<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Friday, Sept. 8 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 5, Laconia 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Jessica Bevens 2, Kylie Almeida, Jordan Robito, Sarah Bellahrossi
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Molly Coakley, Cassidy Harrington
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Football
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Wakefield 17, Greater Lawrence 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Wakefield (1-0):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>14<0x2002>0<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (0-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002><0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>7 <0x2014> <0x2002>7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Wakefield <0x2014> Steven Woish 22 pass from Westin McNeilly (Mark Letchford kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Wakefield <0x2014> Woish 44 pass from McNeilly (Letchford kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Wakefield <0x2014> Letchford 17 field goal
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Greater Lawrence <0x2014> Gustavo Varela 91 run (Dan Laurendreau kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING: <cstyle:><cstyle:textBold>GL (31-171) <0x2014><cstyle:> Varela 20-169, Jordan Urena 1-10, Dylan Smith 1-2, Isiah Suero 9-(-10)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> <cstyle:><cstyle:textBold>GL <0x2014><cstyle:> Suero 4-9-1, 20 yards
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>GL <0x2014><cstyle:> Joshua Matos 1-7, Dylan Smith 1-6, Derian Calderon 1-4, Jordan Urena 1-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> The Reggies hurt themselves with a couple of turnovers...Gustavo Varela averted the shutout with his long scoring run late in the game
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lawrence 27, Lynn English 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (1-0):<cstyle:> 6<0x2002>7<0x2002>7<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lynn English (0-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Lawrence <0x2014> Euryn Reyes 23 yards (kick failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Lawrence <0x2014> David Manon 86 pass from Jayden Abreu (Dany Mejia kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Lawrence <0x2014> Frendy Soler 12 pass from Abreu (Mejia kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Lawrence <0x2014> Manon 25 pass from Abreu (Mejia kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 14, St. Thomas Aquinas 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (2-0):<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>St. Thomas Aquinas (1-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Pelham <0x2014> Dom Herrling 24 run (Colby Crear kick) 8:15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Pelham <0x2014> Connor Travis 39 pass from Nick Muise (Crear kick) 3:17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Pelham (18-124) <0x2014><cstyle:> Herrling 6-78, Jake Ciulla 5-22, Travis 5-14, William Nichols 2-10; <cstyle:textBold>STA (16-39) <0x2014><cstyle:> Sam Grondin 3-12, Trent Salyards 3-11, Tim Avery 6-7, Michael Skowron 3-5, Derek Leedberg 1-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Pelham <0x2014><cstyle:> Muise 4-5-0, 103 yards; <cstyle:textBold>STA <0x2014><cstyle:> Skowron 1-3-0, 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Pelham <0x2014><cstyle:> Junior MacKinnon 1-42, Travis 1-39, Herrling 1-12, Ciulla 1-10; <cstyle:textBold>STA <0x2014><cstyle:> Grondin 1-7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> The three-time defending state champion Pythons won their 32nd straight when the game was called complete at halftime because of lightning...The Pythons outgained a perennially strong St. Thomas Aquinas squad 227-46, but Pelham coach Tom Babaian wasn't enthused about his team's showing: "Although we won, we committed far too many penalties and mental errors," he said. "If we want to continue to have success, we need to stop committing those types of mistakes."
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 45, Manchester Memorial 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester Memorial (0-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002><0x2002>0<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002><0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (2-0):<cstyle:> 6<0x2002>14<0x2002>12<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> S <0x2014> Calen Smith 43 pass from Nolan Lumley (kick blocked), 9:12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> S <0x2014> Kevin Todisco 23 pass from Lumley (pass failed), 5:42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> S <0x2014> Todisco 24 pass from Lumley (Felix Gonzalez rush), 0:48
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> S <0x2014> Lumley 1 rush (pass failed), 8:57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> MM <0x2014> Erik Seymore 4 run (Rudi Fricker kick), 6:98
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> S <0x2014> Todisco 10 run (kick failed), 4:26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> S <0x2014> Gonzalez 1 run (kick failed), 11:19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> S <0x2014> Jordan Zannini 90 run (Ryan Todt kick), 5:33
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING: Salem (34-296) <cstyle:><0x2014> Jordan Zannini 3-103, Kevin Todisco 9-83, Felix Gonzalez 9-37, Alex Devoe 4-16, Talen Walton 3-25, Daniel Hughes 2-26, Nolan Lumley 3-8, David Gasnarro 1-(-2); <cstyle:textBold>Memorial ()<cstyle:> <0x2014> Connor McFarland 10-48, Erik Seymore 12-41, Ethan Vilgrain 3-19, Brandon Weaver 3-9, Christian Kuilan 2-9, Brady Harrison 2-1, Collin Beaulieu 2-14, Mohammed Olanrewaju 2-20, Chase Burris 1-11, Aiden Gouin 5-12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: Salem <cstyle:><0x2014> Lumley 5-7-0, 98; Memorial <0x2014> Harrison 2-4-0, 18, McFarland 0-2-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: Salem <cstyle:><0x2014> Todisco 2-47, Calen Smith 1-43, Gonzalez 2-8;<cstyle:textBold> Memorial <cstyle:><0x2014> Beaulieu 1-17, Vilgrain 1-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 3, Alvirne 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ricky Barker 2, Kevin Brooks
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Brooks 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Blake Berton 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Sophomore Ricky Barker quickly backed up the first goal of his career with his second to put the Jags up by two in the first half...Blake Berton had several great saves while registering his second shutout of the season..."(Berton) has made some big saves for us the last few games," Windham coach Mike Hachey said. "I'm pleased about his shot-stopping ability, but would prefer that we didn't have to rely on him."
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Alvirne (0-5):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (4-1):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Bedford 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Courtnee Pickle 2, Tianna Foster
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Pickles, Kate Fitzpatrick, Kiera Fitzpatrik
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Bella Medeiros 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bedford:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (1-0):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 4, Alvirne 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Darby Madden, Olivia Polychronopoulos, Kiley Candon
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assist:<cstyle:> Lilah Boucher
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Higlights:<cstyle:> Darby Madden recorded her third goal of the year...Olivia Polychornopoulos connected for the second time this season and Kiley Candon scored her first...Windham's third goal was an own goal by Alvirne..."Overall, it was our best game of the season so far, both offensively and defensively," Jags coach Eddie Dennis said. "We defended well. Their goals came from our mistakes and some brief lack of concentration. Offensively we were very good connecting lots of passes and playing some really good soccer."
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (3-2):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Alvirne:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Swimming
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 107, Notre Dame 60
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 medley relay<cstyle:>: Maebe Foley, Emily Rogers, Natalie Taylor, Ciara Dolan 2:15.62; <cstyle:textBold>50 freestyle<cstyle:>: Adairis Guido 29.13; <cstyle:textBold>100 butterfly<cstyle:>: Rogers 1:06.77; <cstyle:textBold>100 freestyle<cstyle:>: Emily Diamantis 1:14.96; <cstyle:textBold>500 freestyle<cstyle:>: Foley 6:03.2; <cstyle:textBold>100 backstroke<cstyle:>: Katherine Netishan 1:15.45; <cstyle:textBold>100 breaststroke<cstyle:>: Oona Ulloa 1:23.27; <cstyle:textBold>400 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Rogers, Taylor, Netishan, Foley 4:17.15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Central Catholic 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 95, Chelmsford 91
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 medley relay<cstyle:>: I.Tanguay, Leah Aquino, Kenzie Hillsgrove, Kailyn Aquino 1:59.33; <cstyle:textBold>50 freestyle<cstyle:>: Sophia Caruso 25.51; <cstyle:textBold>Diving<cstyle:>: K.Aquino 242.35; <cstyle:textBold>100 butterfly<cstyle:>: Hillsgrove 1:03.83; <cstyle:textBold>500 freestyle<cstyle:>: Molly Jordan 5:47.76; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Caruso, S.DeFrank L.Aquino, Jordan 1:50.75; <cstyle:textBold>100 backstroke<cstyle:>: Hillsgrove 1:02.88; <cstyle:textBold>100 breaststroke<cstyle:>: L.Aquino 1:18.7; <cstyle:textBold>400 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Caruso, Hillsgrove, K.Aquino, Jordan 4:02.96
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Haverhill 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 100, Dracut 39
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 medley relay<cstyle:>: Alan Dang, Carter DeLano, Ethan Corthell, Matthew Jo 1:58.25; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle<cstyle:>: Johnathan Phan 2:15.47; <cstyle:textBold>200 IM<cstyle:>: Dang 2:39.22; <cstyle:textBold>50 freestyle<cstyle:>: Jo 24.62; <cstyle:textBold>Diving<cstyle:>: Sophia Ferrara 192.95; <cstyle:textBold>100 butterfly<cstyle:>: Joanna Green 1:19.47; <cstyle:textBold>100 freestyle<cstyle:>: Ethan Corthell 57.5; <cstyle:textBold>500 freestyle<cstyle:>: Hope Anderson 6:49.25; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Phan Danielle Lawrence, Ferrara, Jo 1:55.88; <cstyle:textBold>100 backstroke<cstyle:>: Corthell 1:10.28; <cstyle:textBold>100 breaststroke<cstyle:>: DeLano 1:11.97; <cstyle:textBold>400 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Phan, Rania Elouahi, Corthell, DeLano 4:17.0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Sophomore Sophia Ferrera led a sweep of the diving competion and swam a leg for the winning 400 freestyle relay team...Freshman Ethan Corthell earned his first two varsity victories
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Methuen 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 3, Salem 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Salem <0x2014><cstyle:> ; <cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton <0x2014><cstyle:> Sarah Bolduc 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Salem <0x2014><cstyle:> ; <cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton <0x2014><cstyle:> Aaliyah Gooden 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Salem <0x2014><cstyle:> ; <cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton <0x2014><cstyle:> Kara Porter 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Salem <0x2014><cstyle:> ; <cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton <0x2014><cstyle:> Calli Miller 14, Natalie Bergin (4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Salem <0x2014><cstyle:> ; <cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton <0x2014><cstyle:> Bolduc 17, Miller 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> The Astros jumped on the Blue Devils as Calli Miller opened the night with 10 straight service points to start the match
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (2-2):<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>17<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (2-1):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 3, Exeter 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Sophia Lopez 6, Maddy Fitch 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Fitch 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Marisa Billone 23
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Billone (4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Saturday, Sept. 9 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Souhegan 4K Relays
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team results:<cstyle:> 1. Pinkerton 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top area finishers:<cstyle:> 1. Pinkerton (Sookie Folsom, Kali Marzolf, Tess Silva); 2. Pinkerton (Gabby Bedard, Parker Knowlton, Sarah Rzasa
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Tewksbury 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Eliana Kaplan, Julianna Taylor, Lauren Willoe
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Alivia Downer 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (1-1):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Football
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 51, Alvirne 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Alvirne (1-1):<cstyle:> <0x2002>0<0x2002><0x2002>6<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (2-0):<cstyle:> 21<0x2002>17<0x2002>7<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 51
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P <0x2014> Caden Michaud 47 run (Peyton Harmony kick), 8:11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P <0x2014> Tim Hersom 13 run (Harmony kick), 6:03
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P <0x2014> Matthew Morrison 95 punt return (Harmony kick), 3:30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P <0x2014> Harmony 41 field goal, 9:02
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> A <0x2014> Aiden Mills 67 run (pass failed), 6:30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P <0x2014> Hersom 52 run (Harmony kick), 5:30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P <0x2014> Landon Mackierman 14 pass from Hersom (Harmony kick), 0:54
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P <0x2014> Ryan Catineau 25 run (Harmony kick), 8:24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P <0x2014> James Caruso 31 pass from Aiden McDonald (kick failed), 7:42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING: Pinkerton (42-391) <cstyle:><0x2014> Caden Michaud 7-97, Ryan Catineau 6-62, Matthew Morrison 7-69, Timothy Hersom 5-77, James Caruso 5-28, James Knudsen 3-22, Brodan Kimbark 2-10, Colin Gearing 2-12, Manny Ramirez 2-10, Aiden McDonald 2-5, Joe Osanya 1-(-1); <cstyle:textBold>Alvirne (22-123)<cstyle:> <0x2014> Aiden Mills 14-111, Shawn Boudreau 5-7, Mitchell Landmesser 3-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: Pinkerton <cstyle:><0x2014> Hersom 1-2-0, 14, McDonald 1-1-0, 31; <cstyle:textBold>Alvirne <cstyle:><0x2014> Boudreau 2-6-0, 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: Pinkerton <cstyle:><0x2014> Caruso 1-31, Landon Mackierman 1-14; <cstyle:textBold>Alvirne<cstyle:> <0x2014> Mills 2-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 27, Spaulding 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Spaulding (0-2):<cstyle:> 6<0x2002>16<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (1-1):<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>14<0x2002>6<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Spaulding <0x2014> Hunter Trueman 35 run (kick failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Timberlane <0x2014> Eddie DiGiulio 13 pass from Jeremy Mlocek (Liam Kelley kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Spaulding <0x2014> Zach Lynch 14 pass from Kaiden Melendez (Hunter Trueman run)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Timberlane <0x2014> Liam Corman 30 run (kick failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Timberlane <0x2014> Tyler Chiccino 21 pass from Mlocek (Liam Corman run)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Spaulding <0x2014> Hunter Trueman 30 pass from Melendez (Trueman run)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Timberlane <0x2014> Jake Basnett 17 pass form Mlocek (run failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING: <cstyle:><cstyle:textBold>Spaulding (39-150)<cstyle:> Cortina 14-65, Trueman 9-56, Levesque 5-12; <cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (32-179)<cstyle:> Corman 9-123, DigGiulio 17-61, Mlocek 5-(-5)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: <cstyle:><cstyle:textBold>Spaulding (6-10-2, 80 yards) <0x2014><cstyle:> Melendez 3-4-0, 60; <cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (9-12-0, 149) <0x2014><cstyle:> Mlocek 9-11-0, 149
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: <cstyle:><cstyle:textBold>Spaulding <0x2014><cstyle:> Trueman 2-46, Lynch 2-20, Cortina 1-4; <cstyle:textBold>Timberlane <0x2014><cstyle:> Basnett 3-55, DiGiulio 2-27, Shivell 2-20, Corman 1-26, Chiccino 1-21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 36, Roxbury Prep 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Roxbury Prep (0-1):<cstyle:> <0x2002>0<0x2002><0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>8 <0x2014> <0x2002>8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (1-0):<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>15<0x2002>7<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 36
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Whittier <0x2014> George Gioldasis 1 run (Nick Almanzar rush)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Whittier <0x2014> Anderson Pineda 7 run (run failed
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Whittier <0x2014> Almanzar 51 run (Walt Powell run)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Whittier <0x2014> Almanzar 7 run (Nate Brown kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Whittier <0x2014> Pineda 15 run (Brown kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Roxbury <0x2014> Sonny McColgan 5 run (Devin Mulrain rush)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Roxbury Prep (20-16) <0x2014><cstyle:> McColgan 10-21, Jahvon Sanders 7-20, Jeremiah Lambert 2-(-13), Team 1-(-12); <cstyle:textBold>Whittier (26-193) <0x2014><cstyle:> Almanzar 6-101, Pineda 6-61, Cody Annaloro 1-25, Julian Lumen 2-6, Richard DiChiccio 1-6, Julian Lumenario 1-5, Anthony Midolo 1-2, Brown 2-(-6), Gioldasis 6-(-7)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Roxbury Prep <0x2014><cstyle:> McColgan 2-8-3, 16 yards; <cstyle:textBold>Whittier <0x2014><cstyle:> Gioldasis 2-2-0, 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Roxbury Prep <0x2014><cstyle:> Damion Barrett 1-17, Elijah Ross 1-(-1); <cstyle:textBold>Whittier <0x2014><cstyle:> Almanzar 1-13, Joziah Castro 1-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 20, Malden Catholic 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Malden Catholic (0-1):<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>0<0x2002>6<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (1-1):<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>7<0x2002>0<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> MC <0x2014> Lucas Acuna 18 pass from George Rodgers (kick good), 9:28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> W <0x2014> Chris Brearley 78 run (Seamus Ross), 5:16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> W <0x2014> Tiger An 8 run (Ross kick), 6:46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> MC <0x2014> Jaiden Williams 9 run (pass failed), 6:25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> W <0x2014> Ben Roy 18 pass from Billy DePietro (rush failed), 10:55
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> MC <0x2014> Williams 4 run (rush failed), 5:27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING: Windham <cstyle:><0x2014> Tiger An 23-132, Chris Brearley 5-83, Cam Williams 4-30, Billy DePietro 2-3, Hayden Tedesco 1-0, Dylan Roy 1-(-4); <cstyle:textBold>Malden Catholic <cstyle:><0x2014> <cstyle:textBold> <cstyle:>Treyvon Turner 14-74, Jaiden Williams 10-43, Marcus Rojas 3-15, George Rodgers 4-(-12)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: Windham <cstyle:><0x2014> DePietro 1-5-0, 18; <cstyle:textBold>MC <cstyle:><0x2014> Rodgers 8-17-0, 83
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: Windham <cstyle:><0x2014> Ben Ro 1-18;<cstyle:textBold> MC<cstyle:> <0x2014> Lucas Acuna 1-18, Turner 3-25, Williams 2-18, Rojas 2-22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lincoln-Sudbury 24, Methuen 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (0-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002><0x2002>0<0x2002>7<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lincoln-Sudbury (1-0):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>14<0x2002>3<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Lincoln-Sudbury <0x2014> Darius Braithwaite 10 run (Marcus Cassel kick) 10:41
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Lincoln-Sudbury <0x2014> Logan Umbach 10 pass from Cooper Tarantino (Cassel kick) 1:01
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Lincoln-Sudbury <0x2014> FG Cassel 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Methuen <0x2014> Shane Eason 65 pass from Drew Eason (Omar Aboutoui kick) 5:14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Lincoln-Sudbury <0x2014> Jake Haarde 10 pass from Tarantino (Cassel kick) 5:26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Methuen <0x2014> S.Eason 5 rush (Aboutoui kick) 5:05
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Methuen (10-34) <0x2014><cstyle:> S.Eason 6-21, Josh Kwayke 2-8, Gavin Neel 1-3, D.Eason 1-2; <cstyle:textBold>LS (41-143) <0x2014><cstyle:> Braithwaite 17-76, Tarantino 9-34, Jenson Martin 12-18, Eric Seigal 2-10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:> D.Eason 9-16-1, 149 yards; <cstyle:textBold>LS <0x2014><cstyle:> Tarantino 5-11-0, 49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:> S.Eason 4-82, Kian Greeley 4-48, Kwayke 2-19; <cstyle:textBold>LS <0x2014><cstyle:> Haarde 2-25, Umbach 2-15, Braithwaite 1-9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Westford Academy 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Yotam Dayan, Adam Berrad, Trevor Hunter
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Santiago Alvares, Hunter
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (1-0):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Westford Academy:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 5, Timberlane 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Zack Smith, Denis Mino, Ethan Bellows, Phoenix Beaulieu, Casey Bridges
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Zack Smith 2, Landon Earehart, Bellows, Jason Rzasa
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Cam Kuncik 5, Rolston Ladd 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> The Astros have outscored five opponents by a combined 19-3 as Cam Kuncik and Rolston Ladd shared net duties in the team's second shutout... Casey Bridges and Phoenix Beaulieu both recorded their first varsity goals..."Today was a great team effort," coach Kerry Boles said. "These guys responded today and worked well as a group"...The Astros next play host at 4 p.m. Tuesday to a winless and goalless Bishop Guertin team that has been outscored 14-0.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (5-0):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (0-5):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Winnacunnet 2, Salem 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goal:<cstyle:> Yassir Hounane
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assist:<cstyle:> Brady Gaudet
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Gaudet 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Woburn 2, Methuen 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goal:<cstyle:> Nour Anagam
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assist:<cstyle:> Kiera Fitzpatrick
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Bella Medeiros 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Woburn:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (1-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Waltham 2, Haverhill 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goal:<cstyle:> Hannah Allen
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assist:<cstyle:> Sam Robertson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Mallory Amirian 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Eve Barton and Meredith Amirian both shined on defense
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Shrewsbury 3, Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Adrie Waldinger 12, Jessie Wang 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Waldinger 1, Claudia Viera 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Sowol Lee 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Erin Workman 12 (1), Viera 10, Wang 8 (2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Workman 12, Kate Hilson 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (1-1):<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>19<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Shrewsbury:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
