Baseball
Pelham 7, Oyster River 4
Pelham (7): Todino cf 3-1-0, Garcia 2b 4-0-0, Paquette c 4-1-0, N.Muise 3b 2-1-1, Patten 3b 1-0-0, Carroll ss/p 1-2-0, D.Muise 1b 1-1-0, James dh 2-1-1, Desmarais rf 1-0-0, Martinez lf 2-0-0. Totals 21-7-3
RBI: James 2, Todino, Garcia, N.Muise
WP: Drew. Sv: Carroll
Oyster River: 0 1 0 2 0 1 0 — 4
Pelham: 2 0 0 3 2 0 0 — 7
Windham 8, Manchester Central 0
Windham (8): Armstrong cf 2-2-1, Salvador rf 2-2-0, Constantine p 3-1-1, Koutrobis p 1-0-0, Sullo dh 4-0-3, Hoffman 2b 3-0-0, Runde 3b 4-0-0, Murphy 1b 3-2-2, Arinello c 3-0-0, Welby lf 2-1-1. Totals 27-8-8
RBI: Salvador, Constantine 3, Sullo, Welby
WP: Constantine; LP: Beddington
Windham: 1 0 1 0 4 2 0 — 8
Manchester Central: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic 7, Dracut 2
Central Catholic (7): Florence lf 3-1-2, Norris rf 4-1-1, Kearney 1b 3-0-0, Antonopoulos 3b 4-2-2, Savio dh 2-0-1, Normandie 2b 3-1-2, Bartlett c 4-1-1, Bishop cf 2-1-0, Delacruz ss 2-0-0, Gavriel ss 0-0-0. Totals 27-7-9
RBI: Florence 2, Bartlett 2, Antonopoulos, Normandie, Bishop. 2B: Bartlett, Antonopoulos
WP: Mercuri. SV: Iannessa
Dracut: 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
Central Catholic: 0 1 6 0 0 0 0 — 7
Andover 13, Lawrence 5
Andover (13)
Lawrence (5): Vega 2b 4-1-1, Diaz c 3-1-1, Manon 1b 2-2-2, Rodriguez cf 4-1-2, Castillo 3b 4-0-0, Jimenez dh 2-0-0, Perez lf 3-0-1, Romero ss 2-0-2, Medina rf 2-0-0, Reyes 2-0-0, Arias 1-0-0. Totals 29-5-9
WP: ; LP: Hazeltine
North Andover 8, Lowell 7
North Andover (8): Faro ss 5-1-0, Johnson cf 4-0-1, Rios lf 4-1-1, Phelps c 4-0-0, Jackson 1b 2-0-0, Partridge 0-0-0, Hawley dh 4-2-2, LaVolpicelo 3b 1-0-0, Takesian rf 2-2-1, Howard 4-0-3
RBI: Johnson 2, Howard 2, Tekesian 2
WP: Goldman
North Andover: 0 0 0 0 2 1 3 2 — 8
Lowell: 0 0 0 4 0 0 2 1 — 7
Boys Lacrosse
Windham 16, Keene 2
Goals: Nate Crowley 6, Matt Desmaris 3, Drew Denton 3, Ryan Dann 2, Bryan Desmaris
Assists: Crowley 7, M.Desmaris 5, Denton 3
Face-offs: Rob DiPietro 15/18
Saves: Casey Kramer 6
Pinkerton 18, Dover 5
Goals: Adam Scala 4, Michael Uber 4, Ryan Lynch 3, Joey Gallo 2, Cole Summer 2, Cole Frank, Cody Santomassimo, Ben Quintiliani
Assists: Frank 4, Gallo 2, Ricky Wong 2, Lynch, Scala
Face-offs: Cole Frank 15/16, Dylan Stingel 8/9
Saves: Tyler LeBlanc 3, Curtis Michaud 1
Dover (3-8): 1 1 2 1 — 5
Pinkerton (11-4): 12 2 3 1 — 18
Timberlane 18, Kingswood 5
Goals: Jack Condon 7, Braidon Bowman 4, Jake Hutchings 2, Michael Savage, Tyler Chiccino, Gary Shivell, Cam Bonfiglio, Adam Devaney
Assists: Landon Petry 4, Condon 2, Shivell 2, Cole Gerry 2, Bowman, Savage, Hutchings,
Saves: Bryce Carty 3, Brady Marston 1
Timberlane: 6 5 6 1 — 18
Kingswood: 0 2 2 1 — 5
Methuen 12, Haverhill 7
Goals: Met — Joey Casarano 4, Jared Cripps 3, Brady Kloster 2, Owen Howell, Pat Morris, Eric Delaney; Hav — Bishop 4, Damske, Lescord, McGowan
Assists: Met — Kloster 2, Desi Csizmadia 2, Casarano, Cripps, Kloster, Howell; Hav — Hicks, Lescord, Staples, McGowan, Wormstead
Face-offs: Met — Csizmadia 13/16
Saves: Met — AJ Smith 13; Hav — McDonaugh 14
Methuen (6-8): 4 3 3 2 — 12
Haverhill: 2 2 0 3 — 7
North Andover 10, Dracut 6
Goals: Patrick Roy 3, Jake Lins 2, Colin Willoe 2, Trey Kean, Tyler Fay, Matt Roy
Assists: Lins 2, Tommy Farrell 2, Kean
Saves: Toy 19
Records: Dracut 9-5, North Andover 10-4
Girls Lacrosse
Lowell Catholic 16, Whittier 7
Goals: Samantha Azzari 2, Gianna Caruso 2, Luchia Quintilianni, Gracie Campbell, Hannah Azzari
Assists: Elizabeth Deacon
Saves: Elliana Lindsay 5
Lowell Catholic: 10 6 — 16
Whittier: 0 7 — 7
Dover 14, Pinkerton 9
Goals: Hailey Schnider 5, Bella Pinardi, Hannah Lisauskas, Fracesca Doyle, Natalie Paradzick
Assists: Lisauskas 4, Schnider 2, Paradzick
Saves: Sara DiClemente
Pinkerton: 5 4 — 9
Dover: 6 8 — 14
Methuen 15, Haverhill 12
Goals: Hav — Alex Bushey 5, Katrina Savvas 2, Morgan Flaherty 2, Sophia Lundgren 2, Sydney Spencer 1; Met — Kiera Fitzpatrick 5, Brooke Carter 3, Kate Fitzpatrick 3, Gianna Silverio 2, Ava McKenna, Elizabeth Descheneaux
Saves: Hav — Keira Bushey 13; Met — 11
Haverhill (7-6): 3 9 — 12
Methuen: 11 4 — 15
North Andover 17, Dracut 0
Goals: Isa Robinson 4, Janie Papell 3, Maggie Murphy 2, Kylie George, Fallon Hurley, Sam Guarini, Caitlin Moran, Kate Fitzgibbons, Halle Crawford, Emma Scully, Kaitlin Sarrasin
Assists: Lauren Willoe, Allie Sherlock, Caitlin Scully, Sarrasin, Robinson
Ground balls: George 4. Draw Controls: Kylie Kean 6
Sames: Sam Melville 7
Softball
Concord 3, Timberlane 0
Timberlane (0): Matarazzo 2b 3-0-2, O’Leary cf/rf 3-0-0, Al.Salafia p 3-0-1, Patles 3b 3-0-0, As.Salafia flex 3-0-1, Salerno c 2-0-0, Cordeiro 1-0-0, McDonald rf 2-0-0, McFadden 1b 2-0-0, Paradis lf 2-0-0. Totasls 24-0-4
LP: Al.Salafia (6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)
Timberlane: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Concord: 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 3
Tewksbury 3, North Andover 2
North Andover (2): Mangiameli cf 4-0-0, Lynch rf 4-0-1, Roche c 4-1-3, Gaffny p 3-0-1, Mancuso 1b 3-0-1, Bernard 3b 3-0-1, Rondeau 2b 3-0-1, Crosby dp 4-0-0, Iglesias rf 3-1-1, Dunn ss 0-0-0. Totals 31-2-9
RBI: Roche, Gaffny
LP: Gaffny
Tewksbury: 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 — 3
North Andover: 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
Whittier 16, Northeast Metro 2
Whittier (16): Noury ss 4-2-2, Habib p 1-4-1, Rousseau 2b 0-1-0, Ouellette c 1-1-1, Hurley 3b 3-2-1, Hamlett 1b 1-1-0, Ohannesian dp 2-1-0, Tavares lf 1-2-0, Santomassino cf 2-2-1, Mazza rf 0-0-0. Totals 15-16-6
RBI: Noury 4, Hurley 2, Rousseau, Habib
WP: Habib
Northeast Metro: 2 0 0 0 0 — 2
Whittier: 1 6 9 0 0 — 16
Central Catholic 0, Methuen 0
Central Catholic ():
Methuen ():
RBI:
WP: ; LP:
Boys Tennis
Andover 5, Tewksbury 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Nate Gellman; 2. Ayush Dewagan; 3. Aadi Trivedi
Doubles: 1. Randy Tran/Will Cohen; 2. Owen Finlay/Raghav Tewari
Girls Tennis
Brooks 8, Lawrence Academy 1
Brooks winners:
Singles: 1. Caroline Gay 6-2, 6-3; 2. Jayden Malouf 6-2, 6-3; 3. Brooke Semler 6-2, 6-4; 4. Ella Whelan 6-1, 7-5; 5. Honey Plum 6-0, 6-1; 6. Zoe Whilmerding 6-2, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Gay/Malouf 8-1; 2. Semler/Plum 8-2
Andover 5, Haverhill 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Rachel Chen 6-0, 6-0; 2. Mia Thomas 6-0, 6-0; 3. Sonika Chaudhary 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Sadie Berube/Amanda Kim 6-0, 6-1; 2. Anyaa Munot/Celeste Minor 6-0, 6-1
Records: Andover 11-1
Methuen 3, North Andover 2
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Marie-Maxime Metivier (M) 6-4, 6-3; 2. Tika Roy (NA) 6-1, 6-1; 3. Tanvi Patel (M) 6-2, 7-6 (7-2)
Doubles: 1. Jocelyn Jankowski/Sophia Yee (NA) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; 2. Ava Duffy/Rachel Schena (M) 6-3, 6-3
Central Catholic 5, Lawrence 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Meg Washburn 6-0, 6-0; 2. Kaya Asmar 6-0, 6-0; 3. Melina Panagiotakopoulos 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Alana Shanahan/Amalia Panagiotakopoulos 6-1, 6-0; 2. Catherine Butler/Morgan Bateman 6-0, 6-0
Records: Central Catholic 6-3
Pinkerton 8, Nashua South 1
Pinkerton winners:
Singles: 1. Amelia Coyle 8-4; 2. Sophia Canderozzi 8-5; 3. Mia Rivard 8-2; 4. Calli Matarozzo 8-3; 5. Sydney Collard 8-2; 6. Ava Hedstrom 8-0
Doubles: 2. Emma Hazzard/Juliana Megan 8-0; 3. Sofia Labroda/Briana Marks 8-2
Records: Nashua South 2-9, Pinkerton 7-4
Boys Volleyball
Methuen 3, Cambridge 0
Kills: James Levesque 10, Drew Eason 7, Josh Kwanuka 7
Blocks: Jack Flynn 5
Assists: Liam Doherty 29
Service points (aces): Doherty 15 (3)
Digs: Eason 7, Matt Kovacev 7
Cambridge (9-5): 20 23 7 — 0
Methuen (10-6): 25 25 25 — 3
Haverhill 3, Dracut 0
Kills: Ryan DiFloures 10
Blocks: Devon Buscema 2
Assists: Buscema 27
Service points (aces): Mason Holmes (3)
Digs: Holmes 8
Dracut: 15 9 13 — 0
Haverhill (10-4): 25 25 25 — 3
Andover 3, Lawrence 0
Kills: A — Griffin Connell 8
Blocks: A — Alex McNally 8
Assists: A — Marco Gomez Cabo 23
Service points (aces): A — Enzo Masters 12 (4)
Digs: A — Masters 13, Noah Chanthaboun 13
Lawrence: 16 14 18 — 0
Andover (9-7): 25 25 25 — 3
