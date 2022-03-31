Boys Lacrosse
Methuen 13, Haverhill 3
Goals: M — Will McKinnon 5, David Rizzo 4, Logan Fritchy, Jared Cripps, Braeden Carter, Joey Pinto
Methuen (1-0): 4 2 4 3 — 13
Haverhill (0-1): 1 1 0 1 — 3
Girls Lacrosse
Haverhill 16, Methuen 10
Goals: M — Vanessa Andreotolla 5, Mackenzie Tierney 2, Kiera Fitzpatrick 2, Alexsa Carriero
Haverhill (1-0): 7 9 — 16
Methuen (0-1): 4 6 — 10
Boys Volleyball
Greater Lawrence 3, North Middlesex Regional 1
Kills: Eddy Herrera 12
Blocks: Oscar Valoy 4
Assists: Adrian Suarez 15
Service points (aces): Euri Nunez 14
Digs: Abdiel Ixlaj 12
Grt Lawrence (1-0): 25 22 25 25 — 3
N. Middlesex (0-1): 20 25 15 20 — 1
St. John’s Prep 3, Haverhill 1
Kills: Aaron Bennett 12
Blocks: Dionis Llupo 3
Assists: Devon Buscema 35
Aces: Bennett 8
Digs: Ryan DiFloures 9
Haverhill (0-1): 24 25 22 17 — 1
St. John’s Prep (1-0): 26 16 25 25 — 3
