<ASCII-MAC> <pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Saturday, Feb. 5 highlights <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 53, Newton North 35 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover:<cstyle:> Cammann 21, MacLellan 9, Satlow 10, Shahtanian 8, Resendiz 3, Beal 4 Lembo 2 Totals 17 10-53 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> 3-pointers:<cstyle:> Cammann, Resendiz <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>NewtonNorth:<cstyle:> <0x2002>7<0x2002>13<0x2002>11<0x2002><0x2002>4 <0x2014> 35 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (12-0):<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>10<0x2002>12<0x2002>16 <0x2014> 53 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Reading 68, Amesbury 55 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Amesbury (55):<cstyle:> Cam Keliher 4-1-11, Rocco Kokinacis 1-2-5, Matt Welch 4-1-9, Max LaPointe 1-0-2, Jake Hallinan 0-0-0, Nick Marden 4-1-9, Matt Heidt 2-0-4, Henry O'Neill 1-0-2, Jacob Herring 0-0-0, Andy Daileanes 1-0-2, Trevor Kimball 1-1-3, Steven Gjikopulli 1-0-2, Keegan Collins 3-0-6. Totals 23-6-55 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Reading (68):<cstyle:> John Jennings 2-2-6, Andrew Boulas 2-3-7, Cody Cannalonga 8-9-28, Criag Rubino 2-0-4, Quinn Riesenberg 8-0-18, Sam Morelli 0-0-0, Alex Carucci 0-0-0, Logan Scribner 2-1-6. Totals 24-15-68 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> NR <0x2014> Cannalonga 3, Riesenberg, Scribner; A <0x2014> Keliher 2, Kokinacis <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Amesbury (8-7):<cstyle:> 17<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>12<0x2002>18 <0x2014> 55 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Reading (6-6):<cstyle:> 21<0x2002>15<0x2002>15<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 68 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 49, Shawsheen Valley 46 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (49):<cstyle:> Rice 18, Efosa 10, Comeau 3, Faust 3, Moro 6, Jegorow 6, Lopez 2, Rosado 1,Geneus 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Totals: 14 10 49 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Rice 3, Jegorow 2, Moro 2, Efosa 2, Comeau, Faust <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Shawsheen Valley:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>12<0x2002>18<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 46 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier:<cstyle:> 9<0x2002>12<0x2002>17<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 49 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Basketball <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 34, Notre Dame 15 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>ND (15):<cstyle:> Matos 3-0-8, Germosen 1-0-2, Guzman 2-0-5, Deleon 0-0-0, J. Perez 0-0-0, W. Perez 0-0-0, Lopez 0-0-0, Santos 0-0-0, Totals 6-0-15 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>GLT (34): <cstyle:> Manchester 0-1-1, Perez 4-0-8, Marshall 2-0-6, Cabreja 1-0-2, Calixte 3-1-8, Vazquez 1-2-4, Croteau 1-0-3, Mendez 1-0-2, Totals 13-4-34 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> ND <0x2014> Matos 2, Guzman; GL <0x2014> Marshall 2, Calixte, Croteau <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Notre Dame:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002><0x2002>2<0x2002>6<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 15 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>20<0x2002>9<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 34 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 63, Nashua South 38 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (63):<cstyle:> Sirois 0, Leonard 2, Pollini 0, White 8, Wright 3, Farnum 0, Frost 0, Lavoie 23, Packowski, Dupuis 0, Cahoon 0, Ingalls 12, Bridges 0, Gerossie 7 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Gerossie, Ingalls, Wright <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Nashua South (2-15):<cstyle:> <0x2002>9<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>12<0x2002><0x2002>9 <0x2014> 38 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (16-1):<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>16<0x2002>20<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 63 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>St. Mary's 60, North Andover 47 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>NA:<cstyle:> Martin 9-5-24, Rogers J 4-4-8, Robie 1-0-3, Gaffny 2-1-5, Papell 3-0-6, Rogers S 0-0-0, von Sneidern 0-1-1 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Martin, Robie <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (7-6):<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>11<0x2002>12<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 47 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>St. Mary's (15-2):<cstyle:> 20<0x2002>12<0x2002>17<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 60 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Ice Hockey <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Boston Latin 3, North Andover 2 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (4-8-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Boston Latin (3-4):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Logan Stoner, Andrew Perry <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Kyle Losco, Collin Howard, Cullen Dolan, Teagan Dolan<0x2014> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Troy Takesian 19 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Cambridge 3, Haverhill 1 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Cambridge (6-8):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (7-5-4):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:>H <0x2014> Brendan Fitzgerald, Jack Baker, Charlie Rastauskas <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> H <0x2014> Rastauskas (2), Jax Mulligan (2), Tiger Mulligan <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> H <0x2014> Dylan Soucy 34 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 1, Triton 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Triton(4-10-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newburyport (8-5-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Max Puleo <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Jon Groth <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> N <0x2014> Jamie Brooks 10; T <0x2014> Gavin Marengi 21 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 6, Westford Academy 1 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 6 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Westford Academy:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Brady Rickenbach 3, Charlie Winship, Cam Jankowski, Sean Gray <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Tim Briley 17 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Ice Hockey <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 5, Methuen 2 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:>M/T <0x2014> Jessica Driscoll; Riley Sheehan; Kat Schille; Emma Ryan <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> M/T <0x2014> Michelle Kusmaul 22 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Wrestling <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 58, Hollis-Brookline 18 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane quad meet results:<cstyle:> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106<cstyle:>: Talon Oljey 3-0, 2 pins; <cstyle:textBold>113<cstyle:>:Ben Mann 2-1, 1 pin; <cstyle:textBold>120<cstyle:>: TJ Labatte 3-0, 2 pins; <cstyle:textBold>126<cstyle:>: Jon Fabrizio 3-0, 2 pins; <cstyle:textBold>132<cstyle:>: Tucker Hadwen 2-1; <cstyle:textBold>138<cstyle:>: Jake Morrissey 2-1; <cstyle:textBold>145<cstyle:>: Cody Wild 3-0, 2 pins; <cstyle:textBold>152<cstyle:>: Erik Kappler 2-1, 1 pin; <cstyle:textBold>160<cstyle:>: Konrad Parker 2-0, 2 pins; Anthony Rousseau 1-0, 1 pin; <cstyle:textBold>170<cstyle:>: Rousseau 1-0, 1 pin; Spencer Sierra 1-1; <cstyle:textBold>182<cstyle:>: Bryce Parker 2-0, 2 pins; <cstyle:textBold>195<cstyle:>: Dom Pallaria 3-0, 1 pin; <cstyle:textBold>220<cstyle:>: Cooper Kelley 3-0, 2 pins; <cstyle:textBold>HVY<cstyle:>: Malikai Colon 2-0, 1 pin <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 42, Whittier 35, Masconomet 0, Newburyport 0, Pentucket 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>M<cstyle:>ethuen Results:<cstyle:> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106<cstyle:>: Izaiah Santiago 4-0; <cstyle:textBold>113<cstyle:>: JJ DelaCruz 3-1; <cstyle:textBold>120<cstyle:>: Joe Tavares 3-1; <cstyle:textBold>126<cstyle:>: Jack Stoddard 1-3; <cstyle:textBold>132<cstyle:>: Vinnie Jimenez 2-2; <cstyle:textBold>138<cstyle:>: Jean Carlos Paula 2-2; <cstyle:textBold>145<cstyle:>: Noah Beshara 3-1; <cstyle:textBold>152<cstyle:>:Shane Eason 4-0; <cstyle:textBold>160<cstyle:>: Joe Bolduc 3-0, Caleb Miguel 0-1; <cstyle:textBold>170<cstyle:>: Bolduc 1-0, Jayzan Castillo 1-1; <cstyle:textBold>182<cstyle:>: Will McKinnon 2-2; <cstyle:textBold>195<cstyle:>: Jared Rao 3-1; <cstyle:textBold>220<cstyle:>: Elias Concepcion 3-1; <cstyle:textBold>HVY<cstyle:>: Josirus Gomez 4-0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Whittier Results <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>106 Cole Hovde 3-3; 113 Sebastien Boisvert 3-1; 120 Landen Haney 4-0; 126 Adam Rousseau 4-2; 132 Lucas Welling 3-2; 138 Cole Lintner 1-4; 145 Anthony Midolo 1-3; 152 Braedan Jaber 1-3; 170 Anthony Moran 5-1; 182 Jyzaiah Ferreira 4-1; 195 Matt Dasilva 2-3; 220 Jeremy Rousseau 3-0; HVY Logan Hauck 1-4 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Whittier 13-4, Methuen 23-3-1 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 54, Pelham 30 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham Quad Meet results:<cstyle:> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106:Muhammad Siddiqi 2-2; 113: Zoe Millette 4-0; 120: Sam Oakes 1-0; 126: Jayson Clementi 4-0; 132 Aiden Williams 4-0; 138: Dylan Suliveras 4-0; 145: Dylan Roy 1-3; 152: Noah Afonso 3-1; 160: Con Isaac 4-0; 170: Nick Parker 4-0; 182: Liam Shambo 4-0; 285: Jason Scharff 2-2<cstyle:> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 37, Tyngsborough 37 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover results:<cstyle:> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106: Paul Luciano 2-1; <cstyle:>113: Josh Lister 2-1; <cstyle:>120: Kyle Rhoton 2-1; <cstyle:>126: Anthony McCann 2-1; <cstyle:>132: Jayden Gabin 2-1; <cstyle:>145: Blaize Nichols 2-1; <cstyle:>160: Brendon Garcia 1-2; <cstyle:>170: Kaleb Rhoton 3-0; <cstyle:>182: Colby Carbone 2-1<cstyle:>
