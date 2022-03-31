Boys Lacrosse

Methuen 13, Haverhill 3

Goals: M — Will McKinnon 5, David Rizzo 4, Logan Fritchy, Jared Cripps, Braeden Carter, Joey Pinto

Methuen (1-0): 4 2 4 3 — 13

Haverhill (0-1): 1 1 0 1 — 3

Girls Lacrosse

Haverhill 16, Methuen 10

Goals: M — Vanessa Andreotolla 5, Mackenzie Tierney 2, Kiera Fitzpatrick 2, Alexsa Carriero

Haverhill (1-0): 7 9 — 16

Methuen (0-1): 4 6 — 10

Boys Volleyball

Greater Lawrence 3, North Middlesex Regional 1

Kills: Eddy Herrera 12

Blocks: Oscar Valoy 4

Assists: Adrian Suarez 15

Service points (aces): Euri Nunez 14

Digs: Abdiel Ixlaj 12

Grt Lawrence (1-0): 25 22 25 25 — 3

N. Middlesex (0-1): 20 25 15 20 — 1

St. John’s Prep 3, Haverhill 1

Kills: Aaron Bennett 12

Blocks: Dionis Llupo 3

Assists: Devon Buscema 35

Aces: Bennett 8

Digs: Ryan DiFloures 9

Haverhill (0-1): 24 25 22 17 — 1

St. John’s Prep (1-0): 26 16 25 25 — 3

