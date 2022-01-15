Boys Basketball
Noble 46, Brooks 43
Brooks (43): Yepdo 13, Cummins 9, McHugh 6, Montiel 8, Nkimbeng 0, Burns 0, Fitzgerald 3, Iwowo 4
3-pointers: Cummins, Montiel 2, Fitzgerald
Brooks (5-3): 21 22 — 43
Noble (7-2): 18 28 — 46
Central Catholic 60, Methuen 43
Central Catholic (60): McKenzie 20, Hart 11, Bridgewater 8, Malvey 8, Rivera 7, Sangermano 4, Njenga 2, Haley 0, Rijo 0, Lopez 0
Methuen (43): Chibuogwu 7, Carpio 14, Allen 0, Touma 0, Vasquez 6, Nkwantah 7, Moon 0, Almanzar 0, Vasquez 0,
Santiago 0, Giles 3, Eason 0, Spencer 0, Drejaj 2, Kiwanuka 4
3-pointers: CC — Rivera, Hart, Bridgewater, Malvey; M — Nkwantah, Giles
Central Catholic (7-1): 14 20 10 16 — 60
Methuen (5-2): 5 11 14 13 — 43
North Andover 57, Chelmsford 56
North Andover (57): Wolinski 17, McGratty 10, O0x2019Connell 8, Connolly 7, Denney 6, King 4, Bethel 3, Faro 3
3-pointers: Wolinski, Bethel, Faro, McGratty, Connolly 2
North Andover (5-2): 14 14 13 16 — 57
Chelmsford: 17 10 16 13 — 56
Pinkerton 64, Windham 46
Pinkerton (64): A. Chinn 22, Marshall 20, T. Chinn 5, DeSalvo 4, Jenkins 4, Kane 3, Gendron 3, Johnston 3
Pinkerton (11-1): 12 13 15 24 — 64
Windham: 9 17 11 9 — 46
Andover 79, Haverhill 53
Haverhill (53): Simon 8, Snyder 6, Roche 9, Delgado 12, Fuller 7, Belin 2, Snyder 16, Paguero 1, Valdez 8
3-pointers: H — Snyder 2, Simon 1, Fuller
Andover (6-0): 21 19 19 20 — 79
Haverhill (3-3): 11 11 13 18 — 53
Girls Basketball
Kennett 48, Timberlane 9
Timberlane (9): Parker 5, Powers 2, Genest 2, Fox 0, Hammer 0, Lampron 0, Stewart 0, Raiti 0, Rich 0, Trasatti 0
3-pointers: None
Kennett: 13 9 14 12 — 48
Timberlane (2-5): 4 4 0 1 — 9
Phillips 60, Milton Academy 32
Phillips (60): Kennedy Herndon 30, Hope Nardone 14, Kiley Buckley 14, Sophie Dandawa 2
3-pointers: Herndon 4, Nardone 2
Phillips (5-5): 2 19 18 21 — 60
Milton Academy: 10 19 15 9 — 32
Phillips 64, Governor’s Academy 59
Phillips (64): Herndon 28, Nardone 18, Buckley 12, Hannan 2, Minor 2, Davey 2
3-pointers: Kennedy Herndon, Hope Nardone, Kiley Buckley
Governor’s Academy: 13 16 12 18 — 59
Phillips (4-5): 14 18 14 18 — 64
Andover 56, Haverhill 26
Andover (56): Shirley 6, Foley 13, Hanscom 11, Kobelski 6, Yates 2, Doherty 4, Gobiel 7, White 3, Buckley 2, Jenney 0, Khatchadurian 2 Total 25-3-56
Haverhill (26): Burdier 12, DeOliveria 6, Pena 6, Elger 2, Powell 0, Laffey 0, Price 0, Burgos 0
3-pointers: A — Gobiel, White; H — Burdier 2, Pena
Haverhill (3-3): 5 7 6 8 — 26
Andover (6-0): 22 13 13 8 — 56
Central Catholic 59, Methuen 25
Methuen (25): Tardugno 3, Silva 2, Tierney 5, Chirwa 1, Delap 4, Slattery 3, Pfeil 5, Henrick 1, Barron 1, Baez 0, McKenna 0, McNamara 0 , Santiago 0. Totals 8-50x201325
Central (59): Beers 0, Deleon 2, Finney 14, Guertin 9, Montague 6, Dinges 22, Yfantopulos 2, Finneran 2, Smith 2. Totals 25-6-59
3-pointers: CC — Finney, Guertin, Tardugno; M — Slattery, Pfeil
Methuen: 3 10 1 11 — 25
Central Catholic (5-2): 11 22 16 10 — 59
Pinkerton 69, Windham 29
Windham (29): Weeks 4, Guarnaccia 1, Smith 2, Steffanides 2, Bean 3, Husson 0, Amari 7, Boucher 9, Abruzese 2. Totals 7-15-29
Pinkerton (69): Sirois 1, Leonard 8, Pollini 0, White 4, Wright 0, Farnum 2, Frost 0, Lavoie 17, Packowski 6, Dupuis 0, Cahoon 0, Ingalls 13, Bridges 0, Gerossie 18. Totals 25-14-69
3-pointers: P — Gerossie 3 Lavoie, Leonard; W — Boucher
Windham (6-4): 5 5 7 12 — 29
Pinkerton (11-0): 30 14 22 3 — 69
Newburyport 61, Lawrence 23
Lawrence (23): Setawga 1-0-2, Vignero 2-0-4, McDima 3-0-6, Margero 1-0-2, Martinez 1-0-2, Rivera 0-2-2, Gorman 1-0-2, Melia 1-0-3, Santos 0-0-0. Totals 10-2-23
Newburyport (61): Turner 5-1-11, McElhinney 4-3-12, McDonald 1-0-2, Ward 0-0-0, Metzker 2-1-5, Seidel 3-1-7, O. Foley 2-0-4, E. Foley 9-2-20, Papatola 0-0-0. Totals 26-8-61
3-pointers: N — McElhinney; L — Melia
Lawrence: 4 6 5 8 — 23
Newburyport (8-0): 24 20 6 11 — 61
Girls Gymnastics
Central takes first
Teanm scores: Central Catholic 137.75, North Andover 132.95, Methuen 127.25
Placers:
Vault: Carlin Wong (NA) 9.25, Riley Salerno (CC) 9.2, Lindsay Neyman (NA) 9.1; Bars: Salerno (CC) 8.6, Miranda Strunk (CC) 8.55, Wong (NA) 8.5; Beam: C. Wong (NA) 9.0, Haley Stewart (CC) 8.55, Deidre Donovan (CC) 8.5; Floor: Donovan (CC) 9.0, Wong (NA) 8.9, Lindsay Neyman (NA) 8.85 ; All-around: Wong (NA) 35.65, Salerno (CC) 34.4, Lindsay Neyman (NA) 33.7
Boys Ice Hockey
Salem 7, Keene 4
Salem: 1 2 4 — 7
Keene: 1 1 2 — 4
Goals: Jackson Maietta, Jake Barton 2, Jackson Doughty 2, Brady Ferreira 2
Saves: Colby Savageau 16
Lynnfield 6, Pentucket 0
Saves:cstyle:<&&&> Ben Guertin 42
North Reading 3, Triton 2
North Reading (7-1-0): 2 1 0 — 3
Triton (3-5-0): 0 1 1 — 2
Goals: NR — Matt Young, Andrew Daley, Matt Ryan; T — Cole Daniels, Tyler Egan
Assists: NR — Daley, Cole Lopilato; T — Andrew Johnson, Luke Sullivan, Kenny Madill, Alex Pasquini
Saves: NR — Samuel Elliot 20; T — Wes Rollins 26
Pinkerton 7, Nashua South 1
Nashua South: 0 0 1 — 1
Pinkerton (3-4-1): 6 0 1 — 7
Goals: Jack Doherty, Carter Choquette 2, Lorenzo Corsetto, Joe Richards, Tylor Pappalardo, Ryan Leighton
Saves: Damien Carter 14
Newburyport 4, Needham 0
Needham: 0 0 0 — 0
Newburyport (3-3-1): 2 0 2 — 4
Goals: Zach McHugh 2, Jon Groth, Kane Brennan
Assists: Groth 3, Max Puleo 2, Brennan
Saves: Jamie Brooks 19
Methuen 2, Haverhill 1
Methuen (7-2-2): 1 1 0 — 2
Haverhill (2-5-0): 1 0 0 — 1
Goals: H — Jake Costa; M — Noah Kneeland, Cam Katzenberger
Saves: H — Cal Pruett 25
Girls Ice Hockey
Lawrence Academy 5, Brooks 3
Lawrence Academy: 2 0 3 — 5
Brooks (5-4-1): 1 1 1 — 3
Goals: Maria Pierce 2, Brooke Rogers
Saves: Matola 35
Haverhill 3, Acton-Boxborough 2
Acton-Boxborough: 0 1 1 0 — 2
Haverhill (3-2-2): 1 0 1 1 — 3
Goals: Kaitlyn Bush, Gabby Harty, Kat Yelsits
Saves: Juliana Taylor 24
Central Catholic 2, Cambridge 0
Cambridge: 0 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic (5-1): 0 0 2 — 2
Goals: Maddie Terry, Kailin Sullivan
Saves: Cara Kuczek 25
Boys Swimming
Chelmsford 103, North Andover 81
North Andover winners:
200 medley relay: North Andover-Lowell (Ali Abdelal, Matt Geary, Andrew Gust, Harrison Rupp) 1:53.81; 200 IM: Andrew Gust 2:18.00; 500 freestyle: Jack Ventre 5:04.41
Girls Swimming
Phillips 128, Suffield Academy 55
Phillips winners:
200 medley relay: Phillips (Ariana Zhao, Grace Hu, Elissa Kim, Emma Cheung) 1:50.64; 200 freestyle: Katie Swan 1:57.16; 200 IM: Kim 2:10.23; Diving: Sophia Blaine 216.91; 100 freestyle: Kim 53.77; 500 freestyle: Swan 5:11.76; 100 backstroke: Zhao 58.21; 400 freestyle relay: Phillips (Kisova, Vensel, Wonacott, Swan) 3:44.85
Records: Phillips 1-0
Wrestling
Midland Duals
Team scores: Windham 45, BC High 30; Windham 66, Athol 18; Windham 72, Quibbin 6; King Philip 51, Windham 27
Windham records:
106: Muhammad Siddiqi 3-1; 113: Zoe Millette 3-1; 120: Sam Oakes 4-0; 126: Jayson Clementi 3-1; 132: Lucas Tousignant 1-0, Aiden Williams 2-0; 138: Williams 2-0, Dylan Suliveras 2-0; 145: Suliveras 2-0, Ben Hoyt 1-1; 152: Hoyt 2-0, Noah Alfonzo 1-1; 160: Alfonzo 1-1, Con Isaac 1-1; 170: Isaac 2-0, Adam Burke 2-1; 182: Liam Shambo 2-2; 220: Matt Scharff 1-3; HVY: Jason Scharff 1-3
Methuen sweeps
Team scores: Methuen 64, Silver Lake 12; Methuen 48, Mansfield 6; Methuen 45, Taunton 33
Methuen records:
106: Izaiah Santiago 2-0; 113: Anthony DeMaio 3-0; 120: Joe Tavares 2-1; 126: Jack Stoddard 3-0; 132: Vincent Jimenez 2-1; 138: Vinnie DeMaio 3-0; 145: Noah Beshara 2-1; 152: Shane Eason 2-1; 160: Joe Bolduc 3-0; 170: Caden Chase 2-0, Calebe Miquel 1-0; 182: Jayzan Castillo 1-1, Miquel 0-1; 195: Jared Rao 2-0; 220: Elias Concepcion 2-1; HVY: Josirus Gomez 2-0
Records: Methuen 10-2-1
Woburn Invitational
Team Scores: 1. St. John’s Prep 278.5, 2. Andover 169, 3. Minnechaug 124.5, 4. Bridgewater-Raynham — 122
5. Newton South 115.5
Andover placers:
106: 1. Yandel Morales 4-0; 113: 2. Jason Ballou; 126: 4. Nick Archambault; 152: 2. Jonathan Davila 3-1; 160: 3. Max McNeeley; 170: 2. Hussain Mahesri; 220: 3. Yasser Maita
Dan Gionet Memorial
Team scores (15 teams participated): 1. Whittier 172.5, 2. Tyngsboro/Dracut 167; 3. North Andover 129.5
North Andover placers:
113: 4. Josh Lister; 126: 2. Anthony McCann; 145: 4. Jack Dalton; 152: 2. Youssef Zouaoui; 160: 3. Brendon Garcia; 182: 2. Colby Carbone; 195: 4. Jack Hart; HVY: 3. Frank Gouveia
Whittier Placers:
113: 2. Sebastien Boisvert; 120: 1. Landen Haney; 126: 1. Adam Rousseau 3-0; 132: 1. Lucas Welling; 152: 3. Braedan Jaber 3-1; 170: 1. Anthony Moran; 182: 3. Jyzaiah Ferreira; 220: 1. Jeremy Rousseau
Big Red Duals
Team scores: Timberlane 70, Northeast Regional 3; Garnet Valley 33, Timberlane 28; Timberlane 48, Plymouth Whitemarsh 19; Timberlane 42, Souderton 31
Timberlane records:
106: Talon Oljey 2-2; 113: Ben Mann 1-3; 120: TJ LaBatte 1-3; 126: John Fabrizio 2-2; 132: Tucker Hadwen 0-1; 132/138: Ben Little 2-2; 138/145: Codey Wild 4-0; 145/152: Konrad Parker 3-1; 145/152: Jake Andrade 1-1; 152/160: Erik Kappler 3-1; 160: Spencer Sierra 0-1; 170: Anthony Rousseau 4-0; 182: Bryce Parker 3-1; 220: Cooper Kelley 4-0; HVY: Malikai Colon 4-0
Brooks Takes Two Milton Academy 2, Brooks 1
Team scores: Nobles 60, Brooks 18; Tabor 36, Brooks 24; Brooks 42, Milton Academy 30
Brooks winners vs. Milton Academy:
106: Drake Tarlow forfeit; 138: Aiden Crott forfeit; 145: Ari Barua fall :49; 152: Leito Betts forfeit; 170: Brandon Spector-Townsend fall :50; 220: Anthony Carroll fall 3:01
Phillips splits
Team scores: Phillips Andover 60, Hyde 18; Phillips Exeter 43, Phillips Academy 31
Phillip winners vs. Phillips Exeter:
106: Sonia Xiong by forfeit; 113: Sakina Cotton pin 3:50; 126: Arnav Bhakta pin 5:55; 132: Dani Nugent by forfeit; 145: Colin Nugent 8-0; 220: Adrian Morrison 6-2
Records: Phillips 2-3
