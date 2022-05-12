Baseball
Pinkerton 8, Nashua North 0
Pinkerton (8): Horne 3-1-2, Yennaco 2-2-1, Marshall 4-0-2, T. Rioux 4-2-1, N. Rioux 3-1-2, Lukeman 1-1-0, Stacy 2-0-1, Corsetto 3-0-1, Beaulieu 3-1-0. Totals 25-8-10
RBI: Yennaco, Marshall 2, N. Rioux, Lukeman, Stacy 3
WP: Sullivan
Nashua North: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton (11-2): 5 0 0 0 1 2 0 — 8
Girls Lacrosse
Timberlane 15, Salem 5
Goals: T — Kendall Morrill 5, Maia Parker 4, Rebecca Silva 3, Lulu Trasatti 2, Molly Blackadar, Lily Brien; S — Ariana Lakos, Grace Driscoll 2, Mariella Tomasello, Grace Hoover
Saves: T — Shaye Fanning 10; S — Ella Mosto 7
Salem (3-8): 2 3 — 5
Timberlane (7-5): 11 4 — 15
Central Catholic 14, Andover 9
Goals: A — Tess Gobiel 4, Hayley Carver 3, Jacklyn Brussard, Hailey Doherty; CC — Emma Siggens, Nicolette Licare 4, Grace Lydon 5, Kerri Finneran 4
Saves: A — Allie Batchelder 4; CC — Grace Cashman 4
Central Catholic (13-0-1): 9 5 — 14
Andover (7-6): 3 6 — 9
Softball
Salem 14, Portsmouth 2
Salem (14): Olson cf 4-3-3, Lucier c/ss 2-3-1, Poulin c 3-2-1, McNamara 3b 2-2-1, Moniz lf 1-1-0, DiMarino 2b 1-0-0, Ventullo ss 3-0-1, Beeley p 4-0-2, Olson 1b 3-1-0, Forman rf 2-2-1. Totals 25-14-10
RBI: Olson 2, Lucier 2, Poulin 3, McNamara 3, Ventullo, Beeley 2
WP: Beeley
Portsmouth: 0 0 0 0 2 — 2
Salem: 3 5 0 6 0 — 14
Haverhill 6, Newburyport 3
Newburyport (3): Morrissey cf 4-0-1, Bolcome lf 4-0-0, Meleedy p 1-0-0, Keefe ss 3-1-1, Duncan rf 1-0-0, LaVallee 3b 3-1-0, Dowell rf/p 3-1-1, Habib c 3-0-0, McLeod 2b 1-0-0, Richmond dp 3-0-0. Totals 26-3-3
Haverhill (6): DeCicco, p, 4-1-2, Dion, LF, 4-0-3, Pearl, SS, 4-0-0, K. Burdier, C, 4-2-1, Windle, 3B, 2-1-2, Minnis, 3B, 2-0-0, G. Burdier, 1B, 2-1-1, Neal, 2b, 4-0-1, Mazzaglia, CF, 3-0-2, Crockett, RF, 2-0-0, Tabb, RF, 1-0-0. Totals 32-5-12
RBI: N — Morrissey 2, Dowell; H — DeCicco, Pearl, G. Burdier, Neal, Mazzaglia 2
WP: DeCicco; LP: Meleedy
Newburyport (6-7): 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 3
Haverhill: 2 0 2 1 1 0 — 6
Greater Lawrence 12, Lowell Catholic 11
Greater Lawrence (12): Gr Lawrence:12 Lavallee c,1-3-1, Marshall ss 3-1-2, croteau cf 3-2-2, Lopez 3b 4-0-2, Paula dp, 3-0-0, Acevedo rf 4-1-1, Carabello 1b 3-2-1, flores 2b 2-2-0, galan lf 2-0-0, Rojas 0-1-0. Totals 25-12-9
RBI: Lavallee, Marshall 2, Croteau 3, Lopez 3
WP: Lavallee; LP: Moiria
Lowell Catholic: 0 4 1 0 2 1 3 — 11
Greater Lawrence (4-8): 2 1 0 3 6 0 0 — 12
Concord 13, Timberlane 0
Timberlane (0): O’Leary ss s3-0-0, Mlocek 1b 3-0-0, Matarazzo 2b 3-0-0, Salafia p/rf 2-0-1, Condon cf 3-0-0, Patles 3b 2-0-0, Singer c 2-0-0, Sickel rf/p 2-0-0, Paradis lf 1-0-0, Raymond pr 0-0-0, Dolloff lf 1-0-0. Totals 22-0-1
WP: Salafia; LP: Wachter
Concord: 4 0 0 0 2 4 3 — 13
Timberlane: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton 20, Nashua North 0
Pinkerton (20): Cassidy Robinson cf, 4-2-0, Kennedy Michaud 3b, 3-1-2, Maddy Moore 1b, 4-2-1, Paige Ouellette 2b, 3-3-2, Madi Cunha dp, 2-2-1, Olivia Mason ss, 3-2-1, Madi Gibeault c, 3-0-2, Jaydn Child lf, 4-1-1, Carlie Panas rf, 4-3-4, Paige Murray ph, 0-0-0
RBI: Ouellette 3, Moore, Michaud, Panas 2, Cunha
WP: Lemay
Pinkerton (9-4): 8 0 8 1 3 — 20
Nashua North (0-12): 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Boys Tennis
Windham 6, Portsmouth 3
Windham winners:
Singles: 1. Cole Gilbert 8-4; 2. Charlie Marsh 8-3; 3. Tim Wang 8-5; 4. Gilbert Feke 9-7
Doubles: 1. Gilbert-Marsh 8-1; 2. Wang-Tiarnan Adamchek 8-5
Records: Windham 8-3
Girls Tennis
Pinkerton 6, Nashua North 3
Pinkerton winners:
Singles: 1. Maddie Frank 8-3; 3. Skyelar Levesque 8-3; 6. Mia Rivard 8-1
Doubles: 1. Frank-Skyelar Levesque 8-2; 2. Levesque-Rivard 8-6; 3. Sydney Pelletier-Calli Matarozzo 8-6
Boys Track and Field
Lawrence 90, Chelmsford 55
Lawrence winners:
Pole vault: Janir Guzman 10-6; Discus: Argenis Luciano 107-8.5; Javelin: Jordany Volquez 129-0.5; Triple jump: Jaydes Cartagena 18-9.5; High jump: Isaiah Ogunbare 5-8; 110 hurdles: Volquez 14.0; 100 meters: Yorlando Tilleria 11.1; 4x100 relay: Lawrence 46.0; 400: Obbie Luciano 55.0; 400 hurdles: Volquez 58.5; 200: Tilleria 23.7; 2-mile: Ezequiel Alvarez 10:18.2; 4x400 relay: Lawrencec 3:47.1
Records: Lawrence 4-0
Girls Track and Field
Chelmsford 117, Lawrence 15
Top Lawrence finishers:
Shot put: 3. Nhyira Nkansah 63-10; Javelin: 3. Anyelis Hernandez 73-8.5; Long jump: 3. Tamara Nicholls 14-10; 100 meters: 1. Chastity Foreshaw 13.7, 2. Seiry Surun 13.8; 800: 2. Amelia Diodati 2:38.1
Records: Lawrence 0-4
Boys Volleyball
Greater Lowell 3, Greater Lawrence 1
Kills: Adanel Diaz 13
Blocks: Diaz 3
Assists: Adrian Suarez 16
Service points (aces): Suarez 10, Euri Nunez 8 (4)
Digs: Abdiel Ixlaj 13
Greater Lowell: 25 25 20 25 — 3
Greater Lawrence (8-7): 16 10 25 16 — 1
Methuen 3, Burlington 0
Kills: Drew Eason 10, Randy Vazquez 7
Blocks: Vasquez 4
Assists: Liam Doherty 22
Service points (aces): Oscar Avrillaga 14 (2)
Digs: Drew Eason 10, Matt Kovacev 10
Burlington: 14 16 22 — 0
Methuen: 25 25 25 — 3
Windham 3, Salem 1
Kills: W — Nick Furnari 22, Blake Dempsey 12; S — Matt Goetz 9, Nate Sullivan 7
Blocks: W — Dempsey 3; S — Matt Goetz 4
Aces: W — Furnari 5; S — Phil Melo 2
Digs: W — Furnari 6; S — Troy Deminco 13
Salem: 25 19 18 16 — 1
Windham (10-0): 22 25 25 25 — 3
Lowell 3, Andover 0
Kills: Owen Chanthaboun 17
Blocks: David Gao 4
Assists: Marco Gomez-Cabo 16
Service points (aces): Dowol Lee 12 (4)
Digs: Owen Chanthaboun 7
Andover (8-6): 18 19 19 — 0
Lowell: 25 25 25 — 3
