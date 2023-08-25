Golf
Salem goes 0-3
Team scores: Londonderry 199, Dover 203, Bishop Guertin 209, Salem 213
Salem leader: Lincoln Freitas 41
Records: Salem 0-3
Boys Soccer
Laconia Christian 2, Pelham 0
Pelham (0-1): 0 0 — 0
Laconia Christian (1-0): 1 1 — 2
Windham 2, Merrimack 0
Goals: Kevin Brooks, Ben Breen
Assists: Brooks, Travis Parke
Saves: Blake Berton 3
Merrimack (0-1): 0 0 — 0
Windham (1-0): 1 1 — 2
Girls Soccer
Windham 3, Merrimack 2
Goals: Olivia Polychronopoulos, Amelia Bushey, Darby Madden
Assists: Vanessa Deveau
Windham (1-0): 2 1 — 3
Merrimack (0-1): 2 0 — 2
Timberlane 1, Pinkerton 0
Goals: Ali Harb
Assists: Leah Morrier
Saves: T — Sophia Sayers 5
Highlights: Leah Morrier fired a shot from 18 yards out that was stopped, but Ali Harb was there to hammer home the rebound for the game-winning goal with just over four minutes to go in the game. ... Senior Sophia Sayers made nine stops for the shutout in her second career start in goal, and first since her sophomore season.
Timberlane (1-0): 0 1 — 1
Pinkerton (0-1): 0 0 — 0
