<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Thursday, Sept. 14 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 15, Billerica 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top Methuen finisher on 2.67-mile course:<cstyle:> 6. Nick Caron 15:59;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Methuen 0-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 21, Chelmsford 40
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top North Andover finisher on 3.1-mile course:<cstyle:> 1. Dylan Cote 17:09.4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> North Andover 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 15, Dracut 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>2.95 miles<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top three Central Catholic finishers:<cstyle:> 1. Madeline Courtemance 18:48.6; 3. Isabella Miller, 20:25; 7. Lila Christy, 20:35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Central Catholic 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 15, Billerica 49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top Methuen finisher:<cstyle:> 7. Brooke Soucy 21:01
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Methuen 0-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 20, Chelmsford 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top North Andover finisher on 3.1 mile course:<cstyle:> 2. Luna Prochazkova
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> North Andover 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 1, Haverhill 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ryan Pitari
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Alex Tardugno 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (2-0):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bow 195, Timberlane 200
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores:<cstyle:> Bow 195, Timberlane 200, Pembroke 214, Kennett 225
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane results:<cstyle:> Caden Donahue 35, Stephen Ramos 38, Jack Condon 41, Robert Fairhurst 42, Jack Mottram 43, Jack LaCreta 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Timberlane 8-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 20, Lowell 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill winners:<cstyle:> 1. Tommy Murphy; 2. Pat McGowan; 3. Jack Baker; 4. Joe Simoneau; 5. Max Boyer; 6. Jax Mulligan; 7. Jack Kelleher; 8. Sydney Spencer.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Tommy Murphy took medalist honors with a 36...Senior Sydney Spencer won her first varsity match with a 42.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 4, Portsmouth 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Landon Earehart 2, Ethan Bellows, Phoenix Beaulieu
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Bellows, Andrew Perfetto, Sean Kelly, Zack Smith
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Cam Kuncik 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (7-0):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Portsmouth (2-4):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 0, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Lawrence <0x2014> Jared Martinez 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (1-1-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (0-2-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 2, Methuen 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014>Daniel Withka, Michael DeSimone; Methuen <0x2014> Rayann Bhalla 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Thomas Lewis; Methuen <0x2014> Redi Qesmi, Ben Catarius
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Tristan White 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highights:<cstyle:> Daniel Withka scored his third goal in three games...Senior Michael DeSimone scored his first varsity goal...Rayann Bhalla's second goal of the game and third of the season, gave Methuen the lead in the second half.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (1-1-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (1-0-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 2, North Andover 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Nathan Soliban, Santiago Alvarez; Haverhill <0x2014> Max Graham 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Brady Tremblay, Yotam Dayan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> James Yonchak 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester Memorial 1, Salem 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Brady Gaudet 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> Memorial scored the game winner with less than a minute left..."Matty Crocker and Mike Ferreira were key contributors on defense and midfield," Salem coach Ian Valcich said.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 6, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Rayna Parikh, Annabel Pierce, Ally Olivio, Riley Macmillan, Neila Foohey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> MacMillan 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Mikayla Deluca 1, Paige Welsh 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 2-0-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 4, Bishop Guertin 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Leah Morrier 3, Brooke Langlois
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Mia Morrier 2, L.Morrier, Ali Harb
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Sophia Sayers 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> "It was a great win and it took a total team effort," Timberlane coach Jeffrey Baumann said. "We had a phenomenal start to the game led by Leah and our back line of Maia Parker, Emma Norcott, Ceci Penny and Mia Morrier."
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bishop Guertin:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 3, Methuen 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goal:<cstyle:> Courtnee Pickles
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assist:<cstyle:> Kiera Fitzpatrick
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Bella Medeiros 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (2-2):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 8, Lowell 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Macy Daigle 3, Rayniah Mercedat 2, Ava Lee 2, Alyssa Furtado
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Laura Fennessy 3, Sera Trigilio 2, Lucy Irwin, Mary Olsen, Chloe Fourtzialas
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Freshman Ava Lee scored the first goals of her career...Central's defense did not allow a shot on goal..."It wasd a great team effort with many points from many different players," Raider coach Jamie Hayden said.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Central Catholic 3-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Swimming
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 99, Andover 85
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 medley relay<cstyle:>: North Andover (Jack Ventre, Leo Ferruci, Ethan Ackerman-Vallala, Ali Abdelaal) 1:52.81; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle<cstyle:>: Emi Hukkanen, Andover, 2:03.91; <cstyle:textBold>200 IM<cstyle:>: Ackerman-Vallala, NA, 2:11.59; <cstyle:textBold>50 freestyle<cstyle:>: Leo Ferrucci, NA, 24.66; <cstyle:textBold>Diving<cstyle:>: Anya Buyea, NA 208.05; <cstyle:textBold>100 butterfly<cstyle:>: Ackerman-Vallala 1:00.5; <cstyle:textBold>100 freestyle<cstyle:>: Ventre, NA, 52.12; <cstyle:textBold>500 freestyle<cstyle:>: Abdelaal, NA, 5:33.6; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: North Andover (Isla Amuan, Olivia Garcia, Tasha Secan, Hannah Wieczorek) 1:48.91; <cstyle:textBold>100 backstroke<cstyle:>: Ventre, NA, 59.47; <cstyle:textBold>100 breaststroke<cstyle:>: Ferrucci, NA, 1:06.88; <cstyle:textBold>400 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: North Andover (Ackerman-Vallal, Abdellal, Ferrucci, Ventre) 3:50.31
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Fellowship Christian 3, Crossroads 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Avery Robichaud 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Chloe Callahn 15 (10)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Crossroads:<cstyle:> <0x2002>9<0x2002>13<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Fellowship Christian:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Lawrence <0x2014> Nileyshka Rigual 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Lawrence <0x2014> Angela Medina 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence:<cstyle:> 11<0x2002>24<0x2002>27 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>29 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lowell 3, Greater Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Danna Cabreja 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Cabreja 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Stephanie Pereira 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Pereira 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Melenie Urena 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lowell:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (1-4):<cstyle:> 21<0x2002>17<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 3, Bishop Guertin 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>TUESDAY'S RESULT<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Danielle Jacobs 10, Ella Conrad 8, Ryleigh Jacobs 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Jacobs 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Jacobs (5)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 3, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>TUESDAY'S RESULT<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Lawrence <0x2014> Nileyshka Rigual 6; Haverhill <0x2014>Mia Ferrer Valdez (14)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Lawrence <0x2014> Rigual 6; Haverhill <0x2014>Sydney Riley (2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Haverhill <0x2014>Emmerson Cerasuolo (20)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Haverhill <0x2014> Samantha Lewis (6), Taylor Lewis (6)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Lawrence <0x2014> Santa de Leon 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (4-0):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence:<cstyle:> <0x2002>6<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Friday, Sept. 15 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 19, Haverhill 41
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>5K<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top 4 area finishers:<cstyle:> 1. Jed Gallaudet (A) 5:33; 2. August Rudolph (A) 5:34; 3. Keith Korir (H) 5:37; 4. Kyle Haskell (A) 5:38
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 20, Haverhill 39
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>5K<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top 3 finishers:<cstyle:> 1. Claire DeMersseman (A) 6:25; 2. Rose Kiley (A) 6:36; 3. Lauren Downer (H) 6:51
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 3, Winnacunnet 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Jaelyn Crossman 2, Hannah Lisauskas
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Ava Bennett 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Elise LeBlanc 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winnacunnet:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Phillips 3, Thayer Academy 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Molly Boyle, Meg Stineman, Ava Murphy
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Maren Boyle, Shea Freda, Stineman
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Josie Sarno 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Thayer Academy:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Phillips (1-0):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 5, Pentucket 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Rianna Lembo 3, Kerri Finneran, Franchesca Thurston
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Finneran 2, Bella Angluin 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Ava Perrotta 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (3-0):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Ipswich 0, North Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Alivia Downer 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Jessica Voutour and Eliana Kaplan controlled the midfield as visiting Ipswich managed only two shots on net
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Ipswich:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (1-2-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 2, Danvers 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ella Hoffenberg, Joanne Li
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Neila Foohey 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Paige Welsh 4, Mikayla Deluca 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 3-0-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Swimming
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 98, Dracut 66
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 <cstyle:><cstyle:textBold>freestyle<cstyle:>: Oona Ulloa 2:34; <cstyle:textBold>200 IM<cstyle:>: Madeline Meuse 3:11; <cstyle:textBold>500 freestyle<cstyle:>: Maeve Foley 6:02.69; <cstyle:textBold>100 backstroke<cstyle:>: Emily Rogers 1:06.23; <cstyle:textBold>400 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Rogers, Foley, Galen Goulette, Adairis Guido
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Central Catholic 2-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 99, Haverhill 87
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 medley relay<cstyle:>: Haverhill (Izzy Tanguay, Sophia DeFrank, Kenzie Hillsgrove, Kailyn Aquino) 1:59.75; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle<cstyle:>: Molly Jordan, H, 2:05.4; <cstyle:textBold>200 IM<cstyle:>: Matthew Jo, M/T, 2:15.1; <cstyle:textBold>50 freestyle<cstyle:>: Ethan Corthell, M/T, 26.27; <cstyle:textBold>Diving<cstyle:>: Aquino, H, 256.9; <cstyle:textBold>100 butterfly<cstyle:>: Hillsgrove, H, 1:02.62; <cstyle:textBold>100 freestyle<cstyle:>: Corthell, M/T, 55.78; <cstyle:textBold>500 freestyle<cstyle:>: Carter DeLano, M/T, 5:33.08; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Methuen/Tewksbury (Jo, Rania Elouahi, Alan Dang, Johnathan Phan) 1:49.03; <cstyle:textBold>100 backstroke<cstyle:>: Hillsgrove, H, 1:02.56; <cstyle:textBold>100 breaststroke<cstyle:>: DeFrank, H, 1:20.79; <cstyle:textBold>400 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Methuen/Tewksbury (PHan, Corthell, DeLano, Jo) 3:52.83
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Methuen 2-0-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 3, Dracut 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Gabby Burdier 7, Sydney Riley 7, Taylor Lewis 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Riley 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Mia Ferrer Valdez 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Burdier (7)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Burdier 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 12<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002><0x2002>8 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (5-0):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dover 3, Pinkerton 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Sarah Bolduc 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Savannah Dunne 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Kara Porter 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Natalie Bergin 11, Porter (3), Calli Miller (3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Bolduc 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dover:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>20<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (3-3):<cstyle:> 21<0x2002>25<0x2002>22<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 3, Portsmouth 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Madi Mohan 15, Lily Amiss 12, Addie Lucier 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Mohan 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Marina D'Amico 35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Mohan (5), Amiss (2), D'Amico (1)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Mohan 15, Amiss 14, D'Amico 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Portsmouth:<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>22<0x2002>25<0x2002>26 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>22<0x2002>28 <0x2014> 3
