Boys Basketball

Greater Lawrence 70, Lowell Catholic 69

Greater Lawrence (70): Garcia 23, Diaz 12, Roa 6, Castillo 5, Cruz 18, Calderon 2, Ohlinger 4 26-14-70

3-pointers: Garcia, Diaz 2, Cruz

Greater Lawrence (6-6): 18 19 17 16 — 70

Lowell Catholic: 23 18 18 10 — 69

North Andover 70, Dracut 57

North Andover (70): O0x2019Connell 23, Wolinski 14, King 11, Connolly 10, McGratty 6, Faro 4, Denney 2, Bethel 0

3-pointers: McGratty 2, Connolly 2, Wolinksi

Dracut: 17 16 12 12 — 57

North Andover (7-4): 17 21 18 14 — 70

Salem 73, Merrimack 49

Salem (73): Pacy 34, Ryan 2, Bates 7, Valerio 3, McCloskey 4, Kloza 9, Melo 11, Martino 3, Gaudet 0. Totals 30-6-73

3-pointers: Pacy 3, Bates, Melo, Martino, Valerio

Merrimack (4-11): 14 9 8 18 — 49

Salem (8-7): 12 26 17 18 — 73

Girls Basketball

Greater Lawrence 28, Innovation Academy 23

Greater Lawrence (23): Manchester 5, Perez 5, Flores 2, Marshall 0, Vasquez 0, Gomez 0, Cabreja 0, Calixte 8, Vazquez 0, Mendez 3, Croteau 0. Totals 9-2-23

3-pointers: Calixte 2, Manchester

Innovation Academy (4-6): 5 4 1 13 — 23

Greater Lawrence: 9 12 3 4 — 28

Merrimack 51, Salem 41

Salem (41): Dominguez 2, George 8, Lucier 1, Wall 3, Olson 0, Regan 7, Beeley 4, Lakos 0, Mosto 9, Cornacchio 0, Moniz 0, Hinchey 7. Totals 13-10-41

3-pointers: McCaffrey 3

Salem (5-7): 10 7 13 11 — 41

Merrimack (3-11): 8 11 16 16 — 51

Central Catholic 63, Tewksbury 41

Central (63): Beers 0, Veloz 6, Deleon 2, Castro 0, Finney 12, Guertin 3, Montague 9, Dinges 21, Yfantopulos 0, Finneran 4, Smith 2, Dick 2. Totals 25-8-63

3-pointers: Finney 2, Veloz, Guertin, Montague

Central Catholic (10-2): 12 21 15 15 — 63

Tewksbury: 7 5 5 24 — 41

Boys Ice Hockey

North Andover 4, Lowell 3 (OT)

North Andover (3-7-1): 2 1 0 1 — 4

Lowell (3-8-0): 0 2 1 0 — 3

Goals: Teagan Dolan 2, Patrick Nugent, Cullen Dolan

Saves: Troy Takesian 21

Central Catholic 5, Shrewsbury 2

Central Catholic (5-5-1): 1 2 2 — 5

Shrewsbury (4-9-1): 0 1 1 — 2

Goals: AJ Songini, Max Gagnon 2, Charlie Winship, Sean Gray

Saves: Tim Briley 17

Girls Ice Hockey

Dexter Southfield School 4, Brooks 2

Dexter Southfield School: 1 3 0 — 4

Brooks (8-6-2): 2 0 0 — 2

Goals: Rogers, Pierce

Saves: Matola 28

Andover 3, Methuen 1

Andover (7-3-1): 1 1 1 — 3

Methuen (3-7-3): 0 1 0 — 1

Goals: M — Jessica Driscoll

Saves: M — Michelle Kusmaul 19

Boys Swimming

Andover 99, Chelmsford 79

Andover winners:

200 medley relay: Ivan Giles, Patrick Soong, Eric Xu, Matvey Malinolvksi (A) 1:43.39; 200 freestyle: William Moulson 1:54.65; 200 IM: Matvey Malinovski 2:01.86; 50 freestyle: Eric Xu 23.02; 100 butterfly: Henry Campbell 57.93; 100 freestyle: Malinovski 48.84; 500 freestyle: Scott Kessel 5:06.67; 200 freestyle relay: Xu, Kessel, Moulson, Campbell (A) 1:34.99; 100 backstroke: Ivan Giles 58.55; 100 breaststroke: Xu 1:03.34; 400 freestyle relay: Campbell, Moulson, Kessel, Malinovski (A) 3:30.21

Records: Andover 6-2

Haverhill 95, Central Catholic 74

Winners:

200 medley relay: Central (Joe Musumarra, Andrew Gallagher, Andrew Kelley, Noah Williams) 1:51.70; 200 freestyle: Dan McLaughlin (Hav) 1:57.66; 200 IM: Andrew Kelley (CC) 2:08.78; 50 freestyle: Casey Connors (H) 0:23.98; Diving: Vincent Nguyrn (Hav) 151.50; 100 butterfly: Kelley (CC) 0:57.29; 100 freestyle: Dan McLaughlin (Hav) 0:48.37; 500 freestyle: Joe Musumarra (CC) 5:35.21; 200 freestyle relay: Haverhill (Breeden Atwood, Colby McLaughlin, James Zbitnoff, Russell Leung) 1:46.58; 100 backstroke: Musumarra (CC) 1:05.61; 100 breaststroke: Andrew Gallagher (CC) 1:10.07; 400 freestyle relay: Haverhill (Casey Connors, Jake Spreadborough, Sam Mistretta, Dan McLaughlin) 3:35.64

Lexington 97, North Andover 78

North Andover-Lowell winners:

200 IM: Jack Ventre 2:07.06 Diving: Dominick Piazza 142.5; 100 backstroke: Joe Buckley 1:01.22; 500 freestyle: Ventre 5:09.96

Salem sweeps

Team scores: Salem 62, Winnicunnet 24; Salem 60, Timberlane 51; Salem 64, Bishop Brady 15

Salem winners:

200 medley relay: (Wyatt Rice, Rudy Atkins, Jackson Case, Jack Atkins) 2:15.46; 200 IM: Wyatt Rice 2:15.87; 50 freestyle: Jackson Case 26.70; 100 freestyle: Rudy Atkins 54.43; 100 backstroke: R. Atkins 1:06.91; 400 freestyle relay: (Case, Rudy Atkins, Jack Atkins, Rice) 4:17.14

Girls Swimming

Salem takes three

Team scores: Salem 104, Winnicunnet 54; Salem 98, Timberlane 61; Salem 120, Bishop Brady 16

Salem winners:

100 butterfly: Dylan Sullivan 1:19.99; 100 backstroke: Erin Devine 1:23.85; 400 freestyle relay: (Ana-Paola Rodriguez, Samantha Malynowski, Madison Wilson, Vanessa Rose) 4:24.75

Wrestling

Timberlane 66, Nashoba Regional 6

Timberlane winners:

106: Tallon Oljey fall 0:44; 113: Ben Mann fall 1:04; 120: TJ Labatte forfeit; 126: Jon Fabrizio fall 1:11; 132: Tucker Hadwin dec. 5-1; 138: Jacob Andrade dec. 9-2; 145: Konrad Parker fall 1:10; 160: Anthony Rousseau fall 0:33; 170: Spencer Sierra fall 1:42; 195: Dominic Pallaria forfeit; 220: Cooper Kelley fall 0:36; HVY: Malikai Colon forfeit

Records: Timberlane 12-1

