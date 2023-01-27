Boys Basketball
Greater Lawrence 55, Lowell Catholic 53
Greater Lawrence (57): Castillo 11, Garcia 14, Herrera 6, Santana 17, Diaz 3, Urena 4
3-pointers: Castillo, Garcia, Diaz
Lowell Catholic: 15 7 7 24 — 53
Greater Lawrence (5-7): 13 10 13 19 — 55
Windham 55, Manchester Central 41
Windham (55): Dempsey 5, St.Hilaire 23, Koutrobis 14, Murphy 2, Begley 5, Bouchard 2, Rude 2, Desmarais 2
3-pointers: St. Hilaire, Koutrobis
Windham: 12 11 15 17 — 55
Manchester Central: 9 13 7 12 — 41
Shawsheen Valley 57, Whittier 30
Whittier (30): Jegorow 9, Rice 7, Lopez 5, Rosado 4, Efosa 3, Moro 2. Totals 9-8-30
3-pointers: Jegorow 3, Rice
Shawsheen Valley: 10 18 13 16 — 57
Whittier: 12 3 6 9 — 30
Pelham 70, Hollis-Brookline 17
Pelham (70): James 7-1-19, J.Travis 4-4-12, Herrling 4-0-8, Villanueva 3-0-7, Hemmerdinger 2-0-5, Cawthron 2-0-4, Ciulla 2-0-4, C.Travis 2-0-4, Dumont 2-0-4, Hegan 1-0-2, Carroll 0-1-1. Totals 29-6-70
3-pointers: James 4, Villanueva, Hemmerdinger
Hollis-Brookline (1-9): 2 6 6 3 — 17
Pelham (11-3): 22 16 24 8 — 70
Central Catholic 58, Tewksbury 38
Central Catholic (58): Rivera 15, Kelley 13, J.Lopez 11, Bridgewater 8, Hart 4, Hiraldo 4, Sangermano 2, A.Lopez 1
3-pointers: Rivera 3, Kelley 3, J.Lopez 2, Bridgewater, Hart
Central Catholic: 11 19 6 22 — 58
Tewksbury: 8 11 12 7 — 38
Pinkerton 96, Dover 57
Pinkerton (96): A.Chin 9 1-2 20, T.Chin 8 0-0 17, Jenkins 2 0-2 4, Wallace 2 0-0 4, Hammer 3 0-2 6, Herland 4 0-0 10, Marshall 11 3-6 29. Totals 39 8-17 94
3-pointers: Marshall 4, Herland 2, A.Chin, T.Chin
Pinkerton: 30 25 27 14 — 96
Dover: 15 19 18 5 — 57
North Andover 63, Dracut 34
North Andover Leaders (63): Denney 15, Wolinski 14, Bethel 12, Faro 10
Lawrence 83, Billerica 55
Lawrence highlights: Obbie Luciano 20 points, 8 rebounds; Marius Canery 15 points; Jonathan Ocasio 14 points; Francisco Santana 14 points; Danny Reyes 9 points
Records: Lawrence 13-1
Girls Basketball
Innovation Charter 45, Fellowship Christian 43
Records: Innovation Charter 7-4
Pinkerton 51, Dover 49
Pinkerton (51): Leonard 20, Lebrun 2, Leccese Benz 13, Lavoie 6, Dupuis 5, Gerossie 5
3-pointers: Leonard 6, Dupuis, Gerossie
Dover: 10 13 13 12 — 49
Pinkerton (8-2): 15 6 13 17 — 51
Andover 55, Methuen 32
Methuen (32):
Andover (55): Foley 13, Hanscom 16, Kobelski 13, Buckley 8, Vidoni 2, Dorelas 3. Totals 22-10-55
3-pointers: Methuen — ; Andover — Kobelski
Methuen: 4 7 9 12 — 32
Andover (13-0): 16 12 20 7 — 55
Pelham 57, Hollis-Brookline 49
Pelham (57): Becotte 25, Breault 2, Joncas 8, McFarland 5, Todd 4, Kelly 2, Riley 5, Sauer 6
Pelham: 19 6 15 17 — 57
Hollis-Brookline: 5 18 14 12 — 49
Central Catholic 49, Tewksbury 39
Central Catholic (49): Kwo 2, Guertin 7, Montague 9, Dick 2, Smith 12, McNamara 4
3-pointers: Guertin
Tewksbury: 9 10 8 10 — 39
Central Catholic (4-7): 10 14 14 11 — 49
North Andover 50, Dracut 39
North Andover (50): Berrad 4-0-8, Papell 2-2-6, J.Rogers 2-1-5, Martin 8-5-25, S.Rogers 1-0-2, Brown 2-0-4. Totals 19-8-50
3-pointers: Martin 4
Dracut: 10 5 13 11 — 39
North Andover: 12 11 13 14 — 50
Windham 44, Manchester Central 33
Windham (44): Weeks 4-1-10, P.Carboni 1-2-4, Smith 4-3-13, Bean 1-0-2, K.Carboni 0-1-1, Husson 0-2-2, Armstrong 1-0-2, Amari 1-2-4, Boucher 2-2-6.
3-pointers: Weeks, Smith
Boys Swimming
Chelmsford 99, Andover 84
Local winners:
200 medley relay: Ivan Giles, Yiwei Wang, Luke Suh, Alexander McNally 1:47.13; 200 freestyle: William Moulson 1:54.6; 50 freestyle: Moulson 5:32.15; 100 breaststroke: Wang 1:11.03
Haverhill 101, Central Catholic 70
Winners:
200 medley relay: Haverhill (Casey Connors, Jorell Dube, Braedon Smith, James Zbitnoff) 1:49.64; 200 freestyle: Sam Mistretta, H, 1:54.32; 200 IM: Brian Story, H, 2:09.11; 50 freestyle: Joey Musumarra, CC, 23.89; Diving: Will Becker, H, 115.45; 100 butterfly: Story 59.61; 100 freestyle: Connors, H, 49.38; 500 freestyle: Musumarra, CC, 5:27.33; 200 freestyle relay: Central Catholic (Musumarra, Anthony Kim, Thomas Bernier, Andrew Gallagher) 1:41.59; 100 backstroke: Connors 58.14; 100 breaststroke: Smith, H, 1:08.91; 400 freestyle relay: Haverhill (Mistretta, John Papageorgiou, Zbitnoff, Connors) 3:43.74
Records: Haverhill 5-0
Wrestling
Commonwealth Cup
Team scores: Central Catholic 34, St. John’s Prep 31; Central 48, Ashland 14
Central winners vs. Prep:
106: Cole Glynn dec 2-0; 120: Jackie Dehney dec 6-5; 132: Nick Spero wbf; 145: James Bohenko wbf ; 152: Jason Belkus wbf; 170: Caden Chase 9-1; 182: Nate Blanchette wbf
