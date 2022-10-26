<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 4, Bishop Fenwick 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Caitlin Milner 2, Liz Medford, Kerri Finneran
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Ava Perrotta 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights<cstyle:>: Central's Bella Angluin and Sophia Creegan each made a defensive save to keep the shutout intact.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (9-6-2):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bishop Fenwick:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 3, Lawrence Academy 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Kylie Correa, Michaela Littlewood, Elsa Wood
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Morgan Rochefort
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (7-1-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence Academy (7-6-0):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 6, North Andover 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Emma Reilly 3, Casey Michael, Bella DiFiore, Mia Batchelder; NA <0x2014> Rose Gordon
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Adelaide Weeden, Maddie DiGiorgio; NA <0x2014> Alivia Downer 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (8-7-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (17-1-0):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Exeter 2, Pinkerton 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Division 1 Preliminary Round<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Zach Viger
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Noah Sands
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Coaches Quote: <cstyle:>"These guys played their hearts out," said coach Kerry Boles. "I can't say enough about their effort today. I feel bad for the seniors whose careers just ended. These seniors have put their heart and soul into Pinkerton soccer over the past four years."
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (6-7-4):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Exeter:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bow 2, Pelham 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Division 2 First Round<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bow:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 2, Lawrence Academy 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Kyle Joyce, Carter Leonard
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Zach Amato 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (10-2-0):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence Academy (5-3-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 7, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Courtnee Pickles, Brooke Tardugno, Jamie Slattery, Riley O<0x2019>Hearn, Kendall O<0x2019>Hearn 2, Bella Fiore
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Sam Pfeil 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (14-2):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lawrence Academy 3, Brooks 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Vivienne Foley 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (5-5):<cstyle:> 27<0x2002>19<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002>27 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence Academy:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>29 <0x2014> 3
