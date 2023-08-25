Golf

Salem goes 0-3

Team scores: Londonderry 199, Dover 203, Bishop Guertin 209, Salem 213

Salem leader: Lincoln Freitas 41

Records: Salem 0-3

Boys Soccer

Laconia Christian 2, Pelham 0

Pelham (0-1): 0 0 — 0

Laconia Christian (1-0): 1 1 — 2

Windham 2, Merrimack 0

Goals: Kevin Brooks, Ben Breen

Assists: Brooks, Travis Parke

Saves: Blake Berton 3

Merrimack (0-1): 0 0 — 0

Windham (1-0): 1 1 — 2

Girls Soccer

Windham 3, Merrimack 2

Goals: Olivia Polychronopoulos, Amelia Bushey, Darby Madden

Assists: Vanessa Deveau

Windham (1-0): 2 1 — 3

Merrimack (0-1): 2 0 — 2

Timberlane 1, Pinkerton 0

Goals: Ali Harb

Assists: Leah Morrier

Saves: T — Sophia Sayers 5

Highlights: Leah Morrier fired a shot from 18 yards out that was stopped, but Ali Harb was there to hammer home the rebound for the game-winning goal with just over four minutes to go in the game. ... Senior Sophia Sayers made nine stops for the shutout in her second career start in goal, and first since her sophomore season.

Timberlane (1-0): 0 1 — 1

Pinkerton (0-1): 0 0 — 0

