Boys Basketball
Brooks 62, Roxbury Latin 36
Brooks (61): Yepdo 12, Cummins 27, McHugh 3, Montiel 4, Tejada 2, Fitzgerald 12, Nkimbeng 0, Burns 0, Goodman 0, Gibbons 0
3-pointers: Yepdo 2, Cummins 4, Fitzgerald
Roxbury Latin (14-7): 1917 36
Brooks (18-6): 3329 62
Blackstone 76, Whittier 69
State Vocational semifinals
Whittier (score): Efosa 31, Rice 17, Geneus 9, Lopez 6, Comeau 3, Moro 3, Faust 0. Totals 26-6-69
3-pointers: Rice 5, Efosa 2, Lopez 2, Comeau, Moro
Whittier: 15191619 69
Blackstone: 19211818 76
