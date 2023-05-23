Monday, May 22 highlights
Baseball
Souhegan 6, Pelham 4
Pelham (4): Todino cf 4-0-1, Garcia 2b 4-2-1, Paquette c 3-1-0, N.Muise 3b 3-0-1, Carroll ss/p 4-0-1, D.Muise 1b 2-1-0, James dh 4-0-2, Desmarais rf 2-0-0, Martinez ph 1-0-1, Hardy rf 2-0-0, Patten rf 1-0-0. Totals 27-4-7
RBI: James
LP: Drew
Souhegan: 0 0 4 0 0 2 1 — 6
Pelham: 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 — 4
Portsmouth 6, Timberlane 1
Timberlane (1): Mwangi ss 3-0-0, Zambrowicz 1b 2-0-0, Kelley c 3-0-1, Anderson lf 2-0-0, Basnett ph 1-0-0, Fabrizio rf 1-0-0, Mlocek ph 2-0-0, Kontos dh 1-0-0, Bramhall 3b 1-0-0, Fitzgerald ph 1-0-0, Doherty cf 2-0-0, Petry 2b 1-0-0, Pantano 2b 1-0-0. Totals 21-1-1
RBI: Basnett
LP: Achilles
Portsmouth: 0 0 1 0 4 0 1 — 6
Timberlane: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Londonderry 7, Windham 1
Windham (1): Armstrong cf 3-0-0, Salvador rf 3-0-0, Constantine dh 3-0-2, Sulio 2b 3-0-0, Runde 3b 3-0-0, Murphy 1b 3-1-2, Arinello c 3-0-0, Welby lf 3-0-1, Russell ss 1-0-0, Parke ss 1-0-0, Hoffman 1-0-0, Koutrobis cr 0-0-0. Totals 27-1-5
RBI: Arinello. 3B: Murphy. SB: Constantine.
LP: Murphy
Windham: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Londonderry: 1 1 2 3 0 0 0 — 7
North Andover 2, Catholic Memorial 0
North Andover (2): Howard 3b 1-0-0, Rossi 3b 1-0-0, Yorba 3b 0-0-0, Johnson cf 3-0-0, Faro ss 3-0-0, LaVolpicelo 2b 4-0-0, Partridge rf 3-0-0, Phelps c 3-0-2, Thorn cr 0-1-0, Hawley dh, Jackson 3-0-2, Lawrence 2-0-0
WP: Pefine (7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K)
North Andover: 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 2
Catholic Memorial: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
St. John’s Prep 5, Central Catholic 2
Central Catholic (2): Florence p/cf 4-0-1, Norris rf 3-0-0, Kearney 1b 3-0-2, Rickenbach c 2-0-0, Savio dh 2-1-0, Antonopoulos 3b 3-0-2, Jankowski 0-0-0, Normandie 2b 3-0-0, Iannessa lf 3-0-2, Mercuri ss 3-0-1, McNamara cr 0-1-0. Totals 26-2-8
RBI: Antonopoulos, Iannessa. 2B: Kearney. SB: McNamara
LP: Florence
Highlight: The third loss of its season snapped Central’s impressive nine-game winning streak
St. John’s Prep: 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 — 5
Central Catholic (17-3): 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 — 2
Pinkerton 8, Concord 6
Pinkerton (8): Albert 3-2-1, Horne 3-0-2, Marshall 3-0-0, Corsetto 4-1-1, Barbuto 3-1-0, Sharp 3-0-0, Yennaco 1-1-1, Archer 3-1-1, Jones 1-1-0, Libby 0-1-0. Totals 24-8-6
RBI: Horne 4, Yennaco 2. 2B: Horne, Corsetto, Yennaco. SB: Albert, Corsetto, Libby
WP: Cioffi
Highlights: Sophomore Brendan Cole led the offense with two hits and four RBI as the Astros rallied with three runs in the bottom of the sixth...Cole Yennaco had a pair of hits...Sophomore Michael Cioffi earned the win with 1 1/3 innings of one-hit relief
Concord: 1 0 3 1 0 1 0 — 6
Pinkerton: 0 4 1 0 0 3 0 — 8
Salem 6, Trinity 4
Salem (6): Roeger ss 4-1-2, Masson 1b 4-1-0, Doherty c 3-1-1, Hamman dh 3-0-2, Deschene rf 3-0-0, Boodoo 2b 3-0-2, Goetz lf 3-1-0, Major 3b 2-0-0, Maietta ph 1-1-1, Ciarcia cf 3-1-1. Totals 29-6-9
RBI: Roeger 2, Hamman. 2B: Roeger, Ciarcia, Boodoo. SB: Doherty, Roeger
WP: Cornacchio
Highlights: Sean Roeger and Dom Hamman both drove in a pair...Kris Cornacchio went the distance allowing six hits and one earned run with three strikeouts and two walks
Trinity: 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 4
Salem: 1 0 2 0 0 3 0 — 6
Boys Lacrosse
Whittier 17, Amesbury 5
Goals: W — Reese Owens 8, Conor Walsh 4, Kyle DiCredico 3, Kody DiCredico, Cam Richard; A — Andrew Baker 3, Ben Berg, Jack Welch
Assists: W — Walsh 4, Richard 2, Nathan Brown 2, Owens, Ky.DiCredico, Ko.DiCredico, Mark Nealon; A — Brady Cooper, Grady Hagan, Max White
Saves: W — Trey Marcotte 18
Records: Amesbury 7-10
Pinkerton 19, Nashua North 2
Goals: Ryan Lynch 4, Cole Summers 4, Jimmy Erickson 3, Matt FEole 2, Ricky Wong, Michael Uber, Adam Scala, Kyle Ushkevich, Dylan Stingel, Ben Quintiliani
Assists: Summers 3, Lynch 2, Uber, Scala, Ericksopn, Cole Frank, Ushkevich, Cody Santomassimo
Saves: Curtis Michaud 3, Tyler LeBlanc 1
Face-offs: Cole Frank 11/11, Dylan Stingel 5/5, Alex Tsetseranos 5/7
Nashua North (5-12): 0 1 1 0 — 2
Pinkerton (12-5): 10 5 1 3 — 19
Girls Lacrosse
Pelham 12, Bishop Brady 7
Goals: Taylor Galgay 4, Hannah Deschene 3, Sophia Joncas 2, Ella DeSimone 2, Kate Burke
Saves: Addie Breault 6
Bishop Brady: 2 5 — 7
Pelham (9-4): 8 4 — 12
Windham 8, Goffstown 7
Goals: Hall 3, Killian 3, Ponzini, Kendzulak
Assists: Hall, Killian, Ponzini
Saves: Mitchell 14
Highlight: Annie Mitchell passed the 200-save mark for her career
Saugus 16, Whittier 11
Goals: Hannah Azzari 6, Samantha Azzari 3, Elizabeth Deacon, Gianna Caruso
Assists: Kate Velazquez, Luchia Quintiliani, Elizabeth Deacon, S.Azzari
Saves: Elliana Lindsay 11
Saugus: 9 7 — 16
Whittier: 8 3 — 11
Londonderry 15, Salem 4
Goals: Chloe Stone 2, Katie Wood, Allison Ringdahl
Pinkerton 17, Nashua North 2
Goals: Bella Pinardi 5, Hannah Lisauskas 4, Hailey Schnider 2, Piper Knowlton 2, Frannie Doyle, Mia Eckerman, Elise Saab, Bella Petralia
Assists: Lisauskas 3, Schnider 2, Pinardi, Doyle
Saves: Sara DiClemente 3, Madison Kavecki 3
Highlights: Bella Petralia scored her first career varsity goal
Pinkerton: 13 4 — 17
Nashua North: 1 1 — 2
Pentucket 19, Haverhill 9
Goals: Audrey Conover 5, Sydney Trout 5, Cat Colvin 4, Ella Palmer 2, Kate Conover 2, Ashley Gagnon
Assists: Colvin 3, Palmer 2, Trout 2, A. Conover 2, Morgan Gallant, K. Conover
Pentucket (11-5): 10 9 — 19
Haverhill: 6 3 — 9
Softball
Salem 21, Trinity 1
Salem (21): Olson cf 2-2-1, Paradis cf 3-1-1, Lucacio 2b/ss 6-2-4, Lucier ss 2-1-1, A.Beeley rf 4-1-2, M.Beeley lf/1b 5-1-1, McNamara p/3b 5-3-4, Moniz 1b 2-0-1, Ruel p 2-3-2, Poulin c 1-0-1, V.Ventullo c 3-3-2, A.Ventullo rf/2b 3-2-1, Quinlan 3b/lf. Totals 41-21-24
RBI: Lucacio 5, Quinlan 4, Paradis 3, McNamara 2, Lucier, A.Beeley M.Beeley, Moniz, Poulin, V.Ventullo. 3B: Lucacio. SB: Olson
WP: Ruel
Highlights: Each of the 13 Blue Devils in the lineup had at least one hit while 11 scored at least one run and 10 drove in at least one...Starting pitcher Ava McNamara (two innings) and reliever Bailey Ruel combined to no-hit Trinity, which utilized five walks and a wild pitch to score an earned run...The two pitchers also combined to score six runs on six hits...Leading the offense was Brianna Lucacio with four hits and five RBI...Sophia Quinlan drove in four with her three hits...Maddy Paradis had three RBI
Salem: 3 5 7 2 4 — 21
Trinity: 0 0 1 0 0 — 1
Central Catholic 15, Arlington 2
Central Catholic (15): Malowitz p 2-1-1, Clements cr 0-1-0, Boucher 2b 4-3-3, Fox ss 3-1-0, Milner 3b 3-2-3, Wotkowicz c 1-2-1, Ovalles rf 4-2-3, Perrotta 1b 1-1-0, Shea lf 3-0-1, Boyer cf 3-0-0. Totals 24-15-12
RBI: Ovalles 8, Milner 3, Wotkowicz, Fox, Shea. HR: Ovalles 2
WP: Malowitz
Highlights: Sophomore Amelia Ovalles had a day to remember, smacking a pair of three-run homers, including the game ender in the fifth, and finished off with a season’s worth of eight RBI...Caitlin Milner also shined with three hits and three driven in...Liv Boucher had three hits and scored three
Arlington: 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
Central Catholic: 5 3 1 6 0 — 15
Greater Lawrence 18, Lawrence 2
Highlights: Sam Nasella surrendered only one hit to earn the pitching victory...Aysha Paula led the Reggie offense with two hits
Records: Greater Lawrence 13-5
Londonderry 2, Windham 0
Windham (0): Mitrou ss 3-0-0, Akin lf/rf 3-0-1, Wright p 3-0-2, DeCotis c 3-0-0, McGrath rf 1-0-0, Nolan rf/cf 2-0-0, Hollingshead cf 3-0-0, Yantosca 1b 2-0-0, Wilkins 3b 2-0-0, Gattinella 2b 1-0-0. Totals 230-3
LP: Wright
Londonderry: 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 — 2
Windham: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Timberlane 11, Portsmouth 4
Timberlane (11): Matarazzo 2b 5-2-2, Poulin ss 4-1-3, O’Leary cf 4-2-3, l.Salafia p 3-0-0, Patles 3b 4-2-2, Salerno c 4-0-1, McFadden 1b 4-2-3, Paradis lf 4-1-1, A.Salafia rf 4-1-1, Fowler cr 0-0-0. Totals 36-11-16
RBI: Poulin 3, O’Leary 2, McFadden 2, Salerno, Paradis, A.Salafia. 2B: Matarazzo. SB: Patles
LP: l.Salafia
Highlights: Chanda Poulin had three hits and drove in three...Katie O’Leary also had three hits drove in two and scored a pair...Madison McFadden drove in a couple with her three hits and scored twice
Timberlane: 2 1 3 2 0 0 3 — 11
Portsmouth: 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 — 4
Girls Tennis
Andover 5, Chelmsford 0
Andover winners:
Singles: 1. Rachel Chen 6-2, 6-1; 2. Mia Thomas 6-0, 6-0; 3. Valerie Chu 6-2, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Sonika Chaudhary/Saide Berube 6-0, 6-1; 2. Amanda Kim/Elysia Yu 6-1, 6-2
Records: Andover 15-2
Haverhill 3, Lowell 2
Haverhill winners:
Singles: 1. Mallory Amirian 6-0, 6-0; 2. Meredith Amirian 6-0, 6-0; 3. Abby Brownrigg 6-0, 6-2
Records: Haverhill 6-12
Methuen 5, Billerica 0
Methuen winners:
Singles: 1. Marie-Maxime Metivier 7-6 (8-6), 6-4; 2. Bree Lawrence 6-0, 6-2; 3. Tanvi Patel 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Liv Lawrence/Sarah Petisce 6-2, 6-0; 2. Ava Duffy/Rachel Schena 6-2, 6-0
Highlight: The victory wrapped up Methuen’s third straight MVC Small regular season title
Central Catholic 3, North Andover 2
Winners:
Singles: 1. Kayleigh Furbush (CC) 6-4, 6-1; 2. Meg Washburn (CC) 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (7-0); 3. Callie Dias (NA) 6-3, 6-7 (7-4) 6-4
Doubles: 1. Jocelyn Jankowski/Sophia Vee 6-3, (NA) 6-7 (7-5) 7-5; 2. Melina Panagiotakopoulos/Ella Gregorio (CC) 6-1, 6-7 (4-7) 6-3
Highlights: A tight match between MVC rivals saw four of the matches go the distance with each featuring a tie-breaker...North andover’s Tika Roy dropped a tough match at No. 2 singles while Central’s Kaya Asmar was on the wong end at No. 3...In doubles, Alessandra Sacchetti and Brooke Hillis of Central were the North Andover duo of Leah
Records: Central Catholic 9-3
Boys Volleyball
Coe-Brown 3, Pinkerton 1
Kills: Trey Baker 8
Blocks: Parker Townsend 2
Assists: Ben Koelb 24
Service points (aces): Lucas Mayer (3)
Digs: Kaden Layne 14, Lucas Mayer 14
Pinkerton: 25 16 14 19 — 1
Coe-Brown: 22 25 25 25 — 3
Haverhill 3, Billerica 0
Kills: Ryan Difloures 11
Blocks: Cooper Dellea 2
Assists: Devon Buscema 28
Service points (aces): Buscema (2)
Digs: Casey Connors 10
Haverhill (13-4): 25 25 25 — 3
Billerica: 17 20 22 — 0
Andover 3, North Andover 0
Kills: Andover — Griffin Connell 14, Alex McNally 8
Blocks: Andover — McNally 5
Assists: Andover — Marco Gomez Cabo 31
Service points (aces): Andover — Kevin Lee (4), McNally (3)
Digs: Andover — Enzo Masters 18
North Andover: 20 13 17 — 0
Andover (12-7): 25 25 25 — 3
Lowell Catholic 3, Greater Lawrence 1
Kills: Kelvince Heang 5
Assists: Anthony Rubim 12
Service points (aces): Aldenis Naula 7, Heang (1)
Digs: Euri Nunez 9
Lowell Catholic: 25 25 25 — 3
Greater Lawrence (5-13): 20 18 21 — 1
Chelmsford 3, Central Catholic 1
Kills: Jaithian Medina 9
Blocks: Angel Viruet 3
Assists: Michael Nguyen 25
Service points (aces): Luke Reller 16 (1), Viruet (1)
Digs: Chris Tyler Kirby 17
Chelmsford: 30 25 25 25 — 3
Central Catholic (3-17): 32 17 11 15 — 1
Tuesday, May 23 highlights
Baseball
St. John’s Prep 12 , Lawrence 2
Lawrence (2): Jonathan Vega 3-1-1, Steven Diaz 2-0-0, David MacColor:Redñ cColor:<&&&>on 2-0-0, Carlos Rodriguez 3-0-1, Angel Castillo 2-0-1, Malvin Jimenez 2-0-0, Justin Gil 1-0-1, Isaias Romero 2-0-0, Reymi Medina 2-0-0, Luis Arias 1-0-0
LP: Perez
Boys Lacrosse
St. Thomas Aquinas 9, Windham 4
Goals: Drew Denton, Matt Desmaris, Billy DiPietro, Josh Trudel
Saves: Casey Kramer 16
Andover 16, Methuen 5
Goals: M — Owen Howell 3, Joey Casarano 2
Saves: M — AJ Smith 20
Highlight: Methuen’s Jared Cripps recorded his 100th career point.
Records: Methuen 8-9
Haverhill 11, Lowell 6
Goals: McGowan 4, Lescord 3, Damske, Hicks, Staples, Wormstead
Saves: McDonaugh 8
Haverhill: 8 3 — 11
Lowell: 3 3 — 6
Girls Lacrosse
Governor’s Academy 17, Brooks 16
Goals: Molly Driscoll 5, Lydia Tangney 6, Mary Adams 4, Hilary Young 2
Saves: Ella Phillips 6
Governor’s Academy (10-6): 8 9 — 17
Brooks: 7 9 — 16
North Andover 15, Billerica 10
Goals: Isa Robinson 8, Janie Papell 3, Emma Scully 2, Meghan Daley, Kaitlyn Sarrasin
Saves: Sam Melville 6
Softball
Brooks 2, Phillips 0
Phillips (0): Lee cf 3-0-1, E. Buckley 2b 3-0-1, K. Buckley ss 3-0-1, O’Connor p 3-0-0, Celi 3b 3-0-0, McManus c 3-0-0, Mahoney 1b 1-0-0, Gomez rf 2-0-0, Moody lf 2-0-1. Totals 23-0-4
Brooks (2): Pierce ss 4-1-3, McDowell 3b 4-0-3, Hacker c 4-0-2, LaLiberty 2b 4-0-2, Alvarez-Backus 4-0-0, Giordano p 3-1-2, DiAntonio cf 3-0-0, Peel lf 3-0-1, MacDonald rf 3-0-0. Totals 32-2-13
RBI: LaLiberty, Peel
WP: Giordano; LP: O’Connor
Highlight: Brooks pitcher Jackie Giordano of Andover strick out six in her 4-hit shutout. North Andover’s Molly McDowell had three hits.
Phillips: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Brooks: 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 2
Pinkerton 16, Windham 10
Windham (10): Mitrou ss 5-1-3, Akin rf 5-0-1, Wright 2b/cf 4-1-2, DeCotis c 3-2-3, Nolan cf/1b 4-1-2, Hollingshead lf 2-2-0, Yantosca 4-0-0, Wilkins 3b 2-2-1, McGrath 3b 0-1-0, Ballard p/2b 2-0-0. Totals 31-10-12
Pinkerton (16): Julia Cahoon 1b, 3-1-1, Caitlyn Lemay, cf, 4-2-1, Maddy Schoenenberger, ss, 5-2-1, Riley Dunn, lf, 3-2-1, Emma Boucher, dp, 4-2-2, Jennie Hiscox, 2b, 3-2-2, Madi Gibeault, rf, 2-1-1, Maddy Moore, c, 5-0-3, Kennedy Michaud, 3b, 1-1-1, Cassidy Robinson, cf, 1-2-0 Jaydn Child, lf, 1-0-0, Aby Alexander, rf, 0-1-0, Vanessa Morris, p/flex, Madi Cunha, p/flex
RBI: P — Hiscox 3, Moore 3, Schoenberger 2, Boucher, Dunn 2, Gubeault 2; W — Mitrou 5, Akin, DeCotis, Nolan, Hollingshead 2
WP: Morris; LP: Ballard
Windham: 1 2 0 2 2 0 3 — 10
Pinkerton: 0 7 4 2 3 0 0 — 16
Boys Tennis
Keene 6, Pinkerton 3
Pinkerton winners:
Singles: 1. Beau Freedman 8-0; 6. Arav Mahajan 8-2
Doubles: 2. Ethan Flaherty-Josh Roux 8-3
Methuen 3, Haverhill 2
Haverhill winners:
Singles: 1. Justin Tran 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Jackson Morin-Aidan Champsi 6-1, 7-5
Keene 0, Pinkerton 0
New Hampshire Division 1 First Round
Pinkerton winners:
Singles: 1. ; 2. ; 3.
Doubles: 1. ; 2.
Girls Tennis
North Andover 5, Billerica 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Skyler Holland 6-2, 6-4; 2. Tika Roy 6-2, 6-1; 3. Callie Dias 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Jocelyn Jankowski-Sophia Yee 6-1, 6-1; 2. Leah Tenenbaum-Ava Iannuccillo 6-2 6-3
Boys Volleyball
Greater Lawrence 3, Lynn Tech 1
Kills: Kelvince Heang 12
Blocks: Ericson Lopez 5
Assists: Anthony Rubim 22
Service points (aces): Aldenis Naula 18 (2)
Digs: Euri Nunez 37
Lynn Tech: 17 18 26 20 — 1
Greater Lawrence: 25 25 24 25 — 3
