Boys Basketball
Andover 67, Lowell 50
Andover (67): MacLellan 26, Srinivasan 5, Palermo 19, LeBrun 3, Lembo 6, Concemi 2, Resendiz 1. Totals 23-15-67
3-pointers: MacLellan, Srinivasan, Palermo, LeBrun
Andover (5-6): 22 8 10 27 — 67
Lowell (6-5): 12 11 14 13 — 50
Methuen 61, Haverhill 60
Methuen (61): Chiocca 3-0-8, Vasquez 2-2-6, Andino 2-3-7, Nkwantah 3-0-8, Eason 5-1-12, Kiwanuka 0-0-0, Pemberton 6-2-14, Levesque 0-0-0, Abreau DeLaCruz 3-0-6. Totals 14-8-61
Haverhill (60)
3-pointers: Methuen — Chiocca 2, Nkwantah 2, Eason; Haverhill 0x2014
Highlights: In a battle for first place in the MVC 2 standings, Drew Eason’s three-pointer at the buzzer proved the difference.
Records: Haverhill 6-5, Methuen 8-4
Girls Basketball
Fellowship Christian 54, KIPP Academy 36
Fellowship Christian (54): Robichaud 10, C.Callahan 2, Taboucherani 26, I.Callahan 12, Black 4
3-pointers: Taboucherani 2, I.Callahan
Fellowship Christian (5-1): 15 10 20 9 — 54
KIPP Academy: 1 11 12 12 — 36
Methuen 62, Haverhill 38
Haverhill (38)
Methuen (62): Pfeil 40, Tardugno 10, Santiago 8, Medeiros 2, Corrigan 2, Bowden 2
3-pointers: Haverhill — ; Methuen — Pfeil 4, Tardugno 2
Highlights: Sam Pfeil’s career-high 40 points paced the Rangers
Haverhill: 10 8 11 9 — 38
Methuen (8-4): 18 20 20 4 — 62
Andover 51, Chelmsford 32
Andover (51): Foley 18, Hanscom 10, Kobelski 15, White 6, Buckley 2. Totals 20-7-51
3-pointers: Foley 2, White 2
Chelmsford: 4 13 8 7 — 32
Andover: 17 14 10 10 — 51
Lowell 49, Lawrence 20
Lawrence (20): Santos 7, Davila 4, Medina 3, Rivera 2, Bautista 2, Mejia 2
Boys Swimming
Haverhill 101, Chelmsford 84
Haverhill winners:
200 medley relay: Casey Connors, Jorell Dube, Sam Mistretta, James Zbitnoff 1:45.2; 50 freestyle: Mistretta 23.72; 100 butterfly: Mistretta 1:00.41; 100 freestyle: Connors 49.73; 500 freestyle: Brian Story 5:09.01; 100 backstroke: Connors 1:00.32; 400 freestyle relay: Zbitnoff, Story, Mistretta, Connors 3:32.57
Records: Haverhill 3-0
North Andover 85, Central Catholic 83
Winners:
200 medley relay: Lowell/North Andover (Rapp, Ventre, Gast, Nguyen) 1:51.03; 200 freestyle: Abdelal, L/NA 1:57.97; 200 IM: Gust, L/NA 2:12.30; 50 freestyle: Musumarra, CC, 23.91; 100 butterfly: Nguyen, L/NA 59.69; 100 freestyle: Rupp, L/NA 57.10; 500 freestyle: Ventre, L/NA 5:01; 200 freestyle relay: Central Catholic (Musumarra, Trinidad, Williams, Gallagher) 1:42.88; 100 backstroke: Abdelala, L/NA 1:05.53; 100 breaststroke: Ventre, L/NA 1:09.4; 400 freestyle relay: Lowell/North Andover (Gust, Rupp, Nguyen, Ventre) 3:52.13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.