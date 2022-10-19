<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover takes two
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at North Andover (3.1 miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores<cstyle:>: North Andover 21, Andover 37; North Andover 15, Haverhill 48; Andover 18, Haverhill 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top finishers:<cstyle:> 1. Ryan Connolly (NA) 16:29, 2. Colin Kurn (And) 17:18.45, 3. Luke McGillivray (NA) 17:25.06, 4. Marc Conrad (NA) 17:35.94, 5. Peter Stubler (And) 17:50.59, 6. Cole Giles (NA) 17:56.78, 7. Ben Katsev (NA) 18:02.13, 8. Andreas Burgess (Hav) 18:07.38; 9. Theodore Salamone (And) 18:10.84
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen sweeps
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at Dracut (3.0 miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores:<cstyle:> Methuen 15, Dracut 49; Methuen 16, Lawrence 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top local finishers:<cstyle:> 1. Nick Caron (M) 17:16.1, 2. Liam Doherty (M) 17:17.4, 3. Joseph Becuti Ortiz 17:34.8, 4. Henry Becuti Ortiz 17:41.2, 5. Aiden Tejada (Lawrence) 18:14.8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Methuen 4-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 27, Central Catholic 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at Billerica<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top Central finishers:<cstyle:> 3. Madeline Courtemanche 16:44, 4. Olivia Guillet 17:03, 6. Sydney Ng 17:35, 7. Lila Christy 17:39, 8. Meghan Hunt 17:39
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Central Catholic 8-2, Billerica 10-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Knights sweep
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at North Andover (3.1 miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores:<cstyle:> North Andover 27, Andover 30; North Andover 19, Haverhill 38; Andover 19, Haverhill 39
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top finishers:<cstyle:> 1. Molly Kiley (And) 19:12.37, 2. Luna Prochazkova (NA) 19:16.69, 3. Carly Petersen (NA) 21:27.19; 4. Hannah Shea (NA) 21:29.16; 5. Zoie Zeng (And) 22:03.72; 6. Madeline Kennedy (NA) 22:20.94; 7. Olivia Vives (And) 22:35.66, 8. Lauren Downer (Hav) 22:42.05, 9. Molly Tabb (Hav) 22:55.02
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> North Andover 9-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Rangers split
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at Dracut<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores: <cstyle:>Methuen 19, Lawrence 44; Dracut 27, Methuen 29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen leaders:<cstyle:> Olimpia Rosano, Abigail Fennelly
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Methuen 2-8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 4, Haverhill 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Elle Gordon 2, Lauren Willoe, Chace Bodenrader; H <0x2014> Katrina Savas, Jillian Schultz
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Alicia Downer 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (7-5-3):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 6, Methuen 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Bella DiFiore 2, Brooke Cedorchuk, Casey Michael, Anna Broderick, Ella Sewall
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Adelaide Weeden 1, Madeline DiGiorgio 0; M <0x2014> Alex Tardugno 35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (14-1):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (7-8):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 5, Tewksbury 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Franchesca Thurston 2, Caitlin Milner 2, Fallon Barr
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Ava Perrotta 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (7-5-2):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 12.5, Methuen 7.5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>At Merrimack Valley Golf Club (Par 36)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen winners:<cstyle:> Ryan McKinnon 1-up, Matt Pappalardo 2-up, and Matt Kovacev 2-and-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Methuen 6-7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 3, St. George's 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Bernardo Camino Garcia, Owen Brown, Kyle Joyce
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Zach Amato 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>St. George's (1-7-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (8-2):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 5, Souhegan 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Maddie Cote 3, Ashlyn Walsh 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Hannah Deschene 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Souhegan:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (12-2-1):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester 0, Whittier 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves: <cstyle:>Madison Dawkins 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (9-3-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Swimming
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Acton-Boxborough 98, Andover 86
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle<cstyle:>: Amelia Barron 2:02.75; <cstyle:textBold>50 freestyle<cstyle:>: Michaela Chokureva 23.34; <cstyle:textBold>100 freestyle<cstyle:>: Chokureva 53.65; <cstyle:textBold>500 freestyle<cstyle:>: Maya Flatley 5:43.38; <cstyle:textBold>100 breaststroke<cstyle:>: Barron 1:10.66; <cstyle:textBold>400 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Jacki Ambrose, Flatley, Barron, Chokureva (A) 3:49.49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 8-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Fellowship Christian 3, Notre Dame 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Adriana Taboucherani 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Adriana Taboucherani 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Eva Brodnick 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> Mady Arriaza 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Ashley Gallagher 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Notre Dame:<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>11<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Fellowship Christian (9-6):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 3, St. George's 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Vivienne Foley 6, Jalyn Colon 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> Vivien Foley is from Andover.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Brooks 4-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 3, Mystic Valley 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Esmeralda Rojas 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Danna Cabreja 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Janeily Alvarez 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Tailah Morales 13 (7)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Melanie Urena 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (9-8):<cstyle:> 22<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Mystic Valley:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>18<0x2002>20<0x2002><0x2002>9 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Central Catholic 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Herian Perez 8, Kathleen Smith 7; M <0x2014> Sam Driend 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Abbey Dick 3, Smith 3; M <0x2014> Sydney Chalupa 9, Ella Barron 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Nicolette Licare 28; M <0x2014> Ariana Baez 16, Kathryn Driend 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Bella Bouraphael 16 (Elisabeth Kearney 3); M <0x2014> Rodriguez 19 (2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Eva Coutu 23; M <0x2014> Carolina Rodriguez 24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (16-2):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>18<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (3-13):<cstyle:> 19<0x2002>25<0x2002><0x2002>6<0x2002>23 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 3, Dracut 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Sydney Riley 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Riley 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Emme Cerasuolo 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> Riley 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Samantha Dion 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (11-3):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>18<0x2002>20 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, North Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Nadine Abdat 8; A <0x2014> Marissa Kobelski 11, Sophia Miele 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Abdat 4; A <0x2014> Sammy Daly 2, Maddie Robertson 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Anna Wong 16; A <0x2014> Sophia Pierce 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Ella Mancuso 8 (2); A <0x2014> Jessie Wang 20 (6), Sophia Pierce 14 (6)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Crateau 9; A <0x2014> Marissa Kobelski 13, Lila Sipley 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (8-9):<cstyle:> 21<0x2002>18<0x2002>10 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (14-3):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Shawsheen Valley 3, Whittier 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Isabella Laverdure 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Callie Nadeau 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Hannah Azzari 16 (Divaliz Salcedo 9)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Hannah Azzari 47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (11-5):<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>25<0x2002>23<0x2002>26<0x2002><0x2002>7 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Shawsheen Valley:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>23<0x2002>25<0x2002>24<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 3, Alvirne 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Sarah Bolduc 11, Sophia Bolduc 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Savannah Dunne 3, Aalyah Gooden 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Kara Porter 27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Brooke Little 11 (5), Lexi Heiser 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Bolduc 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (9-8):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Alvirne:<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>21<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 0
