Field Hockey
Franklin 2, Central Catholic 0
Division 1 Round of 16
Saves: Alexis DeMattia 16
Central Catholic (12-8): 0 0 0
Franklin: 1 1 2
Girls Soccer
Algonquin 1, Andover 0
Round of 16
Andover (12-5-3): 0 0 0
Algonquin: 0 1 1
Hingham 3, North Andover 0
Round of 16
North Andover (14-3-3): 0 0 0
Hingham: 2 1 3
Girls Volleyball
Haverhill 3, Arlington 0
Division 1 Round of 18
Kills: Kya Burdier 12
Blocks: Lexi DeOliveria 2
Assists: Kya Burdier 17
Aces: Emmerson Cerasuolo 3, Kyra Burdier 3
Digs: Gabby Burdier 12
Arlington: 22 17 20 0
Haverhill (18-2): 25 25 25 3
North Andover 3, Peabody 2
Division 1 Round of 16
Kills: Nadine Abdat 13, Leah Warren 12, Maeve Gaffny 10
Blocks: Abdat 5
Assists: Emma Bosco 43
Aces: Anna Wong 3
Digs: Christine Crateau 23
Peabody: 15 16 25 25 11 2
North Andover (18-2): 25 25 12 16 15 3
