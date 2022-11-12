<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Friday, Nov. 11 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 4, King Philip 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Division 1 Quarterfinals<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Emma Reilly 2, Bella DiFiore, Hannah Herlihy
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Reilly, Difiore, Rose MacLean
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 20-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Football
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Monty Tech 28, Greater Lawrence 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (3-7):<cstyle:> 12<0x2002><0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002><0x2002>8 <0x2014> 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Monty Tech (7-3):<cstyle:> <0x2002>0<0x2002>12<0x2002>0<0x2002>16 <0x2014> 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Greater Lawrence <0x2014> Gustavo Varela 9 run (kick failed) 4:21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Greater Lawrence <0x2014> Jordan Urena 21 pass from Isiah Suero (rush failed) 1:00
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> MT <0x2014> Logan Quinn 3 run (pass failed) 6:49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> MT <0x2014> Quinn 13 run (pass failed) 1:35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> MT <0x2014> Quinn 1 run (Quinn rush) 9:20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Greater Lawrence <0x2014> Richard Torpey 2 run (Suero rush) 6:17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> MT <0x2014> Quinn 1 run (Pat Hall pass from Quinn (0:33.7)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Greater Lawrence (40-257) <0x2014><cstyle:> Torpey 14-115, Varela 15-79, Suero 8-35, Juan Arias 2-23, Steven Rosario 1-5; <cstyle:textBold>Monty Tech (49-241) <0x2014><cstyle:> L.Quinn 31-178, Ryan Quinn 13-36, Art Walch 4-22, Hall 1-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Greater Lawrence <0x2014><cstyle:> Suero 3-7-0, 41 yards; <cstyle:textBold>Monty Tech <0x2014><cstyle:> L.Quinn 1-1-0 (-5)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Greater Lawrence <0x2014><cstyle:> Urena 1-21, Arias 1-11, Justin Ortega 1-9; <cstyle:textBold>Monty Tech <0x2014><cstyle:> R.Quinn 1-(-5)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 14, Bishop Guertin 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bishop Guertin (8-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>6<0x2002>0<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (9-2):<cstyle:> 6<0x2002>8<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Pinkerton <0x2014> Matt Morrison 87 run (run failed) 4:52
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Pinkerton <0x2014> Cole Yennaco 6 run (Jacob Albert run) 9:29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> BG <0x2014> Matt Santosuosso 1 run (kick failed) 0:40.0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> BG <0x2014> Will Helmke 12 pass from Santosuosso (run failed) 4:35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Bishop Guertin (45-231) <0x2014><cstyle:> Santosuosso 27-137, Charlie Bellavance 18-94; <cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton () <0x2014><cstyle:> Morrison 9-117, Albert 15-106, Yennaco 10-58, Tim Hersom 3-21, Ryan Catineau 1-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Bishop Guertin <0x2014><cstyle:> Santosuosso 4-5-0, 26 yards; <cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton <0x2014><cstyle:> Hersom 1-4-0, 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Bishop Guertin <0x2014><cstyle:> Gavin Bombara 1-12, Helmke 1-12, Carter Accomando 1-2, Connor Guilbord 1-0; <cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton <0x2014><cstyle:> Yennaco 1-12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>St. John's Prep 48, Andover 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>St. John's Prep (8-2):<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>20<0x2002>7<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 48
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (9-1):<cstyle:> <0x2002>0<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002>0<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> SJP <0x2014> Carson Browne 37 run (Jackson Selby kick), 8:29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> SJP <0x2014> Deacon Robillard 1 run (Selby kick), 1:52
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> SJP <0x2014> Browne 33 run (rush failed), 11:43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> SJP <0x2014> Cam LaGrassa 3 run (LaGrassa rush), 8:29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> SJP <0x2014> Stephon Patrick 40 pass from Robillard (rush failed), 7:34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> A <0x2014> Lincoln Beal 29 pass from Scotty Brown (Andrew Wetterwald kick), 5:27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> SJP <0x2014> Joenel Aguero 62 run (Selby kick), 9:28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> SJP <0x2014> Robillard 1 run (Selby kick), 7:53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> A <0x2014> Patrick Layman 8 pass from Brown (Wetterwald kick), 0:38
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING: Andover (31-98) <0x2014> <cstyle:>Lincoln Beal 11-68, Dante Berger 4-12, Patrick Layman 2-17, Chris Dessin 1-4, Scotty Brown 13-(-3);<cstyle:textBold> SJP<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>(31-391)<cstyle:> <0x2014> Carson Browne 8-104, Cam LaGrassa 11-176, Joenel Aguero 2-76, Decon Robillard 4-13, Andrew Bossi 2-9, Jack Fillion 2-7, Ryan O'Leary 1-3, James Nardone 1-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: Andover <0x2014> <cstyle:>Brown 14-34-2, 159; <cstyle:textBold>SJP<cstyle:> <0x2014> Robillard 9-13-0, 166
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: Andover <0x2014> <cstyle:>Beal 4-49, Layman 2-36, Andrew Wetterwald 1-19, Bret Mondejar 3-19, Michael Capachietti 1-11, Dessin 1-13, Brian Hnat 1-5, Andrew Wright 1-7; <cstyle:textBold>SJP<cstyle:> <0x2014> Stephon Patrick 4-78, Aguero 2-40, Jesse Ofurie 3-48
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newton South 3, Andover 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Division 1 Quarterfinals<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Marissa Kobelski 18, Sophia Miele 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Sammyt Daly 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Sophia Pierce 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Pierce 16 (2), Lila Sipley 11 (2), Adrie Waldinger 11 (1)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Kobelski 13, Sipley 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (17-4):<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>22<0x2002>25<0x2002><0x2002>9 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newton South (20-3):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>20<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Saturday, Nov. 12 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Football
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 29, Exeter 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (9-2):<cstyle:> <0x2002>0<0x2002>7<0x2002>7<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Exeter (7-3):<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>0<0x2002>7<0x2002><0x2002>7 <0x2014> 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> E <0x2014> Michael Dettore 5 pass from Evan Pafford (Ethan Moss kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> E <0x2014> Moss 7 pass from Pafford (Moss kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> T <0x2014> Jaden Mwangi 36 pass from Dom Coppeta (Harrison Bloom kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> T <0x2014> Liam Corman 68 run (Bloom kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> E <0x2014> Aidan McGinley 2 run (Moss kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> E <0x2014> Pafford 23 run (Moss kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> T <0x2014> Mwangi 45 pass from Coppeta (Bloom kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> T <0x2014> Coppeta 1 run (Coppeta rush)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING: <cstyle:>Exeter <0x2014> Ethan Moss 8-41, Michael Dettore 8-20, Evan Pafford 12-68, Desmond Rugg 11-74, Aidan McGinley 12-59; Timberlane <0x2014> Liam Corman 4-70, Dom Coppeta 13-57, Eddie DiGiulio 6-32, Matt Williams 1-(-2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING:<cstyle:> Exeter <0x2014> Pafford 9-16, 78; Timberlane <0x2014> Coppeta 7-9-1, 168
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: <cstyle:>Exeter <0x2014> Moss 4-42, Dettore 2-10, Ryan Graney 2-19, Rugg 1-7; Timberlane <0x2014> Jaden Mwangi 5-146, DiGiulio 1-15, Trey Baker 1-7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 21, Tabor 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (7-1):<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>0<0x2002>7<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tabor Academy (3-5):<cstyle:> <0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> B <0x2014> Darnell Pierre 3 yard run (Andrew Agosti Kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> B <0x2014> Michael Wolfendale 1 yard run (Agosti Kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> B <0x2014> Joel Mireles 11 yard run (Agosti Kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING: Brooks <0x2014> <cstyle:>Darnell Pierre 18-147, Michael Wolfendale 11-111, Joel Mireles 2-10, Jackson Conners-McCarthy 2-8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: Brooks <0x2014> <cstyle:>Michael Wolfendale 5-7-1, 31
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: Brooks <0x2014> <cstyle:>Gabe Fitzgerald 2-13, Darnell Pierre 1-8, Tristan Yepdo 1-7, Nomar Tejada 1-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 28, Bow 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bow (9-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>7<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (11-0):<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>7<0x2002>7<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Division 2 semifinals<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P <0x2014> Dom Herrling 3 run (Antonio Furtado kick), 0:00
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P <0x2014> Jake Travis 1 run (Furtado kick), 1:02
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P <0x2014> Ethan Demmons 28 run (Furtado kick), 10:00
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> B <0x2014> Benjamin Berube 7 pass from Owen Walton (Jared Doler kick), 1:22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P <0x2014> Dom Herrling 29 interception (Furtado kick), 5:41
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING: PELHAM: (47-241): <cstyle:>Ethan Demmons 16-124, Alex Carroll 11-62, Jake Ciulla 2-25, Jake Travis 11-17, Dom Herrling 7-13; <cstyle:textBold>BOW: (25-44)<cstyle:>: Owen Walton 5-17, Ryan Lover 8-16, Hollis Jones 10-12, Owen Guertin 1-0, Benjamin Berube 1-(-1)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: BOW <0x2014> <cstyle:>Walton 5-16-1, 62;<cstyle:textBold> PEL <cstyle:><0x2014> Travis 3-8-0, 40
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: BOW <0x2014><cstyle:> Berube 2-42, Guertin 2-13, Ryan McGrade 1-7;<cstyle:textBold> PEL <0x2014> <cstyle:>Jake Cawthron 2-24, Cesar Martinez 1-16
