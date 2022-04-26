Baseball
Chelmsford 7, Methuen 6
Methuen (6): Silverio rf/lf/p 3-0-0, Kneeland lf/p 4-0-0, Kalivas p/rf 4-1-3, Sullivan 3b 4-1-1, Borrelli c 3-1-1, Marizan ss 4-0-1, Lanoue dh 2-0-0, Burke ph 0-0-0, Zanini ph 1-1-0, Pappalardo 1b 3-1-2, Pride cf 2-1-1, Totals 30-6-10
RBI: Marizan, Pappalardo 2, Pride 2
LP: Silverio
Methuen (1-4): 0 0 2 0 0 4 0 — 6
Chelmsford: 0 0 0 0 2 3 2 — 7
Pinkerton 8, Concord 6
Pinkerton (8): Corsetto 2b 4-1-1, Albert cf 3-2-2, Marshall dh 4-2-3, T. Rioux p 4-0-1, Yennaco c 3-0-1, N. Rioux 1b 3-0-1, Doyle rf 2-0-0, Lukeman lf 3-1-2, Horne ss 3-2-1, Beaulieu 3b 0-0-0. Totals 29-8-12
RBI: Albert, Marshall, T. Rioux, Yennaco 2, N. Rioux, Doyle
WP: T. Rioux; LP: Craigue
Concord: 0 0 0 1 0 0 5 — 6
Pinkerton (6-0): 2 0 2 1 0 3 0 — 8
Dracut 6, Haverhill 3
Haverhill (3): Haverhill (3) DiCicco 2b 4-2-1, Bateman cf 4-1-0, Joubert p 4-3-1, Ayala rf 3-1-1, Kelleher 1b 4-2-1, Snyder c 3-0-0, Hurrell 4-0-0, Smith 3-1-0, Terilli ss 3-1-0
WP: Bobby; LP: Joubert
Haverhill (0-4): 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 — 3
Dracut: 2 0 1 0 2 0 0 — 6
Lawrence 7, Andover 6
Lawrence (7):cstyle:<&&&> Vega 3-1-1, Molina 3-0-0, Diaz 2-1-1, Rojas 2-2-1, Fernandez 2-1-0, Martinez 3-2-2, Medina 3-0-1, Soler 2-0-0, Rodriguez 2-0-1, Canario 1-0-0, Totals 23-7-7
RBI: Martinez 2, Medina
WP: Reynoso
Andover: 2 1 0 2 1 0 0 — 6
Lawrence (4-4): 2 2 0 1 1 1 0 — 7
Windham 13, Timberlane 4
Timberlane (4): Mwangi ss 4-0-1, Pantano ph/ss 0-0-0, Parker 2b 3-1-2, Fabrizio ph/2b 0-0-0, Zambrowicz 1b 4-1-2, Aliberti c 4-1-0, O’Leary 3b 2-1-1, Devaney p 1-0-0, Kontos ph/p, Kelley ph/p/3b 2-0-2, Brandano rf 2-0-0, Sheehan ph/lf 1-0-0, Diamond lf 4-0-0, Doherty cf 3-0-2, Totals: 29-4-10
Windham (13):
RBI: T — O’Leary, Kelley 2, Doherty
WP: Rice; LP: Devaney
Windham (2-5): 1 0 2 2 3 5 — 13
Timberlane (0-7): 0 0 0 0 4 0 — 4
North Andover 19, Lowell 10
North Andover (19): Crosby SS 4-4-2, Lynch RF 4-2-2, Desmond 1-0-0, Perry 1B 5-1-1, Radulski CF 4-3-3, Carpentier C 5-0-2, Twombly 0-1-0, Ankiewicz DH 3-1-0, Lawrence P/3B 4-2-2, Dolan 0-0-0, Partridge LF 3-3-2, Trundy 0-1-0, Faro 2B 3-1-0, Chase 1-0-1, Xenakis 3B 0-0-0
RBI: Lynch 4, Radulski 4, Lawrence 2, Carpentier 2, Perry, Partridge, Crosby
WP: Lawrence
North Andover (3-2): 0 0 6 1 2 8 2 — 19
Lowell: 0 0 0 2 4 3 1 — 10
Phillips 2, Governor’s Academy 1
Phillips (2): Dibenedictis lf 1-1-0, Grady 1b 2-0-1, Egrie cf 2-0-1, McAndrews dh 3-0-0, Gallo ss 3-1-2, Lamson 3b 3-0-0, Roossien c 3-0-0, Hotaling 2b 2-0-1, Carrara rf 2-0-0. Totals 21-2-5
RBI: Egrie, Hotaling
WP: Milbert; LP: Walsh
Governor’s Academy: 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1
Phillips: 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 2
Boys Lacrosse
Woburn 13, Haverhill 1
Goals: Mike Hicks
Saves: Luke Donnelly 20
Haverhill: 0 1 — 1
Woburn: 7 6 — 13
Pinkerton 10, Londonderry 9
Goals: Michael Uber 4, Riley Spellman 2, Ryan Lynch, Joey Gallo, Matt Feole, Cole Frank
Saves: Tyler LeBlanc 3, Curtis Michaud 2
Pinkerton (4-2): 4 3 2 1 — 10
Londonderry (2-4): 2 3 2 2 — 9
Central Catholic 19, Lowell 2
Goals: Ryan Tighe 3, Easton Morse 3, Mikey Ryan 2, Conor Shanahan, Brendan Winship, Sean Gray 3, Mason Bachry, James Bohenko, Luke Faletra, Jake Kramer, Quinten Deloury 2
Saves: Jake Lydon 8
Central Catholic (2-5): 12 7 — 19
Lowell: 2 2 — 2
North Andover 12, Methuen 6
Goals: M — Will Mckinnon 3, Braeden Carter, Joey Pinto, David Rizzo; NA — Trey Kean 3, Brian Ferullo 2, Ollie Litster 3, Jake Lins 2, Pat Roy, Hunter Scott
Saves: M — AJ Smith 20; NA — Matt Roy 13
Methuen (2-5): 0 3 0 3 — 6
North Andover (7-1): 3 3 2 4 — 12
Girls Lacrosse
Concord 11, Salem 9
Goals: Chloe Stone 7, Emily Wilson, Paige Frias
Saves: Ella Mosto 8, Grace Brito 0
Concord (2-3): 5 6 — 11
Salem (1-4): 3 6 — 9
Pinkerton 15, Londonderry 4
Goals: Caitlin Seleny 4, Hannah Lisauskas 2, Bella Pinardi 2, Hailey Schinder 5, Allison Lamphere 5, Liz Fournier
Saves: Lauren Sweeney 13
Londonderry: 3 1 — 4
Pinkerton (5-1): 7 8 — 15
Softball
Central Catholic 11, Methuen 2
Methuen (2): Tardugno SS 3-0-1, Nelson C 1-0-0, Santiago LF 3-0-0, Coleman 2B 2-1-0, Meuse RF 3-1-2, Grelle 1B 3-0-1, Donovan CF 2-0-1, Baez 3B 3-0-0, Lynch DH 2-0-0, Totals 22-2-5
Central (11): Malowitz P 4-0-1, Boucher 2B 4-2-2, Iannessa 1B 4-1-0, Rapaglia 3B 3-2-2, Fox C 3-2-2, Milner DP 4-2-2, Barr RF 4-2-0, Shea LF 3-0-1, Ovalles ph 0-0-0, John CF 3-0-1, Boyer ph 1-0-0, Totals 33-11-11
RBI: M — Donovan; CC — Milner 3, Shea 3, Rapaglia 2, Barr, John
WP: Malowitz; LP: Yirrell
Central Catholic: 3 0 1 0 3 4 0 — 11
Methuen: 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 2
Tewksbury 5, North Andover 2
North Andover (2): Gove rf 4-0-1, M. Mangiameli ss 2-0-0, Ju. Roche c 2-0-0, M. Gaffny 1b 4-0-0, B. Gaffny p 4-0-1, Je. Roche 3b 3-0-1, Marconi dh 3-0-0, Mancuso lf 2-0-1, Steely cf 1-1-0, J. Mangiameli cf 1-0-0, Sicheri cr 0-1-0, Iglesias cr 0-0-0. Totals 26-2-4
RBI: M. Mangiameli, Gaffny
WP: Ryan; LP: B. Gaffny
Tewksbury: 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 3 — 5
North Andover (3-4): 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 — 2
Whittier 9, Shawsheen Valley 0
Greater Lawrence (score): Noury ss 4-3-3, Rousseau 2b 4-1-1, Byron 1b 4-1-1, Graham p 4-0-1, Hurley lf 3-2-2, Hamlett lf 1-0-0, Habib 3b 2-1-1, Valera cf 3-0-0, Ouelette c 3-0-1, Santamassino rf 3-1-2. Totals 31-9-12
RBI: Nory 4, Rousseau, Hurley 2, Habib
WP: Graham; LP: Mirsola
Shawsheen Valley: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Whittier (2-2): 1 3 2 3 0 0 0 — 9
Brooks 5, Pingree 4
Brooks (5): Pelletier ss/p 3-1-0, King rf 5-1-1, Pinto 2b/ss 5-0-1, Christopher 3b 4-0-2, Spadaccini c 3-1-1, Niland dh/2b 4-1-1, MacDonald 1b 2-0-1, Poulack lf 4-0-1, Duran cf 2-1-1. Totals 32-5-9
RBI: Pelletier, Pinto, Christopher, MacDonald
WP: Pelletier; LP: Richardson
Pingree: 0 1 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 — 4
Brooks: 1 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 1 — 5
Timberlane 9, Windham 3
Timberlane (9): Farone p 4-1-1, Saulnier rf 1-0-1, Mlocek 1b 4-0-2, Salafia lf/p 4-0-1, Matarazzo 2b 4-1-2, O’Leary ss 4-1-1, Patles 3b 4-1-1, Singer c 3-0-0, Paradis rf/lf 2-2-0, McFadden ph 1-1-1, Condon cf 3-2-2, Sickel cr 0-0-0, Dolloff cr 0-0-0. Totals 34-9-12
Windham (3): Mitrov ss 3-0-0, Belair cf 4-0-1, Nolan lf 4-0-1, Decotis c 3-2-1, Tower 3b/p 3-1-3, Forsyth 1b 2-0-0, Wright p/3b 3-0-0, Ballard 2b 3-0-1, Tantosva lf 2-0-0, Itrone lf 1-0-0, Pendleton 1b 1-0-0. Totals 29-3-7
RBI: T — Mlocek, Salafia 2, Patles, Condon 2; W — Ballard 2
WP: Farone; LP: Wright
Timberlane (5-1): 0 3 3 1 1 0 1 — 9
Windham (3-3): 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 — 3
Pinkerton 17, Nashua South 3
Pinkerton (17): Mason cf 2-3-0, Lemay 2b 6-1-2, Panas DH 5-0-1, Kozak 3b 5-1-2, Moore 1b 2-3-2, Ouellette ss 2-0-0, Schoenenberger ss 2-3-2, Child lf 4-1-2, Michaud ph 0-0-0, Robinson cf 2-0-1, Alexander rf 2-0-0, Keisling 1b/rf 3-2-2, Gibeault c 2-2-1, Cunha p 0-0-0, Olivia Mason ph 0-1-0
RBI: Panas, Child 2, Lemay 4, Keisling, Kozak, Gibeault 2, L. Mason, Schoenenberger 2
WP: Cunha; LP: Daley
Pinkerton (3-2): 1 1 0 0 1 4 10 — 17
Nashua South (0-5): 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 3
Boys Tennis
Methuen 3, Billerica 2
Methuen winners:
Singles: 1. Ben Beaudoin 6-2, 6-4; 2. Philip Metivier 6-2, 6-0; 3. Dawson Burke 6-1, 6-4
Records: Methuen 2-1
Haverhill 4, Lawrence 1
Winners:
Singles: 1. Jose Martinez (L) 7-6 (7-3), 2-6; 2. Charles Rastaukas (H) 6-3, 6-1; 3. Balin Amirian (H) 6-3, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Luke Helps-Michael Kmenta (H) 6-0, 6-2; 2. Aidan Champsi-Jackson Morin (H) 6-0, 6-1
Records: Haverhill 4-0
Girls Tennis
Amesbury 5, Haverhill 0
Records: Haverhill 2-3
Methuen 4, Notre Dame 1
Methuen winners:
Singles: 2. Breena Lawrence 6-2, 6-1; 3. Sam Pfeil 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Livia Lawrence-Tanvi Patel 6-2, 6-2; 2. Sarah Petisce-Ava Duffy 6-2, 6-1
Records: Methuen 3-0
Andover 5, Chelmsford 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Jennie Wang 6-1 6-2; 2. Rachel Chen 6-1 6-1; 3. Mia Thomas 6-0 6-0
Doubles: 1. Eva McKone-Sonika Chaudhary 6-0 6-1; 2. Sadie Berube-Amanda Kim 6-1 6-1
Records: Andover 5-0
Boys Volleyball
Greater Lawrence 3, KIPP Academy 0
Kills: Adanel Diaz 3
Blocks: Oscar Valoy 2
Assists: Adrian Suarez 7
Service points (aces): Juan Reyes 11 (Sai Silfa 6)
Digs: Abdiel Ixlaj 3
KIPP Academy: 13 17 23 — 0
Greater Lawrence (6-1): 25 25 25 — 3
Windham 3, Coe-Brown 0
Kills: Blake Dempsey 10
Blocks: Dempsey 6, Kyle Gschwend 3
Assists: Gschwend 35
Aces: Braeden Manti 6
Digs: Manti 17
Windham (6-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Coe-Brown: 12 16 12 — 0
Methuen 3, North Andover 2
Kills: M — James Levesque 13, Drew Eason 12; NA — Andrew Matzouranis 18
Blocks: M — Randy Vasquez 9; NA — Kyler Shea 6
Assists: M — Liam Doherty 33; NA — Andrew Jones 39
Service points (aces): M — Fife Chibuogwa 15 (Liam Doherty 5); NA — (Jones 3)
Digs: M — Matt Kovacic 16; NA — Matzouranis 9
Methuen (2-5): 22 25 24 25 15 — 3
North Andover: 25 23 26 18 9 — 2
Timberlane 3, Winnacunnet 2
Kills: Anthony Rousseau 9
Blocks: Jake Bilicki 2
Assists: Billy Shanley 17
Aces: Spencer Sierra 4
Digs: Cameron Nazarian 11
Winnacunnet: 15 25 25 18 7 — 2
Timberlane (3-3): 25 18 21 25 15 — 3
Haverhill 3, Methuen 0
Kills: H — Dionis Llupo 10
Blocks: H — Cooper Dellea 3
Assists: H — Connor Flynn 15, Devon Buscema 15
Aces: H — Ryan Difloures 3
Digs: H — Dionis Llupo 11
Haverhill (4-2): 25 25 25 — 3
Methuen: 18 18 23 — 0
Andover 3, Billerica 1
Kills: Owen Chanthaboun 19
Blocks: Griffin Connell 4
Assists: Marco Gomez-Cabo 19
Service points (aces): Enzo Masters 14 (Enzo Masters 7)
Digs: Dowol Lee 9
Billerica: 21 22 25 21 — 1
Andover (5-3): 25 25 21 25 — 3
Andover 3, Haverhill 2
Kills: A — Owen Chanthaboun 21; H — Aaron Bennett 16, Ryan Difloures 16
Blocks: A — Griffin Connell, Alex McNally 4; H — Dionis Llupo 6
Assists: A — Marco Gomez-Cabo 32; H — Devon Buscema 41
Service points (aces): Rueben Osborn 17 (Dowol Lee 5); H — (Difloures 4)
Digs: A — Enzo Masters 17; H — Llupo 15
Andover (5-3): 26 22 26 19 15 — 3
Haverhill (4-3): 24 25 24 25 11 — 2
Lawrence 3, Central Catholic 1
Kills: CC — Ryan McShan 18, Keith Shaheen 14
Blocks: CC — McShan 2, Aaron Keneally 2
Assists: CC — Michael Nguyen 35
Service points (aces): CC — Nguyen 10 (2)
Digs: CC — Jaithian Medina 12
Central Catholic (1-8): 25 24 25 21 — 1
Lawrence: 27 26 15 25 — 3
Commented
