<ASCII-MAC> <pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Thursday Games <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 9, Tewksbury 8 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>CC (9):<cstyle:> Bishop cf 5-0-0, Florence lf/p 5-1-1, Kearney 1b 4-1-2, Savio 1b 1-1-1, Antonopoulos 3-2-3, Gavriel pr 0-0-0, Jankowski c 0-0-0, Rickenbach dh 4-0-1, Mercuri 2b 3-1-1, Bartlett c/3b 4-0-0, Delacruz ss 4-1-1, Norris rf 3-1-2, McNamara pr 0-1-0, Totals 36-9-12 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Kearney 2, Savio, Antonopoulos 2, Mercuri, Delacruz, Norris <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>WP:<cstyle:> Pinet <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Tewksbury gave Central all it could handle, rallying for three runs to tie in the bottom of the seventh, but the Raiders prevailed in eight. Josh Florence singled and raced home on Jack Savio's triple to right. Charlie Antonopoulos then delivered an RBI hit for what proved to be the game-winner. Central is 2-1, 2-0 in the MVC. <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>2<0x2002>3<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 8 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>3<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 9 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 9, Haverhill 5 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newburyport:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>5<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 9 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>3<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 5 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Derryfield 9, Pelham 4 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Taylor Galgay 2, Sophia Joncas, Ella Desimone <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Addie Breault 9 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Derryfield:<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 9 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 19, Pembroke 1 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> W <0x2014> Hartmann, Bra. Coles 2, Gallinelli 2, Ponzini 2, Hall 4, Killian, Adamske, Madden, Gallinelli, Dolliver <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> W <0x2014> Webman 3 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham:<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>9 <0x2014> 19 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pembroke:<cstyle:> <0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> <0x2002>1 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 8, Essex Tech 4 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>W(8):<cstyle:> Noury ss 4-2-2, Habib p 2-2-1, Hurley 3b 3-1-0, Ouellette c 2-1-0, Valera cf 3-0-1, Rousseau 2b 4-0-1, Tavares lf 3-0-0, Santomassino rf 3-1-1, Mazza dh 1-0-0, Hamlett 1b 3-0-1 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Noury, Habib 2, Valera 2, Rousseau <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Habib <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Essex Tech:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>3<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2014> 8 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 11, Tewksbury 5 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>CC (11):<cstyle:> Malowitz p 1-1-0, Kearney p 3-0-1, Boucher 2b 3-3-2 Perotta 1b 2-3-2, Moeckel rf 4-2-2, Eotkowicz c 2-1-1, Milner 3b 3-0-2, Ovalles dh 4-0-0, Fox ss 3-1-2, Boyer cf 2-0-0, Totals 28-11-12 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Moeckel 7, Perotta 2, Boucher, Milner <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Kearney <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highights<cstyle:>: A day after Caitlin Milner drove in six runs for Central, teammate Olivia Moeckel did her one better. The sophomore hit a 3-run homer in the fifth and a grand slam in the sixth as the Raiders rallied from a 5-0 first-inning hole to beat Tewksbury. <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>5 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (3-0):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>5<0x2002>4<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 11 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>BoysTennis <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Wellesley 5, Andover 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 3-1 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 5, Lawrence 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>: <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Arnav Lele 6-1, 6-1; 2. Jack Makiej 6-3, 6-0; 3. Ryan Melesky 6-1, 6-0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. James Diamantis-Jack Pelletier 6-0, 6-1; 2. Anthony Kim/Brandon Barry 6-1, 6-1 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Track and Field <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bedford 103, Timberlane 15 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane winners:<cstyle:> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> <cstyle:textBold>1600<cstyle:>: Cam Ingram 5:20.01 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>GirlsTrack and Field <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bedford 98, Timberlane 44 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane winners:<cstyle:> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> <cstyle:textBold>100 meters<cstyle:>: Charlotte Beaudoin 13.58; <cstyle:textBold>300 hurdles<cstyle:>: Beaudoin 48.46; <cstyle:textBold>200<cstyle:>: Beaudoin 27.99 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>BoysVolleyball <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Central Catholic 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Angel Viruet 8 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Michael Nguyen 21 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Aidan Herries 9 (Viruet 2) <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Tyler Kirby 9 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>26<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (0-6):<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>24<0x2002>20 <0x2014> 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 3, Greater Lawrence 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Sai Silfa 6 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Keegan Doherty 1, Ericson Lopez 1 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Anthony Rubim 9 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Servicepoints (aces):<cstyle:> Alex Romero 9 (2) <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Raidel Perez 14 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence:<cstyle:> 23<0x2002>23<0x2002>18 <0x2014> 0
