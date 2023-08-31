Golf
Andover 13, Chelmsford 7
Andover winner: Ben Wartman 3-and-2, Brady Maggio 4-and-3, Connor Longo 3-and-2, Kathyrn Ventura 4-and-3, Lune Batchelder 4-and-3
Records: Andover 1-0
Boys Soccer
Pinkerton 3, Concord 1
Goals: Landon Earehart, Miles Shea, Denis Mino
Saves: Cam Kuncik 5
Concord (1-2): 1 0 — 1
Pinkerton (2-0): 3 0 — 3
Spaulding 3, Salem 1
Goals: Yassir Hounane
Assists: Brady Gaudet
Saves: Gaudet 9
Records: Salem 1-1
Girls Soccer
Concord 0, Pinkerton 0
Saves: Maeve Gilligan 9
Salem 4, Spaulding 2
Goals: Aaliyah Hajjar 2, Amelia Murray, Lily Carreiro
Timberlane 5, Nashua North 0
Goals: Rylee Donahue 2, Brooke Langlois, Leah Morrier, Ali Harb
Assists: Morrier 3, Langlois
Saves: Sophia Sayers 8
Timberlane (2-1): 2 3 — 5
Nashua North: 0 0 — 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.