Boys Basketball
KIPP Academy 61, Whittier 58
Whittier (58): Rice 20, Jegorow 10, Lopez 9, Rosado 8, Efosa 8,Moro 2, Goicochea 1, Adrien-Moise 0, Henriquez 0
3-pointers: Jegorow 2, Rice, Lopez, Efosa
KIPP Academy: 9 17 20 15 — 61
Whittier: 9 21 14 14 — 58
Tewksbury 62, Methuen 51
Methuen (51): Chiocca 3, Vasquez 4, Andino 3, Nkwantah 5, Eason 12, E. Almanzar 0, Kiwanuka 9, Pemberton 14,
Levesque 0, Abreau De La Cruz 1
Tewksbury: 19 6 16 21 — 62
Methuen: 9 10 13 19 — 51
Shawsheen Valley 60, Greater Lawrence 31
Greater Lawrence (31): Santana 12, Garcia 8, Moreno 3, Castillo 2, Dube 2, Ventura 2, Diaz 2
3-pointers: Santana, Moreno
Shawsheen Valley: 22 12 19 7 — 60
Greater Lawrence (4-7): 6 11 7 7 — 31
Pelham 64, John Stark 35
Pelham (64): Z. James 5-1-15, P. Hemmerdinger 5-0-12, M. Yambo 3-1-7, J. Cawthron 3-0-6, D. Herrling 3-0-6, J. Travis 2-1-5, A. Villanueva 2-0-5, A. Carroll 1-0-2, C.Travis 0-2-2, L. Dumont 1-0-2, J. Bowlan 1-0-2. Totals 26-5-64
3-pointers: James 4, Hemmerdinger 2, Villanueva
Pelham: 24 19 10 11 — 64
John Stark: 9 6 13 7 — 35
Pinkerton 87, Salem 42
Salem (42)
Pinkerton (87): Gendron 6, Bienvenmunda 8, A. Chinn 13, T. Chinn 15, Jenkins 6, Johnston 13, Herland 7, Marshall 19. Totals 33-17-87
3-pointers: Gendron, Johnston, Herland, Marshall
Salem: 12 11 15 4 — 42
Pinkerton: 28 18 28 13 — 87
North Andover 62, Andover 42
North Andover leaders (62): Wolinski 26, Denney 17, DesRochers 8
Pentucket 58, Amesbury 45
Pentucket (58): Austin Gagnon 0-0-0, Max MacDonald 2-1-5, Dylan Scott 1-0-2, Owen Tedeschi 2-2-7, Peter Hart 3-2-8, Nicholas Yassmine 3-0-9, Cole Vuylsteke 9-7-27. Totals 20-12-58
Amesbury (45): Othmane Missaoui 1-0-2, Matt Heidt 4-7-16, Henry O’Neill 1-0-2, Parker Delong 0-0-0, Nick Marden 2-1-5, Christian McGarry 0-0-0, Charlie Mackie 0-0-0, Justin Dube 3-2-11, Robert Dalton 1-2-4, Nico Cox 2-1-5, Will Arsenault 0-0-0. Totals 14-13-45
3-pointers: P — Yassmine 3, C. Vuylsteke 2, Tedeschi; A — Dube 3, Heidt
Pentucket (3-8): 12 12 18 16 — 58
Amesbury (1-11): 16 7 5 17 — 45
Lowell 45, Central Catholic 43
Central (43): Hart 12, J. Lopez 10, Kelley 10, Sangermano 6, Bridgewater 4, Haley 1, Rivera 0
3-pointers: Kelley 2, Hart, Sangermano, J. Lopez
Central Catholic: 14 7 10 12 — 43
Lowell: 8 17 9 11 — 45
Windham 71, Timberlane 43
Timberlane (43): Baker 9, Mwangi 1, Williams 2, Mlocek 7, Shivell 6, Kelley 1, Fitzgerald 2, Hutchings 4, Genest 5, Bilicki 5
Windham (71)
3-pointers: Baker 3, Mlocek
Timberlane: 7 11 13 12 — 43
Windham: 28 16 18 9 — 71
Girls Basketball
Georgetown 63, Triton 49
Georgetown (63): Pierson 0-0-0, T. Marcelin 4-2-12, A. Ziolkowski 0-0-0, Loewen 2-0-4, Morrison 2-1-6, Mariani 0-0-0, Thompson 0-0-0, C. Ziolkowski 6-1-16, Davies 3-2-9, Upite 1-0-3, Kane 0-0-0, N. Marcelin 5-2-13, C. Morrison 0-0-0. Totals 23-8-63
Triton (49): Renda 7-0-15, Frary 0-1-1, Kiricoples 5-0-10, Welch 0-2-2, Basile 0-0-0, Liebert 5-6-17, Hatheway 1-2-4. Totals 18-11-49
3-pointers: G — C. Ziolkowski 3, T. Marcelin 2, Morrison, Davies, Upite, N. Marcelin; T — Renda, Liebert
Records: Georgetown 7-4, Triton 2-10
Andover 66, North Andover 49
North Andover (49): Berrad 0, Papell 5, J. Rogers 1, Martin 25, S. Rogers 18, Benvenuto 0, Brown 0
Andover (66): Foley 13, Hanscom 11, Kobelski 19, Yates 2, White 11, Buckley 4, Vidoni 6, Dorelas 0. Total 23-13-66
3-pointers: A — Hanscom, White 3, Vidoni 2, Foley; NA — Martin 3, S. Rogers 3
North Andover: 13 9 15 12 — 49
Andover (12-0): 14 17 15 20 — 66
Pelham 69, John Stark 45
Pelham (69): Jasmine Becotte 27, Addie Breault 5, Sophia Joncas 8, Abby McFarland 15, Olivia Todd 3, Hannah Kelly 2, Grace Riley 4, Molly Sauer 5
John Stark: 7 12 13 13 — 45
Pelham: 17 11 21 20 — 69
Bow 56, Timberlane 17
Timberlane (17): Parker 7, Powers 6, Lampron 4, Genest 0, Raiti 0, Trasatti 0, Stewart 0, Salerno 0
3-pointers: Powers 2
Bow: 16 15 23 2 — 56
Timberlane: 5 1 4 7 — 17
Pinkerton 66, Salem 44
Pinkerton (66): Knight 0, Leonard 8, Lebrun 2, Wright 0, Leccese 3, Benz 6, Lavoie 27, Bridges 0, Dupuis 5, Cahoon 0, Pollini 0, Gerossie 15
Salem (44): George 3, Goetz 9, Nunez 3, Regan 9, G. Mosto 13, Case 2, Hinchey 3, Burns 2
3-pointers: P — Dupuis, Leonard, Lecesse, Lavoie 2; S — George, Regan 2, Goetz, G. Mosto
Pinkerton (7-2): 11 17 11 27 — 66
Salem: 12 14 9 9 — 44
Lowell 45, Haverhill 39
Haverhill (39): Ortiz 13, H. Phillips 11, Bellard 6, Spencer 5, L. Phillips 4
3-pointers: Spencer
Lowell: 12 7 10 16 — 45
Haverhill: 14 14 8 3 — 39
Chelmsford 62, Central 60 (4 OTs)
Central (60): Beers 1, Kwo 4, Yfantopulos 3, Guertin 10, Montague 15, Finneran 17, Smith 10. Totals 20-16-60
3-pointers: Guertin 2, Montague 2
Chelmsford: 13 8 8 7 26 — 62
Central Catholic: 6 9 13 8 24 — 60
Girls Gymnastics
Methuen 137.45, North Andover 135.75
Placers:
Vault: 1. Divier Ramos (M) 9.8, 2. Kendra Scott(M) 9.15, 3. Sophia Ferrara 9.0, 3. Bryan Incollingo (M) 9.0; Bars: 1. Carlin Hong (NA) 9.15, Divier Ramos (M) 8.9, 3. Sophia Ferrara (M) 8.85; Beam: 1. Sydney Hanssen (NA) 8.55, 2. Lindsay Neyman (NA) 8.4, 3. Kiara Ham (NA) 8.0; Floor: 1. Divier Ramos (M) 9.6, 2. Carlin Hong (NA) 9.35, 3. Lindsay Neyman (NA) 9.2 ; All-around: 1. Lindsay Neyman (NA) 34.15, 2. Sophia Ferrara (M) 33.5, Kendra Scott (M) 33.25
Records: Methuen 6-2
Boys Swimming
Haverhill 91, Burlington 71
Haverhill winners:
200 medley relay: Casey Connors, Jorell Dube, Sam Mistretta, James Zbitnoff 1:52.29; 200 freestyle: John Papageorgiou 2:00.63; 200 IM: Colby McLaughlin 2:20.31; 100 butterfly: Casey Connors 1:00.02; 100 freestyle: Sam Mistretta 51.53; 500 freestyle: Levi Abrams 5:36.67; 200 freestyle relay: John Papageorgiou, Brian Story, Jorell Dube, Levi Abrams 1:42.02; 100 backstroke: Casey Connors 58.40; 100 breaststroke: Sam Mistretta 1:08.48; 400 freestyle relay: Liam Jordan, Levi Abrams, John Papageorgiou, Colby McLaughlin 3:59.73
Records: Haverhill 4-0
