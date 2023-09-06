<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 5, Nashua South 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Jaelyn Crossman 4, Natalie Paradzick

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Anna Perkins, Ava Bennett

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Elise LeBlanc 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Nashua South: 01 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton: 41 5

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Concord 2, Salem 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Salem 1-3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bedford 4, Timberlane 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Timberlane 0-4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 5, Exeter 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Windham 4-0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 6, North Andover 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Rose Memmolo, Ella Sewall, Mia Batchelder, Casey Michael, Mia Giaimo, Casey Michael

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Bella Difiore, Caroline Samaras, Michael, Sewall 2, Avery Pitts

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: NA Alivia Downer 8

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Highlight: The win was the first for Andover under new coach Bridget Morris who replaced retired Hall of Famer Maureen Noone.

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: North Andover 0-1, Andover 1-0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 0, Central Catholic 20

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>At Atkinson RCC (par 36)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Winners: Harry Garland 3&1, Alex Barnard 3&1, Chase Akstin 3&2, Liam Vena 4&3, Finn Rourke 3&2, Keegan Hunt 3&1, Jake Morowski 3&2, Dominic Santo 4&3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton takes third

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton leaders: Johnny Barbarossa 42, Tyler Morin 45, Tyler Rosum 45, Ricky Wong 48, Brady Cuneo 48

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pinkerton 7-4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bedford 3, Windham 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Ben Breen

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Kevin Brooks

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Blake Berton 7

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (3-1): 01 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Bedford (2-1): 21 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 3, ConVal 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Ashlyn Walsh 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Lexy Brodeur 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Bella Furtado 8

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pelham (1-1): 21 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>ConVal: 20 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bedford 1, Windham 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Highlight: The Jaguars made a major improvment after falling to Bedford 6-0 last year.

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Bedford: 10 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (2-2): 00 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Cambridge 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Sydney Chalupa 10

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Thyannis Santiago 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Kathryn Driend and Ariana Baez 10

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Aces: Driden 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Cambridge: 152016 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (1-0): 252525 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 3, Bishop Fenwick 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Gabby Burdier 12

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Sydney Riley 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Emmerson Cerasuolo 19

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Aces: Burdier 3, Lucy Martinez 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Taylor Lewis 19

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Bishop Fenwick: 1330711 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill (2-0): 25282525 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Peabody 3, Central Catholic 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Julie Hall 6

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Isabel Sierpina 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Madison Blanchet 12

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): Hall 11 (Sierpina 2)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Hall 22

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (0-1): 22724 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Peabody: 252526 3

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you