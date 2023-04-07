Baseball
Bridgton Academy 11, Phillips 10
Phillips (10): Debenedictis lf 4-2-2, Gallo ss 4-2-1, Roossien c 0-0-0, Callahan c 3-1-1, Lamson 3b 3-0-2, Cormier dh 5-0-0, Hotaling 2b 5-0-1, Grady 1b 1-2-1, Flynn 0-0-0, Carrara 2-2-0, Gomez 4-1-0. Totals 31-10-8
RBI: Lamson 3, Debenedictis 2, Callahan 2
LP: Rane
Bridgton Academy: 0 0 0 1 2 7 0 0 1 — 11
Phillips: 0 0 1 0 1 4 4 0 0 — 10
North Andover 18, Arlington 3
North Andover (18): Hawley dh 4-1-3, Tekesian dh 0-0-0, Johnson cf 3-3-3, Osorius cf 1-0-0, Faro ss 2-2-1, Thorn ph 1-0-0, Jackson 1b 2-2-1, Perez ph 1-0-0, Partridge rf 4-0-2, Connel ph 1-0-1, Yorba 3b 3-2-1, LaVolpicelo 2b 3-3-2, Phelps c 4-0-3, Howard c 0-3-0, Rios lf 2-2-1. Totals 31-18-18
RBI: Jackson 4, Phelps 4, Faro 2, Rios 2, Johnson, LaVolpicelo, Yorba, Partridge
WP: Pefine
North Andover (1-0): 3 2 6 7 0 — 18
Arlington: 1 0 2 0 0 — 3
Softball
Whittier 18, Cathedral (Boston) 0
Whittier (18): Noury ss 4-3-3, Habib p 4-2-3, Kaitlyn Hurley 3b 4-1-3, Ohannesian 3b 1-1-1, Ouellette c 3-1-2, Valera cf 3-1-2, Mazza cf 1-1-1, Rousseau 2b 3-4-3, Hamlett 1b 2-2-1, Dawkins rf 1-0-0, Santomassino rf/p 1-2-0, Tavares lf 3-0-2, Eaton lf 1-0-1. Totals 31-18-21
RBI: Hurley 5, Habib 4, Ohannesian, Ouellette, Valera, Rousseau
WP: Habib
Highlights: The first three hitters combined to go 9-for-16 as Kaitlyn Hurley drove in five while No. 2 hitter Kaylee Habib drove in four...Leadoff hitter Maddie Noury scored three runs, one fewer than Ainsley Rousseau
Boys Tennis
Andover 3, Westford Academy 2
Local winners:
Singles: 3. Nate Gellman 4-6, 6-2, 6-4
Doubles: 1. Peter Doan/Ayush Dewagan 6-1, 6-2; 2. Aadi Trivedi/Sam Gomer 6-1, 4-6, 6-2
Girls Tennis
Tewksbury 3, Haverhill 2
Local winners:
Singles: 2. Meredith Amirion 6-1, 7-5; 3. Abby Burrill 6-3, 2-6, 6-3
