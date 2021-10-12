<ASCII-MAC>
<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Tuesday, Oct. 12 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Nashua North 36, Timberlane 57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at Nashua (3.1 miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores: <cstyle:>Alvirne 29, Nashua North 36, Timberlane 57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top Timberlane finishers: <cstyle:>4. Matt Fairhurst 17:45, 9. John Pagliuso 18:58, 13. Cam Ingram 19:48
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Nashua North 20, Timberlane 52
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at Nashua (3.1 miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores:<cstyle:> Nashua North 20, Timberlane 52, Alvirne 55
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top Timberlane finishers:<cstyle:> 7. Maria Cioto 22:39, 9. Rianna Kelley 23:20, 11. Taryn Fox 24:25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 1, Needham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Olivia Beucler
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> 10-0-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Needham:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (10-0-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 4, Hamilton-Wenham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Meg Freiermuth, Bailey Stock, Hailey Dwight, Reese Gallant
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Dwight, Lana Mickelson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Charlene Basque 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (11-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Hamilton-Wenham:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Triton 2, Swampscott 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Paige Leavitt, Maddie Hillick
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Sammy Kelly, Leavitt
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Sophie Chapman 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Triton (10-1-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Swampscott:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Winnacunnet 2, Pinkerton 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Natalie Paradzick
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Elise LeBlanc 9; W <0x2014> J. Fuler 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winnacunnet:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (4-8-4):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester Memorial 2, Salem 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Lyndsay Troisi 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester Memorial (4-10-2):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (2-11-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 1, Exeter 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Sophia Ponzini
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Annie Mitchell 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Exeter:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (12-2-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Merrimack Valley 5, Sanborn 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Hannah Mullen
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Kai Patterson 3, Tressa Blomberg 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Merrimack Valley:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Sanborn (4-9):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 6, Andover 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team winners: <cstyle:> A <0x2014> Jake Morgan, Noah Farland, Jake Accardi, Brendan Carroll; CC <0x2014> Will Miele, Mac McCarthy
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 6-7, Central Catholic 7-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 7, Haverhill 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill winners:<cstyle:> Aiden Azevedo (3 and 1) <0x2014> medalist 36, Zach Robertson (1-up), Nick Samaha (1-up), Ryan DiFloures (4 and 2), Devon Buscema (4 and 2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Haverhill 11-1, Billerica 8-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 226, St. John's Prep 232
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover leaders:<cstyle:> James Robbins 33, Max Johnson 37, Tyler Fay 38, Brendan Burke 38, Nolan Locke 39
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> St. John's Prep 9-3, North Andover 11-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Hamilton-Wenham 2, Pentucket 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Max Markuns
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Stratton Seymour
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Tyler Correnti 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Hamilton-Wenham (4-5-2):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Amesbury 7, Triton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Drew Davis 3, Jacob Malburg 3, Connor Considine
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Davis 2, Othmane Missaouri, Malburg, Jake Hallinan, Haruto Nakayama
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Triton (1-10-0):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Amesbury (6-2-2):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Reading 2, Georgetown 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Cam Willis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Kyle Davies 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Reading:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Georgetown (3-9):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Max Markuns
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Tyler Correnti 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (4-5-2):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Hamilton-Wenham:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Londonderry 1, Windham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> W <0x2014> Kyle Gschwend 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (8-4-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Londonderry (9-4):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 6, Haverhill 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Yuri Silva, Matthew Pak, Jonathan Diaz 2, Rayane Elmakhlouk, Colby Keaney
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Ethan Donahue 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Winnacunnet 1, Pinkerton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Owen Belanger 3, Will Paganini 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (6-6-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winnacunnet (8-5):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 3, North Andover 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Jack Determan, Owen Phelan, Jonathan Bono; CC <0x2014> Ian Maresca, Luke Maresca, Benjamin Furry
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Owen D'Agata 7; NA <0x2014> George Xenakis 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (8-0-3):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (7-3-2):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Hamilton-Wenham 1, Pentucket 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Lia Goodwin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Emma Breen 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Hamilton-Wenham (8-1-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (9-2-2):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Amesbury 1, Triton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Cali Catarius
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> MK McElaney
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Zena Fitzgerald 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Amesbury (5-7):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Triton (2-7-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 5, Tewksbury 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Maci Gould 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Mallory Amirian 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 1, Winnacunnet 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Emily Hood
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Lindsay Blum 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winnacunnet:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (10-2-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 2, Goffstown 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Charlotte Hinchey, Noelle West
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Rachel Carr 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (8-5-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goffstown:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Concord 1, Timberlane 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> T <0x2014> Sophia Sayers 6; C <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (11-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Concord (10-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Londonderry 3, Windham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ashlwy Manor 2, Drea Dwyer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> L <0x2014> Liana Sawyer 7; W <0x2014> Amanda Call 4, Maria Malatarra 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Londonderry:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 10, Plymouth 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ashlyn Walsh 3, Carlee Sloan 2, Maddie Cote 2, Lindsey Butler, Kate Burke, Sophia Joncas
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Hannah Deschene 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Plymouth:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (7-6-1):<cstyle:> 6<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 4, Rockport 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Alexis Greenblott 2, Isabelle Rosa 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Deirdre McElhinney 3, Molly Webster
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Gabby Loughran 0, Alex Sullivan 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Rockport:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newburyport (9-2-2):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 4, Methuen 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Courtnee Pickles 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Sam Pfeil 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (6-2-4):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford (5-3-4):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Danvers 2, Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Ainsley Napolitano 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Danvers:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (6-3-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 5, Central Catholic 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Ella Roe 2, Janie Papell, Ella slayton, Madeline Jackson; CC <0x2014> Daniella DiNitto
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> S<cstyle:textBold>aves:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014>Lauren Sanchez 6; NA <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (4-6-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (9-1-2):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 7, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Fedalis Rodriguez 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (0-11):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Swimming
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 78, Lowell 52
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 medley relay<cstyle:>: Hillsgrove, Quinlan, Story, Aquino 2:00.43; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle<cstyle:>: Yaslee Dube 2:22.54; <cstyle:textBold>200 IM<cstyle:>: Jackie Story 2:22.18; <cstyle:textBold>50 freestyle<cstyle:>: Carli Quinlan 25.69; <cstyle:textBold>Diving<cstyle:>: Cailey Simard 271.50; <cstyle:textBold>100 butterfly<cstyle:>: Jackie Story 1:02.76; <cstyle:textBold>100 freestyle<cstyle:>: Kailyn Aquino 58.86; <cstyle:textBold>500 freestyle<cstyle:>: Arianna Rodriguez 6:05.13; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Quinlan, Story, Caruso, Aquino 1:51.57; <cstyle:textBold>100 backstroke<cstyle:>: Hillsgrove 1:03.63; <cstyle:textBold>100 breaststroke<cstyle:>: Carli Quinlan 1:16.73; <cstyle:textBold>400 freestyle relay<cstyle:>:Rodriguez, Caruso, Dube, Hillsgrove 4:16.19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Haverhill 4-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 3, Goffstown 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Lily Amiss 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Katie Jamer 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> (Kelsey Cruz 5, Jamer 4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Amiss 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>19<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goffstown:<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>23<0x2002>25<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 3, Greater Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Kaylin Martinez 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Martinez 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Janeily Alvarez 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> (Kerry Ortiz 2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Ortiz 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (3-10):<cstyle:> 21<0x2002>25<0x2002>15<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>17<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Ipswich 3, Pentucket 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Nicole Zahornasky 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks: <cstyle:>Jillian Sheehy 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Katie Sutton 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Sutton (2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Ipswich:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (1-10):<cstyle:> 14<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002>23 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 3, Newburyport 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> N <0x2014> Ava Hartley 15, Sophia Messina 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newburyport (5-8):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>24<0x2002>25<0x2002>21<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Georgetown (4-8):<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>26<0x2002>17<0x2002>25<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Danvers 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Sophia Pierce 12, Marissa Kobelski 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Kobelski 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Ava Sipley 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Olivia Foster 23(3), Kobelski 14(1)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Kobelski 7, Pierce 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (9-3):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>27 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Danvers:<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>20<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 0
