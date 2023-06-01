Boys Lacrosse
Timberlane 17, Hanover 6 New Hampshire Division I First Round
Goals: Jack Condon 5, Braidon Bowman 4, Jake Hutchings 3, Michael Savage, Landon Petry, Cam Bonfiglio, Liam Corman, Rocco Psareas
Assists: Petry 3, Michael Savage 2, Austin Charest 2, Gary Shivell 2, Adam Devaney 2, Condon, Cole Gerry
Saves: Bryce Carty 5, Joe Hughes 3, Brady Marston 2, Rayan Bazidane 2
Hanover (4-11): 0 2 2 2 — 6
Timberlane (15-2): 11 4 2 0 — 17
Windham 16, Pembroke 4
New Hampshire Division II First Round
Goals: Drew Denton 4, Jacob Spalinger, Matt Desmarais 5, Nate Crowley 3, Bryan Desmaris 2, Jake Suliveras
Girls Lacrosse
Saint Thomas 18, Pelham 9Goals: Ella Desimone 3, Taylor Galgay 2, Kate Burke 2, Hannah Deschene, Sophia Joncas
Saves: P — Addie Breault 14
St Thomas: 0 9 0 9 — 18
Pelham (10-6): 0 5 0 4 — 9
Boys Tennis
Brookline 5, Central Catholic 0
Division 1 Round of 32
Match Results:
Singles: 1. Deven Devaiah def. Arnav Lele 6-0, 6-1; 2. Dhevin Nahata def. Ryan Melesky, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Peter Khudyakov def. Michael Hamlin, 6-0 6-1
Doubles: 1. Ravin Bhatia/Kiran Bhatia def. Jack Pelletier/James Pelletier, 6-0 6-0; 2. Owen Eskey/Jacob Kapesta def. Anthony Kim/Brandon Barry, 6-0 6-0
Girls Tennis
Central Catholic 4, Belmont 1Division 1 Round of 32
Central Catholic winners: Singles: 1. Kayleigh Furbush 6-0, 6-0; 2. Meg Washburn 6-3, 6-2; 3. Kaya Asmar 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Alessandra Sacchetti-Brooke Hillies 5-7, 7-6 (7-10), 7-5
Records: Central Catholic 11-3
