4-0-1, Paula lf 2-0-0, Lopez 3b 4-1-0, Lavallee c 3-2-1, Rojas 1b 2-0-1, Dominguez rf 3-0-1, Flores 2b 2-1-0, Totals 25-7-4
RBI: Croteay 2, Rojas, Dominguez
WP: Sam Nasella (7 , 4h, 17k)
Mystic Valley: 0 5 0 0 0 0 — 5
Greater Lawrence: 1 0 1 1 2 2 — 7
Salem 5, Merrimack 1
Salem (5): Olson cf 4-1-1, Lucacio 2b 3-1-0, Lucier ss 4-2-3, McNamara p 4-0-1, Beeley rf 3-0-0, Poulin c 2-0-0, Ventullo dp 3-0-0, Moniz 1b 3-0-2, Quinlan 3b 3-0-0, Totals 29-5-7
RBI: McNamara 3, Lucier, Moniz
WP: McNamara (7ip, 1r, 0er, 5h, 1bb, 3k); LP: Hui
Salem: 0 0 0 2 0 3 — 5
Merrimack: 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Haverhill 32, Lawrence 1
Haverhill (32): Tabb lf 2-4-1, Dion p 6-3-4, Pearl ss 6-4-5, Neal 2b 2-3-1, Irwin 3b 4-3-2, Mazzaglia cf 5-2-2, Purdy c 1-4-1, Minnis 1b 5-3-1, Stocks rf 0-3-0, Dalrymple 3, Totals 31-32-17
RBI: H — Tabb 3, Dion 4, Pearl 7, Neal 2, Irwin 5, Mazzaglia 2, Purdy, Minnis 1, Dalrymple 3
WP: Dion
Lawrence: 1 0 0 0 0 — 1
Haverhill: 11 4 3 3 11 — 32
Boys Tennis
Pinkerton 7, Londonderry 2
Pinkerton winners:
Singles: 1. Beau Freedman 8-2; 2. Ethan Flaherty 8-1; 3. Riley Couture 9-8; 5. Arav Mahajan 8-1, 6. Jack McGarrahan 8-4
Doubles: 1. Ethan Johnston-Anthony Terrile 8-4; 2. Gabriel Kanopka-Landon Sprague 8-4
Girls Tennis
Windham 8, Keene 1
Windham winners:
Singles: 2. Avery Dyer 9-7; 3. Olivia Chik 8-1, 4. Cara Begley 8-5, 5. Emily Deandrea 8-3, 6. Kate Olsen 8-2
Doubles: 1. Emma Turner-Dyer 8-4; 2. Chik-Begley 8-5; Deandrea-Olsen 8-1
Pinkerton 7, Londonderry 2
Pinkerton winners:
Singles: 1. Amelia Coyle 8-0; 3. Mia Rivard 8-0; 4. Emily Borges 8-0; 5. Calli Matorozzo 8-0; 6. Sydney Collard 8-0
Doubles: 1. Coyle-Rivard 8-0; 2. Sophia Canderozzi-Bridget Gorrie 8-0; 3. Amber Mosher-Eva Hedstrom 8-2
Boys Track and Field
Salem Kiwanis Frosh-Soph Meet
Area Placers:
100: 1. Braydon Parker (Pink) 11.57
200: 1. Jordan Zannini (Salem) 23.97; 3. Cam Williams (Wind) 24.48
400: 3. Cam Petingill (Tim) 54.34
800: 2. Jackson Gannon (Salem) 2:06.60
1600: 1. Brock James (Salem) 4:37.17
3200: 2. Jacob Slade (Salem) 10:52.89
110 hurdles: 5. Sebastian Schatz (Timb) 18.80
300 hurdles: 2. Landon Mackiernan (Pink) 44.72; 5. Ayaan Saqib (Salem) 46.34
4x100: 1. Pinkerton 46.76
4x200: 3. Salem 1:41.20
4x400: 3. Pinkerton 3:57.89
4x800: 2. Salem 9:07.81; 5. Pinkerton 9:41.59
Shot Put: 2. Jordan Chick (Pink) 46-8.5
Discus: 3. Luan Premoli (Pink) 111-5.5
Javelin: 1. Charles Franks (Pink) 135-7; 5. Andrew Russell (Timb) 117-5
High Jump: 2. Williams (Wind) 5-3
Long Jump: 2. Zannini (Salem) 19-6.5
CAC Frosh-Soph Meet
Greater Lawrence Tech winners:
100: Gustavo Varela 11.5; 200 Elizardo Melenciano 23.1; 800: Cristian Reinoso 2:09.2; 2-mile: Reinoso 10:46.0; 100 hurdles: Melenciano 16.0; 400 hurdles: Melenciano 1:04.2; 4x100: Varela, Tamayo, Nina, Smith 44.3; Shot Put: David Burgos 39-8.5; Triple Jump: Melenciano 39-3
Girls Track and Field
Salem Kiwanis Frosh-Soph Meet
Area Placers:
100: 1. Leanny Ortiz-Blanco (Salem) 12.96; 3. Nora Brayall (Pink) 13.56; 4. Emerson Aprile (Timb) 13.58
400: 2. Charlotte Beaudoin (Timb) 1:01.88; 3. Isabella Sippel (Pink) 1:02.35
800: 5. Kalisan Maarzolf (Pink) 2:39.57
300 hurdles: 6. Alyah Howard (Salem) 57.18
4x100: 1. Pinkerton 53.83
4x400: 3. Pinkerton 4:29.58; 4. Salem 4:31.45
4x800: 5. Salem 11:52.49
Shot Put: 1. Julia Terrenzio (Pink) 29-1.5; 2. Autumn Haggett (Pink) 28-2; 4. Giana Moniz (Salem) 27-3; 5. Meredith Sheely (Timb) 27-1
Discus: 1. Jameson Trask (Pink) 101-11.5
Javelin: 1. Kelly Wright (Wind) 90-0
Pole Vault: 2. Catherine Rushton (Salem) 7-0; 3. Sophia Cahoon (Pink) 7-0
CAC Frosh-Soph Meet
Greater Lawrence Tech winners:
100 hurdles: Jaheidy Ortiz 18.90; 400 hurdles: Ortiz 1:16.00; 400: Tamara Ayala 1:07.70; Mile: Linoska Pachano 6:33.0; High Jump: Hayleigh Cyr 4-6
