<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Monday, Oct. 3 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 2, North Andover 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Kerri Finneran, Caitlin Milner; <cstyle:textBold> NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Rose Gordon, Lauren Willoe
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Finneran
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Ava Perrotta 16; <cstyle:textBold> NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Alivia Downer 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>CC highlight:<cstyle:> Bella Angluin (2) and Sophia Creegan (1) combined for three defensive saves.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>NA highlight:<cstyle:> Both goals were scored in the final 3 minutes of the match.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (4-3-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Westford Academy 3, Methuen 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves: <cstyle:>Alex Tardugno 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> Vanessa Fritscy played well in the midfield, adding a defensive save
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Westford Academy:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (5-6):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 4, Chelmsford 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Casey Michael, Bella DiFiore, Mia Batchelder, Rose Memmolo
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Batchelder, Scarlett Glass, Brooke Cedorchuk
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Adelaide Weeden 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> The Golden Warriors posted their ninth consecutive shutout and have outscored those nine opponents by a combined 44-0 ... Lucy MacLean had a nice defensive save for a unit that allowed no corners while the Andover offense generated eight of them in the match.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 9-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Goffstown 208, Timberlane 211
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team leaders:<cstyle:> Stephen Ramos 36, Jack Condon 40
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Timberlane 16-9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 4, Chelmsford 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen highlights:<cstyle:> Quinn Ronan won his match 1 up and Matt Kovacev and Zach Moon each played to ties at the par 34 Chelmsford Country Club
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Methuen 4-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Reading 120, Newburyport 133
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newburyport leaders:<cstyle:> Parker Cowles 25, Brody Brown 24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Newburyport 10-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Hanover 202, Pinkerton 202
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team leaders:<cstyle:> Brady Cuneo 39, Julianna Megan 40, Ethan Johnston 40, Tyler Morin 41, Ricky Wong 42.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> Brady Cuneo's three-over at Derry's Hoodkroft CC led Pinkerton's tie-breaker win over Hanover. Nashua North was six strokes behind ... Next up for the Astros is the NHIAA state championship Oct. 13 in Keene.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Pinkerton 18-8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Peabody 4, Haverhill 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves:<cstyle:> Jonathan Matombo 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Haverhill 1-6-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 1, Triton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> John Dwyer 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Triton (0-9):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell 2, Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goal:<cstyle:> Lucia Pinto
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assist:<cstyle:> Eunice Sanchez
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Fedalis Rodrigiez 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Lawrence 0-10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 4, Notre Dame 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Maddy Gosse, Victoria Dawkins, Hilde Vienneau, Maddy Noury
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Vienneau, Ainsley Rousseau, Kamryn Eaton
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Madison Dawkins 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Notre Dame:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (6-1-2):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Dracut 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Nadine Abdat 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Ena Deasy 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Anna Wong 24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Wong 14 (7)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Sadie Salafia
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> North Andover improved to 3-1 in MVC play
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>13<0x2002><0x2002>9 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (5-6):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 3, Notre Dame 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Danna Cabreja 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Cabreja 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Janeily Alvarez 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Taliah Morales 16, Cabreja (8)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Kiara Morales 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Notre Dame:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>21<0x2002>16<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (6-5):<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Billerica 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Sam Driend 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Sydney Chalupa 5, Ella Barron 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Kathryn Driend 13, Ariana Baez 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Carolina Rodriquez 15 (5), Hailey D'Hondt 14, Chalupa (4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> S.Driend 15, Rodriguez 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> After her solid performance Monday, Sam Driend is now 15 kills shy of becoming the first player in Methuen history to record 1,000 in a career. It could happen Wednesday at Dracut, where with a victory, Methuen will earn the program's 15th postseason berth in the past 18 seasons.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica (4-5):<cstyle:> 23<0x2002>14<0x2002>25<0x2002><0x2002>9 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (9-2):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>15<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 3, Lowell 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Francheska Paulino 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Abigail Dick 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Nicolette Licare 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Eva Coutu 15, Kathleen Smith (3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Bella Bouraphael 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> <0x2002>9<0x2002>17<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (3-7):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Haverhill 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Mia Ferrer Valdez 9; <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Sophia Miele 12, Marissa Kobelski 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Morgan Flaherty 4; <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Sammy Daly 3, Adrie Waldinger 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Emmerson Cerasuolo 12; <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Sophia Pierce 29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Sam Dion (2); <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Kobelski 14, Waldinger 14, Pierce 13 (2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Taylor Lewis 16; <cstyle:textBold>Andover <0x2014><cstyle:> Erin Workman 16, Jessie Wang 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (7-3):<cstyle:> 26<0x2002>21<0x2002>20 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (9-2):<cstyle:> 28<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 3, Northeast Metro 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Nathalia Cintron 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Divaliz Salcedo 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Callie Nadeau 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Hannah Azzari 16 (3), Salcedo (3), Cintron (3), Isabella Laverdure (3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Julia Tavares 27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (8-2):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Northeast Metro:<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>21<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 3, Winnisquam 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Hannah Kelly 10, Shae Hinton 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Hailey Baker 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Meghan Roemer 32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Sophia Marzullo 17 (2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Angelina Balzotti 26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winnisquam:<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>30<0x2002>26 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>32<0x2002>28 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Goffstown 3, Pinkerton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Sophia Phaneuf 11, Sarah Bolduc 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Aalayah Gooden 3, Savannah Dunne 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Kava Porter 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Brooke Little 11 (2), Bolduc (2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Bolduc 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goffstown:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>27<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (5-7):<cstyle:> 22<0x2002>25<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Tuesday, Oct. 4 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 5, Everett 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Brenna Corcoran 2, Shayla Igoe, Katrina Savvas, Rowan Kelly
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Jenna Santo 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Everett:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (4-2-1):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 15.5, North Andover 4.5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>At North Andover CC<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover leaders:<cstyle:> Cooper Mohr 37, Dylan Lawrence 37
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Chelmsford 6-2, North Andover 3-5-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 18, Central Catholic 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>At Atkinson CC (par 36)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Andover <cstyle:><0x2014> Noah Farland 3-and-2, Morgan 3-and-1, Jack Simms 4-and-3, Brendan Carroll 2-and-1, Jacob Accardi 1-up, Porter 3-and-2, Farland 1-up; <cstyle:textBold>Central <cstyle:><0x2014> Chase Akstin 2-up
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 9-1, Central Catholic 7-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 10, Haverhill 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>At Billerica CC (par 35)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill winners:<cstyle:> 3. Max Gould 1-up, 4. Ryan DiFloures 4-and-3, 5. John Bishop W 5-and-3, 7. Pat McGowan 1-up
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Billerica 6-3-1, Haverhill 7-0-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane goes 2-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>At Derryfield (Park 36)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores<cstyle:>: Windham 200, Timberlane 204, Trinity 211, Alvirne 228
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane leaders:<cstyle:> Jack Condon 38, Stephen Ramos 40, Robert Fairhurst 41, Jake Martineau 42, Jack Mottram 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Timberlane 18-10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 3, Central 2 (2 OTs)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Zack Smith 2, Noah Sands
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester Central:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (6-4-2):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 2, Portsmouth 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ryan Husson 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Blake Berton 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Blake Berton<cstyle:> earned his seventh shutout of the season in net. ... <cstyle:textBold>Sam Husson <cstyle:>assisted on both of his brother Ryan Husson's goals.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (9-2-0):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Portsmouth (4-4-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 4, Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Tyler Ardito 2, Ryan Duffy, Ali Kamal; L <0x2014> Andy Rodriguez
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Nil Castro-Rovira 8; L <0x2014> Joel Garcia 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (2-4-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (4-2-3):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 5, Dracut 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Camden Reiland, Brady Trembley, Jed Trembley, Trevor Hunter, Owen Delaney
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Gabriel Lamphere
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (5-3-1):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 2, Methuen 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Ian Maresca 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> George Karafilidis 3, Tristan White 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (6-2-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 6, Whittier 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves: <cstyle:>Madison Dawkins 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (6-2-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 4, Salem 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> T <0x2014> Bella Keogh 3, Sophia Keogh
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> T <0x2014> Arden Ferrari-Henry 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dracut 0, North Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> None
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (3-3-5):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 2, Central Catholic 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Isabella Vena; M <0x2014> Courtnee Pickles 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Lauren Sanchez 7; M <0x2014> Sam Pfeil 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (3-3-4):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (9-0-0):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 3, Manchester Central 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Emily Hood, Emma Nelson, Hannah Sippel
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Libby Williams 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (6-5):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester Central:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Swimming
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 95, North Andover 83
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 medley relay<cstyle:>: Lana Huynh, Rachel Cordio, Michaela Chokureva, Maya Flatley (A) 2:00.31; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle<cstyle:>: Michaela Chokureva (A) 2:01.91; <cstyle:textBold>200 IM<cstyle:>: Jacki Ambrose (A) 2:26.04; <cstyle:textBold>50 freestyle<cstyle:>: Maya Flatley (A) 26.12; <cstyle:textBold>Diving<cstyle:>: Lauren Ilsley (A) 196.85; <cstyle:textBold>100 butterfly<cstyle:>: Amelia Barron (A) 1:03.63; <cstyle:textBold>100 freestyle<cstyle:>: Michaela Chokureva (A) 52.96; <cstyle:textBold>500 freestyle<cstyle:>: Diya Ackerman-Vallala (NA) 5:29.36; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Amelia Barron, Gaby McDonough, Aneesa Hazarika, Jacki Ambrose (A) 1:52.46; <cstyle:textBold>100 backstroke<cstyle:>: Amelia Barron (A) 1:06.66; <cstyle:textBold>100 breaststroke<cstyle:>: Ackerman-Vallala (NA) 1:10.94; <cstyle:textBold>400 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Amelia Barron, Maya Flatley, Jacki Ambrose, Michaela Chokureva (A) 4:00.44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 96, Dracut 73
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 IM<cstyle:>: L Soldanha 2:53.30; <cstyle:textBold>100 freestyle<cstyle:>: A George 59.22; <cstyle:textBold>500 freestyle<cstyle:>: E Rogers 6:12.56; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Central (A Guido, A Wagner, A Wilson, M Foley) 1:54.15; <cstyle:textBold>100 backstroke<cstyle:>: E Rogers 1:1.07
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lowell 3, Whittier 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Nathalia Cintron 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Samantha Azzari 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Callie Nadeau 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points:<cstyle:> Callie Nadeau 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs: <cstyle:>Julia Tavares 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (8-3):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>23<0x2002>15<0x2002>23 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lowell:<cstyle:> 23<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
