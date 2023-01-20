Boys Basketball

Andover 67, Lowell 50

Andover (67): MacLellan 26, Srinivasan 5, Palermo 19, LeBrun 3, Lembo 6, Concemi 2, Resendiz 1. Totals 23-15-67

3-pointers: MacLellan, Srinivasan, Palermo, LeBrun

Andover (5-6): 22 8 10 27 — 67

Lowell (6-5): 12 11 14 13 — 50

Methuen 61, Haverhill 60

Methuen (61): Chiocca 3-0-8, Vasquez 2-2-6, Andino 2-3-7, Nkwantah 3-0-8, Eason 5-1-12, Kiwanuka 0-0-0, Pemberton 6-2-14, Levesque 0-0-0, Abreau DeLaCruz 3-0-6. Totals 14-8-61

Haverhill (60)

3-pointers: Methuen — Chiocca 2, Nkwantah 2, Eason; Haverhill 0x2014

Highlights: In a battle for first place in the MVC 2 standings, Drew Eason’s three-pointer at the buzzer proved the difference.

Records: Haverhill 6-5, Methuen 8-4

Girls Basketball

Fellowship Christian 54, KIPP Academy 36

Fellowship Christian (54): Robichaud 10, C.Callahan 2, Taboucherani 26, I.Callahan 12, Black 4

3-pointers: Taboucherani 2, I.Callahan

Fellowship Christian (5-1): 15 10 20 9 — 54

KIPP Academy: 1 11 12 12 — 36

Methuen 62, Haverhill 38

Haverhill (38)

Methuen (62): Pfeil 40, Tardugno 10, Santiago 8, Medeiros 2, Corrigan 2, Bowden 2

3-pointers: Haverhill — ; Methuen — Pfeil 4, Tardugno 2

Highlights: Sam Pfeil’s career-high 40 points paced the Rangers

Haverhill: 10 8 11 9 — 38

Methuen (8-4): 18 20 20 4 — 62

Andover 51, Chelmsford 32

Andover (51): Foley 18, Hanscom 10, Kobelski 15, White 6, Buckley 2. Totals 20-7-51

3-pointers: Foley 2, White 2

Chelmsford: 4 13 8 7 — 32

Andover: 17 14 10 10 — 51

Lowell 49, Lawrence 20

Lawrence (20): Santos 7, Davila 4, Medina 3, Rivera 2, Bautista 2, Mejia 2

Boys Swimming

Haverhill 101, Chelmsford 84

Haverhill winners:

200 medley relay: Casey Connors, Jorell Dube, Sam Mistretta, James Zbitnoff 1:45.2; 50 freestyle: Mistretta 23.72; 100 butterfly: Mistretta 1:00.41; 100 freestyle: Connors 49.73; 500 freestyle: Brian Story 5:09.01; 100 backstroke: Connors 1:00.32; 400 freestyle relay: Zbitnoff, Story, Mistretta, Connors 3:32.57

Records: Haverhill 3-0

North Andover 85, Central Catholic 83

Winners:

200 medley relay: Lowell/North Andover (Rapp, Ventre, Gast, Nguyen) 1:51.03; 200 freestyle: Abdelal, L/NA 1:57.97; 200 IM: Gust, L/NA 2:12.30; 50 freestyle: Musumarra, CC, 23.91; 100 butterfly: Nguyen, L/NA 59.69; 100 freestyle: Rupp, L/NA 57.10; 500 freestyle: Ventre, L/NA 5:01; 200 freestyle relay: Central Catholic (Musumarra, Trinidad, Williams, Gallagher) 1:42.88; 100 backstroke: Abdelala, L/NA 1:05.53; 100 breaststroke: Ventre, L/NA 1:09.4; 400 freestyle relay: Lowell/North Andover (Gust, Rupp, Nguyen, Ventre) 3:52.13

