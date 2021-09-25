<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester Invitational
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Derryfield Park (3.1 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Large School team scores: Bishop Hendricken 96, U-32 104, William Hall 158, 9. Pinkerton 261, 12. Lowell 336, 15. Londonderry 412, 16., Phillips Academy 448, 26. Salem 705
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Winner and top area finishers: 1. SamuelBurgess (Framingham)15:39, 7. Luke Brennan (Pink) 16:20, 26. Tam Gavenas (Phillips) 16:52, 32. Ryan Fortin (London) 17:00, 36. Ethan Charles (Pink) 17:07, 42. Sean Clegg (London) 17:19, 49. Theo Davis (Pink) 17:33, 56. Will Plante (London) 17:36, 60. Jack Cameron (Pink) 17:43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Small School team scores (31 teams): Oyster River 64, Hanover 161, Windham 123, 6. Sanborn 249, 13. Pentucket 436, Timberlane 442
Winner and top area finishers: 1.Patrick Gavilin (Gilford) 16:16, 2. Jared Khalil (San) 16:23. 3. Tyson Khalil (San) 16:52, 8. Logan Carter (Wind) 17:30, 9. Baxter Gower-Hall (Wind) 17:33, 30. Matt Fairhurst (Tim) 18:02, 35. Isaac Gower-Hall 18:12, 39. Braden Sanchez (Wind) 18:22, 41. Jake Pitre (San) 18:25, 47. Brady Carroll (Wind) 18:31, 58. Jacob Thomas (San) 18:58<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Frank Kelly Invitational
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Wrentham (3.1 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top area 5k finishers: 2. Molly Kiley (Andover) 18:32; 18. Finleigh Simonds (Haverhill) 19:58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Girls 3K 9/10th grade: 16. Claire DeMersseman (Andover) 12:28; 29. Lauren Downer (Haverhil) 13:00
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Girls 3K 11/12th grade: 12. Brynne LeCours (Haverhill) 12:27; 15. Abby Reddington (Andove) 12:34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester Invitational
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Derryfield Park (3.1 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Large School team scores (31 teams): 1. Burlington 93, Keene 101, 4. Philips Academy 166, 5. Pinkerton 194
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Winner and top area finishers: 1. Charlotte Whitehurst (Phillips) 19:00, 12. Tiffany Tang (Phillips) 20:20, 15. Isabella Groulx (Pink) 20:30, 17. Lily Thomas (Salem) 20:36, 23. Grace McDonough (London) 20:53, 29. Contessa Silva (Pink) 21:06, 31. Ginia Rufo (Pink) 21:08, 45. Patricia Tran (Phillips) 21:32, 51. Caroline Empey (Phillips) 21:43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>SmallSchool team scores (26 teams): 1. Harwood 77, 2. Pentucket 87
Winner and top area finishers: 1. Ava Thurston (Harwood) 19:03, 4. Phoebe Rubio (Pent) 19:48, 9. Kaylie Dalgar (Pent) 20:19, 23. Audrey Conover (Pent) 21:03, 31 Libby Murphy (Pent) 21:29, 32. Ella Edic (Pent) 21:32<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Londonderry 1, Pinkerton 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: L Caroline Leone; P Peyton Knowlton
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: L Kathryn Martin 6, P Elise LeBlanc 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Londonderry: 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton (3-4-3): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Londonderry 1, Pinkerton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Derek Baharian
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: PA Owen Belanger 1, Will Paganini 1; L 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Londonderry (6-2): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton (4-3-2): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lebanon 4, Sanborn 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Nolan Ash 7, Shaye Hood 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lebanon: 31 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Sanborn (1-7): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Malden 3, Haverhill 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Tyler Carroll 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill (3-3-1): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Malden: 03 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 2, Roxbury Latin 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Jack Brown, Kyle Joyce
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: JJ Calareso 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Brooks (3-0): 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Roxbury Latin: 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 3, Londonderry 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: L Caroline Leone; P Peyton Knowlton
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: L Kathryn Martin 6, P Elise LeBlanc 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Londonderry: 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton (5-2-2): 12 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 6, ConVal 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Ashlyn Walsh 3, Lindsey Butler 2, Carlee Sloan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Hannah Deschene 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>ConVal: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pelham (5-3-1): 42 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lebanon 5, Sanborn 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Sydney O'Toole
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Tori Gibson 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lebanon: 14 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Sanborn: 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Loomis Chaffee 2, Phillips 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Mary Stuart Kerrigan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Sofia Traversari Sotomayor 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Loomis Chaffee: 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Phillips (2-2-1): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 2, Central Catholic 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: A Samantha Jenney, Dylan Troy; CC Adrianna Marinello
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: A Ainsley Napolitano 3; CC Lauren Sanchez 4, Kristin Gnabasik 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic: 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover (3-1-1): 02 2
