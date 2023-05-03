Baseball
Pelham 8, St. Thomas Aquinas 7
Pelham (8): Todino cf 2-1-2, Paquette c 2-1-0, Carroll ss/p 3-1-1, N. Muise dh 3-2-0, D. Muise 1b 4-0-1, James 1b 2-0-0, Davidson 2b/ss 2-1-0, Desmarais lf 2-0-0, Martinez ph 1-1-1, Hardy rf 3-1-1. Totals 24-8-6
RBI: Todino 2, Muise
WP: Carroll
St. Thomas Aquinas: 3 0 0 1 3 0 0 — 7
Pelham: 3 1 0 0 1 2 1 — 8
Amesbury 10, Whittier 0
Whittier (0):
Amesbury (10): L. Arsenault lf 2-1-0, Scialdone cf 3-2-3, Kimball p 2-0-1, W. Arsenault c 4-1-0, Belisle dh 3-0-1, Roberts 3b 4-2-2, Celia rf 2-0-0, Fortier ss 3-2-2, Dube 2b 3-0-0. Totals 28-10-9
RBI: Scialdone 2, Kimball 2, Belisle 2, W. Arsenault
WP: Kimabll; LP:
Whittier: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Amesbury (3-6): 0 0 4 3 3 — 10
Winnacunnet 14, Salem 4
Salem (4): Roeger ss 2-1-0, Boodoo 2b 3-1-1, Masson 1b 2-1-0, Cornacchio 3-0-0, Hamman c 1-1-1, Ciarcia cf 3-0-0, Deschene rf 2-0-2, Major 3b/p 2-0-0, LaGrasse lf 2-0-0. Totals 20-4-4
RBI: Hamman, Deschene, Major
WP: Nowak; LP: Lacharite
Winnacunnet: 4 9 0 1 0 — 14
Salem: 2 0 1 0 1 — 4
Lawrence 4, Dracut 1
Lawrence (4): Diaz 3-0-1, Manon 3-0-0, Rodriguez 2-1-1, Jimenez 3-1-1, Castillo 2-0-1, Gil 3-0-0, Romero 3-2-2, Medina 2-0-1, Arias 1-0-0
WP: Haseltine
Boys Lacrosse
Pinkerton 7, Londonderry 6
Goals: Matt Feole 2, Ricky Wong 2, Joey Gallo, Cody Santomassimo, Ryan Lynch
Saves: Tyler LeBlanc 9
Highlight: Cole Frank was 17 for 17 on faceoffs.
Londonderry (4-3): 2 1 2 1 0 — 6
Pinkerton (7-4): 0 2 0 4 1 — 7
Girls Lacrosse
Groton 14, Brooks 13
Goals: Molly Driscoll 2, Lydia Tangney 4, Zoe Milmoe, Courtney Webb, Hilary Young 4, Kate Rocchio
Saves: Ella Phillips 7
Brooks (8-3): 4 9 — 13
Groton: 6 8 — 14
Pelham 14, Lebanon 4
Goals: Hannah Deschene 4, Ella DeSimone 4, Kate Burke 3, Taylor Galgay 2, Sophia Joncas
Saves: Addie Breault 10
Lebanon: 1 3 — 4
Pelham (4-3): 7 7 — 14
Nashoba Regional 8, Whittier 5
Goals: Elizabeth Deacon, Samantha Azzari 2, Hannah Azzari 2
Saves: Elliana Lindsay 6
Nashoba Regional: 6 2 — 8
Whittier: 2 3 — 5
Pinkerton 15, Londonderry 6
Goals: Hailey Schnider 5, Bella Pinardi 5, Hannah Lisauskas 2, Ashlyn Ledoux, Anna Perkins, Lilly Jeans
Saves: Sara Diclemente 5
Pinkerton: 6 9 — 15
Londonderry: 5 1 — 6
Methuen 19, Lowell 0
Goals: Brooke Carter 6, Kiera Fitzpatrick 3, Kate Fitzpatrick 3, Ava McKenna 2, Ava Kleeberger, Gail Fluet, Alex Toglia, Jessie Le, Elizabeth Descheneaux
Saves: 3
Lowell: 0 1 — 0
Methuen: 12 7 — 19
Softball
St. Paul’s 9, Brooks 3
Brooks (3): Pierce ss 3-0-0, McDowell 3b 3-1-1, Hacker c 3-0-0, LAliberty 2b 1-2-0, Alvarez-Backus 3-0-2, Giordano p 4-0-1, MacDonald rf 3-0-0, Peel lf 1-0-0, Bauer 2b 1-0-0, Diantonio cf 3-0-2, Totals 25-3-6
RBI: Giordano 2, DiAntonio
WP: Cotter; LP: Giordano
St. Paul’s: 0 0 1 0 1 7 — 9
Brooks: 0 1 2 0 0 0 — 3
Campbell 1, Pelham 0
Pelham (0): Slaton, ss, 3-0-1; Aguiar, p, 3-0-1; Beisang, c, 2-0-0; Hinton, 1b, 3-0-1; Sauer, lf, 3-0-1; Roscoe, dp, 3-0-0; Berton, 3b, 3-0-0; Lacoss, 2b, 3-0-0; Furtado, cf, 3-0-0; Berger, rf, 0-0-0.Totals: 26-0-4
LP: Aguiar
Campbell: 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1
Pelham: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Winnacunnet 3, Salem 2
Salem (2): Olson cf 5-2-4, Lucacio 2b 3-0-0, Lucier ss 5-0-4, McNamara p 5-0-1, Paradis lf 5-0-0, Beeley 4-0-2, Poulin c 5-0-0, Moniz 1b 4-0-1, Quinlan 3b 4-0-0, Totals 40-2-12
RBI: Lucier 2
WP: Eaton; LP: McNamara
Salem: 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 2
Winnacunnet: 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 3
Central Catholic 13, Haverhill 0
Central (13): Malowitz p 4-0-1; Clements cr 0-2-0; Kearney p 0-0-0; Boucher 2b 4-2-3; Milner 3b 2-2-2; Moeckel c 4-1-1; Ovalles rf 4-1-2; Fox ss 3-0-1; Perrotta 1b 4-2-2; Shea lf 4-3-3; Boyer cf 3-0-0. Totals 32-13-15
RBI: Milner 4, Boucher 2, Ovalles 2, Malowitz, Shea
WP: Malowitz; LP:
Haverhill: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic (10-1): 2 1 1 2 3 4 0 — 13
Pinkerton 4, Keene 3
Pinkerton (4): Julia Cahoon 1b, 2-0-1, Maddy Moore c, 3-1-1, Maddie Schoenenberger, ss, 2-0-0, Kennedy Michaud 3b, 3-0-0, Emma Boucher, 3b, 3-1-1, Caitlyn Lemay, cf, 1-1-0, Jennie Hiscox 2b, 3-1-1, Vanessa Morris, p/flex, Camryn McPhail rf, 2-0-0, Jaydn Child lf, 2-0-0
RBI: Boucher, Schoenenberger, Cahoon 2
WP: Morris; LP: Dunham
Keene (4-5): 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 — 3
Pinkerton (4-3): 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 — 4
Girls Tennis
Groton 8, Brooks 1
Brooks winner:
Doubles: Caroline Gay-Jayden Malouf 8-3
Boys Track and Field
North Andover 117 Haverhill 28
Winners:
Pole vault: Pat Nugent (NA) 9-6; Shot put: Myles Robertson (H) 43-8; Discus: Nate Jacques (NA) 130-11; Javelin: Keenan Gosselin (NA) 161-10; Long jump: Michael Frodelius (NA) 19-2.5; Triple jump: Cole Brimmer (NA) 37-5; High jump: Zack Traficante (NA) 5-10; 110 hurdles: Chris Ferris (NA) 18.31; 100 meters: Michael McNaught (NA) 11.54; Mile: Luke McGillivray (NA) 4:41.72; 4x100 relay: North Andover 45.20; 400: Cam Reiland (NA) 52.84; 400 hurdles: Thomas Roche (H) 1:04.86; 800: David Muir (NA) 2:11.56; 200: Soham Nath (NA) 23.47; 2-mile: Andreas Burgess (H) 10:16.19; 4x400 relay: Haverhill 3:46.60
Records: North Andover 4-0
Girls Track and Field
North Andover 94, Haverhill 47
Winners:
Pole vault: Drew Perry (NA) 9-6; Shot put: Maddy Goncalves (H) 35-8; Discus: Siena DiSalvo (NA) 104-9; Javelin: Katie Finn (NA) 90-0; Long jump: Casey Goland (NA) 17-9.5; Triple jump: Nadine Abdat (NA) 34-2; High jump: Nadine Abdat (NA) 4-10; 100 hurdles: Goland (NA) 16.15; 100 meters: Sophia Riley (H) 12.91; Mile: Nicole Kroon (NA) 5:42.97; 4x100 relay: Haverhill 51.38; 400: Brenna Corcoran (H) 1:02.51; 400 hurdles: Erika Wojcik (NA) 1:15.23; 800: Lauren Downer (H) 2:27.42; 200: Sophia Riley (H) 27.39; 2-mile: Finleigh Simonds (H) 11:44.77; 4x400 relay: North Andover 4:38.48
Records: North Andover 3-1
Central Catholic 77, Andover 68
Central winners:
Pole vault: Veralie Perrier (CC) 10-0; Shot put: Cyan Scott (CC) 33-2; Long jump: Perrier (CC) 16-4; High jump: Macy Daigle (CC) 5-5; 400: Veralie Perrier (CC) 60.0; 800: Laura Fennessy (CC) 2:21.0; 200: Anya Neira (CC) 26.34; 2-mile: Madeline Courtemanche (CC) 11:36; 4x400 relay: Central (Rayniah Mercedat, Emma Finch, Macy Daigle, Laura Fennessy) 4:07.4
Highlight: The meet was decided by the final event, the 4x400 relay.
Boys Volleyball
Wakefield 3, Greater Lawrence 1
Kills: Kelvince Heang 7
Blocks: Heang 2
Assists: Anthony Rubim 18
Service points (aces): Aldenis Naula 12 (Euri Nunez 3)
Digs: Sai Silfa 22
Greater Lawrence (3-8): 19 21 25 14 — 1
Wakefield: 25 25 17 25 — 3
Methuen 3, Andover 1
Kills: M — Drew Eason 20; A — Alex McNally 9, Griffin Connell 9
Blocks: M — Josh Kiwanuka 14; A — McNally 5
Assists: M — Liam Doherty 37; A — Marco Gomez Cabo 34
Service points (aces): M — James Levesque 12 (2 aces); A — Zach Medjamia 4 (3)
Digs: M — Matt Kovacev 22; A — Noah Chanthaboun 31
Andover: 26 22 22 15 — 1
Methuen (7-1): 24 25 25 25 — 3
North Andover 3, Billerica 1
Kills: Gyan Mistry 15, Kyler Shea 12
Blocks: Shea 2
Assists: Yash Patel 41
Aces: Ben Metsch 2
Digs: Mistry 14
Billerica: 25 22 21 20 — 1
North Andover: 22 25 25 25 — 3
Haverhill 3, Central Catholic 0
Kills: CC — Connor MacDougall 6; H — Aaron Bennett 12, Casey Connors 12
Blocks: CC — Colin Fague 2; H — Gabriel Batista 3
Assists: CC — Michael Nguyen 6
Aces: H — Gabriel Batista
Digs: CC — Tyler Kirby 6; Ryan Difloures 7
Central Catholic (2-10): 16 11 16 — 0
Haverhill (7-3): 25 25 25 — 3
Windham 3, Keene 1
Kills: Noah Allen 15, Blake Dempsey 13
Assists: Jack Begley 11
Aces: Begley 4
Digs: Jacob Laher 5
Windham: 24 25 26 27 — 3
Keene: 26 15 24 25 — 1
Pinkerton 3, Farmington 0
Kills: Kaden Layne 5
Blocks: Jackson Kirsch 1
Assists: Myles Melim 9
Aces: Myles Melim 7
Digs: Lucas Mayer 2
Pinkerton: 25 25 25 — 3
Farmington: 18 14 19 — 0
