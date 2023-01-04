Boys Basketball
Mystic Valley 49, Whittier 41
Whittier (49): Lopez 18, Jegorow 9, Moro 5, Goicochea 5, Efosa 2, Adrien-Moise 2, Henriquez 0, Bowen 0. Totals 17-4-41
3-pointers: Moro, Jegorow, Goicochea
Whittier: 3 10 14 14 — 41
Mystic Valley: 13 13 15 8 — 49
Pelham 60, Sanborn 58
Pelhm (60): Hemmerdinger 18, D. Herrling 15, J. Cawthron 12, Z. James 6, Carroll 4, J. Travis 3, J. Ciulla 2
3-pointers: Hemmerdinger 4, James 2
Highlight: Jake Cawthron had 12 rebounds and three assists for the Pythons.
Sanborn: 7 10 20 21 — 58
Pelham (5-2): 19 9 16 16 — 60
Central Catholic 67, Haverhill 53
Haverhill (53): Valdez 10, Delgado 12, Dimopoulos 8, Lugo 2, Simpson 2, Wallis 14, Snyder 3, Cruz 2
Central Catholic (67): J. Lopez 13, Hart 12, Rivera 12, Sangermano 12, Hiraldo 8, Bridgewater 7, Haley 2, A. Lopez 1
3-pointers: CC — Rivera 2, Hart 2, Hiraldo, J. Lopez, Bridgewater; H — Snyder, Wallis 4, Dimopoulos 2
Haverhill (3-3): 14 11 6 22 — 53
Central Catholic (5-1): 17 15 20 15 — 67
Lawrence 88, Methuen 56
Methuen (56): Chiocca 14, Vasquez 4, Andino 2, Santiago 0, Nkwantah 4, Eason 2, E. Almanzar 4, Kiwanuka 5, Silien 0, Mottram 3, Pemberton Jr. 11, Levesque 3, Abreau DeLaCruz 4
Lawrence (88)
Records: Lawrence 7-0
Girls Gymnastics
North Andover takes first
Team Scores: 1. North Andover 128.7, 2. Methuen 128.2, 3. Haverhill 127.95
Placers:
Vault: 1. Liv Melo (H) 9.35, 2. Bryan Incolingo (M) 8.9, 3. Kendra Scott (M) 8.35; Bars: 1. Divier Ramos (M) 8.7, 2. Carlin Wong (NA) 8.45, 3. Melo (H) 8.1; Beam: 1. Melo (H) 9.45, 2. Lindsay Neyman (NA) 8.6, 3. Sydney Hanssen (NA) 8.35; Floor: 1. Melo (H) 8.8, 2. Gabby Ferrarini (H) 8.65, 3. Wong (NA) 8.45; All-around: 1. Melo (H) 35.7, 2. Ferrarini (H) 32.7, Neyman (NA) 32.7
Records: Haverhill 0-2
Boys Ice Hockey
Windham 8, Dover 2
Dover: 0 2 0 — 2
Windham: 1 6 1 — 8
Goals: Nate Crowley 2, Hunter Marcin 2, Aiden Quaglietta, Casey Kramer, Rocco Mancini, Seamus Ross
Saves: Vito Mancini 21
Highlight: The Jaguars fired 44 shots on goal.
Hingham 4, Central Catholic 1
Hingham: 2 1 1 — 4
Central Catholic (3-4-1): 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: Charlie Winship
Saves: Timmy Briley 23
Wrestling
Whittier 51, Greater Lawrence 21
Winners:
106: James Graves (W) pin; 113: Aiden Fogarty (W) major dec 11-0; 120: Michael Deleon (GL) pin 4:45; 126: Connor Hastings (W) pin :58; 132: Sebastien Boisvert (W) minor dec. 10-3; 138: Landen Haney (W) pin 1:48; 145: Joshua Matos (GL) Minor dec 11-10; 152: Cole Lintner (W) minor dec 4-3; 160: Anthony Midolo (W) pin 4:35; 170: Jason Sanchez (GL) pin 2:25; 182: Xavier Tirado (GL) forfeit; 195: Matheus Binda (W) minor dec 11-5; 220: Jeremy Roussseau (W) pin 1:14; HVY: Logan Hauck (W) pin 3:10
Records: Whittier 5-1
Haverhill 48, Tewksbury 36
Haverhill winners:
106: Michael Morris WBF; 113: Shea Morris WBF; 120: Cale Wood WBF; 126: Casey Peugh WBF; 160: Kevin McAninch WBF; 170: Brent Nicolosi WBF; 220: Matthew Harrold WBF; HVY: Colin McAninch WBF
Highlights: Colin McAninch and Casey Peugh scored huge wins as the Hillies beat traditional MVC rival Tewksbury.
Andover 72, Billerica 12
Andover winners:
106: Yandel Morales fall 4:28; 120: Jason Ballou fall 5:14; 126: Nick Archambault fall 3:55; 132: Adrian Luck fall 0:15; 138: Sandro Luck forfeit; 145: Henry Prussman fall 1:50; 152: Anthony Archambault fall 5:52; 170: Lucas Oliveira fall 1:55; 182: Will Sheehan fall 1:06; 195: Sammy Joseph fall 1:09; 220: Stephen Medeiros fall 1:00; HVY: Jason Osborne fall 0:23
Highlight: Jason Ballou (120 pounds) avenged a loss to Jackson Gearin at the Lowell Holiday Tournament. On Wednesday, he took a 13-1 lead, before pinning him in 5:14.
Records: Andover 8-1
Pelham 39, Bow 36
Pelham winners:
106: Lex Kieran by forfeit; 113: Liz Donovan by forfeit; 132: Nathan Maslanek by fall :16; 138: Philippe Jusaumme by forfeit; 145: Michael Harrington by tech fall 18-3; 152: Pressley Patterson by fall 1:59; 160: Billy Nicolls by major decision 15-7
Methuen 67, Lawrence 12
Winners:
106: Antonio Rios (M) wbf 2:54; 113: Dom Gangi (M) wbf :31; 120: Joe Tavares (M) wbf 3:53; 126: Anthony DeMaio (M) wbf 1:30; 132: Cael Keough (M) wbf :39; 138: Noah Beshara (M) dec. 8-0; 145: Vinnie DeMaio (M) wbf 1:24; 152: Jeydany Ortega (M) wbf :35; 160: Shane Eason (M) wbf 2:12; 170: Joe Bolduc (M) wbf 1:47; 182: Michael Carmona (M) wbf 1:33; 195: Elijah Santell (L) wbf 3:50; 220: Jariel Julio (M) dec. 10-3; HVY: Izzik Adams (L) wbf 1:01
Highlights: Methuen 113-pounder Dom Gangi remained undefeated, while senior first-year wrestlers Michael Carmona and Jeydany Ortega scored impressive wins for the Rangers.
Records: Methuen 11-0
Salem 62, Pinkerton 8
Salem winners:
106: Maddox Boudreau forfeit; 113: Evan Lynch WBF 1:28; 120: Logan Smith dec. 7-3; 126: Brody McDonald TF 18-3; 145: Talen Walton dec. 9-2; 152: Brayden Fleming WBF 2:40; 160: Jacob Grande dec. 13-7; 170: Matteo Mustapha WBF 2:31; 182: David Jacques WBF 5:17; 195: Nick Antonietti WBF 1:58; 220: Ben Begin WBF 1:34; HVY: Tyler Pavidis WBF 1:03
Records: Salem 10-0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.