Boys Basketball

Brooks 62, Roxbury Latin 36

Brooks (61): Yepdo 12, Cummins 27, McHugh 3, Montiel 4, Tejada 2, Fitzgerald 12, Nkimbeng 0, Burns 0, Goodman 0, Gibbons 0

3-pointers: Yepdo 2, Cummins 4, Fitzgerald

Roxbury Latin (14-7): 1917 36

Brooks (18-6): 3329 62

Blackstone 76, Whittier 69

State Vocational semifinals

Whittier (score): Efosa 31, Rice 17, Geneus 9, Lopez 6, Comeau 3, Moro 3, Faust 0. Totals 26-6-69

3-pointers: Rice 5, Efosa 2, Lopez 2, Comeau, Moro

Whittier: 15191619 69

Blackstone: 19211818 76

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you