<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lowell 68, Whittier 58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (58):<cstyle:> Rice 19, Goicochea 16, Jegorow 11, Rosado 5, Lopez 3, Efosa 3, Moro 1. Totals 15-7-58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Goicochea 4, Rice, Jegorow, Lopez
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier:<cstyle:> <0x2002>8<0x2002>23<0x2002>12<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lowell:<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>19<0x2002>21<0x2002>16 <0x2014> 68
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 84, Winnacunnet 53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (84):<cstyle:> A.Chinn 8 2-3 21, T.Chinn 10 1-1 21, Wallace 1 0-0 2, Johnston 3 2-2 8, Hammer 0 0-2 0, Ludden 1 0-0 3, Herland 2 0-0 4, Marshall 12 0-0 25. Totals 37 4-7 84
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> A.Chinn 3, Ludden, Marshall
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winnacunnet:<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>12<0x2002>17<0x2002>10 <0x2014> 53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 24<0x2002>27<0x2002>22<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 84
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Trinity 79, Salem 72
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (72):<cstyle:> DeLeon 2-1-6, Melo 8-2-19, Morse 5-8-21, CArrien 5-1-11, James 2-1-6, Smith 3-2-9. Totals 25-15-72
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Morse 3, DeLeon, Melo, James, Smith
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Trinity (7-5):<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>24<0x2002>18<0x2002>19 <0x2014> 79
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (4-9):<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>19<0x2002>16<0x2002>19 <0x2014> 72
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 63, ConVal 58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (63):<cstyle:> Herrling 6-7-19, Carroll 6-2-14, James 5-0-13, Hemmerdinger 4-1-10, Yambo 1-2-4, Travis 1-1-3. Totals 23-13-63
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> James 3, Hemmerdinger
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>ConVal (8-4):<cstyle:> 19<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>17<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (14-4):<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>17<0x2002>16<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 63
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 59, North Andover 55
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (55):<cstyle:> DesRochers 8, Faro 5, Trundy 2, Wolinski 15, Denney 17, Saalfrank 2, Catalano 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (59):<cstyle:> Bridgewater 4, Hart 13, Lopez 10, Rivera 5, Haley 5, Sangermano 16, Kelley 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Wolinski 3, DesRochers 2, Denney; <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Hart, Lopez, Rivera, Sangermano
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (10-6):<cstyle:> 12<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002>18<0x2002>16 <0x2014> 55
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic:<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>18<0x2002>11<0x2002>16 <0x2014> 59
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 70, Billerica 58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (70):<cstyle:> Sntyder 6 2-3 20, Delgado 7 1-2 15, Wallis 3 4-4 11, Sapienza 3 0-0 8, Cruz 4 0-2 8, Dimopoulos 2 2-2 6, Simpson 0 0-2 2. Totals 21 9-13-70
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Snyder 6, Sapienza 2, Wallis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 21<0x2002>12<0x2002>14<0x2002>23 <0x2014> 70
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> <0x2002>7<0x2002>14<0x2002>15<0x2002>22 <0x2014> 58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 64, Dracut 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (64):<cstyle:> Chiocca 1-3-5, VAsquez 3-0-6, Andino 4-2-10, Nkwantah 0-1-1, Almanzar 2-0-5, Kiwanuka 3-0-6, Pemberton 11-0-22, Levesque 1-0-3, Abreau De La Cruz 0-2-2. Totals 26-9-64
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Eason, Almanzar, Levesque
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Methuen 11-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lawrence 84, Lowell 38
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence highlights:<cstyle:> Nasiha Perez 14 points, 10 rebounds, Isaiah Ogunbare 14 points, 10 rebounds; Marius Canery 10 points, nine rebounds; Ryan Grunon 8 points, Francisco Santana 8 points
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Lawrence 16-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 72, ConVal 29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (72):<cstyle:> Becotte 30, Joncas 5, McFarland 5, Todd 4, Riley 11, Breault 2, Kelly 2, Guinazzo 10, Berton 1, Hinton 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>ConVal:<cstyle:> <0x2002>5<0x2002>11<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002><0x2002>6 <0x2014> 29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>17<0x2002>22<0x2002>19 <0x2014> 72
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lowell 53, Whittier 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (42):<cstyle:> M.Dawkins 6, Valera 3, Mazza 1, Efosa 18, Ramirez 6, Wilkins 5, Cintron 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Ramirez 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lowell (12-3):<cstyle:> 11<0x2002>16<0x2002>14<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (4-11):<cstyle:> 10<0x2002><0x2002>6<0x2002>17<0x2002><0x2002>9 <0x2014> 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lawrence 60, Haverhill 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (60):<cstyle:> Medina 36, Hernandez 11, Santos 4, Davila 6, Martinez 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (50):<cstyle:> Spencer 21, H.Phillips 13, L.Phillips 9, Ortiz 5, Bellard
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Lawrence <0x2014><cstyle:> Medina 4, Hernandez; <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Spencder 6, L.Phillips 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> The teams combined for 45 fourth-quarter points...Tyanna Medina's 36-point effort helped the Lancers hold off Sydney Spencer's six three-pointers
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (4-12):<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>15<0x2002>11<0x2002>22 <0x2014> 60
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> <0x2002>8<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002>10<0x2002>23 <0x2014> 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 50, Trinity 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (50):<cstyle:> George 14, Goetz 10, Nunez 2, Regan 9, Beeley 6, M.Mosto 3, G.Mosto 3, Moniz 3. Totals 19-8-50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> George, Regan, Goetz, M.Mosto
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (5-8):<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>14<0x2002>13<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Trinity (1-11):<cstyle:> <0x2002>8<0x2002><0x2002>4<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dracut 67, Methuen 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (46):<cstyle:> Tardugno 16, Pfeil 15, Santiago 9, Chris 3, McKenna 2, Barron 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>13<0x2002>20<0x2002>16 <0x2014> 67
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> <0x2002>8<0x2002>11<0x2002>12<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 50, Central Catholic 48
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (48):<cstyle:> Yfantopolous 1-0-2, Guertin 1-0-2, Montague 5-2-13, Finneran 3-5-11, Smith 8-2-18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (50):<cstyle:> Berrad 1-0-2, Papell 0-1-1, J.Rogers 2-0-4, Martin 7-5-21, S.Rogers 7-2-18, Brown 2-0-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Montague; <cstyle:textBold>NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Martin 2, S.Rogers 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (6-9):<cstyle:> 10<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002>16<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 48
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> <0x2002>8<0x2002>12<0x2002>12<0x2002>18 <0x2014> 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 52, Winnacunnet 32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (52):<cstyle:> Leonard 3, Lebrun 2, Leccese 6, Benz 5, Lavoie 17, Dupuis 15, Cahoon 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Dupuis 3, Lavoie, Leonard, Lavoie
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (12-2):<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>13<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 52
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winnacunnet:<cstyle:> <0x2002>8<0x2002>11<0x2002>12<0x2002><0x2002>1 <0x2014> 32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 71, Haverhill 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (71):<cstyle:> Dube 5-0-15, Diburro 5-0-13, Conover 5-2-12, Thompson 2-3-7, Cloutier 2-2-6, Crowe 2-0-5, King 1-1-4, Wisniewski 1-1-3, Gagnon 1-2-4, G. Bellacqua 1-0-2, S. Bellacqua 0-0-0, K. Conover 0-0-0, Dancewicz 0-0-0. Totals 25-11-71
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (42):<cstyle:> Spencer 16, H.Phillips 10, L.Phillips 9, Ortiz 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Pentucket <0x2014><cstyle:> Dube 5, Diburro 3, Crowe, King; <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Spencer 4, L.Phillips 3, Ortiz
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket:<cstyle:> 21<0x2002>19<0x2002>18<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 71
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> <0x2002>5<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>17<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 4, Somerville 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (8-3-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Somerville (8-7):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> John Bishop 2, Jayden Baran, Jax Mulligan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Will Janes, Zach Hurrell, Nick Terilli, Nick DiBurro, Jake Costa
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Cal Pruett 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Wrestling
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 66, Boston Latin 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106<cstyle:>: Cole Glynn; <cstyle:textBold>113<cstyle:>: Isaiah Santiago; <cstyle:textBold>126<cstyle:>: Jackie Dehney; <cstyle:textBold>132<cstyle:>: James Crippen; <cstyle:textBold>138<cstyle:>: Nick Spero; <cstyle:textBold>145<cstyle:>: James Bohenko; <cstyle:textBold>152<cstyle:>: Jason Belkus; <cstyle:textBold>170<cstyle:>: Caden Chase; <cstyle:textBold>182<cstyle:>: Nate Blanchette; <cstyle:textBold>195<cstyle:>: Jackson Meehan; <cstyle:textBold>220<cstyle:>: Gianni Giuffrida; <cstyle:textBold>HVY<cstyle:>: Luke Giuffrida
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.