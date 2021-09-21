Tuesday, Sept. 21 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 25, Londonderry 32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Pinkerton (3.0 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top Pinkerton finishers: 1. Luke Brennan 15:48, 3. Ethan Charles 16:14, 6. Theo Davis 17:15, 7. Jack Cameron 17:18, 8.Finn Christensen-Kraft 17:41
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pinkerton 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Londonderry 20, Pinkerton 40
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>at Pinkerton (3.0 miles)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Top area finishers: 1. Grace McDonough (L) 19:35, 2. Tess Silva (P) 19:37, 3. Izzy Groulx (P) 19:42, 4. Ginia Rufo 19:52, 5. Makenna Alden (19:56), 6. Sydney Sexton (21:32)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pinkerton 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 3, Rockport 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Riley Bell, Mikala Erickson, Channing Marengi
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Sophie Chapman 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (5-0): 21 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Rockport: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 5, Dracut 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Natalia Fiato 3, Brianna Aigbogum, Vanessa Fritschy
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Alex Tardugno 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Dracut: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (3-1): 23 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 1, Georgetown 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Hailey Dwight
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: None
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Charlene Basque 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (4-1): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 2, Keene 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Ariana Lakos, Fareedan Adigun
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Lyndsay Troisi 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Keene (3-4-1): 100 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Salem (3-4-1): 101 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 5, North Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Jenna Bard 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Chelmsford: 32 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (2-2): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Concord 2, Salem 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Lyndsay Troisi 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Salem (3-5-1): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Concord (6-2): 20 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Sanborn 3, Pelham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Kate Talarico, Ellie Morris 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Sarak Kelly, Olivia Dyer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Tressa Blomberg 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pelham (1-5): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Sanborn (3-3): 12 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 6, Central Catholic 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: A Emma Reilly 2, Casey Michael, Olivia Beucler 2, Haley Carver; CC Brooke Jankowski
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: A Adelaide Weeden 4; CC Alexis DeMattia 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (3-2): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover (3-0-1): 24 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Concord 1, Pinkerton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: lise LeBlanc 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton (3-4-2): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Concord: 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 3, Manchester Memorial 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Delaney Condon, Katie Cullen, Alexa Salafia
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Brandi Garand 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Timberlane (2-3-2): 21 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Manchester Memorial: 02 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 9, Tewksbury 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Team leaders: Nick Ventura (3 and 2), Noah Farland (3 and 2), Jack Simms (2 and 1), Grady Maggio (3 and 2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 7, Central Catholic 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Team leaders: CC Will Miele, Tyler Kirby,Will Norris, Finn Croston, David Solomon; M Ryan McKinnon, Cameron Katzenberger
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Methuen 1-5, Central Catholic 4-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dracut 2, Haverhill 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Team leaders: Aden Azevedo (4 and 3), 34-medslist, Zach Robertson (4 and 3), Matt Murphy (1-up), Nick Samaha (3 and 2), Max Gould (1-ip), Ryan DiFloures (4 and2), Justian Torosian (2-up)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Haverhill 4-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 3, North Andover 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover winners: James Robbins (2 and 1) medalist (36), Brendan Burke (5 and 4), Nolan Locke (3 and 1), Cooper Mohr (3 and 2), Jack Todisco (1-up)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Billerica 1-2, North Andover 5-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 205, Timberlane 209
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Team scores: Pinkerton 205, Timberlane 209, Londonderry 215, Memorial 253
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton leaders: Robbie DeFeo 38, Jeremy Burke 41, Julianna Megan 42, Lydia Tufts 42, Will Shea 42, Jake Sullivan 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Records: Pinkerton 13-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 1, Georgetown 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Alex Bishop
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Arda Dalmau
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: P Tyler Correnti 5, G Kyle Davies 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (2-2-1): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (2-4): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Portsmouth 2, Windham 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Dom Picciano, Max Husson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Kyle Gschwend 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (5-1-2): 02 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Portsmouth: 02 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 6, Haverhill 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: CC Ian Maresca 2, Eric Fischer 2, Sam Majewski, Aden Pemble
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: CC Owen D'Agata 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (3-1-1): 33 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill (2-2-1): 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell 2, Methuen 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Jonathan Diaz
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Ethan Donahue 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (3-2): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lowell: 02 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 3, Lawrence 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Andy Rodriguez, Arodi Rodriguez
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Yuli Santos 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lawrence (1-4-1): 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Chelmsford: 21 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 6, Dracut 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Tyler Ardito 2, Brian Gibson, Jackson Brown, Owen Chanthaboun, own goal
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Nil Castro-Rovira 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Dracut: 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover: 33 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 5, Tewksbury 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Caleb Ginsburg, Jack Determan, Jon Bono, Ryan Radulski 2 Ryan Radulski
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Matt Wessel 1, George Xenakis 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Tewksbury: 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (3-0-1): 41 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Sanborn 7, Manchester West 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Matt Martin 3, Brady Ash, Carter Sabalewski 2, Evan Doherty
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Sanborn (1-5): 43 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Manchester West: 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 1, Pentucket 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Casey Mahoney
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: None
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: G Mary Surette 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Georgetown (4-0-1): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (3-2-0): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 2, Dracut 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Jordan Buckley, Ambrose Nusky
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Saves: Nepolitano 0, Crowley 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Dracut: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover (2-1-1): 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 9, Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Marisa Allen 2, Maci Gould, Sydney Vets, Hannah Allen, Abigail Brownrigg, Ella Crowley, Christyina Decoteau, Keira Mulchahy
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Mallory Amirian 4, Kaelyn Mazzagla 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill: 90 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lawrence: 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Woburn 3, Haverhill 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Maci Gould
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Mallory Amirian 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Woburn: 21 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill (0-3-1): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Oyster River 5, Pelham 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Ashlyn Walsh
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Hannah Deschenne 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Oyster River: 23 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pelham (4-2-1): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 1, Goffstown 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Emily Hood
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Lindsay Blum 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goffstown: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton (4-2-2): 01 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 2, Hanover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Emily Wilson, Noelle West
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Kendall Migliorini 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Salem (5-2): 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Hanover: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 5, Tewksbury 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: M Courtnee Pickles 2, Brooke Tardugno 2, Riley O'Hearn
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: M Sam Pfeil 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Tewksbury (1-4): 12 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen (4-1): 23 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Portsmouth 3, Windham 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Emily Manning, Reagan Murray
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Amanda Call 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Portsmouth (6-1): 111 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (3-4-1): 110 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 2, John Stark 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Ashlyn Walsh, Maddie Cote
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Hannah Deschene 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>John Stark: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pelham (4-3-1): 20 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Sanborn 6, Manchester West 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Sydney O'Toole 2, Tessa Donigan 2, Bella Chiacchia, Emma Soars
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Tori Gibson 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Manchester West: 11 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Sanborn: 42 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Masconomet 1, North Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Paige Pefine 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Masconomet: 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover (2-1-1): 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 7, Lowell 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Erika Wojick, Ella Slayton 2, Jordan Lamphere, Ainsley Chittick, Olivia Siwicki, Cassidy Buelow
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Paige Pefine, Katelyn Bush, Logan Crane (combined 4 saves)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Andover: 52 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lowell: 00 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 2, Central Catholic 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals: Grace Lydon
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves: Lauren Sanchez 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Chelmsford: 02 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic: 10 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 3, Pentucket 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: T Mia Berardino 9, Brianna Welch 7, Emma Campbell 7; P Nicole Zahornasky 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: T Molly Kimball 16; P Katie Sutton 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): T Berardino (6); P Leiga Cignetti (8)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: T Berardino 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Triton (2-4): 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (1-5): 20615 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 3, North Reading 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Ava Hartley 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Sophia Messina 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>North Reading: 21232624 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Newburyport (4-2): 25252426 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 3, Whittier 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: P Nicole Zahornasky 5, Ava Synder 3, Megan Codair 3; W Anne Jacques 3, Hannah Azzari 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: P Katie Sutton 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): P Mia Bartholomew (4), Codair (4); W Natalia Cintron 9, Victor Portarrel 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Azzari 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Whittier (1-4): 192019 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pentucket (1-4): 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 3, Lowell 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Summer Zaino 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Morgan Flaherty 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Kya Burdier 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Aces: Taylor Lewis 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Gabbi Burdier 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Haverhill (4-0): 2522252515 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lowell: 272522189 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Tewksbury 3, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Ashley Nivar 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Aces: Diaraliz Brito 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Anyelis Hernandez 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Lawrence (1-4): 211821 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Tewksbury: 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 3, Chelmsford 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Laura Thomas-Roy 6, Herian Perez 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Kathleen Smith 3, Ava Pawlus 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Kayleigh Holland 27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): Sruthvika Kandru 18 (Eva Coutu 9)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Coutu 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Central Catholic (2-3): 25262125 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Chelmsford: 20242517 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lowell 3, Lawrence 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Myah Rivera 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Anyelis Hernandez 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): ( Xiormerlyn López 5)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Ashley Nivar 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Londonderry 3, Salem 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Addie Lucier 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Gabby Thompson 2
Digs: Kelsey Cruz <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Salem (1-5): 141919 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Londonderry: 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Methuen 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: A Marissa Kobelski 9, Sophia Miele 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: A Kobelski 4, Adrie Waldinger 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: A Ava Sipley 24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): A Olivia Foster 15 (3), Ava Sipley 11 (3), Lila Sipley 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: A Miele 11, Kobelski 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Andover (4-1): 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Methuen: 151618 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 3, Manchester Central 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Cali Miller 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Abby Leppert 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Ella Koelb 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): Koelb 32 (15)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Emma Morin 6, Miller 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pinkerton (4-2): 252525 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Manchester Central (0-5):2118 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Spaulding 3, Salem 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Lily Amiss
Service points (aces): (Bailey Sacco 5)<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Kaylee Aborn 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Salem (1-4): 17122516 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Spaulding: 2525925 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Hollis-Brookline 3, Windham 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Cassie Faria 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Ava Mayo 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Sam Blandford 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Service points (aces): Faria 15 (6), Zoe Leclerc 10 (1)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Eliza Raymond 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Hollis-Brookline (5-1): 2325251815 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Windham (3-1): 251820257 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester West 3, Pelham 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Kills: Hannah Kelly 6, Meghan Roemer 6, Shaelyn Hinton 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Blocks: Hinton 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists: Roemer 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Aces: Roemer 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Digs: Angelina Balzotti 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Manchester West: 1125222515 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Pelham (0-4): 2517252313 2
