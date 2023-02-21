Monday, Feb. 20 highlights
Boys Basketball
Lawrence 69, Brookline 57
Highlights: Danny Reyes had a triple double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists...Castillo Lex made steals
Records: Lawrence 20-2
Andover 66, Cambridge 49
Andover (66): Palermo 26, MacLellan 21, Hardy 1, Hnat 2, Lembo 6, Hoffman 2, Concemi 4, Tutwiler 4. Totals 25-10-66
3-pointers: MacLellan 3, Palermo 2, Concemi
Cambridge: 9 11 13 16 — 49
Andover: 15 19 15 17 — 66
Girls Basketball
Lowell 50, Haverhill 37
Haverhill (37): H.Phillips 13, L.Phillips 10, Bellard 6, Ortiz 6, Spencer 2. Totals 13 7-12 37
3-pointers: L.Phillips 2, H.Phillips, Ortiz
Andover 55, Medfield 44
Andover (55): Foley 18, Hanscom 18, Kobelski 2, Yates 4, Buckley 2, Vidoni 8, Dorelas 3. Totals 20-10-55
3-pointers: Vidoni 2
Highlights: The Warriors rolled to a regular-season ending victory to win the power-laden IAABO Board 130 Comcast Tournament in Woburn ... Andover enters postseason play having won 20 of its 21 games by double digits
Medfield: 10 8 10 16 — 44
Andover (21-0): 15 10 17 13 — 55
North Andover 56, Masconomet 35
North Andover (56): Berrad 1-0-2, Papell 3-0-7, J.Rogers 3-2-8, Martin 7-1-8, S.Rogers 8-0-21. Totals 22-3-56
3-pointers: S.Rogers 5, Martin 3, Papell
Highlights: The Scarlet Knights rolled to the championship of the IAABO Board 130 Larry McIntire Memorial Tournament, outscoring their two opponents by a combined 36 points ... Hannah Martin, who scored a combined 55 points was named the tourney’s MVP ... Sydney Rogers was all-tournament selection had seven rebounds and four assists in North Andover’s regular-season finale
Masconomet: 14 3 10 8 — 35
North Andover (15-6): 14 14 15 13 — 56
Methuen 46, Arlington 30
Methuen (46): Tardugno 21, Pfeil 13, Chirwa 4, Corrigan 3, Barron 2, Henrick 2, Bowden
3-pointers: Tardugno 3, Pfeil 2, Corrigan, Chirwa
Highlight: The Rangers wrapped up their most successful regular season since winning 15 games in the 2008-09 campaign
Arlington: 5 13 7 5 — 30
Methuen (12-8): 11 11 16 8 — 46
Pelham 66, Timberlane 35
Pelham (66): Todd 12, McFarland 4, Berton 2, Joncas 6, Hinton 2, Becotte 32, Sauer 5, Riley 3
Timberlane (35): Powers 5-2-17, Parker 2-5-9, Stewart 2-0-6, Genest 1-0-2, Lampron 0-1-1.
3-pointers: Timberlane — Powers 5, Stewart 2
Highlight: Jasmine Becotte powered the Pythons to a victory in their regular-season finale
Pelham (16-2): 15 25 20 6 — 66
Timberlane: 11 3 9 12 — 35
Boys Ice Hockey
Haverhill 5, Amesbury 4
Amesbury (7-10): 2 1 1 0 — 4
Haverhill (12-6-1): 1 2 1 1 — 5
Goals: H — Jayden Baran, Nick DiBurro, Darren Ackerman, John Bishop, Will Janes; A — Bodie Marcotte, Matt Venturi, Ben Richard, Thomas McElhaney
Assists: H — Baran, Ackerman, Janes, Braxton Caswell, Tiger Mulligan; A — Kaiden Bedard 3, Joey Duggan, Richard, Cam Richard
Saves: H — Max Boyer 24; A — Tre Marcotte 32
Newburyport 3, North Andover 2
North Andover: 1 1 0 0 — 2
Newburyport (9-8-3): 0 0 2 1 — 3
Newburyport Bank Classic First Round
Newburyport win in shootout, 2-1
Goals: Jackson DeVivo, Colby Arel
Shootout Goals: Tristan Joyce, Braeden Curran
Assists: Will Palermino, Cade Eiserman, DeVivo, Charlie Forrest
Girls Ice Hockey
Boston Latin 1, Central Catholic 1
Goals: Natalie Belliveau
Assists: Gianna DeMedieros
Methuen 4, Matignon 0
Highlights: Host Methuen will face Longmeadow in Wednesday’s 4 p.m. championship match of the McCarthy Tournament ... Longmeadow advanced with a 2-0 victory over Masconomet
Tuesday, Feb. 21 highlights
Boys Basketball
Pinkerton 62, Goffstown 53
Pinkerton (62): A. Chinn 19, T. Chinn 7, Jenkins 6, Wallace 2, Johnston 3, Hammer 2, Herland 3, Marshall 20
3-pointers: A. Chinn, Jenkins 2, Herland, Marshall 2
Goffstown: 15 10 14 14 — 53
Pinkerton: 6 20 22 14 — 62
Timberlane 60, Manchester Memorial 46
Memorial (46)
Timberlane (60): Baker 10, Bowman 8, Mwangi 5, Williams 7, Shivell 3, Genest 3, Bilicki 24, Mlocek 0, Pagliuso 0, Hutchings 0. Totals 21-12-60
3-pointers: Baker 2, Vlicki 2, Mwangi, Williams
Manchester Memorial (5-12): 13 14 9 10 — 46
Timberlane (5-12): 14 10 15 21 — 60
Girls Basketball
Salem 59, Concord 34
Salem (59): Marinelli 0, George 11, Rosado-Marshall 0, Goetz 21, Nunez 0, Regan 10, Beeley 6, G. Mosto 7, Case 0, Hinchey 6, Burns 0. Totals 21-8-59
3-pointers: Regan 2, George 3, Goetz 4
Salem (8-9): 15 11 23 10 — 59
Concord (10-8): 7 13 12 2 — 34
Goffstown 56, Pinkerton 46
Pinkerton (46): Knight 2, Leonard 5, Lebrun 0, Wright 0, Leccese 4, Benz 2, Lavoie 18, Bridges 0, Dupuis 5, Cahoon 0, Pollini 0, Gerossie 12
3-pointers: Leonard, Lavoie 2, Gerossie 2
Pinkerton (13-4): 13 10 14 9 — 46
Goffstown: 20 12 13 11 — 56
Windham 52, Merrimack 45
Windham (52): Weeks 2-0-4, Guarnaccia 0-0-0, P. Carboni 2-2-7, Smith 5-4-16, Bean 0-0-0, K. Carboni 1-0-2, Gullifa 0-0-0, Husson 2-2-7, Armstrong 0-0-0, Amari 5-0-10, Grasso 0-0-0, Boucher 2-0-4, Abruzese 0-2-2 Spath 0-0-0
3-pointers: P. Carboni, Smith, Husson
Boys Ice Hockey
Andover 4, Newburyport 1
Goals: Carter Hillson 2, Alex Doudkin, and Braeden Archambault
Saves: Charlie Rainville 18
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.