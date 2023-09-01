Field Hockey

Portsmouth 1, Pelham 0

Portsmouth: 0 1 — 1

Pelham: 0 0 — 0

Boys Soccer

Windham 3, Nashua South 1

Goals: Travis Parke, Nick Russell, Kevin Brooks

Assists: Travis Parke, Austin Mulrenan, Ben Breen

Saves: Blake Berton 5

Nashua South: 1 0 — 1

Windham (3-0): 2 1 — 3

Girls Soccer

Nashua South 2, Windham 1

Goals: Darby Madden

Assists: Emma Kendzulak

Windham (2-1): 1 0 0 — 1

Nashua South: 0 1 1 — 2

Girls Volleyball

Pinkerton 3, Exeter 0

Kills: Sarah Bolduc 18

Blocks: Aaliyah Gooden 2

Assists: Kara Porter and Lucy Denu 16

Service points (aces): Denu 11 (Brook Little 5)

Digs: Bolduc, Calli Miller, and Natalie Bergin 13

Pinkerton (1-0): 25 25 25 — 3

Exeter (0-1): 18 12 17 — 0

