<ASCII-MAC> <pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Thursday, April 27 highlights <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 6, North Andover 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>NA (0):<cstyle:> Faro ss 4-0-0, Johnson cf 3-0-0, Rios lf 3-0-1, PArtridge rf 1-0-0, Lawrence rf 2-0-1, Phelps c 2-0-1, Hawley dh 3-0-0, Lavolpicelo 2b 3-0-0, Jackson 1b 3-0-1, Yorba 3b 1-0-0, Rossi 3b 2-0-1, Totals 27-0-5 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>CC (6):<cstyle:> Florence cf/lf 4-2-2, Norris rf 2-0-2, Kearney 1b 4-0-0, Rickenbach lf 4-0-1, Savio dh 3-0-0, Antonopoulos 3b 2-1-0, Bishop cf 0-0-0, Normandie 2b 3-1-1, Delacruz ss 3-1-1, Bartlett c 3-1-2, Totals 28-6-9 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Florence, Norris, Kearney, Delacruz, Bartlett <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Rondeau; <cstyle:textBold>LP: Mullen<cstyle:> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (4-5, 3-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (7-1, 6-0):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>5<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 6 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton4, Goffstown 3 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PA (4):<cstyle:> Albert 3-1-1, Horne 3-2-2, Marshall 3-0-1, Corsetto 3-0-0, Barbuto 2-0-0, Yennaco 3-0-0, Adrien 3-0-0, Boucher 2-0-0, Sharp 1-1-0, Totals 23-4-4 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Marshall 2, Horne, Corsetto <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Watson <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goffstown:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 3 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 6, Billerica 4 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Patrick Roy, Tommy Farrell 2, Jake Lins, Max Cho, Trey Kean <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Roy 2, Lins, Ean LaRochelle <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Matthew Roy 13 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Marblehead 17, Whittier 14 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WT (14):<cstyle:> Noury ss 4-1-2, Habib p 5-3-3, Valera 3b 5-3-3, Ouellette c 5-1-2, Hurley cf 5-3-3, Rousseau 2b 3-1-1, O'Hannesian dh 3-0-0, Hamlett 1b 4-1-1, Tavares lf 4-1-1, Santomassino rf 0-0-0, Totals 38-14-16 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:>Hurley 6, Noury 2, Valera 2, Rousseau 2 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Habib <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Marblehead:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>1<0x2002>6<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 17 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (7-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2<0x2002>1<0x2002>4<0x2002>0<0x2002>4<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 14 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>BoysTennis <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 4, Haverhill 1 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>: <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Justin Tran (H) 6-3, 6-0; 2. Luke Ramos (NA) 6-1, 6-1; 3. Tanay Jain (NA) 6-3, 6-2 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Ben Abbott-Alex Bace (NA) 6-2, 6-3; 2. James Sciacca-Krishna Mutnuri (NA) 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 5, Tewksbury 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>: <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Arnav Lele 6-2, 6-3; 2. Jack Makiej 6-2, 6-0; 3. James Diamantis 6-3, 6-2 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Ryan Melesky-Luca Beltrandi 6-2, 6-1; 2. Jack Pelletier-Michael Hamlin 6-2, 6-1 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Tennis <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Tewksbury 3, Haverhill 2 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhillwinners<cstyle:>: <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Mallory Amirian 6-2, 6-2; 2. Meredith Amirian 6-3, 6-0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Haverhill 2-6 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Volleyball <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Lawrence 2 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Gyan Mistry 13, Bobby Gilbert 10 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Ben Metsch 6 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Yash Patel 33 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Eric Manning 12, Mistry 10 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>23<0x2002>22<0x2002>25<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 3 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence:<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>21<0x2002><0x2002>9 <0x2014> 2 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 3, Dracut 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Connor MacDougall 9, Jaithian Medina 8 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Deryl Atem 2 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Michael Nguyen 25 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Medina 13 (Nguyen 3, Kirby 3) <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Medina 12 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (2-9):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>11<0x2002>16 <0x2014> 0
