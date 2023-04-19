Baseball
Ashland 5, Lawrence 3
Lawrence (3): Jonathan Vega 4-1-2, Malvin Jimenez 3-1-1, Steven Diaz 4-0-1, David MacColor:Redñ cColor:<&&&>on 4-0-1, Carlos Rodriguez 2-0-1, Angel Castillo 3-1-1, Isaias Romero 3-0-0, Will Perez 2-1-1, Justin Gil 2-0-0
LP: Yerison Haseltine
Phillips 10, Cushing Academy 3
Phillips (10): Debenedictis lf 5-1-2, Flynn cf 5-2-2, Gallo ss 4-2-3, Lamson 3b 1-1-0, Roossien c 5-2-2, Grady 1b 1-0-1, Hotaling 2b Carrara dh 4-0-0, Gomez rf 3-2-2. Totals 32-10-13
RBI: Debenedictis 2, Flynn, Lamson, Roossien, Hotaling
WP: Spadacini; LP: Asadoorian
Phillips (5-2): 0 0 3 1 0 0 6 — 10
Cushing Academy: 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 3
Hollis-Brookline 5, Pelham 3
Pelham (3): Garcia 2b 4-1-1, Paquette c 3-1-1, Carroll ss 2-1-1, Muise 3b 4-0-0, Todino cf 2-0-0, Muise dh 3-0-2, Drew p 0-0-0, James 1b 3-0-1, Desmarais rf 2-0-0, Davidson lf/p 3-0-0, Patten ph 1-0-1. Totals 27-3-7
RBI: Carroll, Muise
WP: Lussier; LP: N. Drew
Hollis-Brookline: 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 — 5
Pelham: 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 3
Londonderry 10, Timberlane 0
Timberlane (0): Mwangi cf 3-0-0, Kelley c 1-0-1, Zambrowicz dh 2-0-0, Achilles p 0-0-0, Peetz 0-0-0, Mlocek p 0-0-0, Kontos 1b 3-0-0, Fitzgerald 3b 2-0-0, Perty 2b 2-0-0, Fabrizio lf 1-0-0, Pantano ss 2-0-0, Doherty rf 2-0-0. Totals 19-0-1
LP: Achilles
Londonderry: 0 0 4 3 0 3 0 — 10
Timberlane: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Windham 12, Manchester Memorial 9
Windham (12): Armstrong cf 3-1-2, Salvador rf 4-2-2, Constantine dh 4-2-2, Sullo ss 4-1-2, Runde 3b 2-1-1, Murphy 1b 4-1-3, Arinello 4-0-2, Parke lf 2-2-0, Hoffman 2b 3-2-2, Russell 2b 0-0-0. Totals 30-12-16
RBI: Armstrong 3, Constantine 3, Sullo, Runde, Murphy, Arinello
WP: Koutrobis; LP: Vadro
Manchester Memorial: 3 2 0 0 0 0 4 — 9
Windham: 2 5 3 1 0 1 0 — 12
Pinkerton 10, Manchester Central 0
Pinkerton (10): Horne ss 4-4-2, Yennaco c 3-1-0, Albert cf 2-2-1, Marshall 1b 1-0-1, Corsetto 2b 2-0-0, Barbuto dh 3-0-0, Sharp lf 2-1-0, Jones 3b 3-1-1, Boucher rf 2-1-1. Totals 22-10-6
RBI: Horne, Yennaco, Albert, Marshall 2, Corsetto 2, Boucher
WP: Hammer; LP: Beddington
Manchester Central: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton: 1 0 3 0 2 4 0 — 10
Boys Lacrosse
Boston Latin 13, Methuen 9
Goals: Jared Cripps 3, Joey Casarano 2,)wen Howell 2, Aidan Cashman, Owen O0x2019Brien
Records: Methuen 2-5
Central Catholic 16, Essex Tech 6
Goals: Easton Morse 4, Ryan Tighe 4, Luke Faletra 3, Sean Gray 2, Mikey Ryan, Ethan Mitchell 2, Ben Faletra 2, Brendan Winship, Jake Lydon
Saves: Lydon 12
Girls Lacrosse
Pelham 13, Milford 8
Goals: Sophia Joncas 3, Hannah Deschene 3, Taylor Galgay 2, Kate Burke 2, Ella DeSimone 2, Jillian LeBlanc
Saves: Addie Breault 10
Milford: 5 3 — 8
Pelham (2-2): 7 6 — 13
Timberlane 16, Salem 4
Goals: S — Grace Driscoll, Chloe Stone, Katie Wood 2
Saves: S — Olivia Schoenrock 7, Ashley Doherty 5
Brooks 14, Rivers 11
Goals: Molly Driscoll 5, Lydia Tangney 6, Calista Tangney 3, Elsa Wood
Saves: Ella Phillips 5
Rivers: 5 6 — 11
Brooks (6-1): 9 5 — 14
Softball
North Andover 7, Wakefield 2
Highlights: Bridget Gaffny earned the win, striking out 10, and was 3 for 3 at the plate. Lily Fabiano threw an inning of relief.
Brooks 14, Rivers 0
Brooks (14): Pierce ss 3-1-1, Yannetti ss 1-1-1, McDowell 3b 5-2-4, Hacker c 4-2-2, LaLiberty 1b 3-2-1, Alvarez-Backus 4-1-1, Giordano cf/p 4-0-1, Kuechie p 1-0-0, MacDonald rf 5-0-0, Bauer 2b 3-1-1, Peel lf 1-1-1, DiAntonio lf 4-3-2. Totals 38-14-15
RBI: Pierce, Yannetti, McDowell 3, Hacker, LaLiberty, Alvarez-Backus, Giordano 2, Peel
WP: Giordano; LP: Bailey
Brooks: 0 0 0 2 1 5 6 — 14
Rivers: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Hollis-Brookline 1, Pelham 0
Pinkerton (0): Slaton SS 3-0-0, Sauer RF 3-0-0, Beisang C 3-0-0, Hinton 1B 3-0-0, Aguiar P 3-0-1, Berton 3B 2-0-0, Lacoss 2B 2-0-0, Berger LF 2-0-0, Furtado CF 2-0-0
LP: Aguiar
Hollis-Brookline: 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
Pelham: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Timberlane 5, Londonderry 2
Timberlane (5): O’Leary cf 3-1-1, Matarazzo 2b 4-0-1, Poulin ss 4-1-1, Al. Salafia lf 3-1-1, Patles 3b 3-0-0, Paradis rf 3-0-0, McFadden 1b 3-0-1, Salerno c 3-0-1, McDonald rf 2-0-1, As. Salafia 1-1-1, Fowler cr 0-1-0. Totals 29-5-8
RBI: O’Leary, Matarazzo, Salafia, McFadden 2
WP: Shanley
Highlight:
Timberlane: 0 0 0 2 0 0 3 — 5
Londonderry: 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 — 2
Salem 20, Nashua North 0
Salem (20): Olson cf 3-4-3, V. Ventullo rf 4-2-2, A. Beeley rf 1-1-0, Lucier ss 1-1-0, Lucacio ss 0-1-0, McNamara 3b 3-2-3, Quinlan 3b 0-0-0, Paradis lf 3-2-2, Moniz 1b 2-1-1, M. Beeley p 2-1-0, Ruel p 1-0-0, Poulin c 0-2-0, A. Ventullo 2b 1-3-1. Totals 21-20-12
RBI: Olson 3, V. Ventullo, Lucier, McNamara 5, Quinlan, Paradis 3, Moniz 3, M. Beeley, Poulin, A. Ventullo
WP: M. Beeley; LP: Church
Nashua North: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Salem: 4 12 4 0 0 — 20
Pinkerton 8, Manchester Central 7
Pinkerton (8): Julia Cahoon 1b, 2-1-1, Avery Carvalho, 2b, 1-1-1, Maddy Moore c, 3-0-1, Maddie Schoenenberger, ss, 4-0-0, Kennedy Michaud 3b, 3-2-2, Riley Dunn lf, 3-1-2, Jaydn Child ph, 1-0-0, Camryn McPhail, rf, 3-1-1, Emma Boucher, dp, 3-0-1, Caitlyn Lemay, cf, 1-1-0, Jordyn Gravel-Maher 2b, 1-0-1, Vanessa Morris, p/flex 0-0-0, Madi Cunha p/flex 0-0-0
RBI: Michaud, Moore 2, Carvalho, Cahoon, Boucher
WP: Morris
Records: Pinkerton 1-2, Manchester Central 1-4
Boys Tennis
Pinkerton 8, Merrimack 1
Pinkerton winners:
Singles: 1. Beau Freeman 8-4; 2. Ethan Flaherty 8-4; 3. Riley Couture 8-2. 4. Arav Mahajan 8-1, 5. Jack McGarrahan 8-4, 6. Josh Roux 8-1
Doubles: 2. Flaherty-Ethan Johnston 8-5; 3. Landon Sprague-Anthony Terrile 9-7
Girls Tennis
Lebanon 5, Pelham 4
Pelham winners:
Singles: 1. Jessica Bevens 8-3; 3. Kathryn Haley 8-2; 4. Rosie Day 8-4
Doubles: 2. Haley-Day 8-4
Pinkerton 9, Merrimack 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Amelia Coyle 8-5; 2. Sophia Canderozzi 8-5; 3. Mia Rivard 8-0, 4. Calli Matarozzo 8-0, 5. Bridget Gorrie 8-0, 6. Sydney Collard 8-2
Doubles: 1. Coyle-Rivard 8-1; 2. Canderozzi-Gorrie 8-2; 3. Emma Hazard-Juliana Megan 8-1
Records: Pinkerton 4-2
Boys Volleyball
Windham 3, Mascenic 0
Kills: Blake Dempsey 26
Assists: Jack Begley 26
Highlights: Dillon Jacobs, Ben Breen, Andrew Begley and Shivan Shrestha all had key performances.
