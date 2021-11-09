Field Hockey

Franklin 2, Central Catholic 0

Division 1 Round of 16

Saves: Alexis DeMattia 16

Central Catholic (12-8): 0 0 0

Franklin: 1 1 2

Girls Soccer

Algonquin 1, Andover 0

Round of 16

Andover (12-5-3): 0 0 0

Algonquin: 0 1 1

Hingham 3, North Andover 0

Round of 16

North Andover (14-3-3): 0 0 0

Hingham: 2 1 3

Girls Volleyball

Haverhill 3, Arlington 0

Division 1 Round of 18

Kills: Kya Burdier 12

Blocks: Lexi DeOliveria 2

Assists: Kya Burdier 17

Aces: Emmerson Cerasuolo 3, Kyra Burdier 3

Digs: Gabby Burdier 12

Arlington: 22 17 20 0

Haverhill (18-2): 25 25 25 3

North Andover 3, Peabody 2

Division 1 Round of 16

Kills: Nadine Abdat 13, Leah Warren 12, Maeve Gaffny 10

Blocks: Abdat 5

Assists: Emma Bosco 43

Aces: Anna Wong 3

Digs: Christine Crateau 23

Peabody: 15 16 25 25 11 2

North Andover (18-2): 25 25 12 16 15 3

