Monday, Oct. 17 highlights
Field Hockey
Methuen 2, Amesbury 1
Goals: Chloe Pickett, Kylee Henriquez
Assists: Pickett, Charlotte Putnam
Saves: Alex Tardugno 8
Amesbury: 0 1 — 1
Methuen (8-7): 1 1 — 2
Acton-Boxborough 1, North Andover 1
Goals: Lauren Willoe
Saves: Alivia Downer 9
Acton-Boxborough: 1 0 — 1
North Andover (6-5-3): 1 0 — 1
Central Catholic 2, Chelmsford 1
Goals: Caitlin Milner, Kerri Finneran
Assists: Liz Medford
Saves: Ava Perrotta 17
Chelmsford: 0 1 — 1
Central Catholic (6-5-2): 0 2 — 2
Golf
Andover 297, Haverhill 313, Methuen 313, Central Catholic 352
At The Meadow at Peabody, Par 72
Team scores: 1. Winchester, 2. BC High 296, 3. Andover 297, 4. St. John’s Prep 302, 5. (tie) Central Catholic, Haverhill 313 ... 14. Methuen 352
Area leaders (74 qualifies for division final): Andover — Noah Farland 71, Jake Morgan 72, Jack Simms 75; CC — Tyler Kirby 78, Mac McCarthy 78, Will Miele 78, Harry Garland 79; Haverhill — Max Gould 76, Nicholas Samaha 76, Matt Murphy 77
Highlights: Noah Farland tied for second while Jake Morgan (7th) and Jack Simms (13th) each finished in the top 15 to lead the Golden Warriors ... Both Farland and Morgan adavance.
Boys Soccer
Lawrence 2, Waltham 0
Goals: Brandyn Cardona 2
Assists: David Charco
Saves: Joel Garcia 11
Lawrence (5-5-2): 0 2 — 2
Waltham: 0 0 — 0
Girls Soccer
Pinkerton 4, Nashua South 1
Goals: Jailynn Avant-Gagnon, Emily Hood, Verity Ungaro, Kathryn Bedard
Assists: Kayla Franks
Saves: Libby Williams 6
Records: Pinkerton 10-5
Masconomet 1, Central Catholic 0
Records: Central Catholic 4-5-4
Girls Swimming
North Andover 89, Dracut 84
Local winners:
200 medley relay: Tasha Secan, Skyler Holland, Dya Ackerman-Vallala, Allie Shea 2:05.87; 200 freestyle: Tasha Secan 2:14.07; 200 IM: Ackerman-Vallala 2:20.43; 50 freestyle: Holland 27.94; Diving: Anya Buyea 208.95; 100 butterfly: Ackerman-Vallala 1:02.56; 100 freestyle: Shea 1:00; 200 freestyle relay: Holland, Shea, Secan, Ackerman-Vallala 1:54.68; 100 backstroke: Secan 1:12; 100 breaststroke: Holland 1:19.43; 400 freestyle relay: Allie Roberts, Kaidyn Clough, Grace Koch, Sophie Kon 4:49.28
Girls Volleyball
Peabody 3, Central Catholic 0
Kills: Herian Perez 7, Francheska Paulino 7
Blocks: Abbey Dick 7
Assists: Nicolette Licare 22
Service points (aces): Perez 14 (2)
Digs: Eva Coutu 22
Peabody: 28 31 25 — 3
Central Catholic (3-12): 26 29 22 — 0
Greater Lowell 3, Greater Lawrence 2
Kills: Danna Cabreja 12
Blocks: Esmeralda Rojas 2
Assists: Stephanie Pereira 21
Service points (aces): Melanie Urena 22 (7)
Digs: Kiara Morales 35
Greater Lowell: 25 17 25 23 15 — 3
Greater Lawrence (7-9): 21 25 15 25 9 — 2
Methuen 3, North Andover 1
Kills: Methuen — Sam Driend 13, Sydney Chalup 8; North Andover — Nadine Abdat 15
Blocks: Methuen — Chalupa 6; North Andover — Abdat 3
Assists: Methuen — Ariana Baez 16, Kathryn Driend 11; North Andover — Anna Wong 37
Service points (aces): Methuen — K.Driend 16 (5); North Andover — Katherine Crateau 11 (3)
Digs: Methuen — Carolina Rodriguez 19, Hailey D’Hont 12; North Andover — Crateau 13
Methuen (14-2): 25 13 25 25 — 3
North Andover (8-8): 22 25 20 19 — 1
Haverhill 3, Lawrence 0
Kills: Haverhill — Mia Ferrer Valdez 11
Blocks: Haverhill — Sydney Riley 4
Assists: Haverhill — Emme Cerasuolo 18
Service points (aces): Haverhill — Ferrer Valdez (5), Taylor Lewis (5)
Digs: Haverhill — Gabby Burdier 11
Lawrence: 19 17 20 — 0
Haverhill (10-3): 25 25 25 — 3
Andover 3, Chelmsford 0
Kills: Marissa Kobelski 9, Adrie Waldinger 7, Sophia Miele 6, Jessie Wang 5
Blocks: Adrie Waldinger 2, Sammy Daly 2
Assists: Sophia Pierce 28
Service points (aces): Wang 21 (3), Pierce 19 (3)
Digs: Kobelski 11, Lila Sipley 9, Miele 8
Chelmsford: 13 13 15 — 0
Andover (13-3): 25 25 25 — 3
Whittier 3, Mystic Valley 0
Kills: Hannah Azzari 17
Blocks: Callie Nadeau 2
Assists: Samantha Azzari 5
Service points (aces): H.Azzari 17 (4)
Digs: H.Azzari 27
Whittier (11-4): 25 25 25 — 3
Mystic Valley: 23 13 16 — 0
Pinkerton 3, Winnacunnet 0
Kills: Sarah Bolduc 14
Blocks: Aaliyah Gooden 3
Assists: Kara Porter 20
Service points (aces): Calli Miller 17 (6)
Digs: Brooke Little 13
Pinkerton (8-8): 25 25 25 — 3
Winnacunnet: 18 6 12 — 0
Tuesday, Oct. 18 highlights
Boys Soccer
Windham 2, Londonderry 0
Goals: Ryan Husson, JoJo Husson
Saves: Blake Berton 3
Highlight: Max Husson added an assist for the winners.
Windham (12-2-1): 2 0 — 2
Londonderry (5-8-3): 0 0 — 0
Andover 4, Methuen 0
Goals: A — Tyler Ardito 2, Ryan Duffy 2
Saves: A — Noah Chanthaboun 5; M — Dylan Gavin 8
Highlight: Andover’s Tyler Ardito assisted on both of Ryan Duffy’s goals.
Andover (6-4-5): 2 2 — 4
Methuen (3-11): 0 0 — 0
North Andover 4, Haverhill 0
Goals: Wyatt Sanchez, Cameron Reiland, Jed Belsany, Wyatt Slayton
Saves: Nick Restrepo 3
Haverhill: 0 0 — 0
North Andover: 2 2 — 4
Central Catholic 3, Tewksbury 0
Goals: Ian Maresca 2, Eric Fischer
Saves: George Karafilidis 3, Tristan White 2
Central Catholic (9-2-1): 0 3 — 3
Tewksbury: 0 0 — 0
Girls Soccer
Timberlane 6, Manchester Central 0
Goals: Bella Keogh 4, Brooke Langlois, Sophia Keogh
Saves: Arden Ferrari-Henry 5
Manchester Central: 0 0 — 0
Timberlane: 4 2 — 6
Billerica 2, Haverhill 0
Saves: Mallory Amirian 10
Billerica: 0 2 — 2
Haverhill: 0 0 — 0
Whittier 3, Nashoba Regional 1
Goals: Hilde Vienneau, Victoria Dawkins, Emily Ceder
Saves: Madison Dawkins 5
Highlight: Emily Ceder added two assists for the Wildcats.
Nashoba Regional: 1 0 — 1
Whittier (9-2-2): 2 1 — 3
Pelham 3, Kingswood 1
Goals: Ashlyn Walsh 2, Brooke Cote
Saves: Hannah Deschene 3
Pelham (11-2-1): 3 0 — 3
Kingswood: 0 1 — 1
North Andover 1, Chelmsford 0
Goals: Charlotte Martel
Saves: Kaitlyn Bush 2, Logan Crane 2
North Andover (5-5-5): 0 1 — 1
Chelmsford: 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic 2, Lowell 0
Goals: Laura Fennessy, Lucy Irwin
Saves: Lauren Sanchez 0
Lowell: 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic (5-5-4): 1 1 — 2
Girls Volleyball
Methuen 3, Beverly 0
Kills: Sam Driend 15
Blocks: Sydney Chalupa 6
Assists: Ariana Baez 15, Kathryn Driend 12
Digs: Carolina Rodriguez 17
Methuen (15-2): 26 25 25 — 3
Beverly (5-10): 24 20 18 — 0
