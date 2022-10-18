Monday, Oct. 17 highlights

Field Hockey

Methuen 2, Amesbury 1

Goals: Chloe Pickett, Kylee Henriquez

Assists: Pickett, Charlotte Putnam

Saves: Alex Tardugno 8

Amesbury: 0 1 — 1

Methuen (8-7): 1 1 — 2

Acton-Boxborough 1, North Andover 1

Goals: Lauren Willoe

Saves: Alivia Downer 9

Acton-Boxborough: 1 0 — 1

North Andover (6-5-3): 1 0 — 1

Central Catholic 2, Chelmsford 1

Goals: Caitlin Milner, Kerri Finneran

Assists: Liz Medford

Saves: Ava Perrotta 17

Chelmsford: 0 1 — 1

Central Catholic (6-5-2): 0 2 — 2

Golf

Andover 297, Haverhill 313, Methuen 313, Central Catholic 352

At The Meadow at Peabody, Par 72

Team scores: 1. Winchester, 2. BC High 296, 3. Andover 297, 4. St. John’s Prep 302, 5. (tie) Central Catholic, Haverhill 313 ... 14. Methuen 352

Area leaders (74 qualifies for division final): Andover — Noah Farland 71, Jake Morgan 72, Jack Simms 75; CC — Tyler Kirby 78, Mac McCarthy 78, Will Miele 78, Harry Garland 79; Haverhill — Max Gould 76, Nicholas Samaha 76, Matt Murphy 77

Highlights: Noah Farland tied for second while Jake Morgan (7th) and Jack Simms (13th) each finished in the top 15 to lead the Golden Warriors ... Both Farland and Morgan adavance.

Boys Soccer

Lawrence 2, Waltham 0

Goals: Brandyn Cardona 2

Assists: David Charco

Saves: Joel Garcia 11

Lawrence (5-5-2): 0 2 — 2

Waltham: 0 0 — 0

Girls Soccer

Pinkerton 4, Nashua South 1

Goals: Jailynn Avant-Gagnon, Emily Hood, Verity Ungaro, Kathryn Bedard

Assists: Kayla Franks

Saves: Libby Williams 6

Records: Pinkerton 10-5

Masconomet 1, Central Catholic 0

Records: Central Catholic 4-5-4

Girls Swimming

North Andover 89, Dracut 84

Local winners:

200 medley relay: Tasha Secan, Skyler Holland, Dya Ackerman-Vallala, Allie Shea 2:05.87; 200 freestyle: Tasha Secan 2:14.07; 200 IM: Ackerman-Vallala 2:20.43; 50 freestyle: Holland 27.94; Diving: Anya Buyea 208.95; 100 butterfly: Ackerman-Vallala 1:02.56; 100 freestyle: Shea 1:00; 200 freestyle relay: Holland, Shea, Secan, Ackerman-Vallala 1:54.68; 100 backstroke: Secan 1:12; 100 breaststroke: Holland 1:19.43; 400 freestyle relay: Allie Roberts, Kaidyn Clough, Grace Koch, Sophie Kon 4:49.28

Girls Volleyball

Peabody 3, Central Catholic 0

Kills: Herian Perez 7, Francheska Paulino 7

Blocks: Abbey Dick 7

Assists: Nicolette Licare 22

Service points (aces): Perez 14 (2)

Digs: Eva Coutu 22

Peabody: 28 31 25 — 3

Central Catholic (3-12): 26 29 22 — 0

Greater Lowell 3, Greater Lawrence 2

Kills: Danna Cabreja 12

Blocks: Esmeralda Rojas 2

Assists: Stephanie Pereira 21

Service points (aces): Melanie Urena 22 (7)

Digs: Kiara Morales 35

Greater Lowell: 25 17 25 23 15 — 3

Greater Lawrence (7-9): 21 25 15 25 9 — 2

Methuen 3, North Andover 1

Kills: Methuen — Sam Driend 13, Sydney Chalup 8; North Andover — Nadine Abdat 15

Blocks: Methuen — Chalupa 6; North Andover — Abdat 3

Assists: Methuen — Ariana Baez 16, Kathryn Driend 11; North Andover — Anna Wong 37

Service points (aces): Methuen — K.Driend 16 (5); North Andover — Katherine Crateau 11 (3)

Digs: Methuen — Carolina Rodriguez 19, Hailey D’Hont 12; North Andover — Crateau 13

Methuen (14-2): 25 13 25 25 — 3

North Andover (8-8): 22 25 20 19 — 1

Haverhill 3, Lawrence 0

Kills: Haverhill — Mia Ferrer Valdez 11

Blocks: Haverhill — Sydney Riley 4

Assists: Haverhill — Emme Cerasuolo 18

Service points (aces): Haverhill — Ferrer Valdez (5), Taylor Lewis (5)

Digs: Haverhill — Gabby Burdier 11

Lawrence: 19 17 20 — 0

Haverhill (10-3): 25 25 25 — 3

Andover 3, Chelmsford 0

Kills: Marissa Kobelski 9, Adrie Waldinger 7, Sophia Miele 6, Jessie Wang 5

Blocks: Adrie Waldinger 2, Sammy Daly 2

Assists: Sophia Pierce 28

Service points (aces): Wang 21 (3), Pierce 19 (3)

Digs: Kobelski 11, Lila Sipley 9, Miele 8

Chelmsford: 13 13 15 — 0

Andover (13-3): 25 25 25 — 3

Whittier 3, Mystic Valley 0

Kills: Hannah Azzari 17

Blocks: Callie Nadeau 2

Assists: Samantha Azzari 5

Service points (aces): H.Azzari 17 (4)

Digs: H.Azzari 27

Whittier (11-4): 25 25 25 — 3

Mystic Valley: 23 13 16 — 0

Pinkerton 3, Winnacunnet 0

Kills: Sarah Bolduc 14

Blocks: Aaliyah Gooden 3

Assists: Kara Porter 20

Service points (aces): Calli Miller 17 (6)

Digs: Brooke Little 13

Pinkerton (8-8): 25 25 25 — 3

Winnacunnet: 18 6 12 — 0

Tuesday, Oct. 18 highlights

Boys Soccer

Windham 2, Londonderry 0

Goals: Ryan Husson, JoJo Husson

Saves: Blake Berton 3

Highlight: Max Husson added an assist for the winners.

Windham (12-2-1): 2 0 — 2

Londonderry (5-8-3): 0 0 — 0

Andover 4, Methuen 0

Goals: A — Tyler Ardito 2, Ryan Duffy 2

Saves: A — Noah Chanthaboun 5; M — Dylan Gavin 8

Highlight: Andover’s Tyler Ardito assisted on both of Ryan Duffy’s goals.

Andover (6-4-5): 2 2 — 4

Methuen (3-11): 0 0 — 0

North Andover 4, Haverhill 0

Goals: Wyatt Sanchez, Cameron Reiland, Jed Belsany, Wyatt Slayton

Saves: Nick Restrepo 3

Haverhill: 0 0 — 0

North Andover: 2 2 — 4

Central Catholic 3, Tewksbury 0

Goals: Ian Maresca 2, Eric Fischer

Saves: George Karafilidis 3, Tristan White 2

Central Catholic (9-2-1): 0 3 — 3

Tewksbury: 0 0 — 0

Girls Soccer

Timberlane 6, Manchester Central 0

Goals: Bella Keogh 4, Brooke Langlois, Sophia Keogh

Saves: Arden Ferrari-Henry 5

Manchester Central: 0 0 — 0

Timberlane: 4 2 — 6

Billerica 2, Haverhill 0

Saves: Mallory Amirian 10

Billerica: 0 2 — 2

Haverhill: 0 0 — 0

Whittier 3, Nashoba Regional 1

Goals: Hilde Vienneau, Victoria Dawkins, Emily Ceder

Saves: Madison Dawkins 5

Highlight: Emily Ceder added two assists for the Wildcats.

Nashoba Regional: 1 0 — 1

Whittier (9-2-2): 2 1 — 3

Pelham 3, Kingswood 1

Goals: Ashlyn Walsh 2, Brooke Cote

Saves: Hannah Deschene 3

Pelham (11-2-1): 3 0 — 3

Kingswood: 0 1 — 1

North Andover 1, Chelmsford 0

Goals: Charlotte Martel

Saves: Kaitlyn Bush 2, Logan Crane 2

North Andover (5-5-5): 0 1 — 1

Chelmsford: 0 0 — 0

Central Catholic 2, Lowell 0

Goals: Laura Fennessy, Lucy Irwin

Saves: Lauren Sanchez 0

Lowell: 0 0 — 0

Central Catholic (5-5-4): 1 1 — 2

Girls Volleyball

Methuen 3, Beverly 0

Kills: Sam Driend 15

Blocks: Sydney Chalupa 6

Assists: Ariana Baez 15, Kathryn Driend 12

Digs: Carolina Rodriguez 17

Methuen (15-2): 26 25 25 — 3

Beverly (5-10): 24 20 18 — 0

