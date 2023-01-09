Boys Basketball
Tabor Academy 68, Brooks 47
Brooks (47): Goodman 1-0-3, Tejada 3-3-9, Montiel 3-0-7, Harris 2-4-8, Nwobi 1-0-2, Davis 2-0-6, Mulvey 4-0-12. Totals 16-6-47
3-pointers: Mulvey 4, Davis 2, Montiel, Goodman 1
Tabor Academy: 40 28 — 68
Brooks (4-5): 21 26 — 47
Boys Ice Hockey
Concord 5, Pinkerton 0
Pinkerton: 0 0 0 — 0
Concord: 0 3 2 — 5
Saves: Damien Carter 5
Newburyport 4, Pentucket 0
Newburyport (2-2-1): 1 1 2 — 4
Pentucket (2-4-1): 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: N — Max Puleo
Assists:
Saves: P — Ben Guertin 36
Windham 3, Bow 2
Windham: 1 2 0 — 3
Bow: 0 1 1 — 2
Goals: Nate Crowley 2, Seamus Ross
Saves: Vito Mancini 25
Bedford 3, Methuen 3
Bedford: 1 0 2 0 — 3
Methuen: 1 1 1 0 — 3
Goals: Owen Kneeland 2, Morris
Saves: O’Brien 15
Central Catholic 5, Shrewsbury 3
Goals: Sean Gray 2, Cam Jankowski, Charlie Winship, Mac McCarthy
Saves: Timmy Briley 21
Wrestling
Keene Invitational
At Keene Invitational
Team scores: 1. Keene 248, 3. Concord 209.5, 3. Spaulding, Vt., 4. Otter Valley, Vt., 174, 5. Bow 155, 6 (tie) Salem 120
Salem placers:
113: 1. Alex Lenfests; 120: 4. Logan Smith; 138: 4. Cam Monahan, 5. Reilly O’Brien; 145: 3. Jon Belches
Haverhill sweeps
Haverhill scores: Haverhill 63, Billerica 6; Haverhill 54, Marlboro 26; Haverhill 42, Lincoln, R.I., 36
Haverhill individual results:
106: Michael Morris 3-0; 113: Shea Morris 3-0; 120: Cale Wood Jr. 2-0, Jaden Muir 1-0; 126: Wood 1-0; 132: Casey Peugh 1-2; 145: Noah Levesque 3-0; 152: Camden O’Donnell 1-2; 160: Brent Nicolosi 3-0; 170: Kevin McAninch 2-1; 182: Erick Morel 2-0, Leandro Say 1-0; 195: Say 1-1, Morel 0-1; 220: Matthew Harrold 3-0; HVY: Colin McAninch 3-0
Records: Haverhill 8-4
Salem Wins Nashua South Invitational
At Nashua South Invitational
Team scores: 1. Salem 263, 2. Cranston West, R.I., 213.5, 3. Windham 142
Local placers:
106: 4. Maddox Boudreau, Salem; 113: 1. Evan Lynch; 120: 3. Brody McDonald; 126:1. Spencer Buscema; 132: 1. Caleb O’Rourke; 138: 2. Jariel Hernandez; 145: 6. Talen Walton; 152: 2. Brayden Fleming; 160: 1. Matteo Mustapha; 182: 4. David Jacques; 195:5. Nick Antonietti; HVY: 4. Tyler Pavidis
Andover 39, Lowell 29
Andover team scores: Andover 39, Lowell 29; Andover 59, Ludlow 21; Andover 63, Nashoba 12; Milford 40, Andover 29
Individual results:
106: Yandel Morales 3-1; 113: Ryan Vanburen 0-4; 120: Jason Ballou 3-1; 126:Nick Archambault 2-2; 132: Adrian Luck 4-0; 138: Sandro Luck 3-1; 145: Anthony Archambault 3-0, Henry Prussman 0-1; 152: Prussman 1-2, Archambault 1-0; 160: Gavin Oliveira 0-4; 170: Lucas Oliveira 2-2; 182: Will Sheehan 4-0; 195: Sammy Joseph 2-2; 220: Stephan Medeiros 3-1; HVY: Jason Osborne 2-2
Records: Andover 11-2
Chelmsford Invitational
Local placers:
106: 1. Cole Glynn (CC); 113: 2. Izaiah Santiago (CC; 120: 3. Cam McMahon (Pink); 4. Jackie Dehney; 126: 3. Kyle Rhoton (NA); 132: 3. Sebastien Boisvert (WT), 6. Nick Spero (CC); 138: 6. Cam Arbogast (Pink); 145: 3. James Bohenko (CC); 152: 4. Jason Belkus (CC), 6. Youssef Zouaoui (NA); 160: 5. Brendon Garcia (NA), 6. Billy Nicolls (Pel); 170: 2. Caden Chase (CC), 4. Cole Frank (Pink), 5. Kaleb Rhoton (NA); 182: 1. Nate Blanchette (CC); 220: 2. Jeremy Rousseau (WT), 6. Russell Leonard (Pel); HVY: 5. Luke Giuffrida (CC)Team Scores: 1. Chelmsford 220, 2. Central 213.5, 8. North Andover 92, 11. Whittier 86, 12. Pinkerton 85, 21. Pelham 56, 22. Lawrence 53, 25. Greater Lawrence 42
Methuen Sweeps
Team scores: Methuen 42, Tewksbury 30; Methuen 51, Josiah Quinch 6, Methuen 30, Longmeadow 13; Methuen 50, Holyoke 6; Methuen 48, Lynn 6
Methuen individual results:
106: Antonio Rios 4-1; 113: Dom Gangi 4-0; 120: Joe Tavares 4-1; 126: Anthony DeMaio 4-0, Cael Keough 0-1; 132: A.DeMaio 1-0, Keough 1-0, Stoddard 2-1; 138: Noah Beshara 4-1; 145: Vinnie DeMaio 4-0, Javy Sanchez 1-0; 152: Jeydany Ortega 3-1, Anthony Campagnone 1-0; 160: Shane Eason 4-0; 170: Joe Bolduc 4-0; 182: Michael Carmona 3-1; 195: Gabe Fonseca 1-1, Asher Polanco 1-1; 220: Jariel Julio 3-1, Nate Ruiz 1-0; HVY: Josirus Gomez 3-0, Jaiden Rodriguez 1-0
Records: Methuen 16-0
St. Paul’s 42, Brooks 33
Brooks winners:
120: Drake Tarlow; 138:Mujeeb Amin; 144: Aiden Crott; 175: Ryan Tsai; 190: Evan Salhanick; HVY: Henry Walsh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.