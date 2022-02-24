<ASCII-MAC>
<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Thursday, Feb. 24 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 2, Londonderry 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Londonderry (11-7):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (7-10-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Aidan Curran, Lorenzo Corsetto
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Ryan Leighton, Willem Peterson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Damien Carter 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 6, Masconomet 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Masconomet:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Me <0x2014> Jessica Driscoll 2, Riley Sheehan 2, Breena Lawrence, Livia Lawrence
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Me <0x2014> Michelle Kusmaul 3, Ashe Wogan 7
