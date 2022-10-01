Friday, Sept. 30 highlights
Field Hockey
Pentucket 1, Methuen 0
Goals: Haley Dwight
Assists: Cat Colvin
Saves: P — Zoey Wegryzn 4; M — Alex Tardugno 25
Pentucket (5-3-1): 0 1 — 1
Methuen (5-5): 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton 5, Nashua North 0
Goals: Julia Murgo, Hannah Lisauskas, Ava Bennett, Claudia Perkins, Isabelle Toupin
Saves: Brenna Hines 1, Elise LeBlanc 3
Nashua North: 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton (5-6): 2 3 — 5
Andover 6, Tewksbury 0
Goals: Rose Memmolo, Casey Michael, Mia Batchelder, Rose Maclean, Haley Carver, Bella DiFiore
Assists: Brooke Cedorchuk 2, Michael, Batchelder, DiFiore
Saves: Madeline DiGiorgio 1, Adelaide Weeden 0
Central Catholic 6, Dracut 0
Goals: Fallon Barr 2, Liz Medford, Kerri Finneran, Bella Angluin, Hailee Tersolo
Assists: Finneran 3, Barr 2
Saves: Ava Perrotta 2
Dracut: 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic (3-4): 4 2 — 6
Golf
Haverhill 13, Andover 7
Team leaders: Matt Murphy, Haverhill, 35; Jake Morgan, Andover, 36
Match winners: 1. Murphy (H) 3 and 1, 2. Nick Samaha (H) halved with Jake Morgan; 3. Jack Simms (A) 1 up; Ryan DiFloures (H) 3 and 2; 5. John Bishop (H) halved with Brendan Carroll; 6. Tommy Murphy (H) 4 and 3; 7. Luke Farland (A) 2 and 1; 8. Pat McGowan (H) halved with Kathryn Ventura.
Highlight: Haverhill (7-0-1) remained undefeated while handing the Golden Warriors their first loss in nine matches.
Records: Andover 8-1, Haverhill 7-0-1
Girls Soccer
Timberlane 5, Alvirne 1
Goals: Bella Keogh 3, Leah Morrier, Sophia Sayers
Assists: Brooke Langlois 3, Alli Harb, Morrier
Saves: Arden Ferrari-Henry 5
Timberlane: 3 2 — 5
Alvirne: 0 1 — 1
Methuen 5, Chelmsford 2
Goals: Brooke Tardugno 3, Lily Finocchiaro, Courtnee Pickles
Assists: Tardugno 2, Kate Fitzpatrick, Pickles, Jamie Slattery
Saves: Sam Pfeil
Highlights: Tardugno’s five-point performance helped keep Methuen perfect through eight matches.
Methuen (8-0): 3 2 — 5
Chelmsford: 1 1 — 2
Pelham 1, Oyster River 0
Goals: Ashlyn Walsh, Carlee Sloan
Saves: Hannah Deschene 6
Pelham (8-1-1): 0 2 — 1
Oyster River: 0 0 — 0
Girls Swimming
Andover 101, Lowell 68
Local winners:
200 medley relay: Lana Huynh, Rachel Cordio, Gaby McDonough, Maya Flatley 2:08.34; 200 freestyle: Aneesa Hazarika 2:19.50; 200 IM: Cadence Singleton 2:36.13; 50 freestyle: Lana Huynh 29.66; Diving: Victoria Morin 178.45; 100 butterfly: Hazarika 1:11.50; 100 freestyle: Jill Cavener 1:07.97; 500 freestyle: Singleton 6:16.25; 200 freestyle relay: Jacki Ambrose, Hannah Newman, Savannah Tran, Amelia Barron 2:04.69; 100 backstroke: Annaya Or-Shahar 1:14.78; 100 breaststroke: Katherine Wong 1:26.50; 400 freestyle relay: McDonough, Kendyl Walker, Cavener, Barron 4:25.03
Records: Andover 5-0
Methuen 95, Notre Dame 68
Local winners:
200 medley relay: Carter DeLano, Callie DeLano, Johnathan Phan, Caitlyn Nims 2:07.03; 200 IM: Philip Nguyen 2:30.84; 50 freestyle: Rebecca MacLeod 27.62; Diving: Leilany Flores 165.95; 100 freestyle: Nims 1:06.67; 500 freestyle: Phan 5:47.86; 200 freestyle relay: Matthew Jo, Carter DeLano, Nguyen, Phan 1:43.35; 100 breaststroke: Callie DeLano 1:20.19; 400 freestyle relay: MacLeod, Nims, Marissa Connolly, Callie DeLano 4:30.75
Highlight: Sophomore Leilany Flores diving win was her first in high school
Records: Methuen 3-2
Central Catholic 98, Billerica 85
Local winners:
200 medley relay: Julia Murray, Oona Ulloa, Adairis Guido, Emma Recipi 2:16.93 200 IM: Maeve Foley 2:24.4; Diving: Kaleigh O’Brien 245; 500 freestyle: Foley 5:50.96; 200 freestyle relay: Foley, Alexandria George, Recipi, Maddison McAloon 1:48.39; 100 backstroke: Emily Rogers 1:08.31; 100 breaststroke: Ulloa 1:28.8
Records: Central Catholic 3-2
Girls Volleyball
Shawsheen Valley 3, Greater Lawrence 0
Kills: Esmeralda Rojas 10
Blocks: Rojas 3
Assists: Stephanie Pereira 12
Service points (aces): Danna Cabreja 7 (3)
Digs: Kiara Morales 11
Greater Lawrence (5-5): 7 20 12 — 0
Shawsheen Valley: 25 25 25 — 3
Tewksbury 3, Haverhill 1
Kills: Sydney Riley 12
Blocks: Emme Cerasuolo 1
Assists: Mia Ferrer Valdez 26
Service points (aces): Taylor Lewis (2)
Digs: Gabby Burdier 29
Haverhill (7-2): 22 19 25 22 — 1
Tewksbury: 25 25 18 25 — 3
Andover 3, Central Catholic 0
Kills: CC — Francheska Paulino 9, Elizabeth Kearney 7; Andover — Marissa Kobelski 20
Blocks: CC — Abigail Dick 3; Andover — Sophia Pierce 1
Assists: CC — Nicolette Licare 18; Andover — Pierce 29
Service points (aces): CC — Bella Bouraphael 8 (3); Andover — Lila Sipley 17 (1), Pierce 11, Adrie Waldinger 10 (2)
Digs: CC — Eva Coutu 34; Andover — Sipley 14, Waldinger 9, Erin Workman 8
Central Catholic (2-6): 18 16 21 — 0
Andover (8-2): 25 25 25 — 3
North Andover 3, Chelmsford 1
Kills: Mia Gorham 6, Ella Mancuso 6
Assists: Anna Wong 33
Service points (aces): Sadie Salafia 20 (2)
Digs: Salafia 14
Chelmsford: 25 18 12 23 — 1
North Andover (4-6): 20 25 25 25 — 3
Whittier 3, Lowell Catholic 1
Kills: Nathalia Cintron 5
Blocks: Divaliz Salcedo 7
Assists: Samantha Azzari 4, Callie Nadeau 4
Service points (aces): H.Azzari 17 (4)
Lowell Catholic: 26 21 11 24 — 1
Whittier (7-2): 24 25 25 26 — 3
Nashua North 3, Pinkerton 1
Kills: Sarah Bolduc 10
Blocks: Aailyah Gooden 4, Savannah Dunne 4
Assists: Kara Porter 20
Service points (aces): Bolduc 9 (4)
Digs: Bolduc 15
Nashua North: 25 25 21 25 — 3
Pinkerton (5-6): 20 16 25 13 — 1
Pelham 3, Manchester Central 0
Kills: Hannah Kelly 7
Assists: Marissa Morales 5
Service points (aces): Angelina Balzotti 19 (9)
Digs: Shae Hinton 3
Pelham (6-4): 25 25 25 — 3
Manchester Central: 14 8 17 — 0
Saturday, Oct. 1 highlights Field Hockey
Brooks 2, Groton 1
Goals: Molly Driscoll 2
Saves: Kyleigh Matola 7
Groton (3-2): 0 1 — 1
Brooks (2-1-0): 2 0 — 2
Boys Soccer
Groton 3, Brooks 2
Goals: Harry Bertos, Alejo Woelper, Carter Leonard
Saves: Zach Amato 5
Groton (5-0): 1 2 — 3
Brooks (1-1-2): 0 2 — 2
Windham 2, Merrimack 0
Goals: Caden Bouchard, Kevin Brooks
Saves: Blake Berton 2
Windham (8-2): 2 0 — 2
Merrimack (2-7-1): 0 0 — 0
Newburyport 5, Methuen 0
Goals: N — Caelan Twichell 3, James Forrest-Hay, Adam Bovee
Assists: M — Dylan Gavin 9; N — Henry Acton, Grady Conly 2, Sean Gasbarro, Twichell
Methuen (2-6): 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (10-0): 3 2 — 5
Girls Soccer
Bishop Fenwick 1, Central Catholic 1
Goals: Lucy Irwin
Saves: Lauren Sanchez 1
Central Catholic (3-2-4): 1 0 — 1
Bishop Fenwick: 1 0 — 1
Acton-Boxborough 0, Andover 0
Saves: Ainsley Napolitano 2
Acton-Boxborough: 0 0 — 0
Andover (6-1-2): 0 0 — 0
Girls Volleyball
Burlington 3, Central Catholic 0
Kills: Francheska Paulino 4
Blocks: Abigail Dick 3
Assists: Nicolette Licare 13
Service points (aces): Elisabeth Kearney 9 (2)
Digs: Bella Bouraphae 14
Central Catholic (2-7): 12 17 14 — 0
Burlington: 25 25 25 — 3
Brooks 3, Groton 1
Kills: Vivienne Foley 9, Sophia Brussard 7
Aces: Foley 5
Groton: 24 25 25 25 — 1
Brooks: 26 22 21 19 — 3
