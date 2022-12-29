<ASCII-MAC>
<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Thursday, Dec. 29 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 42, Groton 30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (42):<cstyle:> Tarpy 6, Wallis 9, Snyder 11, Cruz 2, Matombo 1, Simpson 6, Delgado 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Tarpy 2, Wallis 3, Snyder 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>12<0x2002>9<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Groton:<cstyle:> <0x2002>8<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>8<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Goffstown 59, Pelham 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham scorers:<cstyle:> Butler 2, McFarland 1, Joncas 10, Becotte 25, Sauer 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Joncas 1, Becotte 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Jasmine Becotte had 25 in the loss for the Pythons in the Blue Devil Classic.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goffstown:<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>9<0x2002>23<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 59
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>7<0x2002>17<0x2002>10 <0x2014> 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 59, ConVal 40
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem scorers:<cstyle:> Marinelli 2, George 10, Rosado-Marshall 3, Goetz 8, Nunez 2, Regan 5, Beeley 4, M. Mosto 8, G. Mosto 5, Case 8, Hinchey 2, Burns 2, Moniz.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> George, Rosado-Marshall, Goetz, Case 2, Regan, M. Mosto 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold> Highlights:<cstyle:> Salem spread the wealth in the Blue Devil Classic win as Lillian George was the lone double-figure scorer with 10.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>ConVal:<cstyle:> <0x2002>6<0x2002>17<0x2002>10<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 40
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>15<0x2002>24<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 59
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 57, Hollis-Brookline 51
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham scorers:<cstyle:> Weeks 6, Guarnaccia 2, P. Carboni 2, Smith 18, Bean 1, K. Carboni 6, Husson 14, Amari 6, Boucher 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Smith 2, Husson 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights: <cstyle:>Hammah Smith paces the Jaguars to the victory in the second day of the Salem Blue Devil Classic tourney.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Hollis-Brookline:<cstyle:> 13<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>11<0x2002>19 <0x2014> 51
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham:<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>16<0x2002>17<0x2002>10 <0x2014> 57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 63, Greeley 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton scorers:<cstyle:> Knight 2 Leonard 10 Lebrun 2 Wright 4 Leccese 2 Benz 10 Lavoie 18 Bridges 0 Dupuis 2 Cahoon 0 Pollini 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Leonard 1 Wright 1 Pollini 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (3-0):<cstyle:> 19<0x2002>19<0x2002>18<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 63
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greeley:<cstyle:> <0x2002>7<0x2002><0x2002>4<0x2002>11<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 9, Timberlane 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (2-2-1):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>2<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Jacob Riley 2, Will Sorenson, Aaron Wirwicz, Jack Stewart, Nolan Cole, Nick Kutcher, Paolo Orlando, John Racki
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Cam Smith 3, Alex Lebedev 2, Cole, Cam Dewar, Riley, Nolan Gorski, Michael Doucette, Chase Pelletier
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Josh Yoon 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>St. John's Prep 3, Central Catholic 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>St. John's Prep:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Raider goalie Timmy Briley was named to the All-Tournament Team, but Central was blanked by Saint John's Prep
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Briley
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Wilmington 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Wilmington (0-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (1-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Dylan Fitzpatrick, Andrew Beausang 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Dylan Fitzpatrick 2, Kyle Donnelly, Andrew Beausang, Nolan Locke
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Troy Takesian
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> North Andover beat Wilmington in the first round of the Haverhill Christmas Tournament. The Knights will play Nashoba Regional in the tournament finals on Friday, 7 p.m. at Haverhill.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 3, Sanborn 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Sanborn:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Jack Baker, Jake Costa, Brendan Rosenthal
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Darren Ackerman, Nolan Sheehan, Baker, Ackerman
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> H <0x2014> Cal Pruett 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights<cstyle:>: Hillies win their second straight Christmas Tourney, taking down Sanborn-Epping in the final.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Sophomore Jack Baker is named tourney MVP with four points in the two wins.
