Friday, Sept. 30 highlights

Field Hockey

Pentucket 1, Methuen 0

Goals: Haley Dwight

Assists: Cat Colvin

Saves:cstyle:<&&&> P — Zoey Wegryzn 4; M — Alex Tardugno 25

Pentucket (5-3-1): 0 1 — 1

Methuen (5-5): 0 0 — 0

Pinkerton 5, Nashua North 0

Goals: Julia Murgo, Hannah Lisauskas, Ava Bennett, Claudia Perkins, Isabelle Toupin

Saves: Brenna Hines 1, Elise LeBlanc 3

Nashua North: 0 0 — 0

Pinkerton (5-6): 2 3 — 5

Andover 6, Tewksbury 0

Goals: Rose Memmolo, Casey Michael, Mia Batchelder, Rose Maclean, Haley Carver, Bella DiFiore

Assists: Brooke Cedorchuk 2, Michael, Batchelder, DiFiore

Saves: Madeline DiGiorgio 1, Adelaide Weeden 0

Central Catholic 6, Dracut 0

Goals: Fallon Barr 2, Liz Medford, Kerri Finneran, Bella Angluin, Hailee Tersolo

Assists: Finneran 3, Barr 2

Saves: Ava Perrotta 2

Dracut: 0 0 — 0

Central Catholic (3-4): 4 2 — 6

Golf

Haverhill 13, Andover 7

Team leaders: Matt Murphy, Haverhill, 35; Jake Morgan, Andover, 36

Match winners: 1. Murphy (H) 3 and 1, 2. Nick Samaha (H) halved with Jake Morgan; 3. Jack Simms (A) 1 up; Ryan DiFloures (H) 3 and 2; 5. John Bishop (H) halved with Brendan Carroll; 6. Tommy Murphy (H) 4 and 3; 7. Luke Farland (A) 2 and 1; 8. Pat McGowan (H) halved with Kathryn Ventura.

Highlight: Haverhill (7-0-1) remained undefeated while handing the Golden Warriors their first loss in nine matches.

Records: Andover 8-1, Haverhill 7-0-1

Girls Soccer

Timberlane 5, Alvirne 1

Goals: Bella Keogh 3, Leah Morrier, Sophia Sayers

Assists: Brooke Langlois 3, Alli Harb, Morrier

Saves: Arden Ferrari-Henry 5

Timberlane: 3 2 — 5

Alvirne: 0 1 — 1

Methuen 5, Chelmsford 2

Goals: Brooke Tardugno 3, Lily Finocchiaro, Courtnee Pickles

Assists: Tardugno 2, Kate Fitzpatrick, Pickles, Jamie Slattery

Saves: Sam Pfeil

Highlights: Tardugno’s five-point performance helped keep Methuen perfect through eight matches.

Methuen (8-0): 3 2 — 5

Chelmsford: 1 1 — 2

Pelham 1, Oyster River 0

Goals: Ashlyn Walsh, Carlee Sloan

Saves: Hannah Deschene 6

Pelham (8-1-1): 0 2 — 1

Oyster River: 0 0 — 0

Girls Swimming

Andover 101, Lowell 68

Local winners:

200 medley relay: Lana Huynh, Rachel Cordio, Gaby McDonough, Maya Flatley 2:08.34; 200 freestyle: Aneesa Hazarika 2:19.50; 200 IM: Cadence Singleton 2:36.13; 50 freestyle: Lana Huynh 29.66; Diving: Victoria Morin 178.45; 100 butterfly: Hazarika 1:11.50; 100 freestyle: Jill Cavener 1:07.97; 500 freestyle: Singleton 6:16.25; 200 freestyle relay: Jacki Ambrose, Hannah Newman, Savannah Tran, Amelia Barron 2:04.69; 100 backstroke: Annaya Or-Shahar 1:14.78; 100 breaststroke: Katherine Wong 1:26.50; 400 freestyle relay: McDonough, Kendyl Walker, Cavener, Barron 4:25.03

Records: Andover 5-0

Methuen 95, Notre Dame 68

Local winners:

200 medley relay: Carter DeLano, Callie DeLano, Johnathan Phan, Caitlyn Nims 2:07.03; 200 IM: Philip Nguyen 2:30.84; 50 freestyle: Rebecca MacLeod 27.62; Diving: Leilany Flores 165.95; 100 freestyle: Nims 1:06.67; 500 freestyle: Phan 5:47.86; 200 freestyle relay: Matthew Jo, Carter DeLano, Nguyen, Phan 1:43.35; 100 breaststroke: Callie DeLano 1:20.19; 400 freestyle relay: MacLeod, Nims, Marissa Connolly, Callie DeLano 4:30.75

Highlight: Sophomore Leilany Flores diving win was her first in high school

Records: Methuen 3-2

Central Catholic 98, Billerica 85

Local winners:

200 medley relay: Julia Murray, Oona Ulloa, Adairis Guido, Emma Recipi 2:16.93 200 IM: Maeve Foley 2:24.4; Diving: Kaleigh O’Brien 245; 500 freestyle: Foley 5:50.96; 200 freestyle relay: Foley, Alexandria George, Recipi, Maddison McAloon 1:48.39; 100 backstroke: Emily Rogers 1:08.31; 100 breaststroke: Ulloa 1:28.8

Records: Central Catholic 3-2

Girls Volleyball

Shawsheen Valley 3, Greater Lawrence 0

Kills: Esmeralda Rojas 10

Blocks: Rojas 3

Assists: Stephanie Pereira 12

Service points (aces): Danna Cabreja 7 (3)

Digs: Kiara Morales 11

Greater Lawrence (5-5): 7 20 12 — 0

Shawsheen Valley: 25 25 25 — 3

Tewksbury 3, Haverhill 1

Kills: Sydney Riley 12

Blocks: Emme Cerasuolo 1

Assists: Mia Ferrer Valdez 26

Service points (aces): Taylor Lewis (2)

Digs: Gabby Burdier 29

Haverhill (7-2): 22 19 25 22 — 1

Tewksbury: 25 25 18 25 — 3

Andover 3, Central Catholic 0

Kills: CC — Francheska Paulino 9, Elizabeth Kearney 7; Andover — Marissa Kobelski 20

Blocks: CC — Abigail Dick 3; Andover — Sophia Pierce 1

Assists: CC — Nicolette Licare 18; Andover — Pierce 29

Service points (aces): CC — Bella Bouraphael 8 (3); Andover — Lila Sipley 17 (1), Pierce 11, Adrie Waldinger 10 (2)

Digs: CC — Eva Coutu 34; Andover — Sipley 14, Waldinger 9, Erin Workman 8

Central Catholic (2-6): 18 16 21 — 0

Andover (8-2): 25 25 25 — 3

North Andover 3, Chelmsford 1

Kills: Mia Gorham 6, Ella Mancuso 6

Assists: Anna Wong 33

Service points (aces): Sadie Salafia 20 (2)

Digs: Salafia 14

Chelmsford: 25 18 12 23 — 1

North Andover (4-6): 20 25 25 25 — 3

Whittier 3, Lowell Catholic 1

Kills: Nathalia Cintron 5

Blocks: Divaliz Salcedo 7

Assists: Samantha Azzari 4, Callie Nadeau 4

Service points (aces): H.Azzari 17 (4)

Lowell Catholic: 26 21 11 24 — 1

Whittier (7-2): 24 25 25 26 — 3

Nashua North 3, Pinkerton 1

Kills: Sarah Bolduc 10

Blocks: Aailyah Gooden 4, Savannah Dunne 4

Assists: Kara Porter 20

Service points (aces): Bolduc 9 (4)

Digs: Bolduc 15

Nashua North: 25 25 21 25 — 3

Pinkerton (5-6): 20 16 25 13 — 1

Pelham 3, Manchester Central 0

Kills: Hannah Kelly 7

Assists:cstyle:<&&&> Marissa Morales 5

Service points (aces): Angelina Balzotti 19 (9)

Digs: Shae Hinton 3

Pelham (6-4): 25 25 25 — 3

Manchester Central: 14 8 17 — 0

Saturday, Oct. 1 highlights Field Hockey

Brooks 2, Groton 1

Goals: Molly Driscoll 2

Saves: Kyleigh Matola 7

Groton (3-2): 0 1 — 1

Brooks (2-1-0): 2 0 — 2

Boys Soccer

Groton 3, Brooks 2

Goals: Harry Bertos, Alejo Woelper, Carter Leonard

Saves: Zach Amato 5

Groton (5-0): 1 2 — 3

Brooks (1-1-2): 0 2 — 2

Windham 2, Merrimack 0

Goals: Caden Bouchard, Kevin Brooks

Saves: Blake Berton 2

Windham (8-2): 2 0 — 2

Merrimack (2-7-1): 0 0 — 0

Newburyport 5, Methuen 0

Goals: N — Caelan Twichell 3, James Forrest-Hay, Adam Bovee

Assists: M — Dylan Gavin 9; N — Henry Acton, Grady Conly 2, Sean Gasbarro, Twichell

Methuen (2-6): 0 0 — 0

Newburyport (10-0): 3 2 — 5

Girls Soccer

Bishop Fenwick 1, Central Catholic 1

Goals: Lucy Irwin

Saves: Lauren Sanchez 1

Central Catholic (3-2-4): 1 0 — 1

Bishop Fenwick: 1 0 — 1

Acton-Boxborough 0, Andover 0

Saves: Ainsley Napolitano 2

Acton-Boxborough: 0 0 — 0

Andover (6-1-2): 0 0 — 0

Girls Volleyball

Burlington 3, Central Catholic 0

Kills: Francheska Paulino 4

Blocks: Abigail Dick 3

Assists: Nicolette Licare 13

Service points (aces): Elisabeth Kearney 9 (2)

Digs: Bella Bouraphae 14

Central Catholic (2-7): 12 17 14 — 0

Burlington: 25 25 25 — 3

Brooks 3, Groton 1

Kills: Vivienne Foley 9, Sophia Brussard 7

Aces: Foley 5

Groton: 24 25 25 25 — 1

Brooks: 26 22 21 19 — 3

