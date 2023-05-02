Monday, May 1 highlights
Baseball
Coe-Brown 8, Pelham 6
Pelham (6): Todino cf 3-0-0, Paquette c 3-0-2, Carroll ss/p 3-1-0, N.Muise 3b 4-2-0, D.Muise 1b 4-2-1, Martinez dh 3-0-1, Desmarais lf 2-0-0, Patten ph 0-1-0, James ph 1-0-0, Davidson rf/ss/2b 1-0-0, Patchen 2b 1-0-0, Drew p/2b 2-0-1. Totals 28-6-5
RBI: D.Muise 2, Martinez 2, Drew 2
LP: Hardy
Pelham: 0 0 0 0 0 4 2 — 6
Coe-Brown: 4 3 0 0 0 1 0 — 8
Pinkerton 11, Trinity 0
Pinkerton (11): Albert 4-3-4, Eaten 1-0-0, Horne 4-1-1, Marshall 1-2-0, Boucher 1-0-0, Corsetto 4-2-1, Barbuto 3-1-1, Jones 0-1-0, Sharp 1-0-1, Yennaco 3-0-0, Archer 4-0-0, Adrien 2-1-0, Day 1-0-0, Totals 29-11-8
RBI: Corsetto 5, Albert, Horne, Sharpe, Yennaco, Adrien
WP: Adrien
Trinity (5-5): 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton (7-2): 3 3 1 2 0 2 — 11
Whittier 8, Greater Lawrence 1
Greater Lawrence (1):
Whittier (8): Knowlton cf 4-2-2, C.Deziel ss 4-2-3, Deitenhofer c 4-0-0, Halloran dh 4-2-2, King 1b 4-1-2, Galvin 2b 2-0-0, Koch 2b 2-0-2, Lancaster 4-0-1, West lf 2-0-0, Cloyd lf 2-0-0, D.Deziel 3b 2-0-0, Hadley 3b 1-1-1. Totals 33-8-12
RBI: King 4, C.Deziel 2, Halloran, Lancaster
WP: Hattin; LP:
Highlights: Corey Deziel had three hits...Will King drove in four with his two hits...Daniel Knowlton and Keegan Koch both had a pair of hits
Records: Whittier 6-4
Central Catholic 11, Lowell 1
Central Catholic (11): Bishop cf 2-0-0, Norris rf 3-2-1, Kearney 1b 3-1-2, Rickenbach 3b 3-0-0, Savio dh 3-2-3, Normandie lf 2-2-1, Mercuri 2b 1-3-1, Delacruz ss 2-1-1, Bartlett c 3-0-2. Totals 22-11-11
RBI: Bartlett 4, Bishop 2, Kearney 2, Savio 2, Delacruz; 2B: Bartlett, Delacruz; 3B: Norris
WP: Florence
Highlights: The Raiders won for their eighth straight since a 12-inning, 2-1 season-opening loss at Leominster...Jake Bartlett led the way with four RBI on his two hits...Kyle Bishop, Nathan Kearney, and Jack Savio each drove in a pair...Josh Florence struck out three allowing four hits and walking one
Lowell: 0 1 0 0 0 — 1
Central Catholic (8-1): 1 3 3 2 2 — 11
Bedford 7, Salem 1
Salem (1): Roeger ss 4-1-2, Boodoo 2b 4-0-0, Masson 1b 3-0-1, Deschene 3-0-0, Hamman c 3-0-0, LaGrasse lf 2-0-1, Ciarcia cf 3-0-0, Major 3b/p 2-0-1, Goetz rf 2-0-0. Totals 26-1-5
RBI: Masson
LP: Cornacchio
Salem: 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1
Bedford: 1 2 0 3 0 1 0 — 7
Merrimack 7, Timberlane 3
Timberlane (3): Pantano ss 3-0-1, Petry 2b 3-0-0, Kelley 3b 4-1-1, Kontos 1b 3-0-1, Zambrowicz c 1-1-1, 0, Mlocek rf 3-0-0, Fitzgerald p/lf 3-0-1, Doherty lf/p 1-0-0, Peetz p 1-1-0, Mwangi p 2-0-0 Totals 24-3-5
RBI: Pantano 2, Zambrowicz
LP: Fitzgerald
Timberlane: 0 0 0 2 1 0 — 3
Merrimack: 0 4 0 0 0 3 — 7
Phillips 13, Brooks 2
Phillips (13): DeBenedictis lf 4-3-1, Spadacini ph 0-0-0, Gallo dh 1-0-0, Roossien dh 3-1-2, Grady 1b 1-0-0, White 1b 2-0-2, Lamson 3b 3-1-1, Gomez cf 1-1-0, Flynn cf 3-1-1, Hotaling ss 3-2-0, Callahan c 4-1-2, Carrara rf 3-0-0, Sundaram rf 0-1-0, Miranda 2b 3-2-1. Totals 32-13-10
Brooks (2): Simpson cf 4-0-1, Herlihy 2b/rf 4-1-1, Bucci c 3-0-1, Christopher 1b 4-0-1, Fitzgerald p 3-1-1, MacDonald rf 1-0-0, Maguire p 1-0-0, Caro ss 3-0-1, MacFaul lf 3-0-1, Leary 3b 2-0-0. Totals 28-2-7
RBI: Callahan 4, Roossien 3, DeBenedictis, Lamson, Flynn, Miranda; Bucci, MacFaul. 2B: Callahan; Simpson. HR: DeBenedictis
WP: Brown; LP: Fitzgerald
Highlights: North Andover sophomore Rob Brown earned the win with three innings of relief, striking out four...Andover’s Andrew DeBenedictis hit a solo homer...Owen Callahan drove in four with his two hits
Phillips: 0 2 1 0 0 5 5 — 13
Brooks: 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 — 2
Methuen 6, Tewksbury 1
Methuen (6): Marizan lf 3-1-2, Sullivan ss 4-2-2, Pappalardo p 2-0-2, Mullen 1b 3-0-1, O. Kneeland 2b 3-0-1, Escano Vargas rf 4-1-1, Lachance c 3-0-0, Gourley ph 1-0-0, Pride of 3-2-0, Lopez 3b 2-0-0
RBI: Sullivan, Mullen, O’Kneeland
WP: Pappalardo (7 ip, 1r, 0er, 1h, 3bb, 11k)
Tewksbury: 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1
Methuen: 0 2 0 0 2 2 — 6
Boys Lacrosse
Pelham 8, Coe-Brown 3
Goals: Sebastian Bahrakis 3, Jesse Killion 2, Matthew Sprague, Cam Claremont, Memphis Patterson
Assists: Colby Meehan, Killion
Saves: Jacob Chafe 9
Highlight: Freshman Matthew Sprague won all 14 of his face-offs
Records: Pelham 4-1
Whittier 15, Malden 5
Goals: Reese Owens 6, Conor Walsh 2, Kody DeCredico 2, Bodie Marcottre, Cam Richard, Kyle DiCredico, Logan Pickering, Nathan Brown
Assists: Walsh 3, Marcotte 3, Ko.DiCredico2, Walter Powell 2, Owens, Richard, Ky.DiCredico, Mark Nealon, Reid Archembault
Saves: Trey Marcotte 7
Methuen 10, Wilmington 4
Goals: Jared Cripps 4, Owen Howell, Quinn Ronan, Aiden Cashman, Desi Csizmadia, Pat Morris, Jack Allard
Assists: Howell 3, Ronan 2, Cripps, Cashman, Kloster
Saves: AJ Smith 12
Wilmington: 1 2 0 1 — 4
Methuen (4-6): 2 2 5 1 — 10
Haverhill 9, Medford 8
Goals: McGowan 3, Lescord 3, Bishop 2, Damske
Assists: McGowan 3, Lescord 2, Staples
Saves: McDonaugh 15
Highlight: Ty Lescord scored the game-winner a mere 43 seconds into overtime
Medford: 4 4 0 0 0 — 8
Haverhill: 5 3 0 0 1 — 9
Pinkerton 14, Merrimack 5
Goals: Matt Feole 5, Joey Gallo 4, Michael Uber 3, Adam Scala, Cody Santomassimo
Assists: Gallo 2, Michael Uber, Ryan Lynch
Saves: Tyler LeBlanc 3, Curtis Michaud 2
Pinkerton (6-4): 2 5 5 2 — 14
Merrimack (6-2): 1 0 3 1 — 5
Girls Lacrosse
Methuen 20, Tewksbury 9
Goals: Kiera Fitzpatrick 6, Brooke Carter 5, Kate Fitzpatrick 3, Gianna Silverio 2, Jessie Ale 2, MJ Petisce 2
Saves: Maggie Kloster 4
Methuen: 8 12 — 20
Tewksbury: 7 2 — 9
Concord Christian 17, Pelham 7
Goals: Taylor Galgay 3, Ella DeSimone 2, Katherine Carroll, Hannah Deschene
Saves: Addie Breault 5
Concord Christian: 6 11 — 17
Pelham (3-3): 3 4 — 7
Windham 21, Timberlane 10
Goals: Timberlane — Brien 3, Parker 3, Silva 3, Hornsby; Windham — Killian 6, Kendzulak 5, Hall 4, Ponzini 2, Madden 2, M.Gallinelli, E.Gallinelli
Assists: Windham — Hall 2, Killian, Kendzulak, Ponzini, M.Gallinelli
Saves: Windham — Mitchell 11
Pinkerton 17, Merrimack 6
Goals: Hailey Schinder 6, Bella Pinardi 6, Hannah Lisauskas 2, Piper Knowlton 2, Lilly Jeans
Assists: Lisauskas 5, Schinder 2, Pinardi
Saves: Sara Diclemente 8
Merrimack: 3 3 — 6
Pinkerton (5-3): 11 6 — 17
Portsmouth 19, Salem 1
Goals: Katie Wood
Saves: Olivia Schoenrock 8, Ella Mosto 5
Softball
Central Catholic 13, Chelmsford 0
Central Catholic (13): Malowitz p 4-1-2, Kearney p 1-1-1, Boucher 2b 4-1-1, Milner 3b 4-2-2, Moeckel rf 4-1-3, Wotkowicz c 4-1-2, Perrotta 1b 4-1-1, Fox ss 4-1-1, Ovalles dp 4-1-3, Boyer cf 4-3-2. Totals 37-13-18
RBI: Wotkowicz 3, Kearney 2, Moeckel, Perrotta, Fox, Ovalles; HR: Wotkowicz (none on in second), Perrotta (none on in second), Ovalles (none on in second), Fox (none on in third), Kearney (one on in sixth)
WP: Malowitz
Highlights: Starting pitcher Julia Malowitz was the recepient of an offense that featured five players who hit homers, including three solo shots in the second...Zaynah Wotkowicz hit the first home in the second and had three RBI...Olivia Moeckel and Amelia Ovalles both had three hits
Chelmsford: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic: 0 6 5 0 0 2 0 — 13
Hamilton-Wenham 8, Greater Lawrence 2
Greater Lawrence (2): Nasella p 3-1-1, Marshall ss 2-1-0, Croteau cf 3-0-0, Paula lf 3-0-1, Morel rf 3-1-2, Lopez 3b 3-0-0, Lavallee c 3-0-1, Rojas 1b 2-0-0, Perez rf 1-0-0, Flores 2b 2-0-0, Miley 2b 1-0-0, Dominiquez 2-0-1. Totals 25-2-4
RBI: Paula, Lavallee
LP: Nasella
Greater Lawrence: 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2
Hamilton-Wenham: 2 0 1 1 4 0 0 — 8
Coe-Brown 3, Pelham 0
Pelham (0): Slaotn ss 3-0-0, Elliott c 1-0-0, Beisang c 2-0-0, Aguiar p 3-0-0, Hinton 1b 3-0-0, Sauer lf/cf 3-0-1, Berton 3b 2-0-0, Roscoe rf 2-0-1, Lacoss 2b 2-0-0, Furtado cf 1-0-0, Bettencourt ph 1-0-0, Berger lf 0-0-0. Totals 23-0-2
LP: Aguiar
Pelham (4-4): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Coe-Brown: 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 3
Billerica 8, Methuen 0
Methuen (0): Coleman 2b 4-0-0, Tardugno ss 3-0-0, Monsanto lf 3-0-1, Baez 3b 1-0-0, Santiago cf 3-0-1, Hayes c 1-0-0, Chirwa cr 0-0-0, Lynch 1b 3-0-0, C.McNamara dp 2-0-0, D.McNamara rf 1-0-0, Delaney rf 2-0-1. Totals 23-0-3
LP: Rickard (1-1)
Methuen (6-3): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Billerica: 2 0 1 1 0 4 0 — 8
Timberlane 6, Merrimack 5
Timberlane (7): O’Leary cf 4-0-1, Matarazzo 2b 3-1-1, Al.Salafia p/lf 3-1-1, Salerno c 3-0-0, Patles 3b 3-2-2, McDonald 2-1-1, McFadden 1b 2-0-0, As.Salafia lf/p 3-1-1, DeVito ss 2-0-0, Cordeiro ph 1-0-0. Totals 26-6-8
RBI: Al.Salafia, Patles, McFadden, As.Salafia, Cordeiro. 2B: Salafia, O’Leary, McDonald; 3B: Cordeirio
WP: As.Salafia
Highlights: Ashley Salafia earned the win, striking out three with three innings of two-hit relief...Avery Patles had a pair of hits and scored two
Merrimack: 0 0 2 3 0 0 0 — 5
Timberlane (7-3): 0 0 0 3 0 3 0 — 6
North Andover 32, Lawrence 0
Lawrence (0): German ss 2-0-0, Marquez cf 2-0-0, Rosario c 2-0-0, Castillo 1b 2-0-0, Rivera p 2-0-0, Hidalgo 2b 2-0-0, Rosario lf 2-0-0, Cartagena 3b 2-0-1, Guzman rf 1-0-0, Checo 1-0-0. Totals 17-0-1
North Andover (32): Mangiameli cf 1-2-1, Lynch rf 2-3-1, Roche c 2-2-1, Gaffny p 0-3-0, Mancuso 1b 2-4-1, Bernard 3b 4-2-1, Rondeau 1-6-1, Iglesias 0-2-0, Dunn ss 4-3-3, Sicher rf 0-1-0, Crosby 1-1-0, Fabiano 2-1-1, Lizotte 2-2-1. Totals 21-32-11
RBI: Dunn 6, Lynch 5, Sicheri 3, Mancuso 3, Rondeau 3, Roche 2, Crosby 2, Lizotte 2, Mangiameli, Gaffny, Fabiano, Bernard
WP: Gaffny; LP: Rivera
Boys Tennis
Central Catholic 3, Haverhill 2
Winners:
Singles: 1. Justin Tran (H) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2; 2. Jack Makiej (CC) 6-2, 6-2; 3. James Diamantis (CC) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Ryan Melesky-Luca Beltrandi (CC) 6-1, 6-0; 2. Mikey Kmenta-Chris Butt (H) 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5)
Records: Central Catholic 5-3, Haverhill 4-3
Bedford 9, Pinkerton 0 Andover 5, Billerica 0
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Nik Narina 6-0, 6-2; 2. Conor Rea 6-0, 6-0; 3. Peter Doan 6-0, 6-4
Doubles: 1. Aadi Trivedi-Akarsh Janarthanan 6-1, 6-0; 2. Will Cohen-Owen Finlay 6-4, 3-1, default
Girls Tennis
Methuen 4, Tewksbury 1
Local winners:
Singles: 2. Bree Lawrence 6-4, 6-3; 3. Jill McSweeney 6-2, 6-1
Records: Methuen 8-1
Central Catholic 5, Haverhill 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Kayleigh Furbush 6-0, 1-0, retired; 2. Meg Washburn 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (7-4); 3. Kaya Asmar 6-3, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Alessandra Sacchetti-Brooke Hillis 6-0, 6-0; 2. Melina Panagiotakopoulos-Ella Gregorio 6-0, 6-0
Records: Haverhill 3-7, Central Catholic 4-2
Andover 5, Billerica 0
Local winners:
Singles: 1. Rachel Chen 6-0, 6-0; 2. Mia Thomas 6-0, 6-0; 3. Sonika Chaudhary 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Sadie Berube-Amanda Kim 6-0, 6-1; 2. Elysia Yu-Valerie Chu 6-1, 6-2
Records: Andover 8-0
Pelham 7, Sanborn 2
Pelham winners:
Singles: 1. Jessica Bevens 8-1; 2. Corinne Kelly 8-1; 3. Kathryn Haley 8-0; 4. Rosie Day 8-4; 5. Sarah Bellahrossi 8-5
Doubles: 1. Bevens-Kelly 8-3; 2. Haley-Day 8-2
Records: Pelham 5-4
Bedford 8, Pinkerton 1
Local winner:
Singles: 2. Mia Rivard 8-1
Records: Bedford 5-0, Pinkerton 4-4
Boys Volleyball
O’Bryant 3, Andover 2
Kills: Alex McNally 13
Blocks: Marco Gomez Cabo 4
Assists: Gomez Cabo 32
Service points (aces): Alex McNally 15 (2)
Digs: Enzo Masters 17
Highlight: Andover scored a near upset against the No. 5-ranked team in Division 2.
O’Bryant: 22 22 25 25 15 — 3
Andover: 25 25 23 23 9 — 2
Haverhill 3, Billerica 0
Kills: Aaron Bennett 21
Blocks: Cooper Dellea 2
Assists: Devon Buscema 29
Service points (aces): Buscema (4)
Digs: Ryan DiFloures 16
Billerica: 22 10 17 — 0
Haverhill (6-3): 25 25 25 — 3
Innovation Academy 3, Greater Lawrence 1
Kills: Sai Silfa 6
Blocks: Keegan Doherty 1
Assists: Joel De La Rosa 11
Service points (aces): De La Rosa 14 (4)
Digs: Raidel Perez 21
Innovation Academy: 25 21 25 25 — 3
Greater Lawrence (3-7): 19 25 20 18 — 1
Chelmsford 3, Central Catholic 0
Kills: Connor MacDougall 5
Blocks: Evan Hebert 1
Assists: Luke Reller 6
Service points (aces): Tyler Kirby 9 (1)
Digs: Jaithian Medina 14
Central Catholic (2-10): 11 13 19 — 0
Chelmsford: 25 25 25 — 3
Goffstown 3, Timberlane 2
Kills: T — Spencer Sierra 22
Blocks: Jake Bilicki 6
Assists: Billy Stanley 40
Aces: Sierra 2
Digs: Cameron Nazarian 15
Records: Timberlane 1-4
Dover 3, Pinkerton 2
Kills: Trey Baker 9
Blocks: Baker 1
Assists: Myles Melin 15, Ben Koelb 11
Service points (aces): Baker (5)
Digs: Lucas Mayer 14
Pinkerton: 25 10 25 20 12 — 2
Dover: 19 25 23 25 15 — 3
Windham 3, Farmington 0
Kills: Noah Allan 7, Jack Begley 4
Assists: Begley 17
Service points (aces): Begley (21)
Windham: 25 25 25 — 3
Farmington: 11 9 11 — 0
Tuesday, May 2 highlights
Boys Lacrosse
Timberlane 8, St. Thomas Aquinas 4
Goals: Jack Condon 3, Austin Charest, Braidon Bowman, Landon Petry, Michael Savage, own goal
Saves: Brady Marston 15
St. Thomas Aquinas: 2 0 2 0 — 4
Timberlane: 0 1 2 5 — 8
Dracut 18, Haverhill 6
Goals: Lescord 2, Bishop 2, Damske, Murray
Saves: McDonaugh 31
Haverhill: 4 2 — 6
Dracut: 14 4 — 18
Methuen 10, Lowell 0
Goals: Brady Kloster 2, Pat Morris 2, Owen Howell 2, Jared Cripps, Quinn Ronan, Zach Anderson, Nick Pearson
Saves: AJ Smith 5
Highlight: Desi Csizmadia was 10 for 12 on faceoffs.
Records: Methuen 5-6
Girls Lacrosse
Whittier 8, Salem 7
Goals: Samantha Azzari 4, Hannah Azzari, Elizabeth Deacon 3
Saves: Elliana Lindsay 16
Salem: 4 3 — 7
Whittier: 6 2 — 8
Central Catholic 17, Tewksbury 2
Goals: Camryn Donlan 2, Kierstyn Zinter 2, Abby Yfantopulos, Nicolette Licare 3, Livy Rondeau, Kerri Finneran 2, Ciara Donlan, Kiara Edmunds 2, Alex Paglia, Jackie Tattan 2
Saves: Grace Cashman 3
Tewksbury: 1 1 — 2
Central Catholic (8-1): 15 2 — 17
Windham 12 , Nashua South 10
Goals: Hall 4, Killian 3, Ponzini, Kendz, Callinelli
Saves: Annie Mitchell 11
Chelmsford 12, North Andover 4
Goals: Janie Papell 2, Meghan Daley 2
Saves: Sam Melville 6
Haverhill 18, Dracut 1
Goals: Alex Bushey 2, Mikaela Tzortzis 4, Ava Votto, Katrina Savvas 3, Jill Shultz 2, Sierra Jepson, Sydney Riley, Morgan Flaherty, Sydney Spencer, Michelle Zamora, Isabelle Giampa
Saves: Keira Bushey 6
Highlight: Michelle Zamora and Isabelle Giampa each scored their first career varsity goal.
Dracut: 0 1 — 1
Haverhill (5-3): 12 6 — 18
Girls Tennis
Salem 8, Merrimack 1
Salem winners:
Singles: Laura Salamanca 8-1; 2. Kassie Smeltzer 8-1; 3. Ally Coyle 8-2; 4. Ava Rastello 8-2; 5. Mia Contarino 8-0
Doubles: Salamanca-Rastello 8-0; 2. Coyle-Smeltzer 8-3
Records: Salem 3-3
