<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 5, Nashua South 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Jaelyn Crossman 4, Natalie Paradzick
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Anna Perkins, Ava Bennett
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Elise LeBlanc 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Nashua South: 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton: 41 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Concord 2, Salem 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Salem 1-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bedford 4, Timberlane 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Timberlane 0-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 5, Exeter 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Windham 4-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 6, North Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Rose Memmolo, Ella Sewall, Mia Batchelder, Casey Michael, Mia Giaimo, Casey Michael
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Bella Difiore, Caroline Samaras, Michael, Sewall 2, Avery Pitts
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: NA Alivia Downer 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Highlight: The win was the first for Andover under new coach Bridget Morris who replaced retired Hall of Famer Maureen Noone.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: North Andover 0-1, Andover 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 0, Central Catholic 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>At Atkinson RCC (par 36)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Winners: Harry Garland 3&1, Alex Barnard 3&1, Chase Akstin 3&2, Liam Vena 4&3, Finn Rourke 3&2, Keegan Hunt 3&1, Jake Morowski 3&2, Dominic Santo 4&3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton takes third
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton leaders: Johnny Barbarossa 42, Tyler Morin 45, Tyler Rosum 45, Ricky Wong 48, Brady Cuneo 48
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pinkerton 7-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bedford 3, Windham 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Ben Breen
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Kevin Brooks
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Blake Berton 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (3-1): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Bedford (2-1): 21 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 3, ConVal 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Ashlyn Walsh 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Lexy Brodeur 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Bella Furtado 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pelham (1-1): 21 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>ConVal: 20 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bedford 1, Windham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Highlight: The Jaguars made a major improvment after falling to Bedford 6-0 last year.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Bedford: 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (2-2): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Cambridge 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Sydney Chalupa 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Thyannis Santiago 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Kathryn Driend and Ariana Baez 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Aces: Driden 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Cambridge: 152016 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (1-0): 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 3, Bishop Fenwick 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Gabby Burdier 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Sydney Riley 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Emmerson Cerasuolo 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Aces: Burdier 3, Lucy Martinez 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Taylor Lewis 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Bishop Fenwick: 1330711 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill (2-0): 25282525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Peabody 3, Central Catholic 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Julie Hall 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Isabel Sierpina 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Madison Blanchet 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): Hall 11 (Sierpina 2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Hall 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (0-1): 22724 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Peabody: 252526 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.