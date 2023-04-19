Baseball

Ashland 5, Lawrence 3

Lawrence (3): Jonathan Vega 4-1-2, Malvin Jimenez 3-1-1, Steven Diaz 4-0-1, David MacColor:Redñ cColor:<&&&>on 4-0-1, Carlos Rodriguez 2-0-1, Angel Castillo 3-1-1, Isaias Romero 3-0-0, Will Perez 2-1-1, Justin Gil 2-0-0

LP: Yerison Haseltine

Phillips 10, Cushing Academy 3

Phillips (10): Debenedictis lf 5-1-2, Flynn cf 5-2-2, Gallo ss 4-2-3, Lamson 3b 1-1-0, Roossien c 5-2-2, Grady 1b 1-0-1, Hotaling 2b Carrara dh 4-0-0, Gomez rf 3-2-2. Totals 32-10-13

RBI: Debenedictis 2, Flynn, Lamson, Roossien, Hotaling

WP: Spadacini; LP: Asadoorian

Phillips (5-2): 0 0 3 1 0 0 6 — 10

Cushing Academy: 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 3

Hollis-Brookline 5, Pelham 3

Pelham (3): Garcia 2b 4-1-1, Paquette c 3-1-1, Carroll ss 2-1-1, Muise 3b 4-0-0, Todino cf 2-0-0, Muise dh 3-0-2, Drew p 0-0-0, James 1b 3-0-1, Desmarais rf 2-0-0, Davidson lf/p 3-0-0, Patten ph 1-0-1. Totals 27-3-7

RBI: Carroll, Muise

WP: Lussier; LP: N. Drew

Hollis-Brookline: 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 — 5

Pelham: 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 3

Londonderry 10, Timberlane 0

Timberlane (0): Mwangi cf 3-0-0, Kelley c 1-0-1, Zambrowicz dh 2-0-0, Achilles p 0-0-0, Peetz 0-0-0, Mlocek p 0-0-0, Kontos 1b 3-0-0, Fitzgerald 3b 2-0-0, Perty 2b 2-0-0, Fabrizio lf 1-0-0, Pantano ss 2-0-0, Doherty rf 2-0-0. Totals 19-0-1

LP: Achilles

Londonderry: 0 0 4 3 0 3 0 — 10

Timberlane: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

Windham 12, Manchester Memorial 9

Windham (12): Armstrong cf 3-1-2, Salvador rf 4-2-2, Constantine dh 4-2-2, Sullo ss 4-1-2, Runde 3b 2-1-1, Murphy 1b 4-1-3, Arinello 4-0-2, Parke lf 2-2-0, Hoffman 2b 3-2-2, Russell 2b 0-0-0. Totals 30-12-16

RBI: Armstrong 3, Constantine 3, Sullo, Runde, Murphy, Arinello

WP: Koutrobis; LP: Vadro

Manchester Memorial: 3 2 0 0 0 0 4 — 9

Windham: 2 5 3 1 0 1 0 — 12

Pinkerton 10, Manchester Central 0

Pinkerton (10): Horne ss 4-4-2, Yennaco c 3-1-0, Albert cf 2-2-1, Marshall 1b 1-0-1, Corsetto 2b 2-0-0, Barbuto dh 3-0-0, Sharp lf 2-1-0, Jones 3b 3-1-1, Boucher rf 2-1-1. Totals 22-10-6

RBI: Horne, Yennaco, Albert, Marshall 2, Corsetto 2, Boucher

WP: Hammer; LP: Beddington

Manchester Central: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

Pinkerton: 1 0 3 0 2 4 0 — 10

Boys Lacrosse

Boston Latin 13, Methuen 9

Goals: Jared Cripps 3, Joey Casarano 2,)wen Howell 2, Aidan Cashman, Owen O0x2019Brien

Records: Methuen 2-5

Central Catholic 16, Essex Tech 6

Goals: Easton Morse 4, Ryan Tighe 4, Luke Faletra 3, Sean Gray 2, Mikey Ryan, Ethan Mitchell 2, Ben Faletra 2, Brendan Winship, Jake Lydon

Saves: Lydon 12

Girls Lacrosse

Pelham 13, Milford 8

Goals: Sophia Joncas 3, Hannah Deschene 3, Taylor Galgay 2, Kate Burke 2, Ella DeSimone 2, Jillian LeBlanc

Saves: Addie Breault 10

Milford: 5 3 — 8

Pelham (2-2): 7 6 — 13

Timberlane 16, Salem 4

Goals: S — Grace Driscoll, Chloe Stone, Katie Wood 2

Saves: S — Olivia Schoenrock 7, Ashley Doherty 5

Brooks 14, Rivers 11

Goals: Molly Driscoll 5, Lydia Tangney 6, Calista Tangney 3, Elsa Wood

Saves: Ella Phillips 5

Rivers: 5 6 — 11

Brooks (6-1): 9 5 — 14

Softball

North Andover 7, Wakefield 2

Highlights: Bridget Gaffny earned the win, striking out 10, and was 3 for 3 at the plate. Lily Fabiano threw an inning of relief.

Brooks 14, Rivers 0

Brooks (14): Pierce ss 3-1-1, Yannetti ss 1-1-1, McDowell 3b 5-2-4, Hacker c 4-2-2, LaLiberty 1b 3-2-1, Alvarez-Backus 4-1-1, Giordano cf/p 4-0-1, Kuechie p 1-0-0, MacDonald rf 5-0-0, Bauer 2b 3-1-1, Peel lf 1-1-1, DiAntonio lf 4-3-2. Totals 38-14-15

RBI: Pierce, Yannetti, McDowell 3, Hacker, LaLiberty, Alvarez-Backus, Giordano 2, Peel

WP: Giordano; LP: Bailey

Brooks: 0 0 0 2 1 5 6 — 14

Rivers: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

Hollis-Brookline 1, Pelham 0

Pinkerton (0): Slaton SS 3-0-0, Sauer RF 3-0-0, Beisang C 3-0-0, Hinton 1B 3-0-0, Aguiar P 3-0-1, Berton 3B 2-0-0, Lacoss 2B 2-0-0, Berger LF 2-0-0, Furtado CF 2-0-0

LP: Aguiar

Hollis-Brookline: 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1

Pelham: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

Timberlane 5, Londonderry 2

Timberlane (5): O’Leary cf 3-1-1, Matarazzo 2b 4-0-1, Poulin ss 4-1-1, Al. Salafia lf 3-1-1, Patles 3b 3-0-0, Paradis rf 3-0-0, McFadden 1b 3-0-1, Salerno c 3-0-1, McDonald rf 2-0-1, As. Salafia 1-1-1, Fowler cr 0-1-0. Totals 29-5-8

RBI: O’Leary, Matarazzo, Salafia, McFadden 2

WP: Shanley

Highlight:

Timberlane: 0 0 0 2 0 0 3 — 5

Londonderry: 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 — 2

Salem 20, Nashua North 0

Salem (20): Olson cf 3-4-3, V. Ventullo rf 4-2-2, A. Beeley rf 1-1-0, Lucier ss 1-1-0, Lucacio ss 0-1-0, McNamara 3b 3-2-3, Quinlan 3b 0-0-0, Paradis lf 3-2-2, Moniz 1b 2-1-1, M. Beeley p 2-1-0, Ruel p 1-0-0, Poulin c 0-2-0, A. Ventullo 2b 1-3-1. Totals 21-20-12

RBI: Olson 3, V. Ventullo, Lucier, McNamara 5, Quinlan, Paradis 3, Moniz 3, M. Beeley, Poulin, A. Ventullo

WP: M. Beeley; LP: Church

Nashua North: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

Salem: 4 12 4 0 0 — 20

Pinkerton 8, Manchester Central 7

Pinkerton (8): Julia Cahoon 1b, 2-1-1, Avery Carvalho, 2b, 1-1-1, Maddy Moore c, 3-0-1, Maddie Schoenenberger, ss, 4-0-0, Kennedy Michaud 3b, 3-2-2, Riley Dunn lf, 3-1-2, Jaydn Child ph, 1-0-0, Camryn McPhail, rf, 3-1-1, Emma Boucher, dp, 3-0-1, Caitlyn Lemay, cf, 1-1-0, Jordyn Gravel-Maher 2b, 1-0-1, Vanessa Morris, p/flex 0-0-0, Madi Cunha p/flex 0-0-0

RBI: Michaud, Moore 2, Carvalho, Cahoon, Boucher

WP: Morris

Records: Pinkerton 1-2, Manchester Central 1-4

Boys Tennis

Pinkerton 8, Merrimack 1

Pinkerton winners:

Singles: 1. Beau Freeman 8-4; 2. Ethan Flaherty 8-4; 3. Riley Couture 8-2. 4. Arav Mahajan 8-1, 5. Jack McGarrahan 8-4, 6. Josh Roux 8-1

Doubles: 2. Flaherty-Ethan Johnston 8-5; 3. Landon Sprague-Anthony Terrile 9-7

Girls Tennis

Lebanon 5, Pelham 4

Pelham winners:

Singles: 1. Jessica Bevens 8-3; 3. Kathryn Haley 8-2; 4. Rosie Day 8-4

Doubles: 2. Haley-Day 8-4

Pinkerton 9, Merrimack 0

Winners:

Singles: 1. Amelia Coyle 8-5; 2. Sophia Canderozzi 8-5; 3. Mia Rivard 8-0, 4. Calli Matarozzo 8-0, 5. Bridget Gorrie 8-0, 6. Sydney Collard 8-2

Doubles: 1. Coyle-Rivard 8-1; 2. Canderozzi-Gorrie 8-2; 3. Emma Hazard-Juliana Megan 8-1

Records: Pinkerton 4-2

Boys Volleyball

Windham 3, Mascenic 0

Kills: Blake Dempsey 26

Assists: Jack Begley 26

Highlights: Dillon Jacobs, Ben Breen, Andrew Begley and Shivan Shrestha all had key performances.

