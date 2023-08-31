Golf

Andover 13, Chelmsford 7

Andover winner: Ben Wartman 3-and-2, Brady Maggio 4-and-3, Connor Longo 3-and-2, Kathyrn Ventura 4-and-3, Lune Batchelder 4-and-3

Records: Andover 1-0

Boys Soccer

Pinkerton 3, Concord 1

Goals: Landon Earehart, Miles Shea, Denis Mino

Saves: Cam Kuncik 5

Concord (1-2): 1 0 — 1

Pinkerton (2-0): 3 0 — 3

Spaulding 3, Salem 1

Goals: Yassir Hounane

Assists: Brady Gaudet

Saves: Gaudet 9

Records: Salem 1-1

Girls Soccer

Concord 0, Pinkerton 0

Saves: Maeve Gilligan 9

Salem 4, Spaulding 2

Goals: Aaliyah Hajjar 2, Amelia Murray, Lily Carreiro

Timberlane 5, Nashua North 0

Goals: Rylee Donahue 2, Brooke Langlois, Leah Morrier, Ali Harb

Assists: Morrier 3, Langlois

Saves: Sophia Sayers 8

Timberlane (2-1): 2 3 — 5

Nashua North: 0 0 — 0

