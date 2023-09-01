Field Hockey
Portsmouth 1, Pelham 0
Portsmouth: 0 1 — 1
Pelham: 0 0 — 0
Boys Soccer
Windham 3, Nashua South 1
Goals: Travis Parke, Nick Russell, Kevin Brooks
Assists: Travis Parke, Austin Mulrenan, Ben Breen
Saves: Blake Berton 5
Nashua South: 1 0 — 1
Windham (3-0): 2 1 — 3
Girls Soccer
Nashua South 2, Windham 1
Goals: Darby Madden
Assists: Emma Kendzulak
Windham (2-1): 1 0 0 — 1
Nashua South: 0 1 1 — 2
Girls Volleyball
Pinkerton 3, Exeter 0
Kills: Sarah Bolduc 18
Blocks: Aaliyah Gooden 2
Assists: Kara Porter and Lucy Denu 16
Service points (aces): Denu 11 (Brook Little 5)
Digs: Bolduc, Calli Miller, and Natalie Bergin 13
Pinkerton (1-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Exeter (0-1): 18 12 17 — 0
