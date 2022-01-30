Boys Ice Hockey

Andover 4, Westford Academy 3

Andover (6-6): 0 2 2 — 4

Westford Academy: 2 1 0 — 3

Goals: Griffin Bucci, Matt Trudell, Braeden Archambault, Kevin DeMichaelis

Saves: JJ Quill 28

Girls Ice Hockey

Haverhill 3, Longmeadow 1

Longmeadow: 0 0 1 — 1

Haverhill (7-3-2): 1 2 0 — 3

Goals: Shelby Nassar, Katerina Yelsits, Kaitlyn Bush

Saves: Juliana Taylor 21

Wrestling

Capital City Classic

Top team scores (17 teams competed): 1. Spaulding (Vt.) 214, 2. Concord 203, 3. Keene 198.5, 4. Shawsheen 158.5, 5. WIndham 157

Windham placers:

106: Zoe Millette 4th; 113: Muhammad Siddiqi 6th; 120: Slayde Watson 5th; 126: Sam Oakes 3rd; 132: Aiden Williams 3rd; 138: Dylan Suliveras 5th; 145: Ben Hoyt 2nd; 160: Nick Parker 3rd; 182: Liam Shambo 3rd; HVY: Jason Scharff 4th

